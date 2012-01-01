Fantasy Live Update: Harvick wins stage 2

Kevin Harvick made a sweep of the stages in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after winning stage 2.
Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) returns to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, March 11 at ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz.
Aric Almirola finished 1oth in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and continues to impress fantasy owners.
Paul Menard entered the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway ninth in the points standings and will preserve his position in the top 10 after finishing ninth in the race.
Erik Jones finished eighth in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after starting ninth.
Joey Logano finished seventh in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to give Team Penske a sweep of the top 10.
Brad Keselowski pitted earlier than the competition during the last long run of the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but he faded slightly at the end to finish sixth.
Ryan Blaney started on the pole for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and ran in the top five most of the afternoon; he crossed under the checkers fifth.
Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after starting the race fourth.
Kyle Larson finished third in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on the heels of a second-place finish in this race last year.
Kyle Busch blazed past a couple of cars late in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but could not quite close the distance on Kevin Harvick and settled for second.
For the second straight week, Kevin Harvick dominated a race on a similarly-configured, 1.5-mile track and won the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway handily over Kyle Busch. This was Harvick's 100th victory in NASCAR's top three series.