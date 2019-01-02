Week 17: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

Editor’s Note: With the regular season now over, there will be no analysis for Week 17. Usage notes/observations will return for Wild Card Targets and Touches.

Week 17 AFC Targets and Touches can be reviewed here.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (2, 6, 9, 8, 9, 9), Ricky Seals-Jones (2, 3, 5, 8, 1, X), David Johnson (3, 2, 10, 6, 5, 4), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 7, 0, X, X), Trent Sherfield (1, 3, 7, 5, 6, 4)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (15, 98, 86, 42, 75, 110), David Johnson (-3, -8, -13, 26, 48, -11), Ricky Seals-Jones (12, 26, 65, 96, 3, X), J.J. Nelson (0, 136, 0, 0, X, X), Trent Sherfield (5, 51, 73, 37, 24, 75)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (30, 48, 55, 82, 53, 36), Ricky Seals-Jones (5, 10, 31, 22, 3, X), David Johnson (16, 3, 12, 68, 32, 6), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 43, 0, X, X), Trent Sherfield (6, 21, 77, 15, 62, 23)

Carries: David Johnson (17, 20, 15, 11, 10, 17), Chase Edmonds (5, 5, 3, 8, 4, 6)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, X), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (1, 2, 1, 2, 1, 2), Chase Edmonds (0, 3, 0, 3, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (2-20, 1-8, 0-0, 4-67-1, 1-18, 1-29-1), Budda Baker (X, 5-53-1, 3-22, 2-19, 4-28, 7-58)

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (14, 8, 11, 8, 5, 13), Mohamed Sanu (4, 4, 8, 6, 8, 10), Austin Hooper (5, 5, 6, 1, 2, 6), Tevin Coleman (4, 3, 1, 1, 1, 1), Calvin Ridley (13, 5, 4, 7, 5, 5), Brian Hill (X, X, X, X, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (162, 228, 168, 57, 67, 175), Mohamed Sanu (64, 74, 74, 33, 59, 44), Austin Hooper (19, 22, 47, 3, 27, 84), Calvin Ridley (149, 50, 44, 49, 64, 18), Tevin Coleman (-3, 17, -4, 1, 0, 3), Brian Hill (X, X, X, X, 3, 0)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (147, 18, 106, 82, 28, 138), Tevin Coleman (17, 3, -4, 0, 0, 9), Austin Hooper (31, 44, 37, 0, 36, 67), Mohamed Sanu (74, 37, 54, 30, 81, 90), Calvin Ridley (93, 22, 10, 42, 90, 32), Brian Hill (X, X, X, X, 0, 9)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (8, 6, 10, 11, 10, 8), Brian Hill (X, X, X, X, 8, 8)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, 3, 0, 2, 2, 3), Austin Hooper (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Calvin Ridley (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brian Hill (X, X, X, X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Tevin Coleman (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Brian Hill (X, X, X, X, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (2-24-1, 1-21, 3-17, 2-13, 5-40, 4-43-1), Brian Poole (1-6, 1-8, 2-12, 4-62, 5-39, 7-135), Robert Alford (1-5, 2-28, 5-62-1, 0-0, 4-41, 4-71-1)

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (11, 10, 7, 11, 13, 1), D.J. Moore (9, 8, 8, 3, 7, 8), Curtis Samuel (2, 11, 8, 4, 13, 4), Devin Funchess (X, 3, 3, 1, 4, X), Ian Thomas (0, 5, 11, 4, 5, 7)

Air Yards: D.J. Moore (66, 129, 29, 20, 86, 84), Curtis Samuel (16, 160, 127, 32, 108, 81), Devin Funchess (X, 54, 66, 13, 50, X), Christian McCaffrey (-10, 21, -12, 56, 11, -5), Ian Thomas (0, 28, 40, 10, 65, 42)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (112, 55, 38, 67, 77, 22), D.J. Moore (91, 44, 67, 12, 19, 81), Curtis Samuel (17, 88, 80, 17, 41, 72), Devin Funchess (X, 10, 0, 0, 23, X), Ian Thomas (0, 46, 77, 14, 48, 61)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (17, 10, 16, 15, 21, 4)

RZ Targets: D.J. Moore (0, 1, 3, 0, 2, 1), Christian McCaffrey (4, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Devin Funchess (X, 1, 0, 1, 0, X), Curtis Samuel (1, 1, 1, 0, 3, 1), Ian Thomas (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (9, 0, 7, 0, 6, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (3-72, 4-48, 2-9, 1-9, 2-11-1, 3-27), Donte Jackson (X, 6-108, 5-104, 1- -3, 1-11, 2-11), Captain Munnerlyn (7-127, 6-53, 2-15, 3-36, 3-19, 0-0)

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (4, 9, 8, 7, 8, X), Tarik Cohen (8, 14, 4, 6, 1, 3), Taylor Gabriel (8, 7, 7, 3, 3, 4), Trey Burton (7, 1, 5, 7, 5, 6), Jordan Howard (2, 1, 1, 1, 3, 2), Anthony Miller (4, 2, 1, 0, 3, 0)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (90, 90, 65, 71, 84, X), Trey Burton (35, 18, 75, 57, 28, 31), Taylor Gabriel (51, 103, 39, 22, 7, 50), Anthony Miller (44, 7, 9, 0, 7, 0), Tarik Cohen (37, 85, 2, 8, 4, -7), Jordan Howard (1, -2, 2, 2, -7, 2)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (37, 79, 42, 54, 85, X), Taylor Gabriel (49, 17, 22, 33, 28, 61), Tarik Cohen (45, 156, 20, 31, 7, 8), Anthony Miller (41, 1, 0, 0, 24, 0), Jordan Howard (2, 4, 2, 15, 17, 5), Trey Burton (28, 0, 22, 36, 30, 33)

Carries: Jordan Howard (7, 16, 19, 19, 13, 21), Tarik Cohen (3, 8, 9, 5, 6, 5), Mitchell Trubisky (X, X, 6, 3, 5, 3)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, X), Tarik Cohen (1, 2, 0, 3, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Anthony Miller (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (0, 4, 0, 5, 1, 3), Tarik Cohen (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Mitchell Trubisky (X, X, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (2-4, 3-27, 3-23, 5-80, 4-34, 2-12), Kyle Fuller (6-50, 3-24, 2-14, 4-40, 5-70, 3-26), Sherrick McManis (X, X, 3-18, 3-17, 1-8, 2-16)

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (9, 8, 13, 7, 5, 11), Michael Gallup (6, 7, 9, 0, 4, 6), Ezekiel Elliott (6, 6, 13, 8, 6, X), Cole Beasley (2, 3, 4, 7, 5, 6), Blake Jarwin (2, 1, 7, 7, 3, 8)

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (60, 50, 167, 87, -3, 138), Michael Gallup (72, 112, 142, 0, 55, 42), Cole Beasley (8, 11, 43, 30, 35, 65), Ezekiel Elliott (-7, -3, 15, -3, 0, X), Blake Jarwin (15, 2, 28, 73, 16, 98)

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (180, 75, 217, 32, 20, 31), Michael Gallup (19, 76, 24, 0, 53, 50), Ezekiel Elliott (22, 60, 79, 41, 24, X), Cole Beasley (5, 9, 18, 42, 50, 94), Blake Jarwin (25, 12, 56, 45, 8, 119)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (26, 23, 28, 18, 18, X), Dak Prescott (6, 5, 4, 0, 4, 4)

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (2, 1, 1, 1, 1, X), Cole Beasley (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Michael Gallup (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Blake Jarwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 2, 4, 2, 2, X), Dak Prescott (3, 0, 3, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (4-30-1, 2-30-1, 1-7, 4-31, X, 3-65), Byron Jones (3-31, 1-3, 2-44-1, 2-18, 7-125, 2-30-1), Chidobe Awuzie (2-24, 1-11, 3-33, 3-57, 3-24, 2-26)

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (8, 8, 4, 8, 15, X), Theo Riddick (7, 4, 4, 3, 5, 0), Bruce Ellington (7, 10, 4, X, X, X), Zach Zenner (1, 0, 0, 4, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (66, 111, 62, 142, 197, X), Theo Riddick (3, 22, -3, 1, -10, 0), Bruce Ellington (22, 33, 12, X, X, X), Zach Zenner (-5, 0, 0, 1, 7, 3)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (90, 50, 5, 146, 58, X), Theo Riddick (48, 26, 30, 9, 7, 0), Bruce Ellington (28, 35, 17, X, X, X), Zach Zenner (4, 0, 0, 0, 22, 30)

Carries: LeGarrette Blount (19, 16, 12, 7, 11, 11), Theo Riddick (2, 8, 6, 8, 3, 4), Zach Zenner (2, 1, 12, 10, 8, 21)

RZ Targets: Kenny Golladay (1, 3, 0, 0, 2, X), Theo Riddick (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bruce Ellington (0, 2, 0, X, X, X)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (6, 4, 0, 2, 0, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1), Zach Zenner (0, 1, 2, 3, 0, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (4-43, 3-50-1, 3-31, 1-11, 2-53, 3-29), Nevin Lawson (5-62-1, 1-19, 5-68, 3-47, 3-27, 0-0), Mike Ford (5-32, 6-76, 3-47, 4-84-1, 0-0, 5-45)

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (8, 13, 11, 13, 18, X), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2, 7, 2, 2, 9, 8), Jimmy Graham (4, 11, 5, 5, 4, 5), Randall Cobb (X, 5, 6, 7, X, 5), Equanimeous St. Brown (5, 1, 3, 3, 5, X), Jamaal Williams (0, 4, 1, 5, 9, 3)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (59, 160, 111, 168, 145, X), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10, 81, 4, 57, 95, 178), Jimmy Graham (40, 61, 91, 34, 31, 25), Randall Cobb (X, 16, 52, 114, X, 83), Equanimeous St. Brown (51, 25, 14, 69, 19, X), Jamaal Williams (0, -8, -1, -2, 4, 4)

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (69, 93, 81, 119, 71, X), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3, 19, 19, 12, 75, 43), Jimmy Graham (34, 50, 19, 32, 34, 21), Randall Cobb (X, 25, 43, 30, X, 27), Equanimeous St. Brown (53, 0, 12, 7, 94, X), Jamaal Williams (0, 14, 0, 42, 61, 16)

Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 7, 4, 12, 15, 8)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 2, 1, 1, 1, X), Randall Cobb (X, 1, 0, 0, X, 0), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 1, 2, 5, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Bashaud Breeland (X, X, 1-11, 0-0, 2-33, 4-85), Jaire Alexander (4-88, 1-37, 10-100-1, 4-60, 4-51, X), Josh Jackson (3-27, 4-43, 1-8, 2-30, 1-12, 3-36-3), Tramon Williams (6-52-2, 2-8, 0-0, 1-9, 1-20-1, X)

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (BYE, 9, 13, 9, 7, 3), Brandin Cooks (BYE, 6, 7, 7, 3, 9), Todd Gurley (BYE, 5, 7, 13, X, X), Josh Reynolds (BYE, 5, 7, 12, 2, 7), Gerald Everett (BYE, 3, 7, 7, 6, 1), Tyler Higbee (BYE, 3, 1, 2, 1, 1), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, 3, 3)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (BYE, 132, 116, 24, 87, 27), Brandin Cooks (BYE, 117, 90, 54, 24, 74), Josh Reynolds (BYE, 37, 113, 157, 23, 103), Todd Gurley (BYE, 9, 7, 34, X, X), Gerald Everett (BYE, 38, 27, 40, 39, 5), Tyler Higbee (BYE, 10, 3, 5, 4, 24), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, -11, 20)

Receiving Yards: Robert Woods (BYE, 67, 61, 74, 89, 24), Brandin Cooks (BYE, 62, 22, 59, 35, 62), Todd Gurley (BYE, 33, 30, 76, X, X), Josh Reynolds (BYE, 19, 36, 70, 44, 55), Gerald Everett (BYE, 7, 29, 46, 28, 0), Tyler Higbee (BYE, 19, 9, 14, 16, 36), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, -5, 22)

Carries: Todd Gurley (BYE, 23, 11, 12, X, X), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, 20, 23), John Kelly (BYE, X, 0, 2, 10, 15)

RZ Targets: Robert Woods (BYE, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Todd Gurley (BYE, 1, 0, 3, X, X), Brandin Cooks (BYE, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Josh Reynolds (BYE, 2, 0, 4, 0, 2), Gerald Everett (BYE, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Tyler Higbee (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (BYE, 6, 1, 2, X, X), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, 3, 6), John Kelly (X, X, 0, 2, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (BYE, 2-8, 3-16, 1-4, 3-24, 1-22), Nickell Robey-Coleman (BYE, 4-19, 1-8, 7-59, 0-0, 2-7-1), Aqib Talib (BYE, 1-24, 5-43, 5-132, 3-25, 2-25)

