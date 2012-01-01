Fantasy Live Update: Harvick wins stage 2

Erik Jones finished eighth in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after starting ninth.

Last year’s Rookie of the Year was occasionally great on similarly-configured, 1.5-mile tracks, but he did not make a lot of noise last week in Atlanta Motor Speedway despite an 11th-place finish. This week’s minor improvement is a step in the right direction and it is going to make him a driver to watch at Auto Club Speedway in two weeks and at Texas Motor Speedway two weeks after that. His top-10 was also important because it represented a reversal of fortune for Joe Gibbs Racing after a questionable pair of practices on Saturday.