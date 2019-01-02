Week 17: NFC Targets & Touches

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.
All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.
The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.
Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.
Editor’s Note: With the regular season now over, there will be no analysis for Week 17. Usage notes/observations will return for Wild Card Targets and Touches.
Week 17 AFC Targets and Touches can be reviewed here.
Arizona Cardinals
Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (2, 6, 9, 8, 9, 9), Ricky Seals-Jones (2, 3, 5, 8, 1, X), David Johnson (3, 2, 10, 6, 5, 4), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 7, 0, X, X), Trent Sherfield (1, 3, 7, 5, 6, 4)
Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (15, 98, 86, 42, 75, 110), David Johnson (-3, -8, -13, 26, 48, -11), Ricky Seals-Jones (12, 26, 65, 96, 3, X), J.J. Nelson (0, 136, 0, 0, X, X), Trent Sherfield (5, 51, 73, 37, 24, 75)
Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (30, 48, 55, 82, 53, 36), Ricky Seals-Jones (5, 10, 31, 22, 3, X), David Johnson (16, 3, 12, 68, 32, 6), J.J. Nelson (0, 0, 43, 0, X, X), Trent Sherfield (6, 21, 77, 15, 62, 23)
Carries: David Johnson (17, 20, 15, 11, 10, 17), Chase Edmonds (5, 5, 3, 8, 4, 6)
RZ Targets: David Johnson (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Ricky Seals-Jones (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, X), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: David Johnson (1, 2, 1, 2, 1, 2), Chase Edmonds (0, 3, 0, 3, 0, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (2-20, 1-8, 0-0, 4-67-1, 1-18, 1-29-1), Budda Baker (X, 5-53-1, 3-22, 2-19, 4-28, 7-58)
Observations: No observations.
Atlanta Falcons
Targets: Julio Jones (14, 8, 11, 8, 5, 13), Mohamed Sanu (4, 4, 8, 6, 8, 10), Austin Hooper (5, 5, 6, 1, 2, 6), Tevin Coleman (4, 3, 1, 1, 1, 1), Calvin Ridley (13, 5, 4, 7, 5, 5), Brian Hill (X, X, X, X, 1, 1)
Air Yards: Julio Jones (162, 228, 168, 57, 67, 175), Mohamed Sanu (64, 74, 74, 33, 59, 44), Austin Hooper (19, 22, 47, 3, 27, 84), Calvin Ridley (149, 50, 44, 49, 64, 18), Tevin Coleman (-3, 17, -4, 1, 0, 3), Brian Hill (X, X, X, X, 3, 0)
Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (147, 18, 106, 82, 28, 138), Tevin Coleman (17, 3, -4, 0, 0, 9), Austin Hooper (31, 44, 37, 0, 36, 67), Mohamed Sanu (74, 37, 54, 30, 81, 90), Calvin Ridley (93, 22, 10, 42, 90, 32), Brian Hill (X, X, X, X, 0, 9)
Carries: Tevin Coleman (8, 6, 10, 11, 10, 8), Brian Hill (X, X, X, X, 8, 8)
RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, 3, 0, 2, 2, 3), Austin Hooper (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Calvin Ridley (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brian Hill (X, X, X, X, 1, 0)
RZ Carries: Tevin Coleman (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Brian Hill (X, X, X, X, 2, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (2-24-1, 1-21, 3-17, 2-13, 5-40, 4-43-1), Brian Poole (1-6, 1-8, 2-12, 4-62, 5-39, 7-135), Robert Alford (1-5, 2-28, 5-62-1, 0-0, 4-41, 4-71-1)
Observations: No observations.
Carolina Panthers
Targets: Christian McCaffrey (11, 10, 7, 11, 13, 1), D.J. Moore (9, 8, 8, 3, 7, 8), Curtis Samuel (2, 11, 8, 4, 13, 4), Devin Funchess (X, 3, 3, 1, 4, X), Ian Thomas (0, 5, 11, 4, 5, 7)
Air Yards: D.J. Moore (66, 129, 29, 20, 86, 84), Curtis Samuel (16, 160, 127, 32, 108, 81), Devin Funchess (X, 54, 66, 13, 50, X), Christian McCaffrey (-10, 21, -12, 56, 11, -5), Ian Thomas (0, 28, 40, 10, 65, 42)
Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (112, 55, 38, 67, 77, 22), D.J. Moore (91, 44, 67, 12, 19, 81), Curtis Samuel (17, 88, 80, 17, 41, 72), Devin Funchess (X, 10, 0, 0, 23, X), Ian Thomas (0, 46, 77, 14, 48, 61)
Carries: Christian McCaffrey (17, 10, 16, 15, 21, 4)
RZ Targets: D.J. Moore (0, 1, 3, 0, 2, 1), Christian McCaffrey (4, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Devin Funchess (X, 1, 0, 1, 0, X), Curtis Samuel (1, 1, 1, 0, 3, 1), Ian Thomas (0, 0, 2, 0, 1, 1)
RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (9, 0, 7, 0, 6, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (3-72, 4-48, 2-9, 1-9, 2-11-1, 3-27), Donte Jackson (X, 6-108, 5-104, 1- -3, 1-11, 2-11), Captain Munnerlyn (7-127, 6-53, 2-15, 3-36, 3-19, 0-0)
Observations: No observations.
Chicago Bears
Targets: Allen Robinson (4, 9, 8, 7, 8, X), Tarik Cohen (8, 14, 4, 6, 1, 3), Taylor Gabriel (8, 7, 7, 3, 3, 4), Trey Burton (7, 1, 5, 7, 5, 6), Jordan Howard (2, 1, 1, 1, 3, 2), Anthony Miller (4, 2, 1, 0, 3, 0)
Air Yards: Allen Robinson (90, 90, 65, 71, 84, X), Trey Burton (35, 18, 75, 57, 28, 31), Taylor Gabriel (51, 103, 39, 22, 7, 50), Anthony Miller (44, 7, 9, 0, 7, 0), Tarik Cohen (37, 85, 2, 8, 4, -7), Jordan Howard (1, -2, 2, 2, -7, 2)
Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (37, 79, 42, 54, 85, X), Taylor Gabriel (49, 17, 22, 33, 28, 61), Tarik Cohen (45, 156, 20, 31, 7, 8), Anthony Miller (41, 1, 0, 0, 24, 0), Jordan Howard (2, 4, 2, 15, 17, 5), Trey Burton (28, 0, 22, 36, 30, 33)
Carries: Jordan Howard (7, 16, 19, 19, 13, 21), Tarik Cohen (3, 8, 9, 5, 6, 5), Mitchell Trubisky (X, X, 6, 3, 5, 3)
RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, X), Tarik Cohen (1, 2, 0, 3, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Anthony Miller (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)
RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (0, 4, 0, 5, 1, 3), Tarik Cohen (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Mitchell Trubisky (X, X, 0, 0, 0, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (2-4, 3-27, 3-23, 5-80, 4-34, 2-12), Kyle Fuller (6-50, 3-24, 2-14, 4-40, 5-70, 3-26), Sherrick McManis (X, X, 3-18, 3-17, 1-8, 2-16)
Observations: No observations.
Dallas Cowboys
Targets: Amari Cooper (9, 8, 13, 7, 5, 11), Michael Gallup (6, 7, 9, 0, 4, 6), Ezekiel Elliott (6, 6, 13, 8, 6, X), Cole Beasley (2, 3, 4, 7, 5, 6), Blake Jarwin (2, 1, 7, 7, 3, 8)
Air Yards: Amari Cooper (60, 50, 167, 87, -3, 138), Michael Gallup (72, 112, 142, 0, 55, 42), Cole Beasley (8, 11, 43, 30, 35, 65), Ezekiel Elliott (-7, -3, 15, -3, 0, X), Blake Jarwin (15, 2, 28, 73, 16, 98)
Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (180, 75, 217, 32, 20, 31), Michael Gallup (19, 76, 24, 0, 53, 50), Ezekiel Elliott (22, 60, 79, 41, 24, X), Cole Beasley (5, 9, 18, 42, 50, 94), Blake Jarwin (25, 12, 56, 45, 8, 119)
Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (26, 23, 28, 18, 18, X), Dak Prescott (6, 5, 4, 0, 4, 4)
RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (2, 1, 1, 1, 1, X), Cole Beasley (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Michael Gallup (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Blake Jarwin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)
RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 2, 4, 2, 2, X), Dak Prescott (3, 0, 3, 0, 1, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (4-30-1, 2-30-1, 1-7, 4-31, X, 3-65), Byron Jones (3-31, 1-3, 2-44-1, 2-18, 7-125, 2-30-1), Chidobe Awuzie (2-24, 1-11, 3-33, 3-57, 3-24, 2-26)
Observations: No observations.
Detroit Lions
Targets: Kenny Golladay (8, 8, 4, 8, 15, X), Theo Riddick (7, 4, 4, 3, 5, 0), Bruce Ellington (7, 10, 4, X, X, X), Zach Zenner (1, 0, 0, 4, 3, 2)
Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (66, 111, 62, 142, 197, X), Theo Riddick (3, 22, -3, 1, -10, 0), Bruce Ellington (22, 33, 12, X, X, X), Zach Zenner (-5, 0, 0, 1, 7, 3)
Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (90, 50, 5, 146, 58, X), Theo Riddick (48, 26, 30, 9, 7, 0), Bruce Ellington (28, 35, 17, X, X, X), Zach Zenner (4, 0, 0, 0, 22, 30)
Carries: LeGarrette Blount (19, 16, 12, 7, 11, 11), Theo Riddick (2, 8, 6, 8, 3, 4), Zach Zenner (2, 1, 12, 10, 8, 21)
RZ Targets: Kenny Golladay (1, 3, 0, 0, 2, X), Theo Riddick (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bruce Ellington (0, 2, 0, X, X, X)
RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (6, 4, 0, 2, 0, 1), Theo Riddick (1, 2, 0, 0, 1, 1), Zach Zenner (0, 1, 2, 3, 0, 5)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (4-43, 3-50-1, 3-31, 1-11, 2-53, 3-29), Nevin Lawson (5-62-1, 1-19, 5-68, 3-47, 3-27, 0-0), Mike Ford (5-32, 6-76, 3-47, 4-84-1, 0-0, 5-45)
Observations: No observations.
Green Bay Packers
Targets: Davante Adams (8, 13, 11, 13, 18, X), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2, 7, 2, 2, 9, 8), Jimmy Graham (4, 11, 5, 5, 4, 5), Randall Cobb (X, 5, 6, 7, X, 5), Equanimeous St. Brown (5, 1, 3, 3, 5, X), Jamaal Williams (0, 4, 1, 5, 9, 3)
Air Yards: Davante Adams (59, 160, 111, 168, 145, X), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (10, 81, 4, 57, 95, 178), Jimmy Graham (40, 61, 91, 34, 31, 25), Randall Cobb (X, 16, 52, 114, X, 83), Equanimeous St. Brown (51, 25, 14, 69, 19, X), Jamaal Williams (0, -8, -1, -2, 4, 4)
Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (69, 93, 81, 119, 71, X), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3, 19, 19, 12, 75, 43), Jimmy Graham (34, 50, 19, 32, 34, 21), Randall Cobb (X, 25, 43, 30, X, 27), Equanimeous St. Brown (53, 0, 12, 7, 94, X), Jamaal Williams (0, 14, 0, 42, 61, 16)
Carries: Jamaal Williams (1, 7, 4, 12, 15, 8)
RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 2, 1, 1, 1, X), Randall Cobb (X, 1, 0, 0, X, 0), Jimmy Graham (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0)
RZ Carries: Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 1, 2, 5, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Bashaud Breeland (X, X, 1-11, 0-0, 2-33, 4-85), Jaire Alexander (4-88, 1-37, 10-100-1, 4-60, 4-51, X), Josh Jackson (3-27, 4-43, 1-8, 2-30, 1-12, 3-36-3), Tramon Williams (6-52-2, 2-8, 0-0, 1-9, 1-20-1, X)
Observations: No observations.
Los Angeles Rams
Targets: Robert Woods (BYE, 9, 13, 9, 7, 3), Brandin Cooks (BYE, 6, 7, 7, 3, 9), Todd Gurley (BYE, 5, 7, 13, X, X), Josh Reynolds (BYE, 5, 7, 12, 2, 7), Gerald Everett (BYE, 3, 7, 7, 6, 1), Tyler Higbee (BYE, 3, 1, 2, 1, 1), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, 3, 3)
Air Yards: Robert Woods (BYE, 132, 116, 24, 87, 27), Brandin Cooks (BYE, 117, 90, 54, 24, 74), Josh Reynolds (BYE, 37, 113, 157, 23, 103), Todd Gurley (BYE, 9, 7, 34, X, X), Gerald Everett (BYE, 38, 27, 40, 39, 5), Tyler Higbee (BYE, 10, 3, 5, 4, 24), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, -11, 20)
Receiving Yards: Robert Woods (BYE, 67, 61, 74, 89, 24), Brandin Cooks (BYE, 62, 22, 59, 35, 62), Todd Gurley (BYE, 33, 30, 76, X, X), Josh Reynolds (BYE, 19, 36, 70, 44, 55), Gerald Everett (BYE, 7, 29, 46, 28, 0), Tyler Higbee (BYE, 19, 9, 14, 16, 36), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, -5, 22)
Carries: Todd Gurley (BYE, 23, 11, 12, X, X), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, 20, 23), John Kelly (BYE, X, 0, 2, 10, 15)
RZ Targets: Robert Woods (BYE, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Todd Gurley (BYE, 1, 0, 3, X, X), Brandin Cooks (BYE, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Josh Reynolds (BYE, 2, 0, 4, 0, 2), Gerald Everett (BYE, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0), Tyler Higbee (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, 1, 1)
RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (BYE, 6, 1, 2, X, X), C.J. Anderson (BYE, X, X, X, 3, 6), John Kelly (X, X, 0, 2, 1, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (BYE, 2-8, 3-16, 1-4, 3-24, 1-22), Nickell Robey-Coleman (BYE, 4-19, 1-8, 7-59, 0-0, 2-7-1), Aqib Talib (BYE, 1-24, 5-43, 5-132, 3-25, 2-25)
Observations: No observations.
Minnesota Vikings
Targets: Adam Thielen (9, 10, 7, 2, 6, 4), Stefon Diggs (11, 5, 6, 7, 6, 10), Dalvin Cook (3, 10, 7, 2, 3, 5), Kyle Rudolph (7, 3, 5, 3, 9, 5), Latavius Murray (0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0), Aldrick Robinson (2, 9, 1, 2, 2, 4)
Air Yards: Adam Thielen (75, 78, 33, 18, 94, 52), Stefon Diggs (76, 15, 114, 45, 80, 35), Kyle Rudolph (47, 24, 13, 5, 86, 26), Dalvin Cook (-11, -11, -11, -3, 0, -10), Latavius Murray (0, 2, 0, 0, 4, 0), Aldrick Robinson (22, 94, 42, 33, 51, 114)
Receiving Yards: Adam Thielen (125, 28, 70, 19, 80, 38), Stefon Diggs (77, 49, 76, 49, 10, 47), Dalvin Cook (47, 22, 28, 27, 35, 21), Kyle Rudolph (63, 38, 7, 23, 122, 19), Latavius Murray (0, 3, 0, 0, 6, 0), Aldrick Robinson (11, 37, 0, 44, 0, 0)
Carries: Dalvin Cook (10, 4, 13, 19, 16, 11), Latavius Murray (11, 9, 3, 15, 9, 2)
RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (1, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), Stefon Diggs (2, 1, 0, 2, 1, 1), Kyle Rudolph (0, 0, 1, 0, 3, 0), Aldrick Robinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dalvin Cook (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1)
RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 0, 1, 4, 3, 1), Dalvin Cook (3, 0, 1, 1, 4, 1)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (6-38-1, 1-10, 1-14, 2-20, 4-47, 0-0), Trae Waynes (5-68, X, X, 1-17, 2-13, 2-24), Mackensie Alexander (1-10, 3-39, 1-0, 2-2, 2-10, 2-10), Holton Hill (0-0, 1-7, 3-26, 1-18, 1-9, 4-55)
Observations: No observations.
New Orleans Saints
Targets: Michael Thomas (6, 8, 13, 9, 13, 7), Alvin Kamara (1, 11, 6, 9, 6, X), Tre'Quan Smith (X, 1, 1, 4, 1, 4), Mark Ingram (2, 3, 3, 2, 2, 2), Ted Ginn (X, X, X, X, 8, X)
Air Yards: Michael Thomas (77, 61, 108, 59, 81, 55), Alvin Kamara (4, 2, 5, 23, 29, X), Tre'Quan Smith (X, 2, 25, 44, 3, 25), Mark Ingram (6, -8, -4, 4, 3, 1), Ted Ginn (X, X, X, X, 126, X)
Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (38, 40, 98, 49, 109, 29), Alvin Kamara (9, 36, 36, 36, 82, X), Tre'Quan Smith (X, 0, 0, 15, 11, 30), Mark Ingram (14, 1, 1, 11, 8, 15), Ted Ginn (X, X, X, X, 74, X)
Carries: Alvin Kamara (14, 11, 12, 14, 7, X), Mark Ingram (11, 7, 13, 12, 11, 5)
RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (0, 0, 3, 1, 3, 1), Alvin Kamara (1, 1, 1, 1, 1, X), Tre’Quan Smith (X, 1, 0, 1, 0, 2), Mark Ingram (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (3, 1, 2, 4, 2, X), Mark Ingram (1, 1, 5, 1, 4, 2)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (3-75, 8-75, 2-48, 2-25, 5-85, 1-38), Eli Apple (10-109, 5-80, 1-21, 2-12, 6-88, 3-69-1), P.J. Williams (7-103-1, 2-9, 4-46, 2-14, 5-35-1, 2-28)
Observations: No observations.
New York Giants
Targets: Odell Beckham (9, 9, X, X, X, X), Saquon Barkley (8, 4, 5, 10, 7, 8), Evan Engram (0, X, 5, 12, 6, 8), Sterling Shepard (6, 6, 6, 9, 7, 9), Wayne Gallman (2, 2, 2 ,0, 0, 1), Rhett Ellison (6, 7, 0, 0, 2, X)
Air Yards: Odell Beckham (167, 146, X, X, X, X), Sterling Shepard (61, 53, 41, 145, 98, 116), Evan Engram (0, X, 17, 61, 53, 39), Wayne Gallman (-9, 0, 25, 0, 0, 1), Saquon Barkley (10, 4, 11, 5, -18, -16), Rhett Ellison (76, 28, 0, 0, 2, X)
Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (85, 35, X, X, X, X), Sterling Shepard (22, 37, 28, 17, 37, 67), Saquon Barkley (21, 27, 25, 113, 34, 33), Evan Engram (0, X, 77, 75, 87, 81), Wayne Gallman (-2, -2, 0, 0, 0, 7), Rhett Ellison (77, 42, 0, 0, 18, X)
Carries: Saquon Barkley (13, 24, 14, 14, 21, 17), Wayne Gallman (5, 5, 14, 0, 2, 6)
RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (1, 1, X, X, X, X), Saquon Barkley (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Evan Engram (0, X, 0, 1, 0, 1), Sterling Shepard (1, 0, 3, 0, 0, 1), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (3, 4, 1, 1, 4, 6), Wayne Gallman (0, 1, 3, 0, 1, 5)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Janoris Jenkins (3-31, 1-12, 3-26, 2-14, 2-35, 4-47), B.W. Webb (1-11, 5-58, 0-0, 1-14, 4-88, 1-32-1), Grant Haley (2-22, 5-56-1, 2-85-1, 0-0, 6-31-1, 3-27)
Observations: No observations.
Philadelphia Eagles
Targets: Zach Ertz (8, 10, 8, 7, 16, 4), Alshon Jeffery (3, 5, 9, 8, 5, 5), Nelson Agholor (1, 8, 3, 2, 7, 6), Dallas Goedert (4, 3, 5, 2, 3, 3), Josh Adams (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 3), Golden Tate (8, 7, 3, 5, 3, 6), Darren Sproles (X, 0, 3, 4, 6, 3), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 0, 2, 4, 4)
Air Yards: Zach Ertz (56, 66, 62, 60, 91, 22), Alshon Jeffery (18, 40, 87, 114, 83, 48), Nelson Agholor (8, 64, 45, 46, 83, 3), Dallas Goedert (15, 25, 39, 10, 23, 10), Josh Adams (1, 5, 0, -2, 0, 2), Golden Tate (52, 27, 35, 17, 14, 31), Darren Sproles (X, 0, 1, 9, 31, 3), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 0, -4, -1, -7)
Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (91, 83, 38, 22, 110, 15), Alshon Jeffery (39, 31, 50, 160, 82, 59), Nelson Agholor (12, 56, 49, 8, 116, 40), Dallas Goedert (0, 0, 44, 12, 30, 27), Josh Adams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 33), Golden Tate (30, 85, 7, 43, 13, 33), Darren Sproles (X, 0, 34, 16, 76, 12), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 0, 9, 24, 24)
Carries: Josh Adams (7, 22, 20, 7, 15, 11), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 1, 10, 1, 12), Darren Sproles (X, 4, 1, 3, 9, 7)
RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (1, 1, 1, 3, 3, 1), Darren Sproles (X, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Nelson Agholor (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Dallas Goedert (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Alshon Jeffery (0, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1), Golden Tate (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)
RZ Carries: Josh Adams (6, 4, 1, 1, 2, 1), Darren Sproles (X, 1, 0, 0, 2, 2), Wendell Smallwood (0, 0, 1, 2, 1, 1)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (X, 2-15, 7-83-1, X, X, X), Rasul Douglas (X, 4-53, 9-72-1, 7-96, 9-115-1, 4-42), Cre’Von LeBlanc (2-48, 4-22, 1-15, 12-105, 5-60, 2-17)
Observations: No observations.
San Francisco 49ers
Targets: George Kittle (12, 9, 9, 8, 12, 14), Dante Pettis (7, 7, 7, 5, 5, X), Matt Breida (4, 3, X, 5, 1, X), Kendrick Bourne (3, 6, 4, 4, 5, 6), Marquise Goodwin (X, X, 2, 1, 8, X), Jeff Wilson (1, 9, 2, 1, 2, 0)
Air Yards: George Kittle (98, 48, 93, 104, 74, 90), Marquise Goodwin (X, X, 20, -5, 82, X), Kendrick Bourne (22, 11, 28, 41, 66, 26), Matt Breida (7, 6, X, -5, 6, X), Dante Pettis (105, 45, 76, 51, 45, X), Jeff Wilson (8, 4, -5, -4, 8, 0)
Receiving Yards: George Kittle (48, 70, 210, 51, 74, 149), Dante Pettis (77, 129, 49, 83, 21, X), Marquise Goodwin (X, X, 20, 7, 29, X), Kendrick Bourne (27, 60, 22, 16, 73, 59), Matt Breida (34, 51, X, 46, 6, X), Jeff Wilson (8, 73, 6, 0, 11, 0)
Carries: Matt Breida (14, 5, X, 17, 4, X), Jeff Wilson (7, 15, 23, 7, 11, 3)
RZ Targets: George Kittle (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 4), Matt Breida (0, 0, X, 0, 0, X), Marquise Goodwin (X, X, 0, 0, 1, X), Kendrick Bourne (1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Dante Pettis (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, X), Jeff Wilson (0, 3, 1, 0, 1, 0)
RZ Carries: Matt Breida (2, 0, X, 2, 0, X), Jeff Wilson (1, 2, 2, 1, 5, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (5-113, 2-39-1, 6-51, 0-0, 1-9, 0-0), Ahkello Witherspoon (4-23, 1-45, 2-18, X, X, X), K’Waun Williams (3-20, 3-6-2, X, X, 4-20, 1-7)
Observations: No observations.
Seattle Seahawks
Targets: Doug Baldwin (7, 4, X, 6, 12, 5), Tyler Lockett (5, 2, 6, 2, 5, 2), David Moore (5, 1, 5, 3, 3, 4), Ed Dickson (1, 2, 0, 1, 2, 3), Chris Carson (2, 4, 0, 6, 0, 1), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, 0, X, X, 0), Mike Davis (1, 0, 1, 8, 1, 3)
Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (73, 62, 24, 41, 95, 54), Doug Baldwin (55, 26, X, 88, 197, 63), David Moore (108, 0, 168, 60, 24, 48), Ed Dickson (7, 0, 3, 6, 1, 0), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, 0, X, X, 0), Chris Carson (0, -7, 0, -6, 0, 0), Mike Davis (13, 0, 0, -6, -5, 3)
Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (107, 52, 42, 45, 99, 66), Doug Baldwin (39, 22, X, 77, 126, 27), David Moore (103, 0, 0, 9, 7, 16), Ed Dickson (15, 13, 0, 4, 14, 19), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, 0, X, X, 0), Chris Carson (8, 39, 0, 29, 0, 7), Mike Davis (0, 0, 5, 63, 0, 12)
Carries: Chris Carson (16, 13, 22, 22, 27, 19), Mike Davis (4, 4, 3, 5, 7, 7), Rashaad Penny (4, 7, 8, X, X, 4), Russell Wilson (3, 4, 7, 5, 8, 2)
RZ Targets: Tyler Lockett (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Doug Baldwin (1, 1, 0, 2, 2, 0), David Moore (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Chris Carson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ed Dickson (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Chris Carson (3, 4, 4, 5, 8, 1), Mike Davis (3, 1, 2, 0, 3, 1), Rashaad Penny (2, 0, 0, X, X, 0), Russell Wilson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (4-37, 4-125-1, 3-67, 0-0, 2-26, 4-43), Shaquill Griffin (1-7-1, 4-48-1, 5-26, 2-56, 5-63-1, 1-5), Justin Coleman (3-21, 3-32, 3-44, 0-0, 4-57, 2-11)
Observations: No observations.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Targets: Mike Evans (8, 6, 6, 9, 10, 9), Chris Godwin (4, 6, 10, 3, 6, 9), Adam Humphries (6, 9, 8, 6, 12, 6), Cameron Brate (4, 6, 4, 2, 3, 4), Peyton Barber (2, 1, 2, 2, 3, 1), DeSean Jackson (8, X, X, X, 4, X)
Air Yards: Mike Evans (115, 48, 142, 159, 169, 133), Chris Godwin (24, 68, 173, 26, 69, 128), Adam Humphries (21, 30, 85, 27, 60, 62), Cameron Brate (45, 55, 44, 12, 12, 52), Peyton Barber (4, 5, 2, 3, 5, 1), DeSean Jackson (131, X, X, X, 103, X)
Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (116, 48, 86, 121, 90, 106), Chris Godwin (42, 101, 13, 0, 39, 114), Adam Humphries (54, 61, 42, 23, 79, 66), Peyton Barber (16, 0, 2, 4, 13, 2), Cameron Brate (26, 36, 12, 9, 8, 39), DeSean Jackson (19, X, X, X, 24, X)
Carries: Peyton Barber (18, 16, 14, 19, 17, 15)
RZ Targets: Chris Godwin (0, 2, 1, 1, 1, 1), Mike Evans (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Cameron Brate (1, 2, 2, 0, 1, 0), Peyton Barber (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adam Humphries (0, 2, 2, 1, 1, 0)
RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (4, 4, 2, 5, 1, 1)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Ryan Smith (0-0, 3-38-1, 3-40, 0-0, X, 4-62), Brent Grimes (1-8, X, 5-45, 1-9, 4-45-1, 4-44-1), Javien Elliott (1-22, 3-28, 2-23, 0-0, 1-11, 6-56)
Observations: No observations.
Washington Redskins
Targets: Josh Doctson (10, 5, 5, 2, 6, 4), Jamison Crowder (X, 4, 7, 4, 7, 8), Chris Thompson (X, 5, 5, 2, 1, 8), Adrian Peterson (2, 0, 1, 3, 2, 0), Vernon Davis (4, 2, 4, 3, X, X), Jeremy Sprinkle (0, 0, 0, 3, 3, 0)
Air Yards: Josh Doctson (84, 83, 55, 66, 125, 99), Chris Thompson (X, -3, -1, -3, 2, 9), Adrian Peterson (-8, 0, 4, 2, 7, 0), Vernon Davis (77, 1, 15, 29, X, X), Jamison Crowder (X, 21, 53, 35, 68, 93), Jeremy Sprinkle (0, 0, 0, 4, 19, 0)
Receiving Yards: Josh Doctson (66, 51, 84, 0, 30, 33), Jamison Crowder (X, 36, 87, 46, 78, 7), Chris Thompson (X, 18, 15, 4, 8, 14), Adrian Peterson (9, 0, 3, 20, 8, 0), Vernon Davis (73, 15, 31, 16, X, X), Jeremy Sprinkle (0, 0, 0, 19, 22, 0)
Carries: Adrian Peterson (16, 12, 10, 19, 26, 4), Chris Thompson (X, 3, 3, 5, 4, 2)
RZ Targets: Josh Doctson (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (X, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Vernon Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, X, X), Jeremy Sprinkle (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (9, 1, 0, 2, 2, 0), Chris Thompson (X, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (5-47, 3-27, 1-3-1, 1-7, 1-15, 5-62-2), Greg Stroman (X, 5-57-1, 2-53, 0-0, 4-25, 3-22), Fabian Moreau (3-105-1, 2-21, 2-43, 0-0, 2-50, 2-6-1)
Observations: No observations.