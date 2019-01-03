Dose: Eli's Future in Question

Thursday, January 3, 2019

With only four games on Wildcard Weekend, this Daily Dose will be lighter on the injury front and more focused on coaching changes and other news.

Giants Don’t Commit to Eli Manning for 2019

Giants GM Dave Gettleman didn’t specifically say Eli Manning wasn’t in the Giants plans, but his lack of commitment towards Eli definitely didn’t inspire confidence. He said, "I’m committed to making the best decision in the interest of the Giants. We’re in the evaluation process. I know you want answers now." This sounds like he isn’t very interested in keeping Eli around for another season.

Maybe Manning isn’t great, but don’t hold onto the “he continues to decline” narrative. Eli set a career high in completion rate (66 percent) and a career low in interception rate (1.9 percent) this season. It doesn’t end there as his yards per attempt (7.5) was at its highest since 2011 and 0.5 above his career average. A lot of the noticeable issues came in the sack department where he was taken down eight more times than any season in his career and throwing 0.9 percent below his career touchdown rate.

After passing on numerous legitimate first-round quarterbacks at the No. 2 pick last season, the Giants now have the No. 6 overall selection in the 2019 draft. With Manning likely on the outs, the Giants may be forced to take a signal-caller at this spot. Who that will be remains the question. Oregon QB Justin Herbert was nearly the consensus top draft-eligible quarterback prior to announcing his return to school. Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins struggled at times later in the season and strong-armed Drew Lock couldn’t put together a good game against Power-5 competition until his senior season at Missouri. This quarterback class doesn’t hold a candle to last years. What the Giants do at the position will be one of the most interesting storylines to watch unfold this offseason.

Coaching News and Rumors

The Bucs are reportedly interested in Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly for their head-coaching vacancy. Kelly just finished a 12-0 regular season before getting smacked by Clemson in the Cotton Bowl. He’s never been an NFL coach but has drawn plenty of interest before.

Adam Gase will interview with the Jets for their head-coaching vacancy on Friday. This would be an interesting hire from the standpoint that he would be staying inside the AFC East. Despite underwhelming in his stint as the Dolphins head coach, the John Fox disciple remains well regarded in league circles according to some reports. If he doesn’t land as a head coach he will likely find himself as an offensive coordinator again.

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy turned down the Cardinals' interview request for their head-coaching vacancy. He is the second head coach to turn down an interview with the Cardinals after Mike McCarthy also declined. No one is willing to stake their career with a team that has missed on nearly every first round pick the past few seasons (with Josh Rosen pending). Bieniemy also interviewed for the Bucs HC position. Despite never calling plays in Kansas City every team is trying to get a piece of the Andy Reid coaching tree.

The Browns interviewed ex-Lions coach Jim Caldwell for their head-coaching vacancy. Caldwell also interviewed with the Jets and Browns. The Browns are interviewing a wide array of candidates including ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy, Saints TEs coach Dan Campbell, Patriots LBs coach Brian Flores, and Vikes OC Kevin Stefanski.

The Bengals will interview assistant coach Hue Jackson for their head-coaching vacancy. Jackson has been linked to the Bengals head coaching job since being fired from the Browns and is also a candidate for the Vikings offensive coordinator position. It would be shocking to see a coach who went 3-36-1 the past three seasons as head coach land a job this quickly, but crazier things have happened in the NFL.

The Packers requested to interview Saints OC Pete Carmichael for their head-coaching vacancy. This would be an intriguing hire for the Packers as Carmichael has worked under Sean Payton’s tutelage for 13 years. He doesn’t call plays at the moment but surely would bring a fresh breath of air into Green Bay.

The Buccaneers will interview Cowboys DBs coach Kris Richard for their head-coaching vacancy. Richard also interviewed with the Jets and Dolphins. As the Cowboys secondary continues to improve Richard is drawing more interest.

Sirius XM's Alex Marvez reports the Bills fired WRs coach Terry Robiskie. This is sort of surprising after the Bills receivers ended the season played well despite being bare bones on talent. Robiskie will likely land with a new team sooner than later.

Mike Mularkey interviewed with the Falcons for their vacant OC position. The former Titans coach also has a history with the team and was Atlanta’s offensive coordinator from 2008-2011. Mularkey’s ranks of points scored in his three years as Titans OC were 28th > 14th > 19th. He would be a step back for the Falcons in this position.

Quick Hits

The Athletic's Jay Glazer envisions the Jaguars "blowing up that roster" this offseason. Despite the potential for rebuilding, the Jaguars have retained EVP Tom Coughlin, GM Dave Caldwell, and coach Doug Marrone. Some serious changes are expected to occur among Jaguars players including former fourth overall pick RB Leonard Fournette. …Coach Mike Tomlin expressed disappointment with Antonio Brown bailing on the team ahead of the Week 17 win over the Bengals and teams felt like he quit on them. Brown reportedly was sore early in the week and when asked by coach Tomlin to get an MRI he declined and left the team. He was reportedly ready to play on Sunday but Tomlin didn’t allow that and deactivated him. Due to Brown’s contract structure, he will likely remain with the team and the two sides should make up sooner than later. …. Speaking Wednesday, Giants GM Dave Gettleman insisted Odell Beckham will not be traded. Beckham was just signed to a five-year, $90 million extension earlier this year so Gettleman’s comments aren’t all that surprising. Even though Beckham can cause issues at times, those are easy to ignore when the star wideout is playing. … T.Y. Hilton (ankle) is not practicing on Wednesday. This is the routine for Hilton who spends most of the week resting. He’ll be good to play this weekend. … Coach Anthony Lynn said the Chargers have yet to decide if Hunter Henry (knee) will play in the Wild Card game against the Ravens. ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported he would be ready but this comment puts that in doubt. If he does play he will likely only play a limited amount of snaps. … Melvin Gordon (ankle) confirmed he's playing in Sunday's Wild Card game against the Ravens. He still isn’t 100 percent and faces a tough matchup against the Ravens elite defense. … Keke Coutee (hamstring) practiced in full on Wednesday. This is a good sign for Coutee’s availability against Indianapolis this weekend. … Allen Robinson (ribs) was a full participant in practice Wednesday. The Bears whole receiving corps looks to be at full health for Sunday’s game against the Eagles. … Doug Baldwin (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday. He has been struggling with injuries the whole season but should be good to go this weekend against the Cowboys.