NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Evan Silva

Matchups

print article archives RSS

Divisional Round Matchups

Thursday, January 10, 2019


Saturday Divisional Round Games

4:35 PM ET Game

Indianapolis @ Kansas City
Team Totals: Chiefs 31, Colts 26

Colts-Chiefs offers monster box-score possibilities in the Divisional Round’s highest-totaled game (57) with Kansas City at home, where Andy Reid’s team averages 32.4 points per game with a low of 26. The Chiefs earned a rest week as the AFC’s No. 1 seed, and Reid’s career record is 21-4 after byes, including 4-1 after playoff byes. As Colts DC Matt Eberflus runs zone coverage at a league-high 77% clip, it’s notable that Patrick Mahomes played five 2018 games against top-eight zone-frequency teams and went 107-of-167 passing (64.1%) for 1,335 yards (7.99 YPA) with a perfect 14:0 TD-to-INT ratio, adding 18.2 rushing yards per start. Although Indianapolis held its last eight opponents to 14 points per game, their highest DVOA-rated offense faced during that stretch was the Giants (13th). The Colts are in danger of missing FS Malik Hooker (foot) after he didn’t practice all week, and they placed top reserve S Mike Mitchell (calf) on I.R. … Damien Williams earned a two-year extension after shining as the Chiefs’ lead back down the stretch on touch counts of 16 – 20 – 12 in Weeks 15-17, averaging 107.3 total yards with six TDs in the final month. Even as Spencer Ware’s (hamstring) potential return threatens Williams’ early-down and goal-line roles, it’s fair to speculate Williams has outright usurped Ware based on his new contract and Ware’s surprise Week 17 inactivity despite practicing in full leading into the game. Ware seems likelier to replace interim No. 2 back Darrel Williams, whose touch counts were 4 – 0 – 11 over the final three regular season weeks. Ware remains iffy to play after practicing on a limited basis all week, then drawing a questionable tag on Thursday’s injury report.

Travis Kelce catches a Divisional Round smash spot against a Colts defense that allowed league highs in catches (6.3) and yards (63.0) per game to tight ends this season. Texans TE Ryan Griffin got behind Indy’s zone for a would-be touchdown bomb in the Wild Card Round, only for Deshaun Watson to miss him with a painful overthrow. … Much as the Colts successfully game planned to contain DeAndre Hopkins in two late-year meetings, Indianapolis figures to focus on stopping Tyreek Hill as part of its bend-but-don’t-break approach. Hill’s strength is the vertical game – he led the NFL in 20-plus-yard targets (42) and catches (18) this season -- yet Eberflus’ secondary permitted the NFL’s fifth-fewest 20-plus-yard completions (41) and second-fewest 40-plus-yard pass plays (4), then allowed just one 20-plus-yard receiving gain in last week’s victory. Tyreek is capable of winning downfield versus anyone, but this sets up as one of his more difficult challenges to date. … Chiefs complementary pass catchers are tougher Week 19 sells with Sammy Watkins (foot) apparently due back for just his second game since Week 9. (He lasted five snaps in Week 11 against the Rams.) With Kelvin Benjamin also a candidate for situational snaps, Demarcus Robinson, Chris Conley, and even No. 2 TE Demetrius Harris’ roles are less clear.

As a five-point underdog at Arrowhead, Andrew Luck’s pass volume projects to elevate in this matchup; opponents average a league-high 39.5 attempts when facing K.C. The Chiefs’ home-field advantage is as strong as any team’s, however, yielding just 18.0 points per game in their house versus 34.3 PPG on the road. Nevertheless, Luck is one of maybe two quarterbacks on this slate capable of contending with Mahomes’ ceiling in a game with high shootout probability. Luck has padded his stats lately by averaging 18.5 rushing yards over his last six starts. He averaged just 6.0 rushing yards in Weeks 1-12. … Although road-dog running backs are never in ideal spots, Marlon Mack’s matchup and ascending usage are impossible to overlook. The Chiefs got bum rushed for 4.97 yards per carry and 20 all-purpose TDs by running backs this season, including individual rushing lines of 21/100/0 (Doug Martin), 27/116/2 (Chris Carson), 16/58/1 (Justin Jackson), 6/95/0 (Jalen Richard), and 18/61/1 (Martin again) after their Week 12 bye. Mack’s snap rates have risen in six straight weeks (38% > 60% > 61% > 64% > 67% > 80%), albeit in games with more positive script than the Colts project to encounter at Arrowhead. … Pass-catching specialist Nyheim Hines got scripted out of last week’s win at Houston, playing a season-low nine snaps as the Colts grabbed an early 21-0 lead and never relented. Hines will offer bounce-back appeal if Indy falls behind and makes sense in DFS game stacks with Luck and/or Chiefs players. Kansas City allows the NFL’s fifth-most receiving yards per game to running backs (55.9).

Luck’s Weeks 13-18 target distribution: T.Y. Hilton 57; Eric Ebron 44; Hines 30; Chester Rogers 23; Dontrelle Inman 22; Zach Pascal 18; Mack 12; Ryan Grant 10; Mo Alie-Cox 2. … While playing outdoors in suboptimal weather is never ideal for T.Y. – he averages 24.8 fewer yards and 0.23 fewer touchdowns per game in his career outside – Hilton shouldn’t struggle to get open against a Chiefs defense that yielded an NFL-high 65 20-plus-yard completions in 2018 and got dusted by enemy WRs Doug Baldwin (7/126/1), Brandin Cooks (8/107/0), Tyler Lockett (4/99/0), Josh Reynolds (6/80/1), Jordy Nelson twice (9/78/0, 10/97/0), Mike Williams (7/76/2), Robert Woods (4/72/1), and Tyrell Williams (6/71/0) in its last six games. … Ebron’s draw is similarly mouth watering; opposing tight ends caught 35-of-44 targets (79.5%) for 376 yards (8.55 YPA) and seven touchdowns against Kansas City during that same Weeks 11-17 stretch. Ebron is an obvious top-three tight end play on the Divisional Round slate along with Kelce and Zach Ertz, and ahead of Rob Gronkowski. … Just like last week, Inman warrants DFS attention with four-plus catches and a touchdown in three straight games. Inman ran his second-most routes as a Colt against the Texans (35). Slot man Rogers did out-target Inman five to four but ran 11 fewer patterns.

Score Prediction: Chiefs 34, Colts 30

8:15 PM ET Game

Dallas @ LA Rams
Team Totals: Rams 28.5, Cowboys 21.5

All signs point to Todd Gurley returning at full strength after giving his balky knee three weeks of rest. “He looks like Todd,” Sean McVay said after Thursday’s practice, removing Gurley from the injury report entirely. “He looks like the explosive, great back we’re used to.” Gurley steamrolled DC Rod Marinelli’s defense for 215 yards and a score on 30 touches when these teams met in Week 4 of 2017, while this year’s Cowboys got pounded for 84/422/4 (5.02 YPC) rushing by running backs from the Falcons, Eagles, Giants, and Colts’ unimposing ground attacks in their last four away games. Dallas also yielded the NFL’s fifth-most catches per game to running backs (6.3) on the year, enhancing Gurley’s outlook as a seven-point home-favorite bellcow whose workload upside is as lofty as any back’s on the slate. … Dallas’ pass defense has looked beatable since shutting down Drew Brees in Week 13, allowing enemy passers to complete 114-of-175 throws (65.1%) for 1,289 yards (7.4 YPA), seven touchdowns, and one interception with just seven sacks over their ensuing five games. Goff also had stark 2018 home-away splits with a 22:3 TD-to-INT ratio and 9.03 yards-per-attempt average in Los Angeles versus ten TDs, nine INTs, and 7.56 YPA on the road. Goff was much worse against zone coverage than man, however, and Dallas runs zone at the NFL’s seventh-highest rate as a base Cover-3 team. Goff averages 1.3 fewer yards per pass attempt versus zone than man, a split exacerbated by zone-beating slot WR Cooper Kupp’s (ACL) loss.

Goff’s post-Cooper Kupp target distribution: Robert Woods 65; Brandin Cooks 57; Josh Reynolds 47; Gurley 40; Gerald Everett 32; Tyler Higbee 18. … Excluding Week 17 where his snaps were limited, Woods was a model of 2018 consistency with 70-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 13 of his final 14 games. Primarily aligning inside, Woods also catches the best Week 19 draw in Los Angeles’ wideout corps against up-and-down slot CB Anthony Brown. … The Cowboys showed vulnerability to downfield threats in Weeks 14-18, giving up at- or above-expectation production to Tyler Lockett (4/120/0), Mike Evans (6/90/1), T.Y. Hilton (5/85/0), Cody Latimer (4/72/1), and Alshon Jeffery (6/50/1). This opens the door for Brandin Cooks, who has speed and quickness advantages on plus-sized outside CBs Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie. In last week’s Cowboys win over Seattle, five of Russell Wilson’s 18 completions gained 20-plus yards. … The Rams dialed back Reynolds’ Week 16 snaps (51%) in favor of more two-tight end sets, only to restore them in Week 17 (96%) as Reynolds scored two TDs on seven targets against the 49ers. Although the Cowboys are theoretically built to handle a bigger-bodied receiver like Reynolds (6’3/194), Latimer, Jeffery, and Evans’ late-season success against this secondary keeps Reynolds in play as an opportunity-driven DFS option. Reynolds averaged a sturdy 6.8 targets over the Rams’ final six games. … Albeit not a full-time player, Everett out-snapped Higbee in each of Los Angeles’ last four games and drew target counts of 7 – 7 – 6 – 1 in that span. Everett remains something of an enigma, but he is a high-end athlete with a low DFS cost facing a Dallas defense that permitted the NFL’s fourth-most catches per game to tight ends (5.5) and gave up above-expectation stat lines to Evan Engram (5/81/1), Dallas Goedert (4/45/1), and Ed Dickson (4/42/0) over the last five weeks.

Dallas is an intriguing Divisional Round upset pick as a run-based team facing a Rams defense that has been rocked for 4.88 yards per carry and the NFL’s tenth-most TDs (16) by enemy backs under DC Wade Phillips, who has never prioritized run stoppage in his coordinating career. Los Angeles got trampled by 49ers benchwarmer Alfred Morris for 16/111/1 rushing in its last game. Ezekiel Elliott enters Week 19 averaging an overwhelming 29.7 touches over the last two months with six catches per game since Dallas’ Week 8 bye. Game-script proof with arguably the highest usage projection on the slate, Elliott is a difficult DFS fade. … Dak Prescott is a tougher call against the Rams; Prescott has struggled versus zone coverage and now draws an L.A. defense that plays zone on 60% of its snaps. As Prescott has taken three-plus sacks in five of his last seven starts, the Rams’ D/ST is firmly in play and correlates positively with Gurley. Dallas’ pass protection is especially poor on the interior, where Rams All-World DT Aaron Donald is sure to have his way with Cowboys liability C Joe Looney and rookie LG Connor Williams, who was previously benched but got forced back into the lineup with Xavier Su’a-Filo (ankle) sidelined. Looney is PFF’s No. 35-graded center among 39 qualifiers, including No. 31 in pass blocking.

Amari Cooper has wild home-away splits since joining the Cowboys, averaging 7.0/109.5/1.0 receiving in six games at JerryWorld versus a measly 4.5/43.5/0 in four games on the road. Cooper still averages a rock-solid 8.3 targets outside of Dallas, and his volume projection will rise if the Cowboys encounter negative script as seven-point road dogs. Even with top CB Aqib Talib healthy, perimeter WRs Alshon Jeffery (8/160/0), Trent Sherfield (6/62/0), and Kendrick Bourne (5/59/1) all beat expectations against the Rams’ secondary in their last three games. … Cole Beasley (ankle) and Blake Jarwin’s (ankle) inability to practice all week puts them on the doubtful side of their questionable tags with Tavon Austin and Dalton Schultz as the next men up. Both are worth consideration as low-cost DFS punts; this is a revenge game for ex-Ram Austin, and Beasley’s absence would combine with Allen Hurns’ (ankle) year-ending loss to force Austin into a truly major role. Schultz has a chance to play every offensive snap. Depth WR Noah Brown logged season highs in snaps (38%), routes (13), and targets (4) last week and is another candidate for more work. … Jarwin and Beasley combined for 53 targets in the last five games; their absences would project to remove 10.6 targets from Dallas’ passing distribution. As neither Schultz nor Austin has an established rapport with Prescott, Michael Gallup stands out as a less-obvious beneficiary and DFS-tournament sleeper, especially if the Rams jump out to a lead and/or sell out to stop Cooper.

Score Prediction: Rams 27, Cowboys 21


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Evan Silva


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Matchups Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Evan Silva Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Player News: Week 17
    Player News: Week 17
  •  
    Matchups: Gordon, Jeffery
    Matchups: Gordon, Jeffery
  •  
    DFS Analysis: Williams/Coleman
    DFS Analysis: Williams/Coleman
  •  
    Dose: Cam
    Dose: Cam's Season Ends
  •  
    DFS Analysis: GB
    DFS Analysis: GB's Williams
  •  
    Dose: Cam Shut Down
    Dose: Cam Shut Down
  •  
    Dose: Lindsay Makes Pro Bowl
    Dose: Lindsay Makes Pro Bowl
  •  
    Dose: Gordon Eyes Wk 16 Return
    Dose: Gordon Eyes Wk 16 Return

 