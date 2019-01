Podcast: Complete SB53 Preview

Thursday, January 31, 2019

There's just one more game left in the NFL season, and we cover it from every angle. Josh, Ray and Pat take you through the ways each team can win the game. Will Todd Gurley bounce back and be the difference Maker for the Rams? Can the Patriots offensive line again keep Tom Brady clean and allow him to be surgical? Does it all come down to which defensive front disrupts more? Subscribe via iTunes



