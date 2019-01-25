Podcast: How to Win In the NFL

Podcast: How to Win In the NFLFriday, January 25, 2019
Down in Mobile, Alabama, Josh Norris invites a few friends on the podcast: Fran Duffy, Ted Nguyen and Joe Goodberry. The four cover a number of topics, opening with the simple question, "what wins in the NFL?" to quarterbacks succeeding inside and outside of structure, to the importance of offensive line coaches and flexibility, and finally each person's favorite position to evaluate.
