NFL DFS Bargains Wild Card

Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Bargain Bin Wild Card Round

Each week I search for the cheapest viable options for your DFS lineups at every position. The plays are geared toward cash games unless otherwise indicated and I do try to use a price ceiling of $7000/$6000 for QB, $6000/$5000 for RB/WR, and $5500/$4500 (FD/DK) for TE insomuch as possible. There isn’t much to choose from as we are down to four game slates with the beginning of the playoffs. Bargain will be a relative term the next few weeks…

Quarterback

Dak Prescott (FD: $7600, DK: $5500)

Conveniently, the cheapest QB not facing Chicago is one I do actually like a lot this week. Dallas has been terrific at home, and I think a big reason Prescott played the whole (meaningless) game in Week 17 was to get his confidence and rhythm where they need to be for a long playoff run. He did it, with 4 TDs, 387 passing yards and no mistakes. Seattle is a neutral pass defense, and the return of Ezekiel Elliott after two weeks to get healthy should ensure that the Cowboys dominate time of possession here. After Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson, Prescott is my next favorite QB of the slate.

Running Back

Lamar Miller (FD: $6400, DK: $4900)

Down in the bargain range at RB, you are basically looking at some ugly committee members. The Eagles have three healthy RBs, as does Seattle (though Chris Carson should be the dominant lead back, albeit in a bad matchup). That leaves Miller as a glaring bargain. We know the Texans want to run the ball, and Miller has been running pretty well, including a touchdown vs. Indy a couple weeks ago. He was notably targeted six times in that game as well, catching five passes for 19 yards. He’s certainly had his ups and downs after a rough start, but this is a good spot for him at home when the Texans will definitely want to control the clock and keep the ball out of Luck’s hands.

Gus Edwards (DK only: $4200)

His salary is (cough, choke) $7200 on FanDuel, so I’m not interested in him there, but at a cool $4200 on DK, Edwards is another back likely to see plenty of carries. I actually like the Chargers in this game, but we know Baltimore wants to run the ball. Lamar Jackson is a huge part of that, but Edwards is going to get his too. The Ravens are well-enough coached to stick with what has worked, so expect a very reasonable return on your meager Edwards investment on DK. Feel free to swap in Kenneth Dixon($4000)into a multi-entry tournament lineup as they split pretty evenly in Week 17.

Wide Receiver

Dontrelle Inman (FD: $5500, DK: $4300)

You’ve got to love the Colts passing game this weekend. Andrew Luckhas averaged over 400 passing yards in his two meetings with the Texans this season, and Inman has been Mr. Reliable. The Colts as much as admitted that T.Y. Hilton was going to be used (targeted) when they neededhim to make plays given that he’s still not 100 percent helathy. That leaves a lot of marching down the field work to Inman and Eric Ebron, a perfect fit at TE this week. Inman has averaged 5-6 targets over the last two games, with a touchdown catch in each.

Tight End

Dallas Goedert (FD: $5400, DK: $2600)

If you’re not going with Ebron at TE, you might choose to save a little bit on Trey Burton (FD: $6200, DK: $4400), given how banged up the Chicago receivers are, or you might punt the position altogether. Goedert is problematic because I intend to use the Bears D/ST everywhere, but on the other hand, he has a phenomenal catch rate (75 percent on the season, 100 percent over his last three games) and the Eagles are likely to rely on some unusual plays/personnel if they have any hopes of getting past the Bears this weekend. Goedert has a surprising four touchdowns grabs for the limited snaps he’s played (48 percent vs. Zach Ertz’ 91 percent).

Defense

LA Chargers (FD: $4500, DK: $2400)

If you want value at defense, you’re going to be looking at a road team. It’s not a problem to pay up for the Bears, imo, but if you want to be different and save a bit, look at the Chargers. For one, they are averaging twice as many fantasy points in road games this season, and that comes down to more interceptions, more fumble recoveries, and more sacks. Despite his obvious mobility, they sacked Lamar Jackson three times in Week 16. This is the second lowest point total of the weekend, and the Chargers’ defense is part of the reason; they allow the eighth-fewest points per game.