Silva's Wild Card Matchups

Saturday Wild Card Games
4:35 PM ET Game
Indianapolis @ Houston
Team Totals: Texans 24.5, Colts 23.5
Fantasy’s QB5 and QB17 in these teams’ two 2018 meetings, Deshaun Watson’s Weeks 4 and 14 scores against Indy were uneven with Will Fuller (ACL) available for the first and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles’) for the second; both are now on I.R. Watson averages 30.2 fantasy points in 11 career games with Fuller versus 23.0 PPG when Fuller sits, while Watson’s yards per attempt plummet from 9.0 to 7.5 without his top deep threat. The Colts’ zone defense excels at limiting big plays and quarterback scrambles, permitting the NFL’s sixth-fewest QB rushing yards per game (11.4) despite facing Watson twice, Alex Smith, Carson Wentz, Blake Bortles, Dak Prescott, and Blaine Gabbert. Still, Watson’s floor-ceiling combination is as high as any Wild Card passer’s as a home favorite indoors in by-far Week 18’s highest-totaled game. … Indianapolis’ D/ST remains a viable low-cost DFS punt facing a Texans pass “protection” unit that yielded league highs in sacks (62), QB hits (137), and tackles for loss (119). The Colts tallied DEF6 and DEF13 results against the Texans -- sacking Watson 7 and 5 times -- and held their final seven opponents to 15.0 points per game. … Lamar Miller returned from his two-week ankle injury for bellcow usage in last Sunday’s win over Jacksonville, out-touching Alfred Blue 19 to 5 on an 83% playing-time clip, Miller’s highest since Week 8 of 2017. D’Onta Foreman was a healthy scratch. Miller is a volume-based first-round postseason bet against a Colts defense that held running backs to a 172/597/5 (3.47 YPC) rushing line over its last eight games and specifically stymied Miller for 28/82/1 (2.93 YPC) rushing and 19 scoreless yards on six targets this regular season.
Watson’s Week 17 target distribution: DeAndre Hopkins 16; DeAndre Carter and Vyncint Smith 5; Blue 3; Miller 2; Ryan Griffin and Jordan Thomas 1. … Hopkins enters the Wild Card Round averaging 12.2 targets and a league-high 130.2 Air Yards over Houston’s last five games. Hopkins led the NFL in first-down catches (81), paced the AFC in receptions (115) and receiving yards (1,572), and escaped the entire season without a drop on 163 targets, fifth most in the league. Hopkins went as his quarterback went in these teams’ meetings, however, tallying stat lines of 10/169/1 (Week 4) and 4/36/1 (Week 14). In the latter, Colts DC Matt Eberflus dedicated linebackers and safeties in bracket coverage to quiet Hopkins until his late-game TD. … Carter and Smith rounded out the Texans’ Week 17 three-receiver sets with Demaryius on I.R. and Keke Coutee (hamstring) inactive for a fifth straight game. Carter and Smith’s targets were even as noted above, but Smith ran five more routes and drew 32 more Air Yards. If Coutee returns – he’ll be a game-time decision – he figures to supplant Carter in the slot with Smith staying outside. … Griffin dominated Week 17 playing time (79%) in Houston’s tight end corps, running 28 routes to Akins’ 14 and Thomas’ 4. Griffin (5/80/0) tallied his most yards of the season in Week 14 against these same Colts, ripping a 47-yard catch and run as Hopkins occupied multiple defenders. Attacking Eberflus’ Tampa 2 is most profitable in the middle of the field. In Weeks 8-17, quarterbacks targeting tight ends against the Colts went 61-of-72 passing (84.7%) for 717 yards (9.96 YPA) and three touchdowns. Griffin is an underrated DFS play based on snaps, cost, and matchup.
Andrew Luck dropped hammers on the Texans twice in 2018, cremating DC Romeo Crennel’s defense for identical QB3 fantasy scores on absurd passing-yardage totals of 464 and 399 with a 6:1 combined TD-to-INT ratio at 8.4 yards per attempt. Luck revisits domed Reliant Stadium with multiple touchdowns in 13-of-16 starts and top-10 fantasy finishes in 11 of his last 13 games after beginning the year recovering from throwing-arm surgery. Luck’s fantasy results are QB3 – QB3 – QB6 – QB8 in four career meetings with Crennel, suggesting a safe box-score floor. Luck is neck and neck with Watson for Week 18’s top DFS quarterback play. Five straight QBs to face Houston logged top-13 results to close out the season, including Luck, Sam Darnold, and Nick Foles’ top-three scores. … Marlon Mack’s snaps rose steadily in Weeks 14-17 (60% > 61% > 64% > 67%) despite inconsistent game script, yet Mack’s passing-game involvement has been nonexistent compared to Nyheim Hines, who averaged 35.4 receiving yards to Mack’s 3.8 over the final five weeks. Crennel’s AFC-best run defense held Mack to 14/33/1 rushing in these clubs’ Week 14 date, while difference-maker C Ryan Kelly will try to gut out neck and MCL injuries after missing 4 ½ of the Colts’ final six games. On a small DFS slate, Mack’s workload ceiling remains tough to ignore after he averaged 23 touches in Weeks 15-17. He’s a fade-matchup, bet-on-volume play. … Hines is a PPR-specific sleeper who would benefit if the Colts fall behind and/or devise a pass-first game plan against Houston, which permits the NFL’s 11th-most receptions (5.8) and 13th-most receiving yards (45.8) per game to running backs, plus a league-high six receiving touchdowns to the position.
Luck’s Weeks 13-17 target distribution: T.Y. Hilton 47; Eric Ebron 38; Hines 30; Dontrelle Inman and Chester Rogers 18; Zach Pascal 15; Ryan Grant 10; Mack 9; Mo Alie-Cox 2. … Hilton eats at Reliant Stadium, where his career receiving average is an otherworldly 5.9/133.3/1.0 in seven meetings. LCB Johnathan Joseph missed Week 17 with recurring neck stingers as the Texans played musical chairs at cornerback down the stretch, damaging their back-end continuity. I would rank Week 18’s top-six wideout plays as follows: Hopkins > Hilton > Keenan Allen > Amari Cooper > Doug Baldwin > Alshon Jeffery. … Ebron finished the season No. 3 among NFL tight ends in red-zone targets (21) and No. 1 in receiving scores (13). Tight ends efficiently caught 94-of-123 targets (76.4%) for 1,078 yards (8.76 YPA) and nine touchdowns against Houston in 2018. Ebron tagged the Texans for stat lines of 5/40/1 and 4/65/1. … The Colts’ Week 17 route distribution at wide receiver: Hilton 33; Inman 31; Rogers 25; Pascal 14; Grant 6. With 40-plus yards and/or a touchdown in six of his last eight games, Inman is worth a long look as a DFS punt. Slot man Rogers would be the next-best bet. … Alie-Cox caught only seven passes all season, but five went for 17-plus-yard gains and two for scores. He played 49% of the Colts’ Week 17 offensive snaps but ran only five pass routes compared to Ebron’s 34. Alie-Cox is a Hail Mary DFS dart.
Score Prediction: Colts 28, Texans 23
8:15 PM ET Game
Seattle @ Dallas
Team Totals: Cowboys 22.5, Seahawks 20.5
Fresh legged after resting last week, Ezekiel Elliott is easily Week 18’s top RB1 play as a home-favorite workhorse facing a Seattle defense enemy backs flamed for 161/826/4 (5.13 YPC) rushing in Weeks 9-17. Dallas’ offensive line strength is run blocking, ranking No. 8 in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards but 28th in Adjusted Sack Rate, 26th in QB hit rate (19.4%), and 31st in raw sacks allowed (56). As OC Scott Linehan aimed to ease the burden on oft-pressured Dak Prescott with higher-percentage running back pass plays in the season’s second half, Elliott finished second at his position in targets (58), catches (52), and receiving yards (392) in Weeks 9-16 before the off week. Conveniently, the Seahawks gave up the NFL’s sixth-most catches (6.2) and third-most receiving yards (56.6) per game to enemy backs this year. … The Cowboys’ protection woes combined with injuries to LG Xavier Su’a-Filo (ankle) and RG Zack Martin (MCL) keep Seattle’s fantasy defense playable after Pete Carroll’s club finished No. 11 in sacks (43) and No. 4 in QB hits (104) keyed by ferocious edge rusher Frank Clark and gap-shooting DT Jarran Reed. Just 5 of the last 15 quarterbacks to face the Seahawks managed top-12 fantasy results. As Prescott notoriously struggles against zone coverage, it should come as little surprise he’s fared poorly in two career meetings with Carroll’s zone-based defense, completing just 40-of-68 (58.8%) throws for 349 yards (5.13 YPA), one touchdown, and four interceptions with nine sacks taken and 6/42/0 on the ground. This year, Seattle allowed the NFL’s 11th-fewest quarterback rushing yards per game (13.5).
Dak’s Weeks 9-17 target distribution: Amari Cooper 76; Elliott 59; Michael Gallup 46; Cole Beasley 39; Blake Jarwin 30; Dalton Schultz 13; Rod Smith 10; Allen Hurns 8; Tavon Austin 3. … Cooper finished the season slowly with three straight games below 35 yards, reminding of the inefficiency he displayed for most of his Oakland career. Cooper still comfortably led the Cowboys in targets (22) and Air Yards (199) during his three-week slump and offers bounce-back appeal in Dallas’ JerryWorld dome, where Cooper’s average 2018 receiving line was 7.0/110.2/1.2 across five games versus 4.5/43.5/0 in four games on the road. … Dak’s zone-coverage struggles combined with Seattle’s allowance of the NFL’s tenth-fewest yards per game to receiver units (153.1) suggests Dallas will be hard pressed to field more than one fantasy-viable Week 18 wideout. Beasley out-targeted Gallup 18 to 10 and drew 33 more Air Yards than Gallup in Weeks 15-17. … Jarwin’s December emergence poses another threat to the Cowboys’ pass-catching pie and puts him on the Wild Card DFS radar despite Seattle’s stinginess defending tight ends. In the final month, Jarwin ranked sixth among tight ends in targets (24), fifth in receptions (19), fourth in yards (222), sixth in Air Yards (215), and third in PPR points behind only George Kittle and Evan Engram.
The Seahawks played to win Week 17 versus lowly Arizona – yet nearly fell short, escaping 27-24 – and kept Chris Carson as their offensive centerpiece with 20-plus touches for the fourth straight game. Mike Davis chipped in nine touches on 40% of the snaps, while first-round ghost Rashaad Penny (4, 6%) was barely seen. Trampled specifically by Marlon Mack and Saquon Barkley, the Cowboys sprung enough recent leaks for hope Carson and Davis can have Wild Card success, coughing up a combined 75/335/5 (4.47 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs in Weeks 15-17. I’d rank Week 18’s top running back plays as follows: Elliott > Carson > Melvin Gordon > Mack > Lamar Miller > Jordan Howard – Tarik Cohen. … As Seattle’s main passing-game back, Davis offers flex appeal against a Dallas defense that permitted the NFL’s fifth-most running back catches per game (6.3) this season and 7.3 catches per game to enemy backs in the final three weeks. … Armed with difference makers at all three levels on defense, Dallas yielded top-12 fantasy results to just two of its last ten quarterbacks faced, finishing No. 7 in QB hit rate (17.2%) while allowing the NFL’s tenth-fewest touchdown passes (22) and 12th-fewest yards per pass attempt (6.9). DC Rod Marinelli’s defense put brakes on otherwise high-scoring fantasy passers Drew Brees (QB30), Andrew Luck (QB23), Matt Ryan (QB19), and Jameis Winston (QB15) in the second half. Top interior pass rusher Tyrone Crawford (neck) is back after missing most of the final two games. Russell Wilson tore up a tissue-soft 2018 pass-defense schedule but struggled against formidable foes Minnesota (QB27), Chicago (QB17), and Dallas (QB19) when these clubs met at CenturyLink Field back in Week 3. Although Wilson’s sheer playmaking ability always keeps him playable, Andrew Luck, Deshaun Watson, and perhaps even Mitchell Trubisky look like superior price-adjusted Week 18 DFS bets.
Wilson’s Weeks 15-17 target distribution: Doug Baldwin 23; Davis 12; David Moore 10; Tyler Lockett 9; Carson 7; Nick Vannett 6; Ed Dickson 5; Jaron Brown 3. … Baldwin sat out Week 14, then retook a firm stranglehold on No. 1 wideout duties with 11 more targets than any other Seahawk in the final three games. His 348 Air Yards in Weeks 15-17 were seventh most in the league. As Cowboys slot CB Anthony Brown battled a recurring back injury, PFF charged him with 27-of-36 targets allowed (75%) for 326 yards (9.1 YPA) and three TDs after Dallas’ Week 8 bye. In Weeks 9-17, Brown’s 1.60 yards allowed per slot-coverage snap were second most among 27 qualified slot defenders. Baldwin runs 64% of his routes inside. … Although Lockett’s late-season targets dipped with Seattle’s pass-catcher corps at full strength, he still ranked second on the team in Weeks 15-17 Air Yards (190) and gained only 20 fewer actual yards (210) than Baldwin (230) in that span. Lockett’s Average Depth of Target soared to a DeSean Jacksonian 21.1, way up from his 12.4-yard aDOT in the first 13 games. The good news is Lockett runs 50% of his routes inside, gets surplus touches as Seattle’s kick and punt returner, and offers obvious big-play skills. A Carson-Lockett-Seahawks D/ST stack correlates well with potential to hit massively if Lockett runs back a special teams TD. The bad news is Lockett’s lowered volume raises his variance, while the Cowboys’ 2018 secondary yielded the NFL’s sixth-fewest 20-plus-yard completions (43) and seventh-fewest pass plays of 40-plus yards (7). … Moore does the least slot work in Seattle’s receiver corps and went ice cold with 32 scoreless yards on 16 targets in Weeks 13-17 following his 103-yard masterpiece in Week 12’s road upset of Carolina. Moore still ran 76 routes to Brown’s 8 during that span and remains the Seahawks’ locked-in third wideout. … Rotating TEs Vannett and Dickson are hope-and-pray touchdown-or-bust types. Vannett has gone eight straight games without clearing 25 yards; Dickson nine straight.
Score Prediction: Cowboys 24, Seahawks 23
Sunday Wild Card Games
1:05 PM ET Game
LA Chargers @ Baltimore
Team Totals: Ravens 21.5, Chargers 19.5
After pounding these same Chargers for 159 rushing yards in a two-score win two games ago in L.A., the Ravens host Anthony Lynn’s club in a friendlier spot as home favorites facing a West Coast team headed east for a 1pm ET start. Baltimore’s weekly plan has never veered with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, going 6-1 as the NFL’s run-heaviest team, controlling clock, limiting opponent play volume, and allowing 18.1 points per game while facing some of the league’s top offenses (e.g. ATL, KC, TB, LAC). Week 17 hinted at a potential backfield shift, however; Kenneth Dixon out-touched Gus Edwards (13, 12) for the first time since Dixon came off I.R./return in Week 13, outgaining Edwards 119 to 76. Edwards still out-snapped Dixon 47% to 29% and ran well enough to remain lead back by a slight margin, but a near-even committee should now be expected. Playing mediocre run defense, the Chargers permitted a 102/439/5 (4.30 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs over their last five games. With seven targets to Edwards’ one over the past five weeks, Dixon stands to benefit more from Los Angeles’ allowance of an AFC-high 60.3 running back receiving yards per game. On Sunday-only slates, Edwards and Dixon are playable in the same DFS lineups against a Chargers defense that has lost LBs Jatavis Brown (ankle), Denzel Perryman (knee/hamstring), and LB Kyzir White (knee) to I.R., in addition to DT Corey Liuget (quad). … Lamar Jackson turned in his highest 2018 fantasy finish (QB5) in last week’s playoffs-clinching win over the Browns after tallying his lowest the week before against the Bolts (QB18). Jackson’s Week 17 peak came via two rushing TDs, landing below 180 passing yards for the sixth time in seven starts. Jackson must combine a big passing game with a big rushing game to reach his ceiling, and we haven’t seen it yet. All Ravens pass catchers remain weekly dice rolls on the NFL’s lowest-volume passing team.
Week 17’s Matchups column noted that teams facing the clock-bleeding Ravens average 10.9 fewer offensive plays per game, combining with Baltimore’s AFC-best defense to suck life out of opponents’ box-score results. The Browns proceeded to run 56 plays against the Ravens, 10.6 shy of Cleveland’s average. Another concern is Philip Rivers’ late-season funk, a tendency that dates back years. Rivers threw for 220 yards or fewer in 3-of-4 December starts with three straight multi-INT games to close out the year, keeping Baltimore’s D/ST firmly in play and rendering Rivers a low-floor DFS option. … Melvin Gordon battled hamstring, MCL, and ankle injuries from Week 6 on, costing him four full games and parts of four others. He hasn’t topped 15 touches since Week 11 and exited last week’s win with what’s believed to be a “mild” high ankle sprain on the same leg as Gordon’s knee injury. Gordon will play this game well short of 100% as a road underdog against a Ravens defense that held running backs to 81/289/1 (3.57 YPC) rushing over its final five games and allowed 80 total yards to just four individual backs all year. Baltimore also permitted the NFL’s third-fewest receiving yards per game to enemy backs (29.5). Austin Ekeler out-touched Justin Jackson eight to six and out-snapped him 15 to 12 in Week 17, and is the preferred dart throw for DFSers willing to gamble on a Gordon setback and/or limited role.
Rivers’ Weeks 16-17 target distribution: Keenan Allen 15; Jackson 10; Mike Williams 9; Antonio Gates 7; Gordon 6; Tyrell Williams 5; Travis Benjamin 4; Virgil Green 3; Ekeler 1. … Allen returned from his Week 15 hip pointer to lead the Bolts in targets, catches (9), and receiving yards (122) in their final two regular season games, running over 70% of his routes in the slot. The best area to attack Baltimore’s defense is in the middle of the field, where fellow slot WR Jarvis Landry (5/102/1) had his way with the Ravens last week. … DC Wink Martindale’s defense kept Allen (5/58/0), Tyrell (1/12/0), and Mike (1/7/0) in check in these clubs’ Week 16 meeting. Although both Williamses are high-risk Wild Card plays against sturdy Ravens perimeter CBs Jimmy Smith and Marlon Humphrey, Mike is the preferred option after collecting four more targets and 107 more Air Yards than Tyrell with Allen back in Weeks 16-17. Even rotational shot-play specialist Benjamin (81) and geriatric Gates (51) drew more Air Yards than Tyrell (32) in the final two games. Ultimately, Chargers pass catchers beyond Allen are all tournament-only DFS gambles with painfully low floors and touchdown dependency. … The same goes for Hunter Henry, who apparently has a chance to play on a “pitch count” against the Ravens after not appearing in a single 2018 game following May ACL surgery. Assuming he plays – hardly guaranteed -- Henry would work in a three-way rotation with Gates and Green. Gates would become a touchdown-or-bust punt if Henry sits.
Score Prediction: Ravens 24, Chargers 20
4:40 PM ET Game
Philadelphia @ Chicago
Team Totals: Bears 23.5, Eagles 17.5
Mitchell Trubisky makes his playoffs debut against an Eagles defense that struggled versus dual-threat quarterbacks all year, yielding fantasy results of QB1 (Dak Prescott), QB2 (Deshaun Watson), QB3 (Cam Newton), QB7 (Marcus Mariota), QB9 (Dak again), and QB12 (Blake Bortles) to fellow mobile passers. Despite missing two games, Trubisky finished fifth at his position in rushing yards (421) with a 6.2 per-carry average, higher than every QB who out-rushed him save Josh Allen (7.1). His pass-catcher corps intact after a late-season injury swoon, Trubisky’s ceiling is as high as any signal caller’s on this slate. Trubisky accounted for 27 all-purpose touchdowns this season; 21 came at home and just six on the road. … Philadelphia’s run defense was a Jekyll & Hyde unit down the stretch, clocked for 5.76 yards per carry and seven rushing TDs by enemy backs in Weeks 10-15 before easily eliminating the Lamar Miller-less Texans and dead Redskins in its final two games. Even if the quality of his matchup is unclear, Jordan Howard’s spot and usage are straightforward as by-far Week 18’s biggest home-favorite lead runner averaging 19.3 touches in Chicago’s last four games with four rushing scores in the last three. As a 230-pound power back capable of wearing down defenses late in games and late in seasons, it may not come as a surprise Howard averages 4.56 career yards per carry and 0.8 rushing TDs per game in December and January. His per-carry average is just 4.21 with 0.4 TDs in September, October, and November. … Tarik Cohen remains coach Matt Nagy’s most-lethal matchup-exploiting weapon. The Eagles were hurt by catch-first running backs all year, permitting the NFL’s fourth-most receptions (6.9) and seventh-most receiving yards (52.8) to Howard and Cohen’s position. As Cohen finished 2018 third among NFL running backs in receiving yards (725) and fourth in touchdown catches (5), he is every bit stackable with Trubisky in DFS lineups.
Despite missing Week 17 with a rib injury, Allen Robinson led the Bears in Air Yards (220), targets per game (7.7), and receiving yards (181) in the month of December and is the top DFS play in Chicago’s wideout corps against Philadelphia’s depleted secondary. The Eagles start diminutive fourth-round rookie Avonte Maddox at left corner, journeyman Cre’Von LeBlanc at slot corner, and 2017 third-rounder Rasul Douglas at right corner after losing their entire first-team nickel package to injury. … Trey Burton’s 191 Air Yards ranked second on the Bears in Weeks 14-17, and his 5.8 targets per game were also second behind Robinson. Facing his former team, Burton is purely an opportunity-based play after the Eagles allowed the NFL’s eighth-fewest yards per game (41.1) to tight ends. … Taylor Gabriel averaged 4.3 targets for 36 yards in the last month, ranking third on the team in Air Yards (118). He is a low-cost, matchup-based option with 4.4-flat speed facing a Philly defense that permitted the league’s third-most completions of 20-plus yards (60). … Anthony Miller re-dislocated his shoulder in Chicago’s regular season finale. As Nagy incorporated more of No. 2 TE Adam Shaheen in two-tight end sets and used less three-receiver personnel, Miller took a late-season backseat before the re-injury, managing 16 total Air Yards in all of December. … Shaheen’s playing time rose steadily in Weeks 13-17 (29% > 31% > 45% > 45% > 57%), mostly blocking and averaging 9.8 routes run per game. At 6-foot-6, 278, Shaheen looks the part of a touchdown vulture, but just one of his six targets came in the red zone in 2018.
A top-15 fantasy passer in just 1-of-5 starts, Nick Foles will gut out bruised ribs to face a Chicago defense that permitted top-15 scores to one of its last ten quarterbacks faced, including notable shutdowns of Jared Goff (QB32), Kirk Cousins (QB20), and Aaron Rodgers (QB18) in the last month. Only the Vikings and Bills allowed fewer fantasy points to signal callers over the course of the year. With almost no data points working in his favor, Foles is a hope-based DFS-tournament play with a basement-low floor who did show he is capable of outkicking expectations during last January’s magical postseason run. … The Eagles went with a full-fledged three-way RBBC down the stretch. In Foles’ Weeks 15-17 starts, Wendell Smallwood’s touch counts were uneven (12 – 5 – 16), Josh Adams (15 – 11 – 14) was touchdown reliant with minimal passing-game involvement, and Darren Sproles (6 – 12 – 9) ran a backfield-high 55 pass routes, playing 40.6% of the snaps. The Bears allowed the NFL’s fewest fantasy points to running backs in 2018. Sproles would be the best sleeper of the bunch with the Eagles projected to play from behind.
Foles’ Weeks 15-17 target distribution: Zach Ertz 27; Alshon Jeffery 18; Nelson Agholor 15; Golden Tate 14; Sproles 13; Smallwood 10; Dallas Goedert 8; Adams 5; Jordan Matthews 4. … Just one tight end all year cleared 50 yards against the Bears – George Kittle, who managed 74 scoreless yards on 11 targets in Week 16 – while Ertz’s 2018 receiving lines were all over the place in Foles’ starts at 5/48/0 – 11/94/0 – 3/22/0 – 12/110/2 – 3/15/0. Ertz is a fade-matchup, bet-on talent Week 18 play. … As DC Vic Fangio will likely assign double teams to Ertz, ex-Bear Jeffery should have single-coverage opportunities in this revenge game. Whereas Foles has completed an absurd 76% of his passes at 11.6 yards per attempt with an 8.6% touchdown rate on targets to Jeffery over the past two seasons, his rate stats are 67%, 6.6 YPA, and 3.8% to everyone else. Alshon has 80-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 6-of-8 career games with Foles. Nails against tight ends and running backs, the 2018 Bears quietly permitted the NFL’s fifth-most catches per game to wideout units (13.9). … Agholor ranked third behind Ertz and Jeffery in Air Yards (132) in Weeks 15-17 and even led the team in touchdowns (3) in that span, giving Agholor some sleeper life against a Bears secondary that lost stud slot CB Bryce Callahan to a broken foot in Week 14. Agholor ran a team-high 53 slot routes in Foles’ final three starts. Tate ran 42. … With Fangio likely scheming to take Ertz away, Goedert is a sneaky DFS-tournament play on a brutal Wild Card tight end slate. As the Eagles resumed embracing two-tight end sets down the stretch, Goedert out-snapped Tate 130 to 91 with Foles at the Weeks 15-17 controls, catching 8-of-8 targets for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Score Prediction: Bears 27, Eagles 17