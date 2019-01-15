Early Lines Conference Champ

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Early Lines Lookahead: Conference Championships

This article is designed to get you thinking about the weekend betting lines. We’ll review each game, check in with some relevant stats around each game, and especially take note of any inefficiencies to help guide your wallet. Later this week, check back for injury updates that affect betting odds, best bets, and prop bets we like for the weekend. All lines are from Westgate Sportsbook in Las Vegas and are current at the time of publication.

We are just past the best weekend in football, but the one upcoming could possibly surpass it. The four top seeded teams will play to see who goes to the Superbowl. In case there were any lingering doubt, offense wins championships these days. From Kansas City (first, 35.7 PPG) to New England (27.3 PPG), we have the four highest scoring teams from the regular season facing off. The lines between the two games are nearly identical with the home teams favored by a standard 3-ish points and totals approaching 60 points. We have the added intrigue of both of these games being rematches from the regular season…let’s have a look.

LA Rams at New Orleans: Total 57.5 points, Saints -3.5

These two teams have such good overall records that their home/away stats may not matter much here. The Rams were 6-2 on the road during the regular season, and it’s worth noting that their one home loss this year was to the Saints. More on that later. The Saints are 7-2 in New Orleans, with losses coming in Week 1 and a meaningless Week 16. Drew Brees at home, in the spotlight, is a dangerous force over the years. Since the record-breaking Sunday Night Football game in which the Saints hung 51 points on the Cincinnati Bengals, it’s felt like it could finally be their year again. The offense finished the regular season third in PPG with the fourth-most passing yards and sixth-most rushing yards. The defense was pass-friendly, but allowed the second-fewest rushing yards, holding some pretty fantastic running backs in check this season.

The Rams were incredibly well-balanced and consistent for most of 2018 as well. Todd Gurley ranked third in rushing yards, but added a surprising 59 catches and totaled a league-high 21 touchdowns. They scored the second-most points per game after KC. Jared Goff finished fourth in passing yards and sixth (tie) in passing touchdowns (32). He’s coming off a relatively easy win in which he didn’t have to do much but hand the ball off. Gurley and C.J. Anderson combined for three touchdowns and 240 yards in the win over Dallas. Dallas had a good run defense too, so this will be a key matchup for the Rams to win if they’re to have a chance here.

New Orleans is 10-7 ATS, going 7-10 on the over/under this season. They’ve played in 16 games (all but the meaningless Week 16 game) with the point total at 49.5 or higher. Interestingly, with the narrow win over Philadelphia, the Saints are now 0-5 against the spread in recent playoff games where they are the home favorite (and 0-4 ATS in their last four games). New Orleans has hit the over in 7-of-8 recent playoff games when they are favored (the lone miss was just last week).

The Rams are 8-8-1 ATS, and 9-8 on the over/under this season. They have been favored in every game they’ve played until this weekend. The over has hit in the last five of five games where the Rams are a 3.5-10 point underdog. Over the years, the series between the Rams and Saints has been back and forth, and this season it was a 10-point road victory by the Saints in an 80-point game. Both teams approached 500 total yards, but Gurley was held to under 80 yards with one rushing touchdown in that game. C.J. Anderson has looked phenomenal, but will it hold against this defense? I think not.

Early bet: Saints -3.5 and the over

New England at Kansas City: Total 55.5 points, Chiefs -3

The Chiefs dominated their Divisional Round matchup with the Colts to arrive at an 8-1 record in Arrowhead stadium this season. As I mentioned, they led the league in PPG with a whopping 35.7 points, eight more per game than their current opponent. Patrick Mahomes was nearly flawless in his second year, but the consistency of the offensive line and run game (whether Kareem Hunt early in the season or Damien Williams down the stretch) should not be underestimated.

New England, too, thrived this season thanks in great part to the rushing contributions of rookie Sony Michel and veteran receiving back James White. Both were instrumental in the Patriots blowout win over the Chargers last weekend. In fact, the Patriots ranked higher in rushing yards per game (fifth) than they did in passing yards per game (eighth), probably for the first time in the last 15 years. While New England’s home playoff record is well documented as stellar, they went just 3-5 on the road this season, and have lost four of five road playoff games since 2005. Of note, three of those were to Peyton Manning-led teams (2006, 2013, and 2015).

When the Chiefs went to New England in Week 6, we had a classic shootout. Ultimately, the Patriots prevailed 43-40, smashing the over, but failing to cover the four-point spread. For the season, the Pats were 10-7 ATS, but just 6-11 on the over/under. The Chiefs were 10-6-1 ATS, hitting the over 10 times, under seven times. One other interesting tidbit of history between these teams comes by way of Twitter, and I’m unable to credit the proper source on it…but here goes. Of all the games Bill Belichick has coached for the Patriots – regular and post-season – they’ve allowed 40 points just seven times. Three of those seven have been to the Andy Reid-led Chiefs, including the game in Week 6 of 2018. Pretty amazing stat!

The point total has already dropped three points since its open, maybe due at least in part to weather predictions of near zero degrees in Kansas City this Sunday. New England’s propensity to miss the over in this range (last weekend was an outlier as they’ve missed the over in 8-of-10 recent games) and the fact that the Chiefs have also won more conservatively in their last two games has me favoring the under here. It’s hard to score 55 points in five degrees with the Superbowl on the line.

Early bet: Chiefs -3 and the under