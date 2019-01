Podcast: Championship Games

Sunday, January 20, 2019

Just three more games remain in the NFL season, and the Championship showdowns go down this weekend. First, Josh Norris and Evan Silva look at every angle of the Saints and Rams contest, and if it all falls on Jared Goff winning out of structure and under pressure. Then Josh, Ray and Pat surmise if the Patriots can do it... again... against the ridiculous Chiefs offense. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher

Just three more games remain in the NFL season, and the Championship showdowns go down this weekend. First, Josh Norris and Evan Silva look at every angle of the Saints and Rams contest, and if it all falls on Jared Goff winning out of structure and under pressure. Then Josh, Ray and Pat surmise if the Patriots can do it... again... against the ridiculous Chiefs offense. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher