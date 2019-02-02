NFL DFS Single Games: SB 53

Saturday, February 2, 2019

Single-Game contests have emerged as popular NFL DFS formats this season. Essentially, you are picking five fantasy players from one game with one designated player getting a 1.5x multiplier on his overall fantasy points. If you haven’t tried it yet, I highly recommend dipping your toe in the proverbial water. It’s a great way to make these Primetime matchups even more entertaining.

For this article, we will focus on FanDuel’s Single Game Contests with strategy and advice in the corresponding write-ups. The goal is to offer cash game solutions while breaking down lineup decisions.

Let’s go ahead and get to the bottom of this Super Bowl slate!

Super Bowl - New Engalnd vs. LA Rams





Here’s what I came up with as a cash game lineup. Take note that this is based on my personal preference by using the reasoning listed below.

MVP – Tom Brady ($15,500)

FLEX – Jared Goff ($15,500)

FLEX – Robert Woods ($10,500)

FLEX – Stephen Gostkowski ($9,500)

FLEX – Rob Gronkowksi ($9,000)

I’m going with Tom Brady at MVP. Who else? The 41-year-old may have fallen into mediocrity more times than not this season (from a fantasy perspective), but “TB12” is in the midst of a nice run while averaging 20 FPPG over his past three. Brady’s volume is encouraging, recording 44 and 46 pass attempts respectively in both playoff games. I’m expecting him to be around that range on Sunday, which should inspire another gaudy yardage total. Brady has racked up a whopping 971 total passing yards over his past two Super Bowls, and it should be full steam ahead in this one.

Taking both quarterbacks is my preferred cash game strategy. We don’t really know how each backfield situation will turn out, so I’ll be looking towards each signal caller for stability. Sony Michel and James White are game flow dependent, so either could emerge depending on the situation. Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson have been on a seesaw this postseason, and they are likely to split carries with the “hot-hand approach” possibly coming into play.

Having considered that, I’m stacking Jared Goff alongside Tom Brady and hoping for a pass-heavy shootout. Goff hasn’t been very impressive in the playoffs, but the Rams didn’t even need him in the Divisional matchup vs Dallas. They’ll need him to step up in a potentially high-scoring game against a subpar New England pass defense. LA Rams Coach Sean McVay will throw the “kitchen sink” playbook into this game, which could benefit Goff with creative designs to rack up some easy production.

It’s tough to decide between Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods, but the choice becomes easier with the latter checking in with a $1k discount. I’m leaning towards Woods, who has served as the most consistent LAR receiving threat this season. He saw 19 targets in two postseason games, and we can safely expect him to flirt with double-digit looks yet again.

Rob Gronkowski bounced-back with six catches for 79 yards on 11 targets in the AFC Championship game. That’s good news moving forward, breathing some optimism into his DFS value for the big game. It doesn’t hurt that he’s very cheap at just $9k due to the overall disappointing season. Gronk is a strong bargain in this Single Game format, but I also like him to exceed listed prop totals of 3.5 catches and 49.5 yards.

Take note that Josh Reynolds and Rex Burkhead are a pair of intriguing tournament plays with attainable price points. I’ll be looking to mix them into my GPP lines for sure. You could also take the extreme value with Gerald Everett ($6000), hoping for the best and using the discount to stack upside in your other spots (Edelman?).