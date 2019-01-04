NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Evan Silva

Matchups

print article archives RSS

Silva's Wild Card Matchups

Friday, January 4, 2019


Saturday Wild Card Games

4:35 PM ET Game

Indianapolis @ Houston
Team Totals: Texans 24.5, Colts 23.5

Fantasy’s QB5 and QB17 in these teams’ two 2018 meetings, Deshaun Watson’s Weeks 4 and 14 scores against Indy were uneven with Will Fuller (ACL) available for the first and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles’) for the second; both are now on I.R. Watson averages 30.2 fantasy points in 11 career games with Fuller versus 23.0 PPG when Fuller sits, while Watson’s yards per attempt plummet from 9.0 to 7.5 without his top deep threat. The Colts’ zone defense excels at limiting big plays and quarterback scrambles, permitting the NFL’s sixth-fewest QB rushing yards per game (11.4) despite facing Watson twice, Alex Smith, Carson Wentz, Blake Bortles, Dak Prescott, and Blaine Gabbert. Still, Watson’s floor-ceiling combination is as high as any Wild Card passer’s as a home favorite indoors in by-far Week 18’s highest-totaled game. … Indianapolis’ D/ST remains a viable low-cost DFS punt facing a Texans pass “protection” unit that yielded league highs in sacks (62), QB hits (137), and tackles for loss (119). The Colts tallied DEF6 and DEF13 results against the Texans -- sacking Watson 7 and 5 times -- and held their final seven opponents to 15.0 points per game. … Lamar Miller returned from his two-week ankle injury for bellcow usage in last Sunday’s win over Jacksonville, out-touching Alfred Blue 19 to 5 on an 83% playing-time clip, Miller’s highest since Week 8 of 2017. D’Onta Foreman was a healthy scratch. Miller is a volume-based first-round postseason bet against a Colts defense that held running backs to a 172/597/5 (3.47 YPC) rushing line over its last eight games and specifically stymied Miller for 28/82/1 (2.93 YPC) rushing and 19 scoreless yards on six targets this regular season.

Watson’s Week 17 target distribution: DeAndre Hopkins 16; DeAndre Carter and Vyncint Smith 5; Blue 3; Miller 2; Ryan Griffin and Jordan Thomas 1. … Hopkins enters the Wild Card Round averaging 12.2 targets and a league-high 130.2 Air Yards over Houston’s last five games. Hopkins led the NFL in first-down catches (81), paced the AFC in receptions (115) and receiving yards (1,572), and escaped the entire season without a drop on 163 targets, fifth most in the league. Hopkins went as his quarterback went in these teams’ meetings, however, tallying stat lines of 10/169/1 (Week 4) and 4/36/1 (Week 14). In the latter, Colts DC Matt Eberflus dedicated linebackers and safeties in bracket coverage to quiet Hopkins until his late-game TD. … Carter and Smith rounded out the Texans’ Week 17 three-receiver sets with Demaryius on I.R. and Keke Coutee (hamstring) inactive for a fifth straight game. Carter and Smith’s targets were even as noted above, but Smith ran five more routes and drew 32 more Air Yards. If Coutee returns – he’ll be a game-time decision – he figures to supplant Carter in the slot with Smith staying outside. … Griffin dominated Week 17 playing time (79%) in Houston’s tight end corps, running 28 routes to Akins’ 14 and Thomas’ 4. Griffin (5/80/0) tallied his most yards of the season in Week 14 against these same Colts, ripping a 47-yard catch and run as Hopkins occupied multiple defenders. Attacking Eberflus’ Tampa 2 is most profitable in the middle of the field. In Weeks 8-17, quarterbacks targeting tight ends against the Colts went 61-of-72 passing (84.7%) for 717 yards (9.96 YPA) and three touchdowns. Griffin is an underrated DFS play based on snaps, cost, and matchup.

Andrew Luck dropped hammers on the Texans twice in 2018, cremating DC Romeo Crennel’s defense for identical QB3 fantasy scores on absurd passing-yardage totals of 464 and 399 with a 6:1 combined TD-to-INT ratio at 8.4 yards per attempt. Luck revisits domed Reliant Stadium with multiple touchdowns in 13-of-16 starts and top-10 fantasy finishes in 11 of his last 13 games after beginning the year recovering from throwing-arm surgery. Luck’s fantasy results are QB3 – QB3 – QB6 – QB8 in four career meetings with Crennel, suggesting a safe box-score floor. Luck is neck and neck with Watson for Week 18’s top DFS quarterback play. Five straight QBs to face Houston logged top-13 results to close out the season, including Luck, Sam Darnold, and Nick Foles’ top-three scores. … Marlon Mack’s snaps rose steadily in Weeks 14-17 (60% > 61% > 64% > 67%) despite inconsistent game script, yet Mack’s passing-game involvement has been nonexistent compared to Nyheim Hines, who averaged 35.4 receiving yards to Mack’s 3.8 over the final five weeks. Crennel’s AFC-best run defense held Mack to 14/33/1 rushing in these clubs’ Week 14 date, while difference-maker C Ryan Kelly will try to gut out neck and MCL injuries after missing 4 ½ of the Colts’ final six games. On a small DFS slate, Mack’s workload ceiling remains tough to ignore after he averaged 23 touches in Weeks 15-17. He’s a fade-matchup, bet-on-volume play. … Hines is a PPR-specific sleeper who would benefit if the Colts fall behind and/or devise a pass-first game plan against Houston, which permits the NFL’s 11th-most receptions (5.8) and 13th-most receiving yards (45.8) per game to running backs, plus a league-high six receiving touchdowns to the position.

Luck’s Weeks 13-17 target distribution: T.Y. Hilton 47; Eric Ebron 38; Hines 30; Dontrelle Inman and Chester Rogers 18; Zach Pascal 15; Ryan Grant 10; Mack 9; Mo Alie-Cox 2. … Hilton eats at Reliant Stadium, where his career receiving average is an otherworldly 5.9/133.3/1.0 in seven meetings. LCB Johnathan Joseph missed Week 17 with recurring neck stingers as the Texans played musical chairs at cornerback down the stretch, damaging their back-end continuity. I would rank Week 18’s top-six wideout plays as follows: Hopkins > Hilton > Keenan Allen > Amari Cooper > Doug Baldwin > Alshon Jeffery. … Ebron finished the season No. 3 among NFL tight ends in red-zone targets (21) and No. 1 in receiving scores (13). Tight ends efficiently caught 94-of-123 targets (76.4%) for 1,078 yards (8.76 YPA) and nine touchdowns against Houston in 2018. Ebron tagged the Texans for stat lines of 5/40/1 and 4/65/1. … The Colts’ Week 17 route distribution at wide receiver: Hilton 33; Inman 31; Rogers 25; Pascal 14; Grant 6. With 40-plus yards and/or a touchdown in six of his last eight games, Inman is worth a long look as a DFS punt. Slot man Rogers would be the next-best bet. … Alie-Cox caught only seven passes all season, but five went for 17-plus-yard gains and two for scores. He played 49% of the Colts’ Week 17 offensive snaps but ran only five pass routes compared to Ebron’s 34. Alie-Cox is a Hail Mary DFS dart.

Score Prediction: Colts 28, Texans 23

8:15 PM ET Game

Seattle @ Dallas
Team Totals: Cowboys 22.5, Seahawks 20.5

Fresh legged after resting last week, Ezekiel Elliott is easily Week 18’s top RB1 play as a home-favorite workhorse facing a Seattle defense enemy backs flamed for 161/826/4 (5.13 YPC) rushing in Weeks 9-17. Dallas’ offensive line strength is run blocking, ranking No. 8 in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards but 28th in Adjusted Sack Rate, 26th in QB hit rate (19.4%), and 31st in raw sacks allowed (56). As OC Scott Linehan aimed to ease the burden on oft-pressured Dak Prescott with higher-percentage running back pass plays in the season’s second half, Elliott finished second at his position in targets (58), catches (52), and receiving yards (392) in Weeks 9-16 before the off week. Conveniently, the Seahawks gave up the NFL’s sixth-most catches (6.2) and third-most receiving yards (56.6) per game to enemy backs this year. … The Cowboys’ protection woes combined with injuries to LG Xavier Su’a-Filo (ankle) and RG Zack Martin (MCL) keep Seattle’s fantasy defense playable after Pete Carroll’s club finished No. 11 in sacks (43) and No. 4 in QB hits (104) keyed by ferocious edge rusher Frank Clark and gap-shooting DT Jarran Reed. Just 5 of the last 15 quarterbacks to face the Seahawks managed top-12 fantasy results. As Prescott notoriously struggles against zone coverage, it should come as little surprise he’s fared poorly in two career meetings with Carroll’s zone-based defense, completing just 40-of-68 (58.8%) throws for 349 yards (5.13 YPA), one touchdown, and four interceptions with nine sacks taken and 6/42/0 on the ground. This year, Seattle allowed the NFL’s 11th-fewest quarterback rushing yards per game (13.5).

Dak’s Weeks 9-17 target distribution: Amari Cooper 76; Elliott 59; Michael Gallup 46; Cole Beasley 39; Blake Jarwin 30; Dalton Schultz 13; Rod Smith 10; Allen Hurns 8; Tavon Austin 3. … Cooper finished the season slowly with three straight games below 35 yards, reminding of the inefficiency he displayed for most of his Oakland career. Cooper still comfortably led the Cowboys in targets (22) and Air Yards (199) during his three-week slump and offers bounce-back appeal in Dallas’ JerryWorld dome, where Cooper’s average 2018 receiving line was 7.0/110.2/1.2 across five games versus 4.5/43.5/0 in four games on the road. … Dak’s zone-coverage struggles combined with Seattle’s allowance of the NFL’s tenth-fewest yards per game to receiver units (153.1) suggests Dallas will be hard pressed to field more than one fantasy-viable Week 18 wideout. Beasley out-targeted Gallup 18 to 10 and drew 33 more Air Yards than Gallup in Weeks 15-17. … Jarwin’s December emergence poses another threat to the Cowboys’ pass-catching pie and puts him on the Wild Card DFS radar despite Seattle’s stinginess defending tight ends. In the final month, Jarwin ranked sixth among tight ends in targets (24), fifth in receptions (19), fourth in yards (222), sixth in Air Yards (215), and third in PPR points behind only George Kittle and Evan Engram.

The Seahawks played to win Week 17 versus lowly Arizona – yet nearly fell short, escaping 27-24 – and kept Chris Carson as their offensive centerpiece with 20-plus touches for the fourth straight game. Mike Davis chipped in nine touches on 40% of the snaps, while first-round ghost Rashaad Penny (4, 6%) was barely seen. Trampled specifically by Marlon Mack and Saquon Barkley, the Cowboys sprung enough recent leaks for hope Carson and Davis can have Wild Card success, coughing up a combined 75/335/5 (4.47 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs in Weeks 15-17. I’d rank Week 18’s top running back plays as follows: Elliott > Carson > Melvin Gordon > Mack > Lamar Miller > Jordan HowardTarik Cohen. … As Seattle’s main passing-game back, Davis offers flex appeal against a Dallas defense that permitted the NFL’s fifth-most running back catches per game (6.3) this season and 7.3 catches per game to enemy backs in the final three weeks. … Armed with difference makers at all three levels on defense, Dallas yielded top-12 fantasy results to just two of its last ten quarterbacks faced, finishing No. 7 in QB hit rate (17.2%) while allowing the NFL’s tenth-fewest touchdown passes (22) and 12th-fewest yards per pass attempt (6.9). DC Rod Marinelli’s defense put brakes on otherwise high-scoring fantasy passers Drew Brees (QB30), Andrew Luck (QB23), Matt Ryan (QB19), and Jameis Winston (QB15) in the second half. Top interior pass rusher Tyrone Crawford (neck) is back after missing most of the final two games. Russell Wilson tore up a tissue-soft 2018 pass-defense schedule but struggled against formidable foes Minnesota (QB27), Chicago (QB17), and Dallas (QB19) when these clubs met at CenturyLink Field back in Week 3. Although Wilson’s sheer playmaking ability always keeps him playable, Andrew Luck, Deshaun Watson, and perhaps even Mitchell Trubisky look like superior price-adjusted Week 18 DFS bets.

Wilson’s Weeks 15-17 target distribution: Doug Baldwin 23; Davis 12; David Moore 10; Tyler Lockett 9; Carson 7; Nick Vannett 6; Ed Dickson 5; Jaron Brown 3. … Baldwin sat out Week 14, then retook a firm stranglehold on No. 1 wideout duties with 11 more targets than any other Seahawk in the final three games. His 348 Air Yards in Weeks 15-17 were seventh most in the league. As Cowboys slot CB Anthony Brown battled a recurring back injury, PFF charged him with 27-of-36 targets allowed (75%) for 326 yards (9.1 YPA) and three TDs after Dallas’ Week 8 bye. In Weeks 9-17, Brown’s 1.60 yards allowed per slot-coverage snap were second most among 27 qualified slot defenders. Baldwin runs 64% of his routes inside. … Although Lockett’s late-season targets dipped with Seattle’s pass-catcher corps at full strength, he still ranked second on the team in Weeks 15-17 Air Yards (190) and gained only 20 fewer actual yards (210) than Baldwin (230) in that span. Lockett’s Average Depth of Target soared to a DeSean Jacksonian 21.1, way up from his 12.4-yard aDOT in the first 13 games. The good news is Lockett runs 50% of his routes inside, gets surplus touches as Seattle’s kick and punt returner, and offers obvious big-play skills. A Carson-Lockett-Seahawks D/ST stack correlates well with potential to hit massively if Lockett runs back a special teams TD. The bad news is Lockett’s lowered volume raises his variance, while the Cowboys’ 2018 secondary yielded the NFL’s sixth-fewest 20-plus-yard completions (43) and seventh-fewest pass plays of 40-plus yards (7). … Moore does the least slot work in Seattle’s receiver corps and went ice cold with 32 scoreless yards on 16 targets in Weeks 13-17 following his 103-yard masterpiece in Week 12’s road upset of Carolina. Moore still ran 76 routes to Brown’s 8 during that span and remains the Seahawks’ locked-in third wideout. … Rotating TEs Vannett and Dickson are hope-and-pray touchdown-or-bust types. Vannett has gone eight straight games without clearing 25 yards; Dickson nine straight.

Score Prediction: Cowboys 24, Seahawks 23


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Evan Silva is a senior football editor for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Evan Silva


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Matchups Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Evan Silva Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Player News: Week 17
    Player News: Week 17
  •  
    Matchups: Gordon, Jeffery
    Matchups: Gordon, Jeffery
  •  
    DFS Analysis: Williams/Coleman
    DFS Analysis: Williams/Coleman
  •  
    Dose: Cam
    Dose: Cam's Season Ends
  •  
    DFS Analysis: GB
    DFS Analysis: GB's Williams
  •  
    Dose: Cam Shut Down
    Dose: Cam Shut Down
  •  
    Dose: Lindsay Makes Pro Bowl
    Dose: Lindsay Makes Pro Bowl
  •  
    Dose: Gordon Eyes Wk 16 Return
    Dose: Gordon Eyes Wk 16 Return

 