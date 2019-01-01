Week 17: AFC Targets & Touches

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.
All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.
The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.
Editor’s Note: With the regular season now over, there will be no analysis for Week 17. Usage notes/observations will return for Wild Card Targets and Touches.
Baltimore Ravens
Targets: Michael Crabtree (6, 4, 4, 1, 4, 2), John Brown (7, 4, 6, 3, 6, 3), Willie Snead (0, 3, 7, 6, 0, 2), Kenneth Dixon (X, 1, 1, 1, 3, 1), Mark Andrews (1, 3, 2, 4, 2, 5)
Air Yards: John Brown (70, 102, 63, 37, 96, 17), Michael Crabtree (72, 28, 43, 9, 39, 5), Willie Snead (0, 19, 73, 48, 0, 20), Kenneth Dixon (X, 3, 4, -4, -5, -4), Mark Andrews (49, 38, 11, 46, 39, 54)
Receiving Yards: John Brown (25, 0, 23, 9, 27, 7), Michael Crabtree (21, 36, 31, 0, 20, 20), Willie Snead (0, 8, 61, 58, 0, 25), Kenneth Dixon (X, 6, 21, 2, 20, 2), Mark Andrews (74, 47, 0, 31, 83, 54)
Carries: Gus Edwards (23, 21, 16, 19, 14, 12), Lamar Jackson (11, 17, 13, 18, 13, 20), Kenneth Dixon (X, 8, 8, 11, 8, 12)
RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Michael Crabtree (2, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Willie Snead (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Mark Andrews (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Lamar Jackson (1, 3, 4, 2, 2, 5), Gus Edwards (2, 5, 0, 3, 3, 2), Kenneth Dixon (X, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (4-76, 4-27, 3-30, 0-0, 5-41, 3-71), Marlon Humphrey (X, X, 3-29, 2-13, 3-20, 7-143), Jimmy Smith (2-20, 5-46, 8-63, 3-96, 1-17, 1-1-1)
Observations: No observations.
Buffalo Bills
Targets: Zay Jones (0, 9, 9, 6, 9, 9), Robert Foster (3, 4, 8, 5, 7, 5), Isaiah McKenzie (3, 4, 7, 7, 8, 0), LeSean McCoy (1, 4, 1, X, 3, 3), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 1, X, X, 1)
Air Yards: Zay Jones (15, 151, 127, 138, 147, 81), Robert Foster (50, 142, 91, 123, 148, 27), Isaiah McKenzie (4, 77, 74, 40, 99, 0), LeSean McCoy (BYE, -5, -6, -8, X, -8), Chris Ivory (0, 0, -3, X, X, 0)
Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (0, 67, 22, 11, 67, 93), Robert Foster (94, 27, 104, 108, 52, 21), Isaiah McKenzie (11, 46, 47, 53, 8, 0), LeSean McCoy (12, 0, X, 10, 18, -12), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, X, X, 46)
Carries: LeSean McCoy (17, 15, 2, X, 6, 10), Josh Allen (13, 9, 9, 9, 5, 9), Chris Ivory (3, 6, 12, X, X, 14)
RZ Targets: Zay Jones (0, 1, 3, 0, 1, 2), Robert Foster (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), LeSean McCoy (0, 1, 0, X, 0, 1), Isaiah McKenzie (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Josh Allen (3, 0, 1, 3, 0, 2), LeSean McCoy (3, 2, 1, X, 1, 2), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 1, X, X, 1)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (0-0, 3-15, 3-51-1, 6-90, 0-0, 2-31), Levi Wallace (1-29, 2-11, 2-10, 2-28-1, 1-4, 2-12)
Observations: No observations.
Cincinnati Bengals
Targets: Tyler Boyd (8, 8, 6, 5, X, X), Joe Mixon (7, 2, 6, 4, 2, 1), Giovani Bernard (1, 8, 2, 2, 2, 5), John Ross (7, 3, 4, 5, 5, 5), C.J. Uzomah (13, 7, 3, 5, 5, 1)
Air Yards: Tyler Boyd (65, 95, 104, 91, X, X), John Ross (115, 46, 6, 94, 23, 79), C.J. Uzomah (60, 16, 23, 62, 33, 5), Giovani Bernard (7, -6, 5, 0, -1, 1), Joe Mixon (6, -4, -13, 11, -1, 1)
Receiving Yards: Joe Mixon (66, 13, 27, 1, 10, 2), Tyler Boyd (85, 97, 52, 38, X, X), Giovani Bernard (12, 32, 13, 25, 0, 8), C.J. Uzomah (39, 33, 37, 27, 49, 6), John Ross (31, 13, 11, 6, 3, 1)
Carries: Joe Mixon (14, 12, 26, 27, 17, 13), Giovani Bernard (1, 5, 3, 6, 0, 3)
RZ Targets: John Ross (2, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (0, 0, 0, 1, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)
RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (0, 0, 4, 7, 1, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (2-13, 2-34, 2-9, 0-0, 3-48-1, 2-8), Dre Kirkpatrick (X, 2-20, X, 2-20, X, X), Darqueze Dennard (1-14, 1-14, 2-28, 6-82, 4-32, 5-37)
Observations: No observations.
Cleveland Browns
Targets: Jarvis Landry (5, 9, 4, 8, 8, 9), David Njoku (5, 6, 4, 5, 4, 7), Rashard Higgins (3, 4, 3, 3, 7, 6), Duke Johnson (2, 3, 0, 5, 6, 4), Antonio Callaway (5, 6, 1, 7, 1, 7), Nick Chubb (3, 3, 6, 1, 3, 3), Breshad Perriman (1, 2, 2, 2, 4, 4)
Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (42, 146, 118, 71, 133, 140), David Njoku (21, 58, 49, 69, 31, 89), Rashard Higgins (42, 57, 34, 44, 33, 59), Antonio Callaway (100, 65, -2, 42, 39, 129), Duke Johnson (27, 11, 0, 15, 19, 21), Nick Chubb (9, -6, 26, 7, -5, -9), Breshad Perriman (4, 56, 68, 57, 96, 48)
Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (30, 103, 57, 37, 47, 102), David Njoku (63, 8, 35, 30, 73, 62), Rashard Higgins (24, 62, 19, 30, 60, 86), Antonio Callaway (62, 84, 0, 35, 0, 79), Duke Johnson (23, 12, 0, 25, 54, 3), Nick Chubb (44, 41, 17, 0, 3, -4), Breshad Perriman (6, 26, 81, 31, 76, 45)
Carries: Nick Chubb (28, 9, 13, 20, 19, 9), Duke Johnson (2, 0, 2, 4, 2, 4)
RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Antonio Callaway (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), David Njoku (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Nick Chubb (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Breshad Perriman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)
RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (4, 1, 2, 3, 4, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (3-23, 1-2, X, X, 3-35, X), T.J. Carrie (4-26, 4-55, 3-42, 4-55, 1-28, 1-7), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (4-32, 4-20, 3-33, 7-36, 1-7, 3-20)
Observations: No observations.
Denver Broncos
Targets: Courtland Sutton (4, 7, 6, 6, 10, 3), Phillip Lindsay (0, 1, 7, 6, 2, X), Devontae Booker (2, 2, 2, 3, 5, 7), Matt LaCosse (4, 1, 1, 6, X, 8), Tim Patrick (0, 0, 10, 8, 5, 7), DaeSean Hamilton (2, 0, 7, 12, 9, 8)
Air Yards: Courtland Sutton (31, 97, 46, 61, 172, 97), Phillip Lindsay (0, -2, 6, -2, -3, X), Devontae Booker (13, 13, 0, 11, 12, -4), Matt LaCosse (35, -2, -1, 28, X, 33), Tim Patrick (0, 0, 106, 59, 67, 54), DaeSean Hamilton (22, 0, 41, 125, 82, 68)
Receiving Yards: Courtland Sutton (14, 85, 14, 42, 65, 25), Phillip Lindsay (0, 2, 21, 20, 11, X), Devontae Booker (6, 38, 11, 17, 21, 20), Matt LaCosse (34, 0, 3, 43, X, 33), Tim Patrick (0, 0, 85, 65, 44, 48), DaeSean Hamilton (13, 0, 47, 46, 40, 49)
Carries: Phillip Lindsay (14, 19, 14, 14, 10, X), Royce Freeman1 (6, 12, 6, 4, 7, 17), Devontae Booker (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, 5)
RZ Targets: Devontae Booker (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 2), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 0), Matt LaCosse (0, 0, 0, 0, X, 2), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, X), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1)
RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (1, 1, 3, 3, 1, X), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Isaac Yiadom (2-32, 1-11, 5-31-1, X, 3-27, 4-39-1), Bradley Roby (9-167-1, 2-32-1, 2-24, 3-36, 1-3, 2-40), Tramaine Brock (2-4, X, X, 3-48-1, 4-48, 2-35)
Observations: No observations.
Houston Texans
Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (6, 12, 10, 11, 12, 16), Lamar Miller (1, 1, 6, 0, X, 2), Keke Coutee (2, X, X, X, X, X), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 1, 2, 5, 3), DeAndre Carter (1, 6, 1, 3, 7, 5), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, X, 2, X)
Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (117, 116, 101, 157, 133, 144), Lamar Miller (-2, 1, -8, 0, X, -1), Keke Coutee (8, X, X, X, X, X), Alfred Blue (2, 0, 3, 6, 14, 11), DeAndre Carter (14, 1, -7, 20, 44, 7), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, X, 18, X)
Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (74, 91, 36, 170, 104, 147), Lamar Miller (5, 12, 19, 0, X, 0), Keke Coutee (14, X, X, X, X, X), Alfred Blue (13, 0, 0, 9, 26, 12), DeAndre Carter (14, 32, 0, 55, 61, 33), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, X, 28, X)
Carries: Lamar Miller (12, 19, 14, 3, X, 17), Deshaun Watson (9, 7, 5, 4, 8, 13), Alfred Blue (13, 13, 6, 9, 4, 3), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, X, 7, X)
RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (0, 0, 4, 2, 1, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Keke Coutee (0, X, X, X, X, X), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 0, 0, X, 0), DeAndre Carter (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)
RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (1, 1, 2, 2, X, 2), Deshaun Watson (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 4), Alfred Blue (0, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, X, 1, X)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (3-88-1, 1-7, 2-48, 4-22, 3-27, 0-0), Kareem Jackson (0-0, 5-67, 9-87, 3-25, 2-17, 2-31), Deante Burton (X, X, X, X, 5-55, 0-0)
Observations: No observations.
Indianapolis Colts
Targets: Eric Ebron (7, 16, 8, 3, 5, 6), T.Y. Hilton (10, 13, 12, 8, 8, 6), Nyheim Hines (2, 9, 5, 6, 5, 5), Marlon Mack (2, 1, 1, 1, 3, 3), Dontrelle Inman (4, 6, X, 1, 5, 6)
Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (119, 109, 154, 142, 100, 74), Eric Ebron (53, 75, 67, 36, 77, 60), Nyheim Hines (-3, 6, 46, 14, 34, 20), Marlon Mack (1, 2, 15, 0, 3, -9), Dontrelle Inman (49, 70, X, 11, 44, 75)
Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (45, 81, 65, 8, 28, 60), T.Y. Hilton (185, 77, 199, 85, 138, 61), Nyheim Hines (22, 50, 16, 45, 41, 25), Marlon Mack (11, 6, 0, 10, 4, -1), Dontrelle Inman (40, 14, X, 0, 46, 77)
Carries: Marlon Mack (15, 8, 14, 27, 12, 25), Nyheim Hines (9, 4, 3, 6, 2, 1)
RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), T.Y. Hilton (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 1), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dontrelle Inman (0, 0, X, 0, 2, 1)
RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (1, 0, 1, 7, 4, 4), Nyheim Hines (3, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kenny Moore II (3-9, 7-55, 4-22, 0-0, 4-36, 5-38), Pierre Desir (3-83-1, 2-8, 1-10, 4-37, 4-79, 3-21), Quincy Wilson (0-0, 3-29, 0-0, 3-24, 1-17, 0-0)
Observations: No observations.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Targets: Dede Westbrook (4, 5, 10, 5, 8, 7), Donte Moncrief (4, 4, 10, 2, 4, 3), T.J. Yeldon (4, 8, 1, 3, X, 0), Leonard Fournette (3, X, 3, 4, 5, X)
Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (44, 30, 142, 63, 23, 37), Dede Westbrook (77, 70, 105, 30, 36, 95), T.J. Yeldon (10, 5, 1, -1, X, 0), Leonard Fournette (-12, X, -1, -6, 14, X)
Receiving Yards: Dede Westbrook (44, 25, 88, 21, 45, 10), Donte Moncrief (29, 40, 47, 0, 43, 21), T.J. Yeldon (17, 49, 10, 5, X, 0), Leonard Fournette (13, X, 5, 18, 28, X)
Carries: Leonard Fournette (18, X, 14, 11, 18, X), T.J. Yeldon (3, 8, 1, 3, X, 0), Carlos Hyde (10, 13, 0, X, 8, 10)
RZ Targets: Dede Westbrook (1, 0, 2, 0, 2, 1), Leonard Fournette (0, X, 0, 0, 1, X), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 0, X, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (4, X, 4, 0, 3, X), T.J. Yeldon (0, 1, 0, 0, X, 0), Carlos Hyde (2, 2, 0, X, 0, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (1-32, 5-54, 2-21, 2-20, 3-32, 8-122), D.J. Hayden (1-6, 6-48, 3-16, 4-18, 2-14, 4-34), A.J. Bouye (1-19, 6-34, 4-45, 0-0, 2-12, X)
Observations: No observations.
Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.
All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.
The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.
Editor’s Note: With the regular season now over, there will be no analysis for Week 17. Usage notes/observations will return for Wild Card Targets and Touches.
Baltimore Ravens
Targets: Michael Crabtree (6, 4, 4, 1, 4, 2), John Brown (7, 4, 6, 3, 6, 3), Willie Snead (0, 3, 7, 6, 0, 2), Kenneth Dixon (X, 1, 1, 1, 3, 1), Mark Andrews (1, 3, 2, 4, 2, 5)
Air Yards: John Brown (70, 102, 63, 37, 96, 17), Michael Crabtree (72, 28, 43, 9, 39, 5), Willie Snead (0, 19, 73, 48, 0, 20), Kenneth Dixon (X, 3, 4, -4, -5, -4), Mark Andrews (49, 38, 11, 46, 39, 54)
Receiving Yards: John Brown (25, 0, 23, 9, 27, 7), Michael Crabtree (21, 36, 31, 0, 20, 20), Willie Snead (0, 8, 61, 58, 0, 25), Kenneth Dixon (X, 6, 21, 2, 20, 2), Mark Andrews (74, 47, 0, 31, 83, 54)
Carries: Gus Edwards (23, 21, 16, 19, 14, 12), Lamar Jackson (11, 17, 13, 18, 13, 20), Kenneth Dixon (X, 8, 8, 11, 8, 12)
RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Michael Crabtree (2, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Willie Snead (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Mark Andrews (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Lamar Jackson (1, 3, 4, 2, 2, 5), Gus Edwards (2, 5, 0, 3, 3, 2), Kenneth Dixon (X, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (4-76, 4-27, 3-30, 0-0, 5-41, 3-71), Marlon Humphrey (X, X, 3-29, 2-13, 3-20, 7-143), Jimmy Smith (2-20, 5-46, 8-63, 3-96, 1-17, 1-1-1)
Observations: No observations.
Buffalo Bills
Targets: Zay Jones (0, 9, 9, 6, 9, 9), Robert Foster (3, 4, 8, 5, 7, 5), Isaiah McKenzie (3, 4, 7, 7, 8, 0), LeSean McCoy (1, 4, 1, X, 3, 3), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 1, X, X, 1)
Air Yards: Zay Jones (15, 151, 127, 138, 147, 81), Robert Foster (50, 142, 91, 123, 148, 27), Isaiah McKenzie (4, 77, 74, 40, 99, 0), LeSean McCoy (BYE, -5, -6, -8, X, -8), Chris Ivory (0, 0, -3, X, X, 0)
Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (0, 67, 22, 11, 67, 93), Robert Foster (94, 27, 104, 108, 52, 21), Isaiah McKenzie (11, 46, 47, 53, 8, 0), LeSean McCoy (12, 0, X, 10, 18, -12), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, X, X, 46)
Carries: LeSean McCoy (17, 15, 2, X, 6, 10), Josh Allen (13, 9, 9, 9, 5, 9), Chris Ivory (3, 6, 12, X, X, 14)
RZ Targets: Zay Jones (0, 1, 3, 0, 1, 2), Robert Foster (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), LeSean McCoy (0, 1, 0, X, 0, 1), Isaiah McKenzie (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Josh Allen (3, 0, 1, 3, 0, 2), LeSean McCoy (3, 2, 1, X, 1, 2), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 1, X, X, 1)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (0-0, 3-15, 3-51-1, 6-90, 0-0, 2-31), Levi Wallace (1-29, 2-11, 2-10, 2-28-1, 1-4, 2-12)
Observations: No observations.
Cincinnati Bengals
Targets: Tyler Boyd (8, 8, 6, 5, X, X), Joe Mixon (7, 2, 6, 4, 2, 1), Giovani Bernard (1, 8, 2, 2, 2, 5), John Ross (7, 3, 4, 5, 5, 5), C.J. Uzomah (13, 7, 3, 5, 5, 1)
Air Yards: Tyler Boyd (65, 95, 104, 91, X, X), John Ross (115, 46, 6, 94, 23, 79), C.J. Uzomah (60, 16, 23, 62, 33, 5), Giovani Bernard (7, -6, 5, 0, -1, 1), Joe Mixon (6, -4, -13, 11, -1, 1)
Receiving Yards: Joe Mixon (66, 13, 27, 1, 10, 2), Tyler Boyd (85, 97, 52, 38, X, X), Giovani Bernard (12, 32, 13, 25, 0, 8), C.J. Uzomah (39, 33, 37, 27, 49, 6), John Ross (31, 13, 11, 6, 3, 1)
Carries: Joe Mixon (14, 12, 26, 27, 17, 13), Giovani Bernard (1, 5, 3, 6, 0, 3)
RZ Targets: John Ross (2, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (0, 0, 0, 1, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)
RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (0, 0, 4, 7, 1, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (2-13, 2-34, 2-9, 0-0, 3-48-1, 2-8), Dre Kirkpatrick (X, 2-20, X, 2-20, X, X), Darqueze Dennard (1-14, 1-14, 2-28, 6-82, 4-32, 5-37)
Observations: No observations.
Cleveland Browns
Targets: Jarvis Landry (5, 9, 4, 8, 8, 9), David Njoku (5, 6, 4, 5, 4, 7), Rashard Higgins (3, 4, 3, 3, 7, 6), Duke Johnson (2, 3, 0, 5, 6, 4), Antonio Callaway (5, 6, 1, 7, 1, 7), Nick Chubb (3, 3, 6, 1, 3, 3), Breshad Perriman (1, 2, 2, 2, 4, 4)
Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (42, 146, 118, 71, 133, 140), David Njoku (21, 58, 49, 69, 31, 89), Rashard Higgins (42, 57, 34, 44, 33, 59), Antonio Callaway (100, 65, -2, 42, 39, 129), Duke Johnson (27, 11, 0, 15, 19, 21), Nick Chubb (9, -6, 26, 7, -5, -9), Breshad Perriman (4, 56, 68, 57, 96, 48)
Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (30, 103, 57, 37, 47, 102), David Njoku (63, 8, 35, 30, 73, 62), Rashard Higgins (24, 62, 19, 30, 60, 86), Antonio Callaway (62, 84, 0, 35, 0, 79), Duke Johnson (23, 12, 0, 25, 54, 3), Nick Chubb (44, 41, 17, 0, 3, -4), Breshad Perriman (6, 26, 81, 31, 76, 45)
Carries: Nick Chubb (28, 9, 13, 20, 19, 9), Duke Johnson (2, 0, 2, 4, 2, 4)
RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Antonio Callaway (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), David Njoku (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Nick Chubb (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Breshad Perriman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)
RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (4, 1, 2, 3, 4, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (3-23, 1-2, X, X, 3-35, X), T.J. Carrie (4-26, 4-55, 3-42, 4-55, 1-28, 1-7), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (4-32, 4-20, 3-33, 7-36, 1-7, 3-20)
Observations: No observations.
Denver Broncos
Targets: Courtland Sutton (4, 7, 6, 6, 10, 3), Phillip Lindsay (0, 1, 7, 6, 2, X), Devontae Booker (2, 2, 2, 3, 5, 7), Matt LaCosse (4, 1, 1, 6, X, 8), Tim Patrick (0, 0, 10, 8, 5, 7), DaeSean Hamilton (2, 0, 7, 12, 9, 8)
Air Yards: Courtland Sutton (31, 97, 46, 61, 172, 97), Phillip Lindsay (0, -2, 6, -2, -3, X), Devontae Booker (13, 13, 0, 11, 12, -4), Matt LaCosse (35, -2, -1, 28, X, 33), Tim Patrick (0, 0, 106, 59, 67, 54), DaeSean Hamilton (22, 0, 41, 125, 82, 68)
Receiving Yards: Courtland Sutton (14, 85, 14, 42, 65, 25), Phillip Lindsay (0, 2, 21, 20, 11, X), Devontae Booker (6, 38, 11, 17, 21, 20), Matt LaCosse (34, 0, 3, 43, X, 33), Tim Patrick (0, 0, 85, 65, 44, 48), DaeSean Hamilton (13, 0, 47, 46, 40, 49)
Carries: Phillip Lindsay (14, 19, 14, 14, 10, X), Royce Freeman1 (6, 12, 6, 4, 7, 17), Devontae Booker (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, 5)
RZ Targets: Devontae Booker (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 2), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 0), Matt LaCosse (0, 0, 0, 0, X, 2), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, X), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1)
RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (1, 1, 3, 3, 1, X), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Isaac Yiadom (2-32, 1-11, 5-31-1, X, 3-27, 4-39-1), Bradley Roby (9-167-1, 2-32-1, 2-24, 3-36, 1-3, 2-40), Tramaine Brock (2-4, X, X, 3-48-1, 4-48, 2-35)
Observations: No observations.
Houston Texans
Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (6, 12, 10, 11, 12, 16), Lamar Miller (1, 1, 6, 0, X, 2), Keke Coutee (2, X, X, X, X, X), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 1, 2, 5, 3), DeAndre Carter (1, 6, 1, 3, 7, 5), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, X, 2, X)
Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (117, 116, 101, 157, 133, 144), Lamar Miller (-2, 1, -8, 0, X, -1), Keke Coutee (8, X, X, X, X, X), Alfred Blue (2, 0, 3, 6, 14, 11), DeAndre Carter (14, 1, -7, 20, 44, 7), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, X, 18, X)
Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (74, 91, 36, 170, 104, 147), Lamar Miller (5, 12, 19, 0, X, 0), Keke Coutee (14, X, X, X, X, X), Alfred Blue (13, 0, 0, 9, 26, 12), DeAndre Carter (14, 32, 0, 55, 61, 33), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, X, 28, X)
Carries: Lamar Miller (12, 19, 14, 3, X, 17), Deshaun Watson (9, 7, 5, 4, 8, 13), Alfred Blue (13, 13, 6, 9, 4, 3), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, X, 7, X)
RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (0, 0, 4, 2, 1, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Keke Coutee (0, X, X, X, X, X), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 0, 0, X, 0), DeAndre Carter (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)
RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (1, 1, 2, 2, X, 2), Deshaun Watson (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 4), Alfred Blue (0, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, X, 1, X)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (3-88-1, 1-7, 2-48, 4-22, 3-27, 0-0), Kareem Jackson (0-0, 5-67, 9-87, 3-25, 2-17, 2-31), Deante Burton (X, X, X, X, 5-55, 0-0)
Observations: No observations.
Indianapolis Colts
Targets: Eric Ebron (7, 16, 8, 3, 5, 6), T.Y. Hilton (10, 13, 12, 8, 8, 6), Nyheim Hines (2, 9, 5, 6, 5, 5), Marlon Mack (2, 1, 1, 1, 3, 3), Dontrelle Inman (4, 6, X, 1, 5, 6)
Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (119, 109, 154, 142, 100, 74), Eric Ebron (53, 75, 67, 36, 77, 60), Nyheim Hines (-3, 6, 46, 14, 34, 20), Marlon Mack (1, 2, 15, 0, 3, -9), Dontrelle Inman (49, 70, X, 11, 44, 75)
Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (45, 81, 65, 8, 28, 60), T.Y. Hilton (185, 77, 199, 85, 138, 61), Nyheim Hines (22, 50, 16, 45, 41, 25), Marlon Mack (11, 6, 0, 10, 4, -1), Dontrelle Inman (40, 14, X, 0, 46, 77)
Carries: Marlon Mack (15, 8, 14, 27, 12, 25), Nyheim Hines (9, 4, 3, 6, 2, 1)
RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), T.Y. Hilton (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 1), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dontrelle Inman (0, 0, X, 0, 2, 1)
RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (1, 0, 1, 7, 4, 4), Nyheim Hines (3, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kenny Moore II (3-9, 7-55, 4-22, 0-0, 4-36, 5-38), Pierre Desir (3-83-1, 2-8, 1-10, 4-37, 4-79, 3-21), Quincy Wilson (0-0, 3-29, 0-0, 3-24, 1-17, 0-0)
Observations: No observations.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Targets: Dede Westbrook (4, 5, 10, 5, 8, 7), Donte Moncrief (4, 4, 10, 2, 4, 3), T.J. Yeldon (4, 8, 1, 3, X, 0), Leonard Fournette (3, X, 3, 4, 5, X)
Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (44, 30, 142, 63, 23, 37), Dede Westbrook (77, 70, 105, 30, 36, 95), T.J. Yeldon (10, 5, 1, -1, X, 0), Leonard Fournette (-12, X, -1, -6, 14, X)
Receiving Yards: Dede Westbrook (44, 25, 88, 21, 45, 10), Donte Moncrief (29, 40, 47, 0, 43, 21), T.J. Yeldon (17, 49, 10, 5, X, 0), Leonard Fournette (13, X, 5, 18, 28, X)
Carries: Leonard Fournette (18, X, 14, 11, 18, X), T.J. Yeldon (3, 8, 1, 3, X, 0), Carlos Hyde (10, 13, 0, X, 8, 10)
RZ Targets: Dede Westbrook (1, 0, 2, 0, 2, 1), Leonard Fournette (0, X, 0, 0, 1, X), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 0, X, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (4, X, 4, 0, 3, X), T.J. Yeldon (0, 1, 0, 0, X, 0), Carlos Hyde (2, 2, 0, X, 0, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (1-32, 5-54, 2-21, 2-20, 3-32, 8-122), D.J. Hayden (1-6, 6-48, 3-16, 4-18, 2-14, 4-34), A.J. Bouye (1-19, 6-34, 4-45, 0-0, 2-12, X)
Observations: No observations.
Kansas City Chiefs
Targets: Tyreek Hill (BYE, 6, 14, 7, 9, 7), Travis Kelce (BYE, 13, 9, 9, 9, 9), Sammy Watkins (BYE, X, X, X, X, X), Spencer Ware (BYE, 1, 5, X, X, X), Chris Conley (BYE, 7, 3, 3, 5, 3), Damien Williams (BYE, 2, 5, 6, 7, 1)
Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (BYE, 128, 119, 92, 145, 118), Travis Kelce (BYE, 113, 82, 79, 120, 71), Sammy Watkins (BYE, X, X, X, X, X), Spencer Ware (BYE, 14, -8, X, X, X), Chris Conley (BYE, 67, 20, 19, 64, 11), Damien Williams (BYE, -5, 1, -11, -26, -4)
Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (BYE, 13, 139, 46, 74, 101), Sammy Watkins (BYE, X, X, X, X, X), Travis Kelce (BYE, 168, 77, 61, 54, 62), Spencer Ware (BYE, 5, 54, X, X, X), Chris Conley (BYE, 25, 13, 19, 54, 0), Damien Williams (BYE, 7, 16, 74, 37, 8)
Carries: Damien Williams (BYE, 5, 8, 10, 13, 11), Patrick Mahomes (BYE, 9, 2, 3, 0, 2), Spencer Ware (BYE, 14, 15, X, X, X)
RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (BYE, 3, 2, 1, 2, 1), Sammy Watkins (BYE, X, X, X, X, X), Tyreek Hill (BYE, 1, 2, 2, 0, 0), Spencer Ware (BYE, 0, 0, X, X, X), Chris Conley (BYE, 1, 2, 1, 0, 1), Damien Williams (BYE, 1, 2, 0, 2, 0)
RZ Carries: Damien Williams (BYE, 0, 2, 6, 0, 3), Patrick Mahomes (BYE, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Spencer Ware (BYE, 3, 1, X, X, X)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (BYE, 5-52-1, 3-32-1, 5-74-1, 5-78-1, 4-34), Orlando Scandrick (BYE, 4-46, 3-40, 3-15-1, 0-0, X), Kendall Fuller (BYE, 7-40, 4-28, 6-96, 0-0, 8-69), Charvarius Ward (X, X, X, X, 5-110, 7-43)
Observations: No observations.
Los Angeles Chargers
Targets: Keenan Allen (7, 19, 9, 0, 8, 7), Melvin Gordon (2, X, X, X, 3, 3), Mike Williams (4, 3, 6, 7, 3, 6), Austin Ekeler (11, 8, 5, X, X, 1), Tyrell Williams (0, 2, 3, 12, 2, 3), Travis Benjamin (3, 2, 1, 3, 3, 1)
Air Yards: Keenan Allen (44, 157, 93, 0, 66, 66), Mike Williams (22, 50, 82, 77, 63, 76), Tyrell Williams (0, 14, 7, 132, 13, 19), Travis Benjamin (41, 33, 3, 69, 63, 18), Austin Ekeler (-5, -18, 41, X, X, 2), Melvin Gordon (-17, X, X, X, -4, -5)
Receiving Yards: Keenan Allen (72, 148, 78, 0, 58, 64), Melvin Gordon (5, X, X, X, 13, 24), Austin Ekeler (68, 22, 28, X, X, 0), Mike Williams (25, 52, 45, 76, 7, 65), Tyrell Williams (0, 14, 14, 71, 12, 23), Travis Benjamin (47, 44, 11, 57, 11, 0)
Carries: Melvin Gordon (10, X, X, X, 12, 10), Austin Ekeler (5, 13, 15, X, X, 8), Justin Jackson (7, 8, 7, 16, 1, 6)
RZ Targets: Mike Williams (2, 0, 1, 4, 0, 1), Melvin Gordon (1, X, X, X, 0, 0), Austin Ekeler (0, 0, 1, X, X, 0), Keenan Allen (2, 1, 3, 0, 0, 0), Tyrell Williams (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Travis Benjamin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (X, X, X, 3, 0, 2), Austin Ekeler (2, 1, 2, X, X, 1), Justin Jackson (1, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (2-15, 8-59, 2-5, 5-63-1, 1-8, 4-25), Casey Hayward Jr. (1-9, 4-84, 2-33, 1-3, 2-18, 1-25), Michael Davis (3-36-1, 2-19, 3-35, 3-24, 0-0, 8-95)
Observations: No observations.
Miami Dolphins
Targets: Kenny Stills (4, 6, 9, 3, 2, 7), Kenyan Drake (6, 4, 1, 3, 5, 5), Danny Amendola (1, X, 1, 8, 3, 5), DeVante Parker (3, 7, 4, 1, 3, 3), Kalen Ballage (2, 0, 0, 1, 4, 1)
Air Yards: Kenny Stills (58, 91, 116, 75, 23, 100), Danny Amendola (8, X, 5, 76, 32, 18), DeVante Parker (6, 89, 55, 7, 13, 44), Kenyan Drake (-3, 24, 17, -4, 18, -6), Kalen Ballage (-11, 0, 0, -7, -5, -1)
Receiving Yards: Kenny Stills (6, 37, 135, 17, 5, 27), Danny Amendola (13, X, 10, 30, 40, 26), DeVante Parker (10, 43, 18, 0, 13, 0), Kenyan Drake (64, 13, 55, 28, 31, 52), Kalen Ballage (-5, 0, 0, -2, 39, 1)
Carries: Kenyan Drake (8, 7, 6, 1, 6, 11), Kalen Ballage (0, 4, 0, 12, 4, 12)
RZ Targets: DeVante Parker (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 1), Kenny Stills (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Kenyan Drake (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Danny Amendola (0, X, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kalen Ballage (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)
RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kalen Ballage (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed:Minkah Fitzpatrick (3-62, 3-25, 4-63, 5-111, 1- -1, 1-26-1), Bobby McCain (5-33, 4-58-1, 2-26-1, 3-22-1, 4-21, 2-23-1), Xavien Howard (2-15, 2-39, X, X, X, X)
Observations: No observations.
New England Patriots
Targets: Julian Edelman (5, 8, 12, 11, 10, 6), James White (5, 9, 4, 7, 4, 5), Rob Gronkowski (7, 4, 8, 5, 3, 2), Sony Michel (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (X, 2, 2, 3, 5, 2), Chris Hogan (2, 2, 1, 3, 0, 11)
Air Yards: Julian Edelman (33, 34, 82, 132, 63, 90), James White (2, -9, 12, 24, 16, 29), Rob Gronkowski (100, 38, 79, 81, 37, 13), Sony Michel (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (X, -7, -3, 2, 5, 13), Chris Hogan (53, 1, 2, 63, 0, 148)
Receiving Yards: James White (5, 92, 15, 25, 13, 39), Julian Edelman (84, 25, 86, 90, 70, 69), Rob Gronkowski (56, 26, 107, 21, 0, 24), Sony Michel (12, 7, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (X, 21, 3, 18, 40, 18), Chris Hogan (47, 20, 0, 68, 0, 64)
Carries: Sony Michel (21, 17, 20, 13, 18, 14), James White (9, 6, 4, 2, 8, 4), Rex Burkhead (X, 7, 4, 4, 13, 5)
RZ Targets: Julian Edelman (1, 2, 3, 2, 0, 1), James White (2, 1, 0, 2, 0, 2), Rob Gronkowski (3, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Rex Burkhead (X, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Sony Michel (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2)
RZ Carries: Sony Michel (4, 2, 6, 2, 3, 1), James White (0, 0, 2, 0, 3, 0), Rex Burkhead (X, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (1-17, 4-25, 2-38-1, 5-25, 1-16, 3-14), J.C. Jackson (1-8, 4-23, 1-15, 4-48, 0-0, 4-49), Jason McCourty (2-44, 8-36-1, 4-81-1, 4-81, 4-61-1, 1-3)
Observations: No observations.
New York Jets
Targets: Robby Anderson (5, 7, 7, 11, 13, 8), Quincy Enunwa (4, 6, 4, X, X, X), Chris Herndon (8, 6, 2, 4, 7, 3), Elijah McGuire (3, 2, 4, 4, 5, 2), Trenton Cannon (1, 1, 1, 4, 2, 1)
Air Yards: Robby Anderson (99, 113, 82, 193, 179, 74), Chris Herndon (32, 47, 35, 55, 68, 55), Quincy Enunwa (51, 29, 23, X, X, X), Elijah McGuire (14, 5, 4, 21, 89, 7), Trenton Cannon (-4, -5, -6, 10, 9, 30)
Receiving Yards: Robby Anderson (22, 48, 76, 96, 140, 24), Quincy Enunwa (73, 9, 22, X, X, X), Chris Herndon (57, 31, 14, 53, 82, 8), Elijah McGuire (7, -4, 23, 29, 50, 24), Trenton Cannon (-3, 7, 4, 24, 5, 0)
Carries: Elijah McGuire (6, 6, 17, 18, 14, 18), Trenton Cannon (0, 4, 5, 7, 2, 2)
RZ Targets: Robby Anderson (1, 0, 4, 1, 2, 1), Chris Herndon (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Quincy Enunwa (0, 1, 1, X, X, X), Trenton Cannon (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)
RZ Carries: Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 5, 4, 1, 3), Trenton Cannon (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns: Morris Claiborne (3-81-1, 1-44, 5-46, 4-44-1, 5-63, X), Trumaine Johnson (5-39, 2-31-1, 1-12, 5-65, 10-88, X), Buster Skrine (1-16, 2-15-1, 2-26, 3-33, 8-88, 7-89-1)
Observations: No observations.
Oakland Raiders
Targets: Jared Cook (5, 8, 10, 5, 3, 5), Jalen Richard (4, 4, 1, 6, 5, 2), Jordy Nelson (1, 11, 7, 8, 10, 12), Seth Roberts (3, 6, 7, 4, 3, 5), Doug Martin (4, 2, 0, 1, 2, 2), Marcell Ateman (10, 4, 4, 5, 0, 3)
Air Yards: Jared Cook (30, 74, 99, 68, 13, 34), Jordy Nelson (32, 59, 42, 109, 98, 96), Seth Roberts (60, 43, 65, 41, 34, 26), Jalen Richard (7, 2, -4, 28, 18, 4), Doug Martin (2, 1, 0, 0, 4, 1), Marcell Ateman (100, 70, 66, 47, 0, 27)
Receiving Yards: Jared Cook (32, 100, 116, 23, 20, 28), Jalen Richard (15, 31, 5, 67, 40, 17), Jordy Nelson (0, 97, 48, 88, 75, 78), Seth Roberts (54, 25, 76, 29, 14, 31), Doug Martin (21, 6, 0, 0, 9, 1), Marcell Ateman (16, 16, 45, 20, 0, 7)
Carries: Doug Martin (11, 18, 16, 9, 21, 21), Jalen Richard (1, 6, 8, 4, 4, 3), DeAndre Washington (3, 3, 0, 1, 1, 4)
RZ Targets: Jordy Nelson (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jared Cook (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Seth Roberts (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Marcell Ateman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Doug Martin (2, 6, 7, 1, 4, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 1, 2, 0, 1, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nick Nelson (2-7, 6-87, 1-19, 0-0, 1-11, 2-75-1), Rashaan Melvin (2-85, 0-0, 7-58, 1-21, 6-69, 3-124-1), Daryl Worley (1-8-1, 5-60-2, 1-14, 2-14, X, X)
Observations: No observations.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Targets: Antonio Brown (13, 13, 7, 7, 19, X), JuJu Smith-Schuster (17, 9, 12, 10, 15, 10), James Conner (4, 4, X, X, X, 3), Jesse James (4, 3, 2, 1, 0, 1), Vance McDonald (5, 7, 4, 3, 4, 6), Jaylen Samuels (2, 3, 7, 2, 3, 8)
Air Yards: Antonio Brown (99, 203, 40, 99, 226, X), JuJu Smith-Schuster (149, 35, 103, 133, 119, 96), Jesse James (25, 17, 20, 2, 0, 16), Vance McDonald (34, 28, -1, 27, 49, 24), James Conner (-12, -10, X, X, X, 6), Jaylen Samuels (12, -3, -10, 23, -2, -1)
Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (189, 49, 130, 40, 115, 37), Antonio Brown (67, 154, 35, 49, 185, X), Jesse James (35, 17, 28, 9, 0, 0), James Conner (42, 14, X, X, X, 30), Vance McDonald (27, 28, 37, 13, 49, 39), Jaylen Samuels (12, 20, 64, 30, 11, 40)
Carries: James Conner (13, 15, X, X, X, 14), Jaylen Samuels (0, 2, 11, 19, 12, 2)
RZ Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (2, 0, 4, 0, 1, 1), Antonio Brown (2, 0, 3, 1, 2, X), Vance McDonald (1, 0, 1, 2, 2, 0), James Conner (0, 0, X, X, X, 0), Jesse James (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jaylen Samuels (0, 2, 0, 0, 1, 2)
RZ Carries: James Conner (1, 3, X, X, X, 0), Jaylen Samuels (0, 0, 2, 3, 1, 0)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Mike Hilton (0-0, 6-117-1, 6-57-1, 3-20, 7-68, 1-11), Joe Haden (5-73-1, 4-34-1, 2-17, 7-44, 5-30-1, 1-5), Coty Sensabaugh (1-10-1, 3-26, 4-32, 1-19, 2-27, 1-15)
Observations: No observations.
Tennessee Titans
Targets: Corey Davis (4, 7, 3, 6, 5, 7), Dion Lewis (7, 3, 5, 3, 4, 4), Tajae Sharpe (0, 6, 4, 1, 0, 1), Taywan Taylor (X, 5, 7, 5, 3, 6)
Air Yards: Corey Davis (76, 62, 17, 46, 44, 80), Tajae Sharpe (0, 52, 49, -4, 0, 14), Taywan Taylor (X, 157, 82, 68, 48, 52), Dion Lewis (-1, -6, -13, -7, -6, 4)
Receiving Yards: Corey Davis (96, 42, 21, 33, 45, 48), Dion Lewis (33, -2, 39, 9, 20, 23), Taywan Taylor (X, 104, 59, 17, 64, 8), Tajae Sharpe (0, 51, 0, 6, 0, 0)
Carries: Derrick Henry (8, 10, 17, 33, 21, 16), Dion Lewis (7, 6, 10, 7, 3, 0), Marcus Mariota (6, 4, 4, 2, 1, X)
RZ Targets: Corey Davis (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tajae Sharpe (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Taywan Taylor (X, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (2, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0)
RZ Carries: Derrick Henry (0, 3, 6, 11, 3, 0), Dion Lewis (1, 0, 2, 0, 1, 0), Marcus Mariota (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, X)
CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Adoree’ Jackson (3-29-1, 6-51, 4-29, 5-72, 2-37-1, 3-51), Malcolm Butler (2-16, 2-6, 3-45, 0-0, 3-12, 4-40), LeShaun Sims (X, X, 1-10, 3-19, 1-11, 2-56)
Observations: No observations.