NFL Transactions Tracker

The NFL is a busy place. Some teams make upwards of 200-plus transactions in a calendar year. This is the spot where I’ll keep track of all of the offseason’s moves. Below is a list of every transaction across the league since the Monday following Week 17 in chronological order by team. It will be updated routinely.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Steve Wilks, OC Byron Leftwich, and DC Al Holcomb. Hired coach Kliff Kingsbury and DC Vance Joseph.
Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Justin Evans, OG Will House, QB Chad Kanoff, WR Bryant Mitchell, DB Jonathan Moxey, DB Deatrick Nichols, LB Pete Robertson, C Coleman Shelton, RB Brandon Wilds
1/23/2019: Re-signed WR Larry Fitzgerald to a one-year, $11 million contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Steve Sarkisian and DC Marquand Manuel. Hired OC Dirk Koetter.
Reserve/Future Contracts: QB Kurt Benkert, DT Michael Bennett, WR Christian Blake, DB Taveze Calhoun, LB Jermaine Grace, TE Jaeden Graham, TE Alex Gray, WR Devin Gray, OG Sean Harlow, DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: GM Ozzie Newsome retired. Fired OC Marty Mornhinweg. Signed coach John Harbaugh to a three-year extension through 2022. Promoted assistant GM Eric DeCosta to GM and TEs coach Greg Roman to OC.
Reserve/Future Contracts: OG Kofi Amichia, OT Randin Crecelius, DB Robertson Daniel, RB Tyler Ervin, RB Chris Ezeala, DB Bennett Jackson, LB Alvin Jones, TE Nick Keizer, LB Ejuan Price, LB Matthew Thomas
BUFFALO BILLS
Reserve/Future Contracts: DT Kyle Peko, WR Cam Phillips, DT Robert Thomas, WR Duke Williams
12/31/2018: DT Kyle Williams announced his retirement. Re-signed QB Derek Anderson to a one-year contract.
1/16/2019: Re-signed LB Lorenzo Alexander to a one-year contract. Re-signed OL Jeremiah Sirles to a one-year contract.
1/28/2019: Re-signed LS Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Isaiah Battle, DB Quin Blanding, RB Reggie Bonnafon, LB Jonathan Celestin, LB Brandon Chubb, DT Woodrow Hamilton, WR Andre Levrone, DB Cole Luke, DB Kai Nacua, DT Elijah Qualls, OG Ian Silberman, DB Josh Thornton, OG Landon Turner, WR DeAndrew White, LB Antwione Williams
1/29/2019: Re-signed TE Chris Manhertz to a two-year contract.
2/1/2019: DE Julius Peppers announced his retirement.
CHICAGO BEARS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved DC Vic Fangio. Hired DC Chuck Pagano.
Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Dejon Allen, DT Abdullah Anderson, OG Willie Beavers, DB John Franklin III, WR Tanner Gentry, WR Cyril Grayson, DB Michael Joseph, OT Cornelius Lucas, DB Jonathon Mincy, RB Ryan Nall, LB Jameer Thurman, LB James Vaughters, WR Jordan Williams, LB Josh Woods
1/26/2019: Re-signed RT Bobby Massie to a four-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Marvin Lewis and OC Bill Lazor. Hired coach Zac Taylor and OC Brian Callahan.
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Moritz Bohringer, DT Andrew Brown, DB Demetrious Cox, C Brad Lundblade, K Tristan Vizcaino, TE Andrew Vollert, WR Kermit Whitfield
CLEVELAND BROWNS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Gregg Williams. Promoted OC Freddie Kitchens to head coach. Hired OC Todd Monken and DC Steve Wilks.
Reserve/Future Contracts: OG David Bright, DT Daniel Ekuale, C Kyle Friend, DB Robert Jackson, DT Ashton Lampkin, DT Devaroe Lawrence, RB Devante Mays, DB Lenzy Pipkins, DB Tigie Sankoh, OT Brad Seaton, WR Daniel Williams
2/4/2019: Waived LB Tanner Vallejo.
DALLAS COWBOYS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Scott Linehan. Promoted QBs coach Kellen Moore to OC.
Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Jake Campos, RB Jordan Chunn, DB Treston DeCoud, DB Donovan Olumba, LB Kyle Queiro, DT Aziz Shittu, WR Devin Smith, OG Cody Wichmann
DENVER BRONCOS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Vance Joseph, OC Bill Musgrave, and DC Joe Woods. Hired coach Vic Fangio, OC Rich Scangarello, and DC Ed Donatell.
Reserve/Future Contracts: OG Don Barclay, WR Aaron Burbridge, WR Fred Brown, QB Garrett Grayson, WR Chad Hansen, LB A.J. Johnson, OT Andreas Knappe, DT Caushaud Lyons, RB Khalfani Muhammad, OG Austin Schlottmann, DB Linden Stephens, DB Shamarko Thomas
1/23/2019: Released WR Andre Holmes.
DETROIT LIONS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired OC Jim Bob Cooter. Hired OC Darrell Bevell.
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Deontez Alexander, LB James Burgess, QB Connor Cook, LB Garret Dooley, C Connor Hilland, DB David Jones, OT Jarron Jones, DB Chris Lammons, DT Jamiyus Pittman, LB Quentin Poling, WR Brandon Reilly, P Ryan Santoso, RB Mark Thompson, DE Jeremiah Valoaga, RB Kerwynn Williams, DE Jonathan Wynn
GREEN BAY PACKERS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired interim coach Joe Philbin. Hired coach Matt LaFleur and OC Nathaniel Hackett.
Reserve/Future Contracts: TE Evan Baylis, DE Eric Cotton, OT Anthony Coyle, OT Gerhard de Beer, RB Malcolm Johnson, DB Tray Matthews, WR Teo Redding, LB Brady Sheldon, NT Deon Simon, DB Jason Thompson
HOUSTON TEXANS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Promoted TEs coach Tim Kelly to OC.
Reserve/Future Contracts: TE Jerell Adams, LB Davin Bellamy, RB Josh Ferguson, DE Chris Landrum, OT Rick Leonard, OG Maurquice Shakir, OT David Steinmetz, WR Jester Weah, WR Isaac Whitney
1/19/2019: Re-signed RT Seantrel Henderson to a one-year, $4.5 million contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
Reserve/Future Contracts: TE Billy Brown, DB Jalen Collins, OT Antonio Garcia, WR Krishawn Hogan, TE Gabe Holmes, WR Steve Ishmael, DB Isaiah Johnson, DB D.J. Killings, OT William Poehls, QB Phillip Walker, OT De’Ondre Wesley, DT DeShawn Williams
1/25/2019: Re-signed K Adam Vinatieri to a one-year contract.
1/29/2019: Re-signed RG Mark Glowinski to a three-year contract.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired OC John DeFilippo.
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR C.J. Board, LB Christian Kuntz, OT KC McDermott, QB Alex McGough, TE Pharoah McKever, RB Thomas Rawls
1/19/2019: Re-signed S Jarrod Wilson to a three-year contract.
1/24/2019: Released TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired DC Bob Sutton. Hired DC Steve Spagnuolo.
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Josh Crockett, LB Raymond Davison III, OT Ryan Hunter, NT Joey Ivie, QB Chase Litton, LB Robert McCray III, DB Leon McQuay, DT Henry Mondeaux, OT Pace Murphy, FB Aaron Ripkowski, LB Martrell Spaight, DB D’Montre Wade, DT Cavon Walker, TE David Wells
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
Reserve/Future Contracts: DE Pat Afriyie, OG Spencer Drango, LB Tre’von Johnson, QB Cardale Jones, WR Justice Liggins, P Ty Long, TE Vince Mayle, WR Andre Patton, RB Troymaine Pope, DB Arrion Springs
LOS ANGELES RAMS
No transactions.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired EVP Mike Tannenbaum, coach Adam Gase, OC Dowell Loggains, and DC Matt Burke. Hired coach Brian Flores and DC Patrick Graham.
Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Dee Delaney, LB Sam Eguavoen, QB Jake Rudock
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Promoted QBs coach Kevin Stefanski to OC.
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Jeff Badet, OT Adam Bisnowaty, LB Reshard Cliett, DT Curtis Cothran, C Cornelius Edison, TE Cole Hikutini, DB Jalen Myrick, OT Storm Norton, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, RB Roc Thomas
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Reserve/Future Contracts: C Jake Eldrenkamp, OT Ryker Mathews, DT David Parry
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Reserve/Future Contracts: QB J.T. Barrett, DB Christian Campbell, DB J.T. Gray, DT Tomasi Laulile, LB Darnell Sankey, TE Nate Wozniak
NEW YORK GIANTS
Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Jonathan Anderson, DE Jake Ceresna, WR Brittan Golden, DE Myles Humphrey, DB Michael Hunter, RB Robert Martin, DE Avery Moss, LS Taybor Pepper, OT Victor Salako, OG Chad Slade, OT Jylan Ware, DB Ronald Zamort
1/29/2019: Released OLB Connor Barwin.
NEW YORK JETS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Todd Bowles, OC Jeremy Bates, and DC Kacy Rodgers. Hired coach Adam Gase, OC Dowell Loggains, and DC Gregg Williams.
Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Tevaughn Campbell, WR Stacy Coley, OT Dieugot Joseph, LB Harvey Langi, DB Art Maulet, DE Charles Tapper, C Jon Toth, WR Tim White, WR DeAngelo Yancey
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Hired GM Mike Mayock.
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Saeed Blacknall, RB James Butler, LB Cayson Collins, LB James Cowser, WR Rashard Davis, DB Makinton Dorleant, P Drew Kaser, OT Jamar McGloster, QB Nathan Peterman, RB Ryan Yurachek
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Reserve/Future Contracts: WR Carlton Agudosi, LB Asantay Brown, OT Tyreek Burwell, C Anthony Fabiano, WR Johnny Holton, OG Kaleb Johnson, DB Mercy Maston, DB Jeremiah McKinnon, WR Marken Michel, WR Braxton Miller, WR Dorren Miller, DE Joe Ostman, RB Donnel Pumphrey, LB Alex Singleton, DB Chandon Sullivan, TE Will Tye
1/29/2019: Re-signed LB Paul Worrilow to a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Reserve/Future Contracts: LB Keion Adams, DB Marcelis Branch, WR Trey Griffey, TE Bucky Hodges, DT Lavon Hooks, WR Tevin Jones, C Patrick Morris, OG R.J. Prince, TE Kevin Rader, QB Brogan Roback, LB Tegray Scales, TE Christian Scotland-Williamson, DE Conor Sheehy, WR Diontae Spencer, DB Herb Waters, RB Ralph Webb, WR Ka’Raun White
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Christian DiLauro, DT Kapron Lewis-Moore, TE Marcus Lucas, DB Tarvarus McFadden, WR Jordan Smallwood, OG Najee Toran, DB Terrell Williams
1/23/2019: Released DT Earl Mitchell.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Reserve/Future Contracts: DB Jeremy Boykins, DB Justin Currie, DB Marwin Evans, K Sam Ficken, C Marcus Henry, DB Delano Hill, QB Paxton Lynch, DT Jamie Meder, WR Keenan Reynolds, OF Jordan Roos, WR Caleb Scott, TE Tyrone Swoopes, DB Simeon Thomas
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Fired coach Dirk Koetter, OC Todd Monken, and DC Mark Duffner. Hired coach Bruce Arians, OC Byron Leftwich, and DC Todd Bowles.
Reserve/Future Contracts: OT Cole Boozer, WR K.J. Brent, QB Joe Callahan, DE Hunter Dimick, DE Demone Harris, OT Ruben Holcomb, LB Farrington Huguenin, P Hayden Hunt, LB Corey Nelson, DE Pat O’Connor, RB Dare Ogunbowale, LB Emmanuel Smith, LS Zach Triner
TENNESSEE TITANS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Relieved OC Matt LaFleur. Promoted TEs coach Arthur Smith to OC.
Reserve/Future Contracts: RB Dalyn Dawkins, OG Jamil Douglas, DB Michael Jordan, WR Roger Lewis, DT Dee Liner, LB Gimel President, OG David Quessenberry, WR Kalif Raymond, WR Devin Ross, DB Damon Webb
12/31/2018: OLB Brian Orakpo announced his retirement.
2/4/2019: Waived QB Austin Davis.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Coaching/Front Office Moves: Demoted OC Matt Cavanaugh. Promoted QBs coach Kevin O’Connell to OC.
Reserve/Future Contracts: C Casey Dunn, RB Russell Hansbrough, OT Darius James, OT Roubbens Joseph, WR Tre McBride, RB Elijah Wellman, DT JoJo Wicker