NFL Futures Deals Tracker

Wednesday, January 16, 2019


This is the time of year we see the term “reserve/future contract” tossed around. Not everyone is entirely clear on what that means or how a player is signed to a reserve/future contract. That’s why we’re here. When a player is signed to a reserve/future contract that means they are being signed for the upcoming season. It’s typically a one- or two-year deal at the league minimum based on number of years of experience in the NFL. Only players who were not on any team’s active roster at the end of the regular season are eligible to sign reserve/future contracts. Players who typically sign these deals were on practice squads, but we’ll also see a few veterans sprinkled into the mix. These players that sign reserve/future deals are added to their respective teams’ “active” rosters on the first day of the new league year, which happens to be March 13, 2019 this season. Most players who sign reserve/future contracts end up getting cut during the summer, but we’ve seen a few players survive into the regular season the last few years. A few notable players who made it from reserve/future deals over the last few years: Broncos C Matt Paradis, Dontrelle Inman, Spencer Ware, Dion Lewis, Willie Snead, Nick Mullens, Broncos WR Tim Patrick, Packers WR Jake Kumerow, Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox, Chiefs RG Andrew Wylie, and Zach Pascal. Below is where I’ll track these signings over the next couple months.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

OT Justin Evans, OG Will House, QB Chad Kanoff, WR Bryant Mitchell, DB Jonathan Moxey, DB Deatrick Nichols, LB Pete Robertson, C Coleman Shelton, RB Brandon Wilds

ATLANTA FALCONS

QB Kurt Benkert, DT Michael Bennett, WR Christian Blake, DB Taveze Calhoun, LB Jermaine Grace, TE Jaeden Graham, TE Alex Gray, WR Devin Gray, OG Sean Harlow, DT Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

BALTIMORE RAVENS

OG Kofi Amichia, OT Randin Crecelius, DB Robertson Daniel, RB Tyler Ervin, RB Chris Ezeala, DB Bennett Jackson, LB Alvin Jones, TE Nick Keizer, LB Ejuan Price, LB Matthew Thomas

BUFFALO BILLS

DT Kyle Peko, WR Cam Phillips, DT Robert Thomas, WR Duke Williams

CAROLINA PANTHERS

OT Isaiah Battle, DB Quin Blanding, RB Reggie Bonnafon, LB Jonathan Celestin, LB Brandon Chubb, DT Woodrow Hamilton, WR Andre Levrone, DB Cole Luke, DB Kai Nacua, DT Elijah Qualls, OG Ian Silberman, DB Josh Thornton, OG Landon Turner, WR DeAndrew White, LB Antwione Williams

CHICAGO BEARS

OT Dejon Allen, DT Abdullah Anderson, DB John Franklin III, WR Tanner Gentry, WR Cyril Grayson, DB Michael Joseph, DB Jonathon Mincy, RB Ryan Nall, LB Jameer Thurman, LB James Vaughters, LB Josh Woods

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Moritz Bohringer, DT Andrew Brown, DB Demetrious Cox, C Brad Lundblade, K Tristan Vizcaino, TE Andrew Vollert, WR Kermit Whitfield

CLEVELAND BROWNS

OG David Bright, DT Daniel Ekuale, C Kyle Friend, DB Robert Jackson, DT Ashton Lampkin, DT Devaroe Lawrence, RB Devante Mays, DB Lenzy Pipkins, DB Tigie Sankoh, OT Brad Seaton, WR Daniel Williams

DALLAS COWBOYS

OT Jake Campos, RB Jordan Chunn, DB Treston DeCoud, DB Donovan Olumba, LB Kyle Queiro, DT Aziz Shittu, OG Cody Wichmann

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Fred Brown, QB Garrett Grayson, WR Chad Hansen, LB A.J. Johnson, OT Andreas Knappe, DT Caushaud Lyons, RB Khalfani Muhammad, OG Austin Schlottmann, DB Linden Stephens, DB Shamarko Thomas

DETROIT LIONS

WR Deontez Alexander, LB James Burgess, QB Connor Cook, LB Garret Dooley, C Connor Hilland, DB David Jones, OT Jarron Jones, DB Chris Lammons, DT Jamiyus Pittman, LB Quentin Poling, P Ryan Santoso, RB Mark Thompson, DE Jeremiah Valoaga, RB Kerwynn Williams, DE Jonathan Wynn

GREEN BAY PACKERS

TE Evan Baylis, DE Eric Cotton, OT Anthony Coyle, OT Gerhard de Beer, RB Malcolm Johnson, DB Tray Matthews, WR Teo Redding, LB Brady Sheldon, NT Deon Simon, DB Jason Thompson

HOUSTON TEXANS

TE Jerell Adams, LB Davin Bellamy, RB Josh Ferguson, DE Chris Landrum, OT Rick Leonard, OG Maurquice Shakir, OT David Steinmetz, WR Jester Weah, WR Isaac Whitney

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

TE Billy Brown, DB Jalen Collins, OT Antonio Garcia, WR Krishawn Hogan, WR Steve Ishmael, DB Isaiah Johnson, DB D.J. Killings, OT William Poehls, QB Phillip Walker, OT De’Ondre Wesley, DT DeShawn Williams

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR C.J. Board, LB Christian Kuntz, OT KC McDermott, QB Alex McGough, TE Pharoah McKever, RB Thomas Rawls

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

LB Martrell Spaight, DT Cavon Walker

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

DE Pat Afriyie, LB Tre’von Johnson, QB Cardale Jones, WR Justice Liggins, P Ty Long, TE Vince Mayle, WR Andre Patton, DB Arrion Springs

MIAMI DOLPHINS

LB Sam Eguavoen, QB Jake Rudock

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Jeff Badet, OT Adam Bisnowaty, LB Reshard Cliett, DT Curtis Cothran, C Cornelius Edison, TE Cole Hikutini, DB Jalen Myrick, OT Storm Norton, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, RB Roc Thomas

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

C Jake Eldrenkamp, OT Ryker Mathews, DT David Parry

NEW YORK GIANTS

LB Jonathan Anderson, DE Jake Ceresna, WR Brittan Golden, DE Myles Humphrey, RB Robert Martin, DE Avery Moss, LS Taybor Pepper, OT Victor Salako, OG Chad Slade, OT Jylan Ware, DB Ronald Zamort

NEW YORK JETS

DB Tevaughn Campbell, WR Stacy Coley, OT Dieugot Joseph, LB Harvey Langi, DE Charles Tapper, C Jon Toth, WR Tim White, WR DeAngelo Yancey

OAKLAND RAIDERS

WR Saeed Blacknall, RB James Butler, LB Cayson Collins, LB James Cowser, WR Rashard Davis, DB Makinton Dorleant, P Drew Kaser, OT Jamar McGloster, QB Nathan Peterman, RB Ryan Yurachek

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

WR Carlton Agudosi, LB Asantay Brown, OT Tyreek Burwell, C Anthony Fabiano, WR Johnny Holton, OG Kaleb Johnson, DB Mercy Maston, DB Jeremiah McKinnon, WR Marken Michel, WR Braxton Miller, WR Dorren Miller, DE Joe Ostman, RB Donnel Pumphrey, LB Alex Singleton, DB Chandon Sullivan, TE Will Tye

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

LB Keion Adams, WR Trey Griffey, TE Bucky Hodges, DT Lavon Hooks, WR Tevin Jones, C Patrick Morris, OG R.J. Prince, TE Kevin Rader, QB Brogan Roback, LB Tegray Scales, TE Christian Scotland-Williamson, DE Conor Sheehy, WR Diontae Spencer, DB Herb Waters, RB Ralph Webb, WR Ka’Raun White

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

OT Christian DiLauro, DT Kapron Lewis-Moore, TE Marcus Lucas, DB Tarvarus McFadden, WR Jordan Smallwood, OG Najee Toran, DB Terrell Williams

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

DB Jeremy Boykins, DB Justin Currie, DB Marwin Evans, K Sam Ficken, C Marcus Henry, DB Delano Hill, DT Jamie Meder, WR Keenan Reynolds, OF Jordan Roos, WR Caleb Scott, TE Tyrone Swoopes, DB Simeon Thomas

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

OT Cole Boozer, WR K.J. Brent, QB Joe Callahan, DE Hunter Dimick, DE Demone Harris, OT Ruben Holcomb, LB Farrington Huguenin, P Hayden Hunt, LB Corey Nelson, DE Pat O’Connor, RB Dare Ogunbowale, LB Emmanuel Smith, LS Zach Triner

TENNESSEE TITANS

RB Dalyn Dawkins, OG Jamil Douglas, DB Michael Jordan, WR Roger Lewis, DT Dee Liner, LB Gimel President, OG David Quessenberry, WR Kalif Raymond, WR Devin Ross, DB Damon Webb

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

C Casey Dunn, RB Russell Hansbrough, OT Darius James, OT Roubbens Joseph, WR Tre McBride, RB Elijah Wellman, DT JoJo Wicker



Nick Mensio is a football writer for Rotoworld.com.
