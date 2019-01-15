Divisional Targets and Touches

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (13, 7, 5, 11, 9, 9), Michael Gallup (9, 0, 4, 6, 6, 9), Ezekiel Elliott (13, 8, 6, X, 5, 5), Cole Beasley (4, 7, 5, 6, 3, 2), Blake Jarwin (7, 7, 3, 8, 3, 2)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (28, 18, 18, X, 26, 20), Dak Prescott (4, 0, 4, 4, 6, 2)

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 1, 1, X, 0, 1), Cole Beasley (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Michael Gallup (1, 0, 1, 0, 3, 0), Blake Jarwin (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (4, 2, 2, X, 3, 4), Dak Prescott (3, 0, 1, 0, 3, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (1-7, 4-31, X, 3-65, 1-5, 1- -4), Byron Jones (2-44-1, 2-18, 7-125, 2-30-1, 5-94-1, 4-69), Chidobe Awuzie (3-33, 3-57, 3-24, 2-26, 3-52, 2-31)

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (8, 3, 5, 6, 6, 9), T.Y. Hilton (12, 8, 8, 6, 10, 10), Nyheim Hines (5, 6, 5, 5, 0, 0), Marlon Mack (1, 1, 3, 3, 3, 1), Dontrelle Inman (X, 1, 5, 6, 4, 4), Chester Rogers (6, 1, 7, 4, 5, 6)

Carries: Marlon Mack (14, 27, 12, 25, 24, 9), Nyheim Hines (3, 6, 2, 1, 0, 3)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (1, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1), T.Y. Hilton (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Nyheim Hines (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Dontrelle Inman (X, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (1, 7, 4, 4, 1, 0), Nyheim Hines (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kenny Moore II (4-22, 0-0, 4-36, 5-38, 7-64-1, 6-66), Pierre Desir (1-10, 4-37, 4-79, 3-21, 4-33, 2-28), Quincy Wilson (0-0, 3-24, 1-17, 0-0, 1-7, 3-20)

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (6, 14, 7, 9, 7, 13), Travis Kelce (13, 9, 9, 9, 9, 10), Sammy Watkins (X, X, X, X, X, 8), Spencer Ware (1, 5, X, X, X, X), Chris Conley (7, 3, 3, 5, 3, 2), Damien Williams (2, 5, 6, 7, 1, 6)

Carries: Damien Williams (5, 8, 10, 13, 11, 25), Patrick Mahomes (9, 2, 3, 0, 2, 3), Spencer Ware (14, 15, X, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (3, 2, 1, 2, 1, 0), Sammy Watkins (X, X, X, X, X, 1), Tyreek Hill (1, 2, 2, 0, 0, 0), Spencer Ware (0, 0, X, X, X, X), Chris Conley (1, 2, 1, 0, 1, 0), Damien Williams (1, 2, 0, 2, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Damien Williams (0, 2, 6, 0, 3, 4), Patrick Mahomes (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Spencer Ware (3, 1, X, X, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (5-52-1, 3-32-1, 5-74-1, 5-78-1, 4-34, 3-54-1), Orlando Scandrick (4-46, 3-40, 3-15-1, 0-0, X, 1-10), Kendall Fuller (7-40, 4-28, 6-96, 0-0, 8-69, 5-41), Charvarius Ward (X, X, X, 5-110, 7-43, 4-42)

Observations: Unlike past weeks without Spencer Ware (hamstring), there was legitimately no timeshare among Kansas City’s backs in the Divisional Round. Damien Williams handled 25-of-28 backfield carries and hit five-week highs in total touches (30), routes (27), and snap rate (65, 75%). Darrel Williams got three carries on 10 snaps (11%), but his touchdown inside the 10 only happened once the Chiefs had a safe two-score lead with two minutes left to play. Even if Ware’s active against the Patriots, leading Conference Championship weekend in touches is in Williams’ probable range of outcomes. Sammy Watkins (foot) wasn’t limited at all in his first game since Week 11, running a team-high 46 routes on 76-of-82 offensive snaps. Both Stephon Gilmore and Jason McCourty moved to the slot freely against the Chargers, so consider Watkins a high-volume option whose every-down opportunity could end up trumping any tough on-paper defensive matchup.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Keenan Allen (9, 0, 8, 7, 6, 6), Melvin Gordon (X, X, 3, 3, 1, 2), Mike Williams (6, 7, 3, 6, 5, 11), Austin Ekeler (5, X, X, 1, 4, 5), Tyrell Williams (3, 12, 2, 3, 4, 7), Travis Benjamin (1, 3, 3, 1, 3, 2), Antonio Gates (2, 5, 5, 2, 4, 8)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (X, X, 12, 10, 17, 9), Austin Ekeler (15, X, X, 8, 11, 0), Justin Jackson (7, 16, 1, 6, 2, 1)

RZ Targets: Mike Williams (1, 4, 0, 1, 0, 0), Melvin Gordon (X, X, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Ekeler (1, X, X, 0, 0, 0), Keenan Allen (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyrell Williams (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 1), Antonio Gates (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (X, 3, 0, 2, 6, 3), Austin Ekeler (2, X, X, 1, 1, 0), Justin Jackson (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (2-5, 5-63-1, 1-8, 4-25, 1-9, 8-49-1), Casey Hayward Jr. (2-33, 1-3, 2-18, 1-25, 3-47-2, 4-25), Michael Davis (3-35, 3-24, 0-0, 8-95, 1-5, 4-59)

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (9, 13, 9, 7, 3, 8), Brandin Cooks (6, 7, 7, 3, 9, 6), Todd Gurley (5, 7, 13, X, X, 2), Josh Reynolds (5, 7, 12, 2, 7, 4), Gerald Everett (3, 7, 7, 6, 1, 2), Tyler Higbee (3, 1, 2, 1, 1, 4), C.J. Anderson (X, X, X, 3, 3, 1)

Carries: Todd Gurley (23, 11, 12, X, X, 16), C.J. Anderson (X, X, X, 20, 23, 23), John Kelly (X, 0, 2, 10, 15, 0)

RZ Targets: Robert Woods (1, 0, 1, 2, 0, 1), Todd Gurley (1, 0, 3, X, X, 0), Brandin Cooks (0, 1, 0, 1, 2, 2), Josh Reynolds (2, 0, 4, 0, 2, 0), Gerald Everett (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 1), Tyler Higbee (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), C.J. Anderson (X, X, X, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (6, 1, 2, X, X, 1), C.J. Anderson (X, X, X, 3, 6, 10), John Kelly (X, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (2-8, 3-16, 1-4, 3-24, 1-22, 6-115), Nickell Robey-Coleman (4-19, 1-8, 7-59, 0-0, 2-7-1, 1-7), Aqib Talib (1-24, 5-43, 5-132, 3-25, 2-25, 2-14)

Observations:Although Todd Gurley had three weeks off, practiced in full on Thursday, and was promptly removed from Los Angeles’ injury report, coach Sean McVay’s intentions were made transparent earlier in the week when he claimed C.J. Anderson was part of the game plan. That statement held true as Anderson out-touched Gurley 23-18 against Dallas. Having said that, it’s worth noting Gurley was actually on the field more as he out-snapped Anderson 45-34 and, perhaps more importantly, ran 19 routes to Anderson’s 5. Anderson will likely spell Gurley and keep his snaps down again in New Orleans, but the veteran isn’t even an option out of the backfield if the Rams are forced into an uptempo shootout with the Saints. The smarter DFS route would be to either load up both, or fade Anderson entirely hoping Gurley’s passing game usage strikes big (and permanently keeps him glued to the field) in the Superdome. If you’re projecting another grind-it-out methodical offensive approach, note that Anderson got 10 carries to Gurley’s 1 inside the 20 (and 5 to 0 inside the 10) on Saturday.

New England Patriots

Targets: Julian Edelman (8, 12, 11, 10, 6, 13), James White (9, 4, 7, 4, 5, 17), Rob Gronkowski (4, 8, 5, 3, 2, 1), Sony Michel (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Rex Burkhead (2, 2, 3, 5, 2, 1), Chris Hogan (2, 1, 3, 0, 11, 5), Phillip Dorsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 5)

Carries: Sony Michel (17, 20, 13, 18, 14, 24), James White (6, 4, 2, 8, 4, 0), Rex Burkhead (7, 4, 4, 13, 5, 4)

RZ Targets: Julian Edelman (2, 3, 2, 0, 1, 2), James White (1, 0, 2, 0, 2, 4), Rob Gronkowski (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Sony Michel (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Hogan (0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 3), Phillip Dorsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 2)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (2, 6, 2, 3, 1, 8), Rex Burkhead (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), James White (0, 2, 0, 3, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (4-25, 2-38-1, 5-25, 1-16, 3-14, 1-43-1), J.C. Jackson (4-23, 1-15, 4-48, 0-0, 4-49, 5-67), Jason McCourty (8-36-1, 4-81-1, 4-81, 4-61-1, 1-3, 4-66)

Observations: Rex Burkhead returned from injury in Week 13, which created a befuddled mess in New England’s backfield to finish the year. Roles were clear on Sunday, though, as Burkhead’s five routes and lone target in the passing game were overshadowed by James White’s whopping 33 routes and 17 looks. Sony Michel also trumped Burkhead on the ground, handling 24 carries to the latter’s measly four. Burkhead’s a lottery DFS option on Sunday that could hit if game script keeps Michel off the field. White still makes for the better (and higher-owned) play since Kansas City has allowed the fifth-most raw receiving yards to opposing backs. Phillip Dorsett is of the same cross-your-fingers DFS mold since he quietly accrued 39.6% of the team's air yards behind Julian Edelman (53.3%) against the Chargers. Dorsett will have to get there on limited opportunities if his 11% target share from the Divisional Round carries over.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (8, 13, 9, 13, 7, 16), Alvin Kamara (11, 6, 9, 6, X, 4), Tre'Quan Smith (1, 1, 4, 1, 4, 1), Mark Ingram (3, 3, 2, 2, 2, 2), Ted Ginn (X, X, X, 8, X, 7), Keith Kirkwood (3, 2, 2, 4, 0, 2)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (11, 12, 14, 7, X, 16), Mark Ingram (7, 13, 12, 11, 5, 9)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (0, 3, 1, 3, 1, 3), Alvin Kamara (1, 1, 1, 1, X, 1), Tre’Quan Smith (1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Mark Ingram (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keith Kirkwood (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Ted Ginn (X, X, X, 0, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (1, 2, 4, 2, X, 1), Mark Ingram (1, 5, 1, 4, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (8-75, 2-48, 2-25, 5-85, 1-38, 2-44), Eli Apple (5-80, 1-21, 2-12, 6-88, 3-69-1, 2-15), P.J. Williams (2-9, 4-46, 2-14, 5-35-1, 2-28, 3-57-1)

Observations: Even though Michael Thomas’ recent usage stands out the most among New Orleans’ crop of receivers, a clear hierarchy has been carved out with all healthy in recent weeks. Ted Ginn was activated from injured reserve in Week 16, for example, then was used similarly on Sunday, which gives us a two-week sample of on-field usage; Ginn and a few more standouts were notably healthy-scratched with nothing to play for in Week 17.

Thomas led the way in those two full-strength contests with a total of 29 targets on 82 routes run. Rather than Ginn being dispersed as a starter, though, it was actually Keith Kirkwood who ran 61 routes on 91 snaps behind Thomas. Kirkwood has seen only six targets with Ginn active, though, whereas the latter has accumulated a total of 15 looks on 48 routes and 67 snaps since returning. Tre’Quan Smith essentially morphed into the most-talented dust in the league with a mere two targets behind the aforementioned trio in those outings. It’s obvious Thomas has the highest floor among this group, but it’s arguably Ginn who has the highest ceiling against the Rams since he’s run 37.8% of his routes on the right side — where Marcus Peters has logged nearly all of his snaps since Aqib Talib returned to the lineup — since Week 16. A first-quarter duck from Drew Brees was legitimately the difference between Ginn finishing with 3/44 or 4/124/1 in the Divisional Round.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (8, 7, 16, 4, 7, 8), Alshon Jeffery (9, 8, 5, 5, 9, 8), Nelson Agholor (3, 2, 7, 6, 6, 3), Dallas Goedert (5, 2, 3, 3, 4, 0), Josh Adams (0, 1, 1, 3, 0, 0), Golden Tate (3, 5, 3, 6, 8, 5), Darren Sproles (3, 4, 6, 3, 3, 4), Wendell Smallwood (0, 2, 4, 4, 3, 1)

Carries: Wendell Smallwood (1, 10, 1, 12, 8, 10), Darren Sproles (1, 3, 9, 7, 13, 3), Josh Adams (20, 7, 15, 11, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (1, 3, 3, 1, 0, 0), Darren Sproles (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Nelson Agholor (0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 0), Dallas Goedert (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Alshon Jeffery (1, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Golden Tate (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Darren Sproles (0, 0, 2, 2, 2, 0), Wendell Smallwood (1, 2, 1, 1, 1, 1), Josh Adams (1, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Cre’Von LeBlanc (1-15, 12-105, 5-60, 2-17, 4-41, 4-25-1), Avonte Maddox (X, 1-8, 4-51, 3-28, 7-154-1, 6-110), Rasul Douglas (9-72-1, 7-96, 9-115-1, 4-42, 4-25, 0-0), Sidney Jones (7-83-1, X, X, X, X, X)