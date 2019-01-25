NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Josh Norris

Podcast: How to Win In the NFL

Friday, January 25, 2019


Down in Mobile, Alabama, Josh Norris invites a few friends on the podcast: Fran Duffy, Ted Nguyen and Joe Goodberry. The four cover a number of topics, opening with the simple question, "what wins in the NFL?" to quarterbacks succeeding inside and outside of structure, to the importance of offensive line coaches and flexibility, and finally each person's favorite position to evaluate.

 

 

Josh Norris is an NFL Draft Analyst for Rotoworld and contributed to the Rams scouting department during training camp of 2010 and the 2011 NFL Draft. He can be found on Twitter .
