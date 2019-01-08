Wild Card: Targets & Touches

Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (4, 4, 1, 4, 2, 4), John Brown (4, 6, 3, 6, 3, 3), Willie Snead (3, 7, 6, 0, 2, 6), Kenneth Dixon (1, 1, 1, 3, 1, 3), Mark Andrews (3, 2, 4, 2, 5, 7)

Carries: Gus Edwards (21, 16, 19, 14, 12, 8), Lamar Jackson (17, 13, 18, 13, 20, 9), Kenneth Dixon (8, 8, 11, 8, 12, 6)

RZ Targets: John Brown (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Michael Crabtree (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Willie Snead (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Mark Andrews (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Lamar Jackson (3, 4, 2, 2, 5, 1), Gus Edwards (5, 0, 3, 3, 2, 1), Kenneth Dixon (0, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (4-27, 3-30, 0-0, 5-41, 3-71, 4-18), Marlon Humphrey (X, 3-29, 2-13, 3-20, 7-143, 1-1), Jimmy Smith (5-46, 8-63, 3-96, 1-17, 1-1-1, 5-71)





Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (9, 8, 7, 8, X, 13), Tarik Cohen (14, 4, 6, 1, 3, 5), Taylor Gabriel (7, 7, 3, 3, 4, 9), Trey Burton (1, 5, 7, 5, 6, X), Jordan Howard (1, 1, 1, 3, 2, 1), Anthony Miller (2, 1, 0, 3, 0, 5)

Carries: Jordan Howard (16, 19, 19, 13, 21, 10), Tarik Cohen (8, 9, 5, 6, 5, 1), Mitchell Trubisky (X, 6, 3, 5, 3, 3)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, 2, 0, 0, X, 0), Tarik Cohen (2, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, X), Anthony Miller (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (4, 0, 5, 1, 3, 0), Tarik Cohen (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Mitchell Trubisky (X, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-27, 3-23, 5-80, 4-34, 2-12, 0-0), Kyle Fuller (3-24, 2-14, 4-40, 5-70, 3-26, 6-74), Sherrick McManis (X, 3-18, 3-17, 1-8, 2-16, 5-52-1)





Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (8, 13, 7, 5, 11, 9), Michael Gallup (7, 9, 0, 4, 6, 6), Ezekiel Elliott (6, 13, 8, 6, X, 5), Cole Beasley (3, 4, 7, 5, 6, 3), Blake Jarwin (1, 7, 7, 3, 8, 3)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (23, 28, 18, 18, X, 26), Dak Prescott (5, 4, 0, 4, 4, 6)

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (1, 1, 1, 1, X, 0), Cole Beasley (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Michael Gallup (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 3), Blake Jarwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (2, 4, 2, 2, X, 3), Dak Prescott (0, 3, 0, 1, 0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (2-30-1, 1-7, 4-31, X, 3-65, 1-5), Byron Jones (1-3, 2-44-1, 2-18, 7-125, 2-30-1, 5-94-1), Chidobe Awuzie (1-11, 3-33, 3-57, 3-24, 2-26, 3-52)

Observations: Don’t let the Rams’ recent running back containment fool you. Although its defense has ‘limited’ opposing backs to a combined 61/281/4 since Week 15, the results were much worse before squaring off against the inept rushing offenses that the Eagles, Cardinals, and Niners pose. Los Angeles allowed a 15% explosive (20-plus yards) run rate in their first 13 games this year, a mark three percentage points above average (and fifth-highest in that span). Needless to say, Ezekiel Elliott is again the volume- and matchup-based RB1 in the Divisional Round DFS slate.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (12, 10, 11, 12, 16, 10), Lamar Miller (1, 6, 0, X, 2, 10), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, X, X, 14), Alfred Blue (0, 1, 2, 5, 3, 2), DeAndre Carter (6, 1, 3, 7, 5, 0), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, 2, X, 1)

Carries: Lamar Miller (19, 14, 3, X, 17, 5), Deshaun Watson (7, 5, 4, 8, 13, 8), Alfred Blue (13, 6, 9, 4, 3, 2), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, 7, X, 1)

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (0, 4, 2, 1, 0, 1), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 2), Keke Coutee (X, X, X, X, X, 2), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 0, X, 0, 0), DeAndre Carter (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (1, 2, 2, X, 2, 0), Deshaun Watson (0, 0, 0, 3, 4, 0), Alfred Blue (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, 1, X, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (1-7, 2-48, 4-22, 3-27, 0-0, 4-19), Kareem Jackson (5-67, 9-87, 3-25, 2-17, 2-31, 5-63)





Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (16, 8, 3, 5, 6, 6), T.Y. Hilton (13, 12, 8, 8, 6, 10), Nyheim Hines (9, 5, 6, 5, 5, 0), Marlon Mack (1, 1, 1, 3, 3, 3), Dontrelle Inman (6, X, 1, 5, 6, 4), Carlos Rogers (E, E, E, E, E, 5)

Carries: Marlon Mack (8, 14, 27, 12, 25, 24), Nyheim Hines (4, 3, 6, 2, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2), T.Y. Hilton (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Nyheim Hines (2, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Dontrelle Inman (0, X, 0, 2, 1, 1), Carlos Rogers (E, E, E, E, E, 0)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (0, 1, 7, 4, 4, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kenny Moore II (7-55, 4-22, 0-0, 4-36, 5-38, 7-64-1), Pierre Desir (2-8, 1-10, 4-37, 4-79, 3-21, 4-33), Quincy Wilson (3-29, 0-0, 3-24, 1-17, 0-0, 1-7)

Observations: With the Colts up early and protecting a two-score lead throughout, Marlon Mack was in on a career-high 58-of-72 snaps (79%). Game script got the best of Nyheim Hines, who was reduced to season-lows in snaps (9, 12%) and touches (none). The rookie had previously seen at least five targets in each of his past five games. The Chiefs have been pummeled on the ground for 4.82 YPC in December and the fifth-most rushing yards this season, but projected game script in this uptempo road matchup makes Hines a reusable DFS tourney flex despite (or because of) recency bias. Kansas City has also permitted the fifth-most receiving yards to opposing backs on the year.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (BYE, 6, 14, 7, 9, 7), Travis Kelce (BYE, 13, 9, 9, 9, 9), Sammy Watkins (BYE, X, X, X, X, X), Spencer Ware (BYE, 1, 5, X, X, X), Chris Conley (BYE, 7, 3, 3, 5, 3), Damien Williams (BYE, 2, 5, 6, 7, 1)

Carries: Damien Williams (BYE, 5, 8, 10, 13, 11), Patrick Mahomes (BYE, 9, 2, 3, 0, 2), Spencer Ware (BYE, 14, 15, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (BYE, 3, 2, 1, 2, 1), Sammy Watkins (BYE, X, X, X, X, X), Tyreek Hill (BYE, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Spencer Ware (BYE, 0, 0, X, X, X), Chris Conley (BYE, 1, 2, 1, 0, 1), Damien Williams (BYE, 1, 2, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Damien Williams (BYE, 0, 2, 6, 0, 3), Patrick Mahomes (BYE, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Spencer Ware (BYE, 3, 1, X, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (BYE, 5-52-1, 3-32-1, 5-74-1, 5-78-1, 4-34), Orlando Scandrick (BYE, 4-46, 3-40, 3-15-1, 0-0, X), Kendall Fuller (BYE, 7-40, 4-28, 6-96, 0-0, 8-69), Charvarius Ward (X, X, X, X, 5-110, 7-43)

Observations: If Sammy Watkins (foot) returns this week, Kelvin Benjamin projects to be taken off the field entirely. Watkins himself would revert back into a boom-or-bust option since his routes and targets (5.5 per game) always stayed consistent as Kansas City’s No. 2 receiver. His production, however, was always volatile (hence the 'bust' part of that label). Tyreek Hill (8.8 targets without Watkins) and Travis Kelce (9.3) were essentially unphased whether Watkins was on the field or not.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Keenan Allen (19, 9, 0, 8, 7, 6), Melvin Gordon (X, X, X, 3, 3, 1), Mike Williams (3, 6, 7, 3, 6, 5), Austin Ekeler (8, 5, X, X, 1, 4), Tyrell Williams (2, 3, 12, 2, 3, 4), Travis Benjamin (2, 1, 3, 3, 1, 3), Antonio Gates (E, E, E, E, E, 4)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (X, X, X, 12, 10, 17), Austin Ekeler (13, 15, X, X, 8, 11), Justin Jackson (8, 7, 16, 1, 6, 2)

RZ Targets: Mike Williams (0, 1, 4, 0, 1, 0), Melvin Gordon (X, X, X, 0, 0, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 1, X, X, 0, 0), Keenan Allen (1, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyrell Williams (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Antonio Gates (E, E, E, E, E, 0)

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (X, X, 3, 0, 2, 6), Austin Ekeler (1, 2, X, X, 1, 1), Justin Jackson (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (8-59, 2-5, 5-63-1, 1-8, 4-25, 1-9), Casey Hayward Jr. (4-84, 2-33, 1-3, 2-18, 1-25, 3-47-2), Michael Davis (2-19, 3-35, 3-24, 0-0, 8-95, 1-5)

Observations: It fortunately wasn’t the same knee that kept him out late in the season, but Gordon missed time in the first half against the Ravens due to an injury to his opposite leg. In turn, Austin Ekeler out-snapped him 39-32 and ran 15 routes to Gordon’s 9 on the day. Justin Jackson was a postseason afterthought, logging two touches on four snaps. Ekeler makes for a DFS dice roll assuming Gordon’s limited in practice throughout the week since New England’s primary weakness is covering runners with their linebackers out of the backfield. The Patriots have allowed the ninth-most receiving yards to running backs this season. Also note Mike Williams’ potential role change (even though game script certainly had something to do with it) as he ran an even number of routes to Tyrell Williams (and out-snapped the latter 55-52) for the first time all year. Recording 40.3% of Los Angeles’ air yards on a 15.6% target share, Williams arguably has the highest ceiling among the team’s wideouts whereas Keenan Allen’s comfortable 9.3 aDOT makes him the safest DFS cash game option among the group.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (BYE, 9, 13, 9, 7, 3), Brandin Cooks (BYE, 6, 7, 7, 3, 9), Todd Gurley (BYE, 5, 7, 13, X, X), Josh Reynolds (BYE, 5, 7, 12, 2, 7), Gerald Everett (BYE, 3, 7, 7, 6, 1), Tyler Higbee (BYE, 3, 1, 2, 1, 1), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, 3, 3)

Carries: Todd Gurley (BYE, 23, 11, 12, X, X), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, 20, 23), John Kelly (BYE, X, 0, 2, 10, 15)

RZ Targets: Robert Woods (BYE, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Todd Gurley (BYE, 1, 0, 3, X, X), Brandin Cooks (BYE, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Josh Reynolds (BYE, 2, 0, 4, 0, 2), Gerald Everett (BYE, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Tyler Higbee (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (BYE, 6, 1, 2, X, X), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, 3, 6), John Kelly (X, X, 0, 2, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (BYE, 2-8, 3-16, 1-4, 3-24, 1-22), Nickell Robey-Coleman (BYE, 4-19, 1-8, 7-59, 0-0, 2-7-1), Aqib Talib (BYE, 1-24, 5-43, 5-132, 3-25, 2-25)

Observations:Jared Goff knowingly exploded in the Coliseum this season, turning home field advantage on the West Coast into 342.1 yards per game and 31.2 fantasy points. His splits on the road told a different story as his production vomited across the board for a mere 243.8 yards and 17.6 points when traveling. This is as good a spot as any for the 24-year-old and Los Angeles’ passing offense since the Cowboys have quietly allowed 15 explosive passes (20-plus yards) in their last four games.

New England Patriots

Targets: Julian Edelman (5, 8, 12, 11, 10, 6), James White (5, 9, 4, 7, 4, 5), Rob Gronkowski (7, 4, 8, 5, 3, 2), Sony Michel (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (X, 2, 2, 3, 5, 2), Chris Hogan (2, 2, 1, 3, 0, 11)

Carries: Sony Michel (21, 17, 20, 13, 18, 14), James White (9, 6, 4, 2, 8, 4), Rex Burkhead (X, 7, 4, 4, 13, 5)

RZ Targets: Julian Edelman (1, 2, 3, 2, 0, 1), James White (2, 1, 0, 2, 0, 2), Rob Gronkowski (3, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (X, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Sony Michel (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (4, 2, 6, 2, 3, 1), James White (0, 0, 2, 0, 3, 0), Rex Burkhead (X, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (1-17, 4-25, 2-38-1, 5-25, 1-16, 3-14), J.C. Jackson (1-8, 4-23, 1-15, 4-48, 0-0, 4-49), Jason McCourty (2-44, 8-36-1, 4-81-1, 4-81, 4-61-1, 1-3)

Observations: Chris Hogan’s role didn’t change in Week 17 since he had previously been running wind sprints on the outside, but the Patriots did make a concerted effort to get him involved downfield. His 11 targets, two red zone looks, and 148 air yards against the Jets were all season-high marks. The Chargers have limited opposing wideouts to the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game, but Hogan’s surging opportunity has boom-or-bust DFS tournament option written all over it. With Rex Burkhead healthy the past two games, he’s also been handed usage that should have made him similarly-priced to teammate James White (Spoiler Alert: it didn’t). White has out-snapped Burkhead 56-42 since Week 16, but the latter has actually out-touched White 23-18 in that span. Sony Michel has trumped both in carries (32) in that time, but still gets zilch in the passing game.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (6, 8, 13, 9, 13, 7), Alvin Kamara (1, 11, 6, 9, 6, X), Tre'Quan Smith (X, 1, 1, 4, 1, 4), Mark Ingram (2, 3, 3, 2, 2, 2), Ted Ginn (X, X, X, X, 8, X)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (14, 11, 12, 14, 7, X), Mark Ingram (11, 7, 13, 12, 11, 5)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (0, 0, 3, 1, 3, 1), Alvin Kamara (1, 1, 1, 1, 1, X), Tre’Quan Smith (X, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Mark Ingram (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (3, 1, 2, 4, 2, X), Mark Ingram (1, 1, 5, 1, 4, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (3-75, 8-75, 2-48, 2-25, 5-85, 1-38), Eli Apple (10-109, 5-80, 1-21, 2-12, 6-88, 3-69-1), P.J. Williams (7-103-1, 2-9, 4-46, 2-14, 5-35-1, 2-28)

Observations: Just a friendly reminder that the last time we saw the Saints at full strength in Week 16, Ted Ginn ran 20 routes on 27 snaps (40.9%) a mere 24 hours after being designated to return from injury. Keith Kirkwood ran 28 routes, well ahead of Tre’Quan Smith’s eventual mark (16). Having accrued 74 air yards in a limited role in his first game back, Ginn projects to be fully healthy coming out of the team’s first-round bye. Note that the Eagles have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (10, 8, 7, 16, 4, 7), Alshon Jeffery (5, 9, 8, 5, 5, 9), Nelson Agholor (8, 3, 2, 7, 6, 6), Dallas Goedert (3, 5, 2, 3, 3, 4), Josh Adams (0, 0, 1, 1, 3, 0), Golden Tate (7, 3, 5, 3, 6, 8), Darren Sproles (0, 3, 4, 6, 3, 3), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 2, 4, 4, 3)

Carries: Josh Adams (22, 20, 7, 15, 11, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 10, 1, 12, 8), Darren Sproles (4, 1, 3, 9, 7, 13)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (1, 1, 3, 3, 1, 0), Darren Sproles (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Nelson Agholor (1, 0, 0, 1, 2, 1), Dallas Goedert (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Alshon Jeffery (1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 2), Golden Tate (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Josh Adams (4, 1, 1, 2, 1, 0), Darren Sproles (1, 0, 0, 2, 2, 2), Wendell Smallwood (0, 1, 2, 1, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (2-15, 7-83-1, X, X, X, X), Rasul Douglas (4-53, 9-72-1, 7-96, 9-115-1, 4-42, 4-25), Cre’Von LeBlanc (4-22, 1-15, 12-105, 5-60, 2-17, 4-41), Avonte Maddox (X, X, 1-8, 4-51, 3-28, 7-154-1)

Observations: Whether it was part of the game plan or the team simply reducing backfield roles, Darren Sproles led all with 15 touches on 38 snaps (55.8%). Wendell Smallwood got 10 touches on 28 snaps, while Josh Adams was finally rendered to dust (1 snap, 1 carry). The notion is that there’s no fantasy goodness to be had in Philly’s backfield, but that’s certainly not the case (especially with Sproles’ passing-game usage in play) against New Orleans if this stays a 1A/1B timeshare. Whether the Eagles hang with the Saints or get blown out of the Superdome, game script still sets up well for Alshon Jeffery, who’s averaged 6.7 targets and 5.4/95.7 in four games with Nick Foles this season. Golden Tate is the DFS tourney option if Philly sticks in 11 personnel since the trade-deadline acquisition would presumably be matched in the slot against incumbent corner P.J. Williams.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (4, X, 6, 12, 5, 6), Tyler Lockett (2, 6, 2, 5, 2, 6), David Moore (1, 5, 3, 3, 4, 0), Ed Dickson (2, 0, 1, 2, 3, 5), Chris Carson (4, 0, 6, 0, 1, 3), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, X, X, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 1, 8, 1, 3, 2)

Carries: Chris Carson (13, 22, 22, 27, 19, 13), Mike Davis (4, 3, 5, 7, 7, 4), Rashaad Penny (7, 8, X, X, 4, 4), Russell Wilson (4, 7, 5, 8, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Doug Baldwin (1, 0, 2, 2, 0, 1), David Moore (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Chris Carson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ed Dickson (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (4, 4, 5, 8, 1, 3), Mike Davis (1, 2, 0, 3, 1, 2), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, X, X, 0, 0), Russell Wilson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (4-125-1, 3-67, 0-0, 2-26, 4-43, 1-4), Shaquill Griffin (4-48-1, 5-26, 2-56, 5-63-1, 1-5, 8-108-1), Justin Coleman (3-32, 3-44, 0-0, 4-57, 2-11, 3-42)