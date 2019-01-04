Injury Report: Wild Card Round

Friday, January 4, 2019

The playoffs are finally here, which leaves ample opportunity to squeeze in everything from fantasy football to tournament pools and betting props. Fortunately, the Rotoworld crew has everything you need in order to leave Wild Card weekend and the postseason with a win. This is an add-on to the previous betting pieces the team has cranked out throughout the week, including Renee Miller’s Early Lines, Rich Hribar’s Wild Card Round Fantasy Rankings, Raymond Summerlin’s Wild Card Betting Preview, and Evan Silva’s award-winning Wild Card Matchups Column.

As for me, I am here to shed some light on the most important injury situations facing fantasy players and bettors heading into the weekend. The sister resource to this column is the Rotoworld News Page, which will have every single inactive and all the late-breaking news up to kickoff and beyond. I also tweet last-minute lineup and betting thoughts at @notJDaigle.

Colts at Texans (-1.5) — Total 48 points

Key Injuries: T.Y. Hilton (ankle, questionable) hasn’t practiced all week, but it’s not a question of if he’ll play. After all, he’s only practiced twice since Week 14 but leads all wideouts in receiving yards (483) in that span. He’ll suit up, and coach Frank Reich even confirmed as much, stating “even [if Hilton is] limited, we want him out there” and “it is that much more important to spread it around get everyone involved, and then get him involved at strategic times when we need him to make plays for [the team].” Hilton’s seven career games at NRG Stadium include receiving lines of 9/199, 5/175/2, 3/49, 5/88, 9/223/1, 7/121/3, and 3/78/1.

Much has been made about starting C Ryan Kelly’s (neck) availability, but he confirmed himself that “he’ll go”, practicing in full since Wednesday. Both he and Marlon Mack weren’t available together for either of Indy’s matchups against Houston this season, but Mack’s splits with Kelly entrenched at center for eight games (4.84 YPC, 16.5 fantasy points per game) trump his splits without Indy's starter up the middle in his other four games (4.26, 11.5).

Keke Coutee (hamstring) practiced in full throughout the week but is still listed as questionable to play. It’s notable since the last time the rookie was healthy (Week 11 in Washington), he led the Texans with nine targets on 42 snaps (66.7%). DeAndre Hopkins has buoyed Coutee’s absence the past month into target totals of 12, 10, 11, 12, and 16, but those honed-in looks will undoubtedly take a hit (albeit a small one) assuming the latter plays.



Betting/DFS Outlook: Fantasy analysis for this game has centered around pace and play-volume, but defense will be key here. Not only will this (obviously) be the third time these two teams face one another this season (inevitably emphasising familiarity and thus respective defensive approach), both defenses are allowing 21-points or fewer per game on the year. Colts (66%) and Texans (62%) both rank top-seven in neutral pass play rate over the last month (a trending timeframe that typically carries over into the postseason), but Houston’s O-line ranks stone-last in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Sack Rate (11.5%), which will ultimately lead to the Colts shortening the clock through pressure, hits, and sacks — the latter metric which they’ve already accumulated 13 of in two games against the Texans. Even with Kelly manning the middle of Indy’s trenches, the Colts won’t be able to run the ball against Houston’s run-stuffing 3.56 Adjusted Line Yards (No. 1 overall) allotted to opposing backs. Mack could luck-box his way into short goal-line touchdowns, but this matchup reeks of the Under due to the outlined offensive approaches. Luck could still hit in the DFS, though, since the Texans have been diced by lesser players such as Sam Darnold (253-2) and Nick Foles (471-4) over the last month.

Picks: Colts +1.5, Under 48

Seahawks at Cowboys (-2) — Total 43 points

Key Injuries: Hawks starting RG D.J. Fluker (hamstring) has only played one game since Week 13 but reportedly feels “ten times better” heading into Saturday. With Fluker back, Seattle’s offensive line will return to form with Duane Brown, Ethan Pocic, Justin Britt, Fluker, and George Fant in run/pass-pro rather than the mix-and-match line that included incumbent fill-in Germain Ifedi in Week 17.

Dallas’ trenches, on the other hand, likely won’t include superb backup-turned-starter Xavier Su’a-Filo (ankle, doubtful). That propels rookie Connor Williams, who was benched mid-season, back into the team’s starting lineup.

Betting/DFS Outlook: Just by stacking this one in DFS for the two-game Saturday contest (or even four-game Wild Card slate), you’ll have an edge in ownership since it’s Colts-Texans that jumps off the page (and has garnered the most attention). It’s an exceptional approach especially if you think this one explodes over its 43 total (and the AFC Divisional rivals play under their respective total to start the weekend). Ezekiel Elliott should be the focus as the Seahawks have allowed 4.9 yards per clip on the ground despite facing the fifth-fewest rushing attempts per game (22.9). In other words, Seattle has allowed high rushing efficiency on low volume. The latter won’t be the case in Dallas, though, since the Cowboys have still leaned on 27.1 rushing attempts per game since acquiring Amari Cooper in Week 9 (which excludes their 19 attempts in that meaningless Week 17 contest). Furthermore, Dak Prescott’s home splits (7.4 YPA, 14 TDs) far outweigh his production on the road (6.1, 8) this season. Run back any Cowboys stack/team total with Doug Baldwin, who’s run 65.2% of his routes from the slot and therefore should logically avoid PFF’s No. 9 corner Byron Jones on the outside.

Picks: Cowboys -2, Over 43





Chargers at Ravens (-2.5) — Total 42 points

Key Injuries: Just from an injury standpoint, the Chargers are worse off than the last time they faced the Ravens. Austin Ekeler (groin, questionable) is expected to play and actually wasn’t available when these two squared off in Week 16, but NT Brandon Mebane (personal) is closer to doubtful. That’s significant since DT Corey Liuget (quad) remains on IR and LB Jatavis Brown (ankle) has already been ruled out. Hunter Henry might make his long-awaited return as well, but he projects for 5-10 routes at most (and that’s being generous).

Betting/DFS Outlook: The Chargers have already received 71% of the public bets this week, far and away the most money taken on any of the four Wild Card contests. This is still admittedly the worst possible first-round matchup for fantasy/futures implications on both sides. If the Ravens continue their league-high 62% run play rate in neutral game script (and they will), don’t the Chargers simply stack the box? Los Angeles is, after all, the first team to re-match Baltimore since the rookie went under center (and the offense in turn changed entirely). And on the other side of the ball, don’t the Chargers scale back their 93% pass play rate from 11 personnel since they averaged a miserable 4.6 YPA through the air the first time they tried that against Baltimore? Rather than forcing a side (even though the Ravens are the more optimal choice to move on and make a Super Bowl run), reside in the fact that being a bettor (rather than a book) means you don’t have to bet. Either tease the Chargers (+8.5)/Colts (+7.5) together through the key number of 7 or avoid this one altogether.

Pick: Ravens -2.5





Eagles at Bears (-6.5) — Total 41.5 points





Key injuries: The Eagles can immediately upgrade their secondary if they get back S/CB Avonte Maddox (oblique, questionable). CB Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Mike Wallace (ankle), however, remain out. Meanwhile S Eddie Jackson’s injury (ankle, questionable) remains the only one of note for Chicago since all of Allen Robinson (ribs), Taylor Gabriel (ribs), and Anthony Miller (shoulder) were left off the Bears' final injury report.





Betting/DFS Outlook: The Eagles have performed well of late, eating W’s in five of their last six games. Context is important, though. Those five victories include one over the tanking Giants at home, two over the injury-riddled Redskins to close out the year, one against the Rams in a Sunday night trap-spot that included an outright unprecedented double-digit road win, and another against Houston’s shoddy secondary (see Colts-Texans preview). Philly’s victory over the Texans wasn’t shocking in hindsight since the Eagles have morphed their offense entirely with Nick Foles, utilizing 11 and 12 personnel (read: Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert together) at even-keeled rates (48%) the past three weeks. With Carson Wentz under center, Philadelphia rolled out 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) just 35% of the time. Having said that, Chicago’s suffocating defense has permitted a strict 4.6 and 5.2 YPA to quarterbacks in 11 and 12 personnel over the last month. The Eagles will likely continue throwing at a top-ten rate (as they have even with Foles under center), allowing more opportunity for turnovers and sacks. Foles and the Eagles have depended on explosive passes (10% rate) since Week 15 whereas the Bears simply don’t allow them (7% rate allotted the past month). Note that Mitchell Trubisky has totaled 21 touchdowns at home (where the Bears went 7-1 ATS) compared to just six on the road this year.





Pick: Bears -6.5