Best Bets: Super Bowl Futures

Wednesday, January 2, 2019

With the playoff picture set, it's time to take a look at Vegas' Super Bowl Futures. I'm going to take an "analytics vs. narrative" perspective for this column to find my favorite Super Bowl Futures bet. All lines are from Westgate Sportsbook in Las Vegas and are current at the time of publication, but there will be line movement as more wagers are made throughout the week. After this weekend's four games, I'll have an update on next week's odds.







Current Odds





Westgate Odds To Win SB Implied Wild Card Time (EST) Saints +200 33% Bye - Chiefs +450 18% Bye - Rams +450 18% Bye - Patriots +600 14% Bye - Bears +1000 9% vs. PHI Sun at 4:40 Ravens +1600 6% vs. LAC Sun at 1:05 Chargers +1800 5% at BAL Sun at 1:05 Cowboys +2500 4% vs. SEA Sat at 8:15 Seahawks +2500 4% at DAL Sat at 8:15 Texans +3000 3% vs. IND Sat at 4:35 Colts +3000 3% at HOU Sat at 4:35 Eagles +4000 2% at CHI Sun at 4:40

Playoff Simulations





Westgate Odds To Win SB Implied DVOA Sports Line 538 Saints +200 33% 26% 22% 21% Chiefs +450 18% 25% 23% 20% Rams +450 18% 13% 15% 13% Patriots +600 14% 12% 16% 14% Bears +1000 9% 6% 3% 7% Ravens +1600 6% 4% 7% 6% Chargers +1800 5% 4% 4% 4% Cowboys +2500 4% 1% 2% 3% Seahawks +2500 4% 2% 3% 4% Texans +3000 3% 2% 2% 3% Colts +3000 3% 4% 1% 3% Eagles +4000 2% 1% 2% 4%

These three analytics firms have ran playoff simulations and released the percentage of times each team won the Super Bowl. These simulations are usually ran 5,000 to 40,000 times, and the variables put into the models are extensive. While they aren’t perfect, they are often more accurate than most analysts will be over the long run, so it’s at least worthwhile to pay attention to them.





The most notable takeaway from the simulators is how juiced up the New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl odds are. The current +200 odds equate to 33.3% implied probability, but the simulators are multiple percentage points beneath that. Football Outsiders’ DVOA model gives the Saints a 25.8% chance to win the Super Bowl, and the rest are even lower. For this reason, I’m not going to be buying the Saints at these odds, despite believing the Saints have the best chance at winning the whole thing. The Rams, Bears, Cowboys, and Texans are fades as well based off the simulations.





The Chiefs appear to be the best bet on the table based on the simulators, and it’s not even close. The DVOA model and the Sports Line model give the AFC’s No. 1 seed 25% and 23% odds of winning respectfully, but the betting markets imply just 18.2% odds. Assuming these models are predictive, that’s a +EV bet.





The models and the implied Vegas odds are pretty similar for the remaining teams, but here are a few other +EV bets. The Sports Line model gives the Patriots 2% more credit than Vegas, the FiveThirtyEight model gives the Eagles 2% more credit, the DVOA models gives the Colts 1% more credit, and then there’s the Ravens. The DVOA model doesn’t like the Ravens as much as Vegas, but the Sports Line and FiveThirtyEight models are more bullish. With the Ravens looking like a new team with Lamar Jackson, it’s not surprising that models have more variance when projecting the AFC’s No. 4 seed.







Favorite Super Bowl Bet





DVOA Team Rank Offense Rank Defense Rank Saints 26% 2 16% 4 -3% 11 Chiefs 31% 1 34% 1 7% 26 Rams 19% 6 25% 2 1% 19 Patriots 18% 8 15% 5 0% 16 Bears 20% 5 -3% 20 -26% 1 Chargers 24% 3 21% 3 -5% 8 Ravens 19% 7 1% 15 -13% 3 Cowboys -3% 19 -7% 24 -4% 9 Seahawks 6% 14 9% 9 0% 14 Texans 8% 13 -4% 21 -7% 7 Colts 22% 4 8% 10 -3% 10 Eagles 4% 16 0% 16 0% 15



