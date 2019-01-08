Super Bowl Futures Update

Tuesday, January 8, 2019

In last week’s column, I looked at three popular playoff simulators and compared their results to the current Super Bowl Futures from Vegas, which led me to the Kansas City Chiefs (and to a lesser degree the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks). With new models and new odds for the Divisional Round, it’s time to repeat the process. But before we get there, I want to discuss betting Super Bowl Futures versus the moneyline parlay (betting the same team’s moneyline week after week).





While appearing on the Rotoworld Football Podcast last week, I mentioned that we really should be parlaying a team week to week instead of betting a team’s Super Bowl Future. To show you why, I need to use a parlay calculator and predict what the moneyline would be for future games.





For our example, let’s pick the Indianapolis Colts and use last week’s +3000 Super Bowl Future. If we bet $100 using the Futures bet and the Colts did win the Super Bowl, then we’d profit $3,000. But what would happen if we instead bet the Colts’ moneyline against the Texans in the Wild Card Round, then used the winnings from that game to bet the Colts’ moneyline against the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round, then used the winnings… until the Colts won the Super Bowl?





To find that answer, we need to estimate what the moneyline would be for each game. Here’s what I think: against the Texans (+110), against the Chiefs (+200), in the AFC Championship (+160), and in the Super Bowl (+200). This is when the math kicks in, so hang with me for just a second. … And if you want to earn brownie points, then follow along using this parlay calculator and just add the “Parlay Payout” to the “Bet Amount” for each week below, or recreate the spreadsheet in Warren Sharp’s video.





If we bet $100 on the Colts against the Texans (+110), we’d have $210 with a win. If we bet that $210 against the Chiefs (+200), we’d have $630 with another win. If we bet that $630 in the AFC Championship game (+160), we’d have $1,638 with another win. And finally. If we bet that $1,638 in the Super Bowl (+200), we’d have $4,914 with another win. … That’s a $1,914 difference in returns compared to the Super Bowl Future.





But that’s not all. By going game by game, you have more freedom since the money is in your hands after every week and not tied to a futures ticket. If you want that money to bet another game or to use that money for DFS, you are able to. If you feel less optimistic about a certain game and want to make a smaller bet, you are able to. If you want to take your earnings from the first three playoff games to actually go to the Super Bowl, you are able to. These are just other minor advantages of parlaying a team week after week instead of betting the Super Bowl Future.





Now, there are some reasons to bet on Super Bowl Futures, they just aren’t as good of reasons as what we just outlined. The first one is obvious. It’s just so easy to grab a ticket, instead of betting three or four different times. If you don’t want to go the extra mile to make more money, then knock yourself out. Owning a Super Bowl Future ticket is also fun to talk about and it can be memorable to have one printed, especially if they win. If my USC Trojans can ever figure their football program out, I’d surely want to have a National Championship Futures Ticket, and hopefully Kliff Kingsbury can help make that happen for me. Lastly, there are some scenarios where a Super Bowl Futures ticket can be more profitable than the moneyline parlay. If a team like the Colts play the Eagles in the Super Bowl instead of the Saints or Rams, then my projected +200 moneyline would be way off. The same argument can be made if the Chargers beat the Patriots. But if you go back and do the math in those scenarios, you basically come back to what the current Super Bowl Future is set at. So it still makes sense to parlay from an ROI perspective.





Current Odds









Westgate Odds To Win SB Probability Divisional Time (EST) Saints 225 31% vs. PHI Sun at 4:40 Chiefs 450 18% vs. IND Sat at 4:35 Rams 450 18% vs. DAL Sat at 8:15 Patriots 500 17% vs. LAC Sun at 1:05 Chargers 800 11% at NE Sun at 1:05 Cowboys 1400 7% at LAR Sat at 8:15 Colts 1400 7% at KC Sat at 4:35 Eagles 1600 6% at NO Sun at 4:40

The probability listed above can be calculated here, but it's simply just converting the Vegas odds into a percentage probability, otherwise known as "implied odds." The four home teams rightfully have the highest implied odds of winning the Super Bowl, but let's check to see if three popular playoff simulators agree with the betting markets.





Playoff Simulations









Westgate Odds To Win SB Probability DVOA FPI 538 Saints 225 31% 26% 29% 22% Chiefs 450 18% 25% 25% 20% Rams 450 18% 14% 18% 14% Patriots 500 17% 12% 13% 14% Chargers 800 11% 9% 7% 11% Cowboys 1400 7% 3% 3% 6% Colts 1400 7% 9% 4% 6% Eagles 1600 6% 3% 2% 8%

The betting market is still multiple percentage points more bullish on the New Orleans Saints than the playoff simulators, and the same can be said about the Rams, Patriots, and Cowboys. Just not to the same degree. It's at least interesting that those four teams have some of the biggest fan bases in the NFL, which could explain why Vegas has bumped their odds up.





On the flip side, the Chiefs remain the bet with the most expected value according to the simulators. In fact, the Chiefs are still the only team with all three simulations suggesting to take the Chiefs’ futures bet. Of the three models, the FiveThirtyEight model is the least bullish (20%) but that’s still more than the 18% implied odds. There’s 7% of value according to the DVOA and FPI simulations.





The models and the implied Vegas odds are pretty similar for the remaining teams, but here are a few other +EV bets: The FiveThirtyEight model is slightly more bullish on the Eagles, giving them an 8% chance at winning compared to the team’s 6% implied odds. This one certainly sticks out because the DVOA and FPI models sit all the way down at 3% and 2% respectfully. ... The DVOA model has the Colts as a slight 2% +EV bet. ... And then the FPI and FiveThirtyEight models meet the Vegas implied odds of the Rams and Chargers respectfully.



