Super Bowl Player Rankings

Thursday, January 31, 2019

The Rams were also very strong against pass-catching backs this season. They ranked eighth in the league in passing points allowed to backfields and only four backs caught five or more passes in a game this season against the Rams. But one of those was Alvin Kamara (11 receptions for 96 yards on 13 targets) in the NFC Championship game. James White was second in the NFL among running backs with 123 targets in the regular season, but his usage has kind of been all over the place. While he had a gaudy 17 targets in the Divisional Round against the Chargers, White managed just six targets in the AFC Championship against a Kansas City team that had a glaring weakness in covering backs out of the backfield all season long. Over the eight games the Patriots have played since their Week 11 bye, White has had six lackluster receiving games with 49 receiving yards or fewer and five games with four or fewer receptions, but he also has games of 7-92 on nine targets and 15-97 on 17 targets. The rub with White is you need to be playing PPR scoring to harness his ceiling because he has had more than 10 touches in just two of his past nine games and has scored a touchdown in just two of those games, but when he does hit big usage, he hits in spades.

Like the Patriots, the Rams were a defense that was susceptible to run during the regular season but have come out and negated ground production through two playoff games. After allowing opposing backs to rush for 102.2 yards per game in the regular season (25 th ), the Rams have held Ezekiel Elliott (20-47-1) and the duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram (17-46) down in the rushing department this postseason.

Michel has rushed for over 129 and 113 yards with three and two rushing touchdowns in each of the opening two games of the postseason. With Gurley’s scoring upside now in question, Michel is the top option when it comes to touchdown chasing this weekend. Michel also has stacked 25 and 29 touches those weeks. As always with Michel, you’re tethered to that scoring production hitting as the rest of fantasy production solely stems from rushing yardage since he’s not involved in the passing game at all. Michel has had more than one reception in just one game this season while catching zero passes in eight of his 15 games played.

On the New England side, we largely know what we’re getting between Sony Michel and James White , but Rex Burkhead also made his presence felt in the AFC Championship game as the Patriots had three of the top-five fantasy scoring fantasy backs two weeks ago. Burkhead’s dual-role of being able to be effective in both the passing and rushing game afforded him to play the bulk to the fourth quarter and overtime over Michel and White as he handled 16 touches for 64 yards and two scores. 11 of those touches and 41 yards came after the third quarter. It’s possible we see more Burkhead once again if the Patriots go up-tempo, but he’s a lot more of a gamble than either Michel or White.

Even when Gurley was back to his old self per opportunity in the Divisional Round, C.J. Anderson still found his way to 23 touches. Even if Gurley does bounce back, we should anticipate Anderson playing a lot. We already highlighted that Anderson has taken nearly all but one running back carry inside of the 10-yard line this postseason. Anderson has just one reception on two targets in those games, but he and the Rams have potential to find a softer front to run against this week than they did against New Orleans on the road, who was the best run defense in the NFL this season. New England ranked 15 th in rushing yardage allowed per game (93.1 yards) to opposing backfields on 4.8 yards per carry (25 th ) during the regular season, but they have been strong this postseason prior to scripting teams out of the run, allowing just 49 yards on 20 rushing attempts to Chargers and Chiefs backs.

We can definitely not expect the Gurley of early season to reemerge here because Anderson deserves the playing time he’s going to get, but Gurley is only one game removed from one his more explosive performances of the season and his pass catching should be utilized here, barring he holds onto those targets this week. Even in getting benched last week for a bulk of the game, Gurley still ran more pass routes than Anderson. I’m willing to give Gurley the top nod here still, but if you’re someone who prefers Michel, I don’t have much pushback.

But Gurley’s pass catching ability should be something that is incorporated into the offensive game plan this weekend. One of the premier ways to attack the Patriots is with backs out of the backfield, forcing D’Onta Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and company to get in space. The Patriots ranked 20 th in receptions (5.5) and 24 th in receiving yards (48.5) surrendered per game to opposing backfields during the regular season and allowed the Chargers backfield to catch seven passes for 52 yards in the Divisional Round and the Chiefs backs to catch seven passes for 87 yards and touchdowns. The Chiefs are great example on game-planning to use their backs effectively in the passing game against New England over the past two seasons. That’s something McVay and the Rams should do here with Gurley.

That said, he is by no means a sure thing to be the fantasy player he was for the opening 11 weeks of the season. In the Divisional Round, C.J. Anderson ’s usage was slightly overblown a bit due to game script and Gurley out-snapping him, but in the NFC Tittle Game, Anderson just flat-out outplayed Gurley and the Rams coaching staff had no hesitation in having Anderson out-snap Gurley 36-32 and out-touch Gurley a staggering 17-to-five. There’s also still the looming potential of Anderson being involved in the money zone as Anderson has handled eight carries inside of the 10-yard line this postseason to Gurley’s one, with that one coming in a hurry-up situation in which the Rams didn’t substitute.

With Todd Gurley now just flat-out losing playing time in the NFC Championship game due to on-field performance over injury concerns, we very much have two timeshare backfields in play for this Sunday. I am willing to arbitrarily put Gurley at the top of the list because he still the highest one-game upside potential if all things fell his way. I’m also buying what Sean McVay and the Rams are selling in saying that Gurley will get a larger workload this Sunday than he did in the NFC Championship.

Like the Rams, the Patriots pass defense improved over the back half compared to a lackluster start to the season. Over their eight games since their Week 11 bye, New England has held opposing passers to 248.4 passing yards per game on 6.8 yards per pass attempt. Both Patrick Mahomes (295 passing yards and three touchdowns) and Philip Rivers (331 yards and three scores) managed big fantasy lines against New England, but both Mahomes (51.6 percent) and Rivers (49 percent) were far under their season rates for completion percentage and both combined to throw for 263 yards and four touchdowns after the third quarter in those games. Brady gets the heads-up edge for his sustained postseason passing output, but Goff can still have success if the Patriots fail to generate pressure.

Jared Goff hasn’t been quite himself as a fantasy quarterback to close the season and that has rolled over into the postseason a bit as he’s notched 8.6 and 14.9 fantasy points against the Cowboys and Saints. His NFC Championship game did come with peripheral positives, however, throwing for 297 yards and 7.4 yards per pass attempt. Also, like Brady, Goff hasn’t faced much pressure. Goff was under pressure for just 32 percent of his dropbacks in the regular season (19 th highest) while that number has been just 23.6 percent the playoffs against the Cowboys and Saints, trailing only Brady this postseason. Still, over his past seven games with the Rams playing better defense and becoming more run-oriented, Goff has managed just seven touchdown passes to eight interceptions while throwing for 232 passing yards per game. Goff has thrown more than one touchdown pass in just one of those seven games.

Wade Phillips had major success against Brady during his most recent stop while in Denver for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, but it’s hard to overly weigh in that one stop when Brady has decimated his defenses outside of his tenure with the Broncos. Brady may have only threw for four touchdowns over three games against the Broncos elite defense those two seasons, but in the other six games in which Brady faced a Phillips-led defense, he’s thrown 17 touchdowns to five interceptions while averaging 317.2 passing yards per game. This is where factoring in coaching elements gets tricky for fantasy purposes and I’d rather just not overly inflate their importance here.

The most critical part of slowing Brady down will be generating pressure, something neither the Chargers or Chiefs against New England. Not only was Brady not sacked at all in either of those two games, but he was pressured on just 15.6 percent od his dropbacks per Pro Football Focus, the lowest rate for anyone this postseason.

He’ll need another strong game here as the Rams have ramped things up defensively over the final turn of the season when they were able to plug Aqib Talib back into their lineup. Over the past seven games with Talib active, the Rams have allowed opposing passers to average 224.6 passing yards per game on 6.8 yards per pass attempt. Over that seven-game span, passers have thrown just eight total touchdown passes (3.5 percent of their passes). Prior to that, quarterbacks against the Rams had averaged 274.3 passing yards per game on 8.1 yards per pass attempt while throwing a touchdown on 6.7 percent of their throws.

Early on in his career, Tom Brady may have game-managed a few playoff victories, but Brady has been a postseason tear in terms of volume and passing yardage during his late thirties and into his early forties. Since turning 35-years old, Brady has played in 17 postseason games, averaging a whopping 44.8 passing attempts and 331.2 passing yards per game. This postseason run has been no different with Brady attempting 44 and 46 passes for 343 and 348 yards. Although New England has come out and run well in each playoff game this year, they’ve still put the ball in Brady’s hands a ton.

The Patriots are once again in the big game and while some may have fatigue due to their dominance, the one thing that the Patriots have steadily done throughout their repeated Super Bowl appearances is provide us with entertaining and close football games. All eight of the previous Super Bowl appearances involving Tom Brady and Bill Belichik have been decided by eight points or fewer (with six of those decided by four or fewer points) and the past three Super Bowls involving New England have been high-scoring, fantasy-filled contests featuring 52 or more combined points, with the past two Patriots Super Bowls featuring 62 and 74 combined points. There’s a massive amount of variance at play in here in a one-and-done format. Although the Patriots are the favorites here and that will be an edge in deciding a lot of the binary arbitrary player rankings here, this game should be expected to feature a plethora of fantasy opportunities for players on both sides.

Super Bowl Sunday is approaching and we’re all set to officially lay this fantasy season to rest. This weekend we have the close to playoff pools still left to root for as well as of NFL DFS, although in a compressed format.

Super Bowl Sunday is approaching and we’re all set to officially lay this fantasy season to rest. This weekend we have the close to playoff pools still left to root for as well as of NFL DFS, although in a compressed format.

The Patriots are once again in the big game and while some may have fatigue due to their dominance, the one thing that the Patriots have steadily done throughout their repeated Super Bowl appearances is provide us with entertaining and close football games. All eight of the previous Super Bowl appearances involving Tom Brady and Bill Belichik have been decided by eight points or fewer (with six of those decided by four or fewer points) and the past three Super Bowls involving New England have been high-scoring, fantasy-filled contests featuring 52 or more combined points, with the past two Patriots Super Bowls featuring 62 and 74 combined points. There’s a massive amount of variance at play in here in a one-and-done format. Although the Patriots are the favorites here and that will be an edge in deciding a lot of the binary arbitrary player rankings here, this game should be expected to feature a plethora of fantasy opportunities for players on both sides.

Quarterbacks





1. Tom Brady

2. Jared Goff

Early on in his career, Tom Brady may have game-managed a few playoff victories, but Brady has been a postseason tear in terms of volume and passing yardage during his late thirties and into his early forties. Since turning 35-years old, Brady has played in 17 postseason games, averaging a whopping 44.8 passing attempts and 331.2 passing yards per game. This postseason run has been no different with Brady attempting 44 and 46 passes for 343 and 348 yards. Although New England has come out and run well in each playoff game this year, they’ve still put the ball in Brady’s hands a ton.

This is Brady’s ninth Super Bowl appearance and in each of the past two high-scoring Super Bowls, he’s set a new record for Super Bowl passing yardage with 466 yards passing against the Falcons to close the 2016 season and 505 passing yards a year ago against the Eagles.

He’ll need another strong game here as the Rams have ramped things up defensively over the final turn of the season when they were able to plug Aqib Talib back into their lineup. Over the past seven games with Talib active, the Rams have allowed opposing passers to average 224.6 passing yards per game on 6.8 yards per pass attempt. Over that seven-game span, passers have thrown just eight total touchdown passes (3.5 percent of their passes). Prior to that, quarterbacks against the Rams had averaged 274.3 passing yards per game on 8.1 yards per pass attempt while throwing a touchdown on 6.7 percent of their throws.

The most critical part of slowing Brady down will be generating pressure, something neither the Chargers or Chiefs against New England. Not only was Brady not sacked at all in either of those two games, but he was pressured on just 15.6 percent od his dropbacks per Pro Football Focus, the lowest rate for anyone this postseason.

Wade Phillips had major success against Brady during his most recent stop while in Denver for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, but it’s hard to overly weigh in that one stop when Brady has decimated his defenses outside of his tenure with the Broncos. Brady may have only threw for four touchdowns over three games against the Broncos elite defense those two seasons, but in the other six games in which Brady faced a Phillips-led defense, he’s thrown 17 touchdowns to five interceptions while averaging 317.2 passing yards per game. This is where factoring in coaching elements gets tricky for fantasy purposes and I’d rather just not overly inflate their importance here.

Jared Goff hasn’t been quite himself as a fantasy quarterback to close the season and that has rolled over into the postseason a bit as he’s notched 8.6 and 14.9 fantasy points against the Cowboys and Saints. His NFC Championship game did come with peripheral positives, however, throwing for 297 yards and 7.4 yards per pass attempt. Also, like Brady, Goff hasn’t faced much pressure. Goff was under pressure for just 32 percent of his dropbacks in the regular season (19th highest) while that number has been just 23.6 percent the playoffs against the Cowboys and Saints, trailing only Brady this postseason. Still, over his past seven games with the Rams playing better defense and becoming more run-oriented, Goff has managed just seven touchdown passes to eight interceptions while throwing for 232 passing yards per game. Goff has thrown more than one touchdown pass in just one of those seven games.

Like the Rams, the Patriots pass defense improved over the back half compared to a lackluster start to the season. Over their eight games since their Week 11 bye, New England has held opposing passers to 248.4 passing yards per game on 6.8 yards per pass attempt. Both Patrick Mahomes (295 passing yards and three touchdowns) and Philip Rivers (331 yards and three scores) managed big fantasy lines against New England, but both Mahomes (51.6 percent) and Rivers (49 percent) were far under their season rates for completion percentage and both combined to throw for 263 yards and four touchdowns after the third quarter in those games. Brady gets the heads-up edge for his sustained postseason passing output, but Goff can still have success if the Patriots fail to generate pressure.

Running Backs





1. Todd Gurley

2. Sony Michel

3. James White

4. C.J. Anderson

5. Rex Burkhead

With Todd Gurley now just flat-out losing playing time in the NFC Championship game due to on-field performance over injury concerns, we very much have two timeshare backfields in play for this Sunday. I am willing to arbitrarily put Gurley at the top of the list because he still the highest one-game upside potential if all things fell his way. I’m also buying what Sean McVay and the Rams are selling in saying that Gurley will get a larger workload this Sunday than he did in the NFC Championship.

That said, he is by no means a sure thing to be the fantasy player he was for the opening 11 weeks of the season. In the Divisional Round, C.J. Anderson’s usage was slightly overblown a bit due to game script and Gurley out-snapping him, but in the NFC Tittle Game, Anderson just flat-out outplayed Gurley and the Rams coaching staff had no hesitation in having Anderson out-snap Gurley 36-32 and out-touch Gurley a staggering 17-to-five. There’s also still the looming potential of Anderson being involved in the money zone as Anderson has handled eight carries inside of the 10-yard line this postseason to Gurley’s one, with that one coming in a hurry-up situation in which the Rams didn’t substitute.

But Gurley’s pass catching ability should be something that is incorporated into the offensive game plan this weekend. One of the premier ways to attack the Patriots is with backs out of the backfield, forcing D’Onta Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and company to get in space. The Patriots ranked 20th in receptions (5.5) and 24th in receiving yards (48.5) surrendered per game to opposing backfields during the regular season and allowed the Chargers backfield to catch seven passes for 52 yards in the Divisional Round and the Chiefs backs to catch seven passes for 87 yards and touchdowns. The Chiefs are great example on game-planning to use their backs effectively in the passing game against New England over the past two seasons. That’s something McVay and the Rams should do here with Gurley.

We can definitely not expect the Gurley of early season to reemerge here because Anderson deserves the playing time he’s going to get, but Gurley is only one game removed from one his more explosive performances of the season and his pass catching should be utilized here, barring he holds onto those targets this week. Even in getting benched last week for a bulk of the game, Gurley still ran more pass routes than Anderson. I’m willing to give Gurley the top nod here still, but if you’re someone who prefers Michel, I don’t have much pushback.

Even when Gurley was back to his old self per opportunity in the Divisional Round, C.J. Anderson still found his way to 23 touches. Even if Gurley does bounce back, we should anticipate Anderson playing a lot. We already highlighted that Anderson has taken nearly all but one running back carry inside of the 10-yard line this postseason. Anderson has just one reception on two targets in those games, but he and the Rams have potential to find a softer front to run against this week than they did against New Orleans on the road, who was the best run defense in the NFL this season. New England ranked 15th in rushing yardage allowed per game (93.1 yards) to opposing backfields on 4.8 yards per carry (25th) during the regular season, but they have been strong this postseason prior to scripting teams out of the run, allowing just 49 yards on 20 rushing attempts to Chargers and Chiefs backs.

On the New England side, we largely know what we’re getting between Sony Michel and James White, but Rex Burkhead also made his presence felt in the AFC Championship game as the Patriots had three of the top-five fantasy scoring fantasy backs two weeks ago. Burkhead’s dual-role of being able to be effective in both the passing and rushing game afforded him to play the bulk to the fourth quarter and overtime over Michel and White as he handled 16 touches for 64 yards and two scores. 11 of those touches and 41 yards came after the third quarter. It’s possible we see more Burkhead once again if the Patriots go up-tempo, but he’s a lot more of a gamble than either Michel or White.

Michel has rushed for over 129 and 113 yards with three and two rushing touchdowns in each of the opening two games of the postseason. With Gurley’s scoring upside now in question, Michel is the top option when it comes to touchdown chasing this weekend. Michel also has stacked 25 and 29 touches those weeks. As always with Michel, you’re tethered to that scoring production hitting as the rest of fantasy production solely stems from rushing yardage since he’s not involved in the passing game at all. Michel has had more than one reception in just one game this season while catching zero passes in eight of his 15 games played.

Like the Patriots, the Rams were a defense that was susceptible to run during the regular season but have come out and negated ground production through two playoff games. After allowing opposing backs to rush for 102.2 yards per game in the regular season (25th), the Rams have held Ezekiel Elliott (20-47-1) and the duo of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram (17-46) down in the rushing department this postseason.

The Rams were also very strong against pass-catching backs this season. They ranked eighth in the league in passing points allowed to backfields and only four backs caught five or more passes in a game this season against the Rams. But one of those was Alvin Kamara (11 receptions for 96 yards on 13 targets) in the NFC Championship game. James White was second in the NFL among running backs with 123 targets in the regular season, but his usage has kind of been all over the place. While he had a gaudy 17 targets in the Divisional Round against the Chargers, White managed just six targets in the AFC Championship against a Kansas City team that had a glaring weakness in covering backs out of the backfield all season long. Over the eight games the Patriots have played since their Week 11 bye, White has had six lackluster receiving games with 49 receiving yards or fewer and five games with four or fewer receptions, but he also has games of 7-92 on nine targets and 15-97 on 17 targets. The rub with White is you need to be playing PPR scoring to harness his ceiling because he has had more than 10 touches in just two of his past nine games and has scored a touchdown in just two of those games, but when he does hit big usage, he hits in spades.

Wide Receivers





1. Julian Edelman

2. Brandin Cooks

3. Robert Woods

4. Josh Reynolds

5. Phillip Dorsett

6. Chris Hogan

7. Cordarrelle Patterson

Julian Edelman’s current postseason run has been a hot-button topic the past week, but we don’t need to get into his Hall of Fame status, we only care about the fantasy points here. With his seven catch, 96-yard performance on 10 targets in the AFC Championship Game, Edelman now has had double-digit targets in each of his past 11 postseason games played. Over that span, he’s averaged 8.2 receptions for 101.1 receiving yards per game. The only slight shade to throw is that he’s totaled just three touchdowns in those games. Edelman runs 67 percent of his routes from the slot, so he has the added bonus of avoiding Aqib Talib and Marcus Peters on the boundaries while finding spots on the interior of the defense. While Nickell Robey-Coleman is a capable corner inside, the Patriots aren’t going to be forcing suboptimal targets to Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett on the exterior against Talib and Peters, who are just head and shoulders better talents than the Patriots boundary receivers. Peters began the season off poorly (and to be fair, was playing injured) but has played significantly better over the back half of the season.

We love the Rams for fantasy because they only use three wideouts the entire game and have fairly flat distribution in opportunities to those players. While we can predict the opportunities here in the Rams passing game, plotting out what defensive game plan the Patriots will incorporate is a different subject. New England had a ton of success playing physical defense in the AFC Title Game against Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. The Patriots were also outstanding against three-wideout sets this season. But the Rams 11 personnel sets are much different than the majority of the league because they incorporate so many bunch looks and feature jet action on so many of their offensive plays. Those elements of the Rams offense make it difficult to come up and get your hands on wideouts, but if we do see the Patriots capable of playing physical with their secondary, that’s a tactical advantage for the New England given how the Rams wideouts have performed against man and press coverage versus zone this season.

Using the player splits tools available at The Quant Edge, both Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods had significantly depressed output when in man or press coverage compared to working against zone. The only rub is what I eluded to previously in that each run the majority of their routes against zone coverage given the Rams offensive design. Cooks faced man or press coverage on 40.6 percent of his routes. In those situations, he secured 27-of-54 targets (54 percent) compared to catching 57-of-73 targets (78.1 percent) otherwise.

Woods’ splits were similar (55.1 percent catch rate in man compared to 74.2 percent in zone) this season, but he faced man or press coverage on 35.6 percent of his routes since he tallied so many slot snaps. Woods has run 68.3 percent of his routes from the slot since Cooper Kupp was lost for the season. He’s much tougher to dedicate physical coverage towards since he plays inside so often and the Rams use so many bunch formations. The Patriots allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing slot wideouts this season, but the crux of that production came from ancillary players as they were strong against slot wideouts that you would expect them to game plan for. They held both JuJu Smith-Schuster (4-40) and Adam Thielen (5-28-1) in check over the back half of the year and allowed Keenan Allen to catch just two passes in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, although he turned one of those into a long score.

Woods had a lackluster 33 yards on 10 targets against the Saints, but we inherently know the opportunities will be there for Woods. Woods had five or more receptions in 14-of-18 games this season, which gave him one of the steadiest floors in the league this season. The only shade here is that he hasn’t flashed high-yardage upside in sometime, failing to reach 90 receiving yards in a game in each of his past 12 games played this season. One other added bonus for Woods is that he was third among all NFL wideouts this regular season in rushing attempts (19) and rushing yards (157) and has at least one rushing attempt in eight of his past 10 games.

Cooks gets his second #RevengeGame in a row to close the season. With 65 and 106 yards in each postseason game so far, Cooks has had his two largest yardage totals over the seven games since the Rams Week 12 bye over the past two games. Cooks and Jared Goff found their groove downfield this postseason after struggling to connect on the long ball over the back half of the season. Goff has connected with Cooks on all four of his targets on passes 15-plus yards downfield in the playoffs after the two were able to connect on just 3-of-7 such targets over the five games after the Rams Week 12 bye in the regular season. The Patriots were excellent at defending the deep ball in the regular season, allowing just 35.2 percent of those targets to be completed this season (fourth-lowest rate in the league). The Patriots have had success with physical play this postseason and we could something similar here with Cooks, but he is only one play away from making his target total tangible. The bottom line is that we inherently know that both Woods and Cooks are going to their opportunities and both are capable of being the highest-scoring fantasy wideout in any standalone island game.

There’s not a wide gap from Josh Reynolds to Dorsett since both need to find the end zone for the most part, but Reynolds is going to be on the field for far more snaps and routes, which gives him the arbitrary edge. Reynolds has averaged 6.5 targets per game over the eight games since Cooper Kupp was lost for the season and has led the team with 11 red zone targets over that span.

Phillip Dorsett is still playing well behind Chris Hogan in terms of snaps and routes run, but he has been the better fantasy performer since his opportunities have come near the end zone. Dorsett has scored in each of the past three games and has found the end zone now in five of the eight games that Josh Gordon was not on the team or a full-time player. Dorsett hasn’t had more than five targets or has reached 50-yards receiving in a game since Week 4 but has scoring upside with three receiving touchdowns over the past three games compared to three for the rest of the team.

Chris Hogan is going to be on the field. He played 82 percent of the offensive snaps since Josh Gordon left the team. He even has five or more receptions in two of his past three games played with target totals of 11, five and seven in those games. Hogan managed to turn in five catches for 45 yards against the Chiefs, but this matchup is more similar to his Divisional Round one. In that game against the Chargers sound boundary corners, Hogan managed just 13 yards on three receptions. We know Hogan is going to be on the field a lot, but he hasn’t been a player we can trust for a high-ceiling or even a safe floor despite all those snaps played.

In these one-off games, sometimes we have an ancillary player rise to the occasion and break a game. From Desmond Howard to Jacoby Jones and many other Super Bowl heroes, that’s your hope if you have to take a shot on Cordarrelle Patterson. He does have multiple receptions in four of his past six games played and the rushing ability and kickoff return factors in play, but Patterson is still the longest play of the regulars here with the lowest floor.

Tight Ends





1. Rob Gronkowski

2. Gerald Everett

3. Tyler Higbee

Rob Gronkowski showed signs of life in the AFC Championship game, catching six passes for 79 yards. Most importantly, he received a season-high 11 targets in the passing game after seeing just 11 targets total come his way over the previous four games. Gronk’s uptick could’ve just been defensive/game plan induced as two of his better games this season have now come against Kansas City, but nonetheless, it was encouraging to see him involved once again. Gronk still hasn’t scored in five straight games, but he’s a clear cut above the Rams duo here for fantasy purposes. The Rams haven’t faced a strong group of tight ends this postseason against Dallas and New Orleans (to be fair, Gronk may not be a strong option anymore himself), but opposing teams targeted their tight ends 25.2 percent of the time against the Rams in the regular season, which was the highest rate in the league. In comparison to the Rams tight ends, there is a clear edge to Gronk despite his struggles this season.

On the Rams side, Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett have combined for a 65-717-6 line over 18 games this season with each scoring three times. Between each of them, they have combined for just six games in which one has had at least 40-yards receiving in a game, with Everett having four of those. Just five times this season has one them reached four receptions in a game, with Everett having three of those. This is a group effort at the position with the upside belonging to Everett, despite the overall snap edge going to Higbee since he is their primary blocker at the position in the run game. Everett has out-targeted Higbee 13-7 in the red zone and 6-2 inside of the 10-yard line this entire season.

Kickers





1. Greg Zuerlein

2. Stephen Gostkowski

DST





1. Patriots

2. Rams