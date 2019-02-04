NFL Transactions Tracker

NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Offseason Low Down

Monday, February 4, 2019


The NFL is a busy place. Some teams make upwards of 200-plus transactions in a calendar year. This is the spot where I’ll keep track of all of the offseason’s moves. Below is a list of every transaction across the league since the Monday following Week 17 in chronological order by team. It will be updated routinely.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Steve Wilks, OC Byron Leftwich, and DC Al Holcomb. Hired coach Kliff Kingsbury and DC Vance Joseph.

Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Justin Evans, OG Will House, QB Chad Kanoff, WR Bryant Mitchell, DB Jonathan Moxey, DB Deatrick Nichols, LB Pete Robertson, C Coleman Shelton, RB Brandon Wilds

1/23/2019: Re-signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year, $11 million contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Steve Sarkisian and DC Marquand Manuel. Hired OC Dirk Koetter.

Reserve/Future Contracts: QB Kurt Benkert, DT Michael Bennett, WR Christian Blake, DB Taveze Calhoun, LB Jermaine Grace, TE Jaeden Graham, TE Alex Gray, WR Devin Gray, OG Sean Harlow, DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: GM Ozzie Newsome retired. Fired OC Marty Mornhinweg. Signed coach John Harbaugh to a three-year extension through 2022. Promoted assistant GM Eric DeCosta to GM and TEs coach Greg Roman to OC.

Reserve/Future Contracts: OG Kofi Amichia, OT Randin Crecelius, DB Robertson Daniel, RB Tyler Ervin, RB Chris Ezeala, DB Bennett Jackson, LB Alvin Jones, TE Nick Keizer, LB Ejuan Price, LB Matthew Thomas

BUFFALO BILLS

Reserve/Future Contracts: DT Kyle Peko, WR Cam Phillips, DT Robert Thomas, WR Duke Williams

12/31/2018: DT Kyle Williams announced his retirement. Re-signed QB Derek Anderson to a one-year contract.

1/16/2019: Re-signed LB Lorenzo Alexander to a one-year contract. Re-signed OL Jeremiah Sirles to a one-year contract.

1/28/2019: Re-signed LS Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Isaiah Battle, DB Quin Blanding, RB Reggie Bonnafon, LB Jonathan Celestin, LB Brandon Chubb, DT Woodrow Hamilton, WR Andre Levrone, DB Cole Luke, DB Kai Nacua, DT Elijah Qualls, OG Ian Silberman, DB Josh Thornton, OG Landon Turner, WR DeAndrew White, LB Antwione Williams

1/29/2019: Re-signed TE Chris Manhertz to a two-year contract.

2/1/2019: DE Julius Peppers announced his retirement.

CHICAGO BEARS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved DC Vic Fangio. Hired DC Chuck Pagano.

Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Dejon Allen, DT Abdullah Anderson, OG Willie Beavers, DB John Franklin III, WR Tanner Gentry, WR Cyril Grayson, DB Michael Joseph, OT Cornelius Lucas, DB Jonathon Mincy, RB Ryan Nall, LB Jameer Thurman, LB James Vaughters, WR Jordan Williams, LB Josh Woods

1/26/2019: Re-signed RT Bobby Massie to a four-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Marvin Lewis and OC Bill Lazor. Hired coach Zac Taylor and OC Brian Callahan.

Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Moritz Bohringer, DT Andrew Brown, DB Demetrious Cox, C Brad Lundblade, K Tristan Vizcaino, TE Andrew Vollert, WR Kermit Whitfield

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Gregg Williams. Promoted OC Freddie Kitchens to head coach. Hired OC Todd Monken and DC Steve Wilks.

Reserve/Future Contracts: OG David Bright, DT Daniel Ekuale, C Kyle Friend, DB Robert Jackson, DT Ashton Lampkin, DT Devaroe Lawrence, RB Devante Mays, DB Lenzy Pipkins, DB Tigie Sankoh, OT Brad Seaton, WR Daniel Williams

2/4/2019: Waived LB Tanner Vallejo.


