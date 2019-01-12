Divisional Round Injuries

Saturday, January 12, 2019

The playoffs are finally here, which leaves ample opportunity to squeeze in everything from fantasy football to tournament pools and betting props. Fortunately, the Rotoworld crew has everything you need leave the Divisional Round (and the postseason) with a win. This is an add-on of the previous betting pieces the team has cranked out through the week, including Renee Miller’s Early Lines, Rich Hribar’s Divisional Round Fantasy Rankings, Raymond Summerlin’s Divisional Round Betting Preview, and Evan Silva’s award-winning Divisional Round Matchups Column.

As for me, I am here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy players and bettors heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also tweet last-minute lineup and betting thoughts at @notJDaigle.

Colts at Chiefs (-5) — Total 56.5 points

Key Injuries: Colts could potentially be thin at safety as Malik Hooker (foot, questionable) was absent from practice throughout the week and reserve S Mike Mitchell (calf) was placed on I.R. Backup S Clayton Geathers (knee) was also downgraded and out of practice on Friday.

Spencer Ware (hamstring, questionable) was limited during the week but his usage is a legitimate question mark even if he is active. Damien Williams has since signed a two-year extension and closed out the year averaging 6.0 YPC, likely pushing Ware to a backup role. Darrel Williams played 19.8% of snaps behind Damien with Ware out — usage the latter would likely fill upon returning. Sammy Watkins (foot, questionable) also projects to split reps in a limited showing with Demarcus Robinson if the former suits up for the first time since Week 11. Kelvin Benjamin saw his role decrease over the team’s final three games even with Watkins out, progressively running fewer routes (8 > 7 > 3) from Week 15 on.



Betting/DFS Outlook: Kansas City has combined with their opponents for an average 73.4 points per game on the road compared to ‘only’ 53.7 PPG at home this season, a whopping -19.7 difference any time the Chiefs played in Arrowhead. That wide margin can be chalked up to Kansas City’s defense, which stifled opposing offenses to just 18.0 PPG at home compared to an outlandish 34.3 PPG when the unit traveled. Saturday still makes for an explosive box-score day since Indy’s offensive line, which allowed the fewest sacks (18) in the league, cancels out Kansas City’s league-high 53 sacks accumulated. The Chiefs have also faced a league-leading 39.5 pass attempts from opposing offenses. Nyheim Hines is the likeliest DFS bounce-back candidate following an inexplicable nine-snap Wild Card outing since projected up-tempo game script suits his pass-catching abilities more so than Marlon Mack’s on-the-ground prowess. Patrick Mahomes’ 14:0 TD:INT ratio against primary-zone defenses this season should still help get this one over, especially now that we know Indy will be missing key starters in their secondary.

Picks: Chiefs -5, Over 56.5

Cowboys at Rams (-7) — Total 48.5 points

Key Injuries: Cole Beasley (ankle) and Blake Jarwin (ankle) both missed practice all week but are expected to play. If Beasley is scratched last-minute, Tavon Austin would be in line for an expanded role worth firing up in DFS. Todd Gurley (knee) notably practiced in full on Thursday for the Rams and appears fully healthy. It’s still a question mark if he’ll get his usual workload of touches, but nothing outside of C.J. Anderson’s performance over the final two weeks of the season suggests otherwise.

Betting/DFS Outlook: Dallas’ defense has quietly flashed disastrous leaks in the last month, allowing the fourth-highest explosive passing rate (10%) since Week 14 (Wild Card included). Part of the reason is Byron Jones, who essentially went untested and was thrown at just four times per game through Week 13, has allowed a total 18/311/3 and 142.7 passer rating on the 5.4 targets per game he’s faced since. What’s concerning is that this sudden trend has mostly come at the hands of inefficient offensive talent. When this landslide all started back in Week 14, the Carson Wentz-led Eagles attempted 20 passes from 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) and averaged 7.8 YPA and a 136.7 passer rating. The Colts only attempted 27 passes in an utter blowout the following week, but still averaged 7.4 YPA from 11 personnel. Jameis Winston and the Bucs stormed JerryWorld in Week 16 and posted 7.3 YPA and a 111.3 passer rating on 36 dropbacks from 11 personnel, and then were mirrored in the next game by Eli Manning and a tanking Giants O for 7.5 YPA and a 107.6 rating on 28 attempts from 11 personnel against Dallas’ secondary. The offensive packages are worth noting because the Rams have strictly leaned on 11 personnel with Todd Gurley (95%) this season and seamlessly mixed-in 12 personnel (39%) efficiently in their last two games without him. Jared Goff has been astronomically better across the board when playing inside the coliseum this season, making any Goff-Robert Woods-Brandin Cooks stacks potential low-owned DFS tourney winners on Saturday.

Picks: Rams -7

Chargers at Patriots (-4) — Total 48 points

Key Injuries: Melvin Gordon suffered a knee sprain in Sunday’s Wild Card win over the Ravens, but he was never in danger of missing the Divisional Round. His explosiveness may still be limited since he’s twisted his ankle and sprained both knees over the last six weeks. Hunter Henry (knee) practiced in full from Tuesday on but was still slapped with the questionable tag on the team’s final injury report. He’s a leap-of-faith option who’s likely to play only 15-20 snaps at tight end.

Betting/DFS Outlook: It would make sense for Gordon to be limited and held back by injury, but the matchup couldn’t be any better for him. The Patriots’ defense, for example, quietly allowed 6.5 YPC from 11 personnel over the last month. The only issue is that Gordon has averaged a rough 3.2 YPC since Week 13 (when he was first injured). He was toting the ball for 5.2 YPC prior. Despite New England’s standout home splits, including averaging 32.9 PPG at Gillette compared to a much lower 21.6 PPG on the road, this total (48, the lowest on the board) spells a close game that should see the Chargers utilize the run in order to keep it tight no matter the final outcome.

Pick: Chargers +4





Eagles at Saints (-8) — Total 51.5 points





Key injuries: Saints starting left tackle Terron Armstead (pec), left guard Andrus Peat (hand), right guard Larry Warford (knee), and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) were all full participants in practice on Friday. Armstead in particular was the only offensive lineman to play 100-plus passing snaps and not be credited with a blown-block (per Sports Info Solutions), increasing Drew Brees’ chances of having a clean pocket against Philly’s daunting pass rush on Sunday.





Philadelphia's top edge rusher DE Michael Bennett (foot, questionable) has essentially played through injuries over the past month and should be available for this one. CB Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Mike Wallace (ankle) remain question marks, too, though both would likely be limited if they suit up.





Betting/DFS Outlook: The last time we saw the Saints at full strength back in Week 16, Ted Ginn usurped Tre’Quan Smith and ran 20 routes on 27 snaps (40.9%). Even Keith Kirkwood worked ahead of the rookie, running 28 routes to Smith’s 16. Needless to say, New Orleans showed their three-wide hand and even their offensive intent that day in allowing Ginn to rack up a team-high 126 air yards despite being designated to return from injured reserve only 24 hours prior. If the Eagles and Nick Foles can continue their efficient production and buoy New Orleans’ league-high 8.2 YPA allowed to opposing quarterbacks, Brees (and in turn, Ginn) would likely be forced to keep his foot on the throttle throughout the afternoon. That bodes well for all involved, including bettors getting a piece of the Over.





Picks: Saints -8, Over 51.5







Last Week: 3-2-1





Total: 3-2-1