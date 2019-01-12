Weather: Divisional Forecasts

Saturday, January 12, 2019

The divisional round may be the best weekend of football of the year. All of the top teams are coming off a bye and the others are off a big win in the wildcard round. In this case, three of the four teams coming from the wildcard round were underdogs which helped them gain a lot of steam in the minds of the public. For a full breakdown of the games be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchups column.

Winter Weather Expected

Indianapolis at Kansas City (4:35 PM ET, Saturday): The game with the highest total on the slate (57) is expected to have the worst weather. 31-degree temperatures with a flurry of snow and 10 MPH winds are expected. While it’s less than ideal to play in freezing temperatures with a bit of wind and snow, none of those factors should make a huge impact. If the snow remains as a flurry and the wind stays below 15 MPH neither team should face any issues. This is good news for DFS enthusiasts as this game sets up well for both offenses. Check on how hard it’s snowing and wind speeds prior to game time just in case the weather takes a turn for the worse. If it does take a significant turn for the worse (a blizzard or 20+ MPH winds), Patrick Mahomes underwhelming hand size of 9 ¼ is something to be wary of in the cold weather.

LA Chargers at New England (1:05 PM ET, Sunday): Coming off a massive road win over the Ravens last week, the Chargers travel to Gillette Stadium to take on the Patriots. This will be another tough test for the west-coast Chargers forced to play in the afternoon on the east coast. The game will also be played in uncomfortable cold 22-degree temperatures. While it may not be cozy, it shouldn’t impact the game too much. All fantasy options should be played with confidence.

Worry-Free Weather

Dallas at LA Rams (8:15 PM ET, Saturday): The Cowboys travel to Los Angeles and will take on the Rams as seven-point underdogs. They will try to impose their will on the Rams in the run game and might have success against the Rams susceptible run defense. Weather shouldn’t be a factor for either team as 61-degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and two MPH winds are expected.

Home Teams are Dome Teams

Philadelphia at New Orleans (4:40 PM ET, Sunday): Nick Foles continues to play spectacularly in the playoffs and will now have an easier matchup against the Saints. Drew Brees will have a significant advantage over the Eagles leaky secondary, making this an intriguing contest from a game-flow standpoint. With this contest being played indoors weather won’t be able to make an impact.