Podcast: Wild-Card Weekend

Saturday, January 5, 2019

It is playoff time! First up, Josh and Evan breakdown the Cowboys chances against the Seahawks, and the keys to victory with each team. Then the duo try to quantify Nick Foles' impact on the Eagles, and if it enough to overcome the Bears at Soldier Field. Then Ray and Pat hop on to pick the most difficult game of the weekend: Colts vs Texans, and what each needs to do to be victorious. Plus the expectation for the Ravens versus the Chargers. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher

It is playoff time! First up, Josh and Evan breakdown the Cowboys chances against the Seahawks, and the keys to victory with each team. Then the duo try to quantify Nick Foles' impact on the Eagles, and if it enough to overcome the Bears at Soldier Field. Then Ray and Pat hop on to pick the most difficult game of the weekend: Colts vs Texans, and what each needs to do to be victorious. Plus the expectation for the Ravens versus the Chargers. Subscribe via iTunes



Subscribe via RSS



Subscribe via Stitcher