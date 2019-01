Podcast: Playoff Matchups

Friday, January 11, 2019

Let's welcome the top offenses back to the playoffs after 24 points was the highest team total last weekend. The Saints, Chiefs and Rams all return, and Evan Silva, RotoPat and Josh Norris break it all down, from both a macro and micro level. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher

Let's welcome the top offenses back to the playoffs after 24 points was the highest team total last weekend. The Saints, Chiefs and Rams all return, and Evan Silva, RotoPat and Josh Norris break it all down, from both a macro and micro level. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher