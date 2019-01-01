Week 17: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, January 1, 2019

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Editor’s Note: With the regular season now over, there will be no analysis for Week 17. Usage notes/observations will return for Wild Card Targets and Touches.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (6, 4, 4, 1, 4, 2), John Brown (7, 4, 6, 3, 6, 3), Willie Snead (0, 3, 7, 6, 0, 2), Kenneth Dixon (X, 1, 1, 1, 3, 1), Mark Andrews (1, 3, 2, 4, 2, 5)

Air Yards: John Brown (70, 102, 63, 37, 96, 17), Michael Crabtree (72, 28, 43, 9, 39, 5), Willie Snead (0, 19, 73, 48, 0, 20), Kenneth Dixon (X, 3, 4, -4, -5, -4), Mark Andrews (49, 38, 11, 46, 39, 54)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (25, 0, 23, 9, 27, 7), Michael Crabtree (21, 36, 31, 0, 20, 20), Willie Snead (0, 8, 61, 58, 0, 25), Kenneth Dixon (X, 6, 21, 2, 20, 2), Mark Andrews (74, 47, 0, 31, 83, 54)

Carries: Gus Edwards (23, 21, 16, 19, 14, 12), Lamar Jackson (11, 17, 13, 18, 13, 20), Kenneth Dixon (X, 8, 8, 11, 8, 12)

RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Michael Crabtree (2, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Willie Snead (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Mark Andrews (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Lamar Jackson (1, 3, 4, 2, 2, 5), Gus Edwards (2, 5, 0, 3, 3, 2), Kenneth Dixon (X, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (4-76, 4-27, 3-30, 0-0, 5-41, 3-71), Marlon Humphrey (X, X, 3-29, 2-13, 3-20, 7-143), Jimmy Smith (2-20, 5-46, 8-63, 3-96, 1-17, 1-1-1)

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Zay Jones (0, 9, 9, 6, 9, 9), Robert Foster (3, 4, 8, 5, 7, 5), Isaiah McKenzie (3, 4, 7, 7, 8, 0), LeSean McCoy (1, 4, 1, X, 3, 3), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 1, X, X, 1)

Air Yards: Zay Jones (15, 151, 127, 138, 147, 81), Robert Foster (50, 142, 91, 123, 148, 27), Isaiah McKenzie (4, 77, 74, 40, 99, 0), LeSean McCoy (BYE, -5, -6, -8, X, -8), Chris Ivory (0, 0, -3, X, X, 0)

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (0, 67, 22, 11, 67, 93), Robert Foster (94, 27, 104, 108, 52, 21), Isaiah McKenzie (11, 46, 47, 53, 8, 0), LeSean McCoy (12, 0, X, 10, 18, -12), Chris Ivory (0, 0, 0, X, X, 46)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (17, 15, 2, X, 6, 10), Josh Allen (13, 9, 9, 9, 5, 9), Chris Ivory (3, 6, 12, X, X, 14)

RZ Targets: Zay Jones (0, 1, 3, 0, 1, 2), Robert Foster (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), LeSean McCoy (0, 1, 0, X, 0, 1), Isaiah McKenzie (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (3, 0, 1, 3, 0, 2), LeSean McCoy (3, 2, 1, X, 1, 2), Chris Ivory (0, 1, 1, X, X, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (0-0, 3-15, 3-51-1, 6-90, 0-0, 2-31), Levi Wallace (1-29, 2-11, 2-10, 2-28-1, 1-4, 2-12)

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: Tyler Boyd (8, 8, 6, 5, X, X), Joe Mixon (7, 2, 6, 4, 2, 1), Giovani Bernard (1, 8, 2, 2, 2, 5), John Ross (7, 3, 4, 5, 5, 5), C.J. Uzomah (13, 7, 3, 5, 5, 1)

Air Yards: Tyler Boyd (65, 95, 104, 91, X, X), John Ross (115, 46, 6, 94, 23, 79), C.J. Uzomah (60, 16, 23, 62, 33, 5), Giovani Bernard (7, -6, 5, 0, -1, 1), Joe Mixon (6, -4, -13, 11, -1, 1)

Receiving Yards: Joe Mixon (66, 13, 27, 1, 10, 2), Tyler Boyd (85, 97, 52, 38, X, X), Giovani Bernard (12, 32, 13, 25, 0, 8), C.J. Uzomah (39, 33, 37, 27, 49, 6), John Ross (31, 13, 11, 6, 3, 1)

Carries: Joe Mixon (14, 12, 26, 27, 17, 13), Giovani Bernard (1, 5, 3, 6, 0, 3)

RZ Targets: John Ross (2, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0), Joe Mixon (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (0, 0, 0, 1, X, X), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (0, 0, 4, 7, 1, 0), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (2-13, 2-34, 2-9, 0-0, 3-48-1, 2-8), Dre Kirkpatrick (X, 2-20, X, 2-20, X, X), Darqueze Dennard (1-14, 1-14, 2-28, 6-82, 4-32, 5-37)

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (5, 9, 4, 8, 8, 9), David Njoku (5, 6, 4, 5, 4, 7), Rashard Higgins (3, 4, 3, 3, 7, 6), Duke Johnson (2, 3, 0, 5, 6, 4), Antonio Callaway (5, 6, 1, 7, 1, 7), Nick Chubb (3, 3, 6, 1, 3, 3), Breshad Perriman (1, 2, 2, 2, 4, 4)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (42, 146, 118, 71, 133, 140), David Njoku (21, 58, 49, 69, 31, 89), Rashard Higgins (42, 57, 34, 44, 33, 59), Antonio Callaway (100, 65, -2, 42, 39, 129), Duke Johnson (27, 11, 0, 15, 19, 21), Nick Chubb (9, -6, 26, 7, -5, -9), Breshad Perriman (4, 56, 68, 57, 96, 48)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (30, 103, 57, 37, 47, 102), David Njoku (63, 8, 35, 30, 73, 62), Rashard Higgins (24, 62, 19, 30, 60, 86), Antonio Callaway (62, 84, 0, 35, 0, 79), Duke Johnson (23, 12, 0, 25, 54, 3), Nick Chubb (44, 41, 17, 0, 3, -4), Breshad Perriman (6, 26, 81, 31, 76, 45)

Carries: Nick Chubb (28, 9, 13, 20, 19, 9), Duke Johnson (2, 0, 2, 4, 2, 4)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Antonio Callaway (2, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), David Njoku (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2), Nick Chubb (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Breshad Perriman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (4, 1, 2, 3, 4, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (3-23, 1-2, X, X, 3-35, X), T.J. Carrie (4-26, 4-55, 3-42, 4-55, 1-28, 1-7), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (4-32, 4-20, 3-33, 7-36, 1-7, 3-20)

Denver Broncos

Targets: Courtland Sutton (4, 7, 6, 6, 10, 3), Phillip Lindsay (0, 1, 7, 6, 2, X), Devontae Booker (2, 2, 2, 3, 5, 7), Matt LaCosse (4, 1, 1, 6, X, 8), Tim Patrick (0, 0, 10, 8, 5, 7), DaeSean Hamilton (2, 0, 7, 12, 9, 8)

Air Yards: Courtland Sutton (31, 97, 46, 61, 172, 97), Phillip Lindsay (0, -2, 6, -2, -3, X), Devontae Booker (13, 13, 0, 11, 12, -4), Matt LaCosse (35, -2, -1, 28, X, 33), Tim Patrick (0, 0, 106, 59, 67, 54), DaeSean Hamilton (22, 0, 41, 125, 82, 68)

Receiving Yards: Courtland Sutton (14, 85, 14, 42, 65, 25), Phillip Lindsay (0, 2, 21, 20, 11, X), Devontae Booker (6, 38, 11, 17, 21, 20), Matt LaCosse (34, 0, 3, 43, X, 33), Tim Patrick (0, 0, 85, 65, 44, 48), DaeSean Hamilton (13, 0, 47, 46, 40, 49)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (14, 19, 14, 14, 10, X), Royce Freeman1 (6, 12, 6, 4, 7, 17), Devontae Booker (0, 1, 0, 0, 3, 5)

RZ Targets: Devontae Booker (0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 2), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, 3, 0, 2, 0), Matt LaCosse (0, 0, 0, 0, X, 2), Phillip Lindsay (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, X), DaeSean Hamilton (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (1, 1, 3, 3, 1, X), Royce Freeman (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Isaac Yiadom (2-32, 1-11, 5-31-1, X, 3-27, 4-39-1), Bradley Roby (9-167-1, 2-32-1, 2-24, 3-36, 1-3, 2-40), Tramaine Brock (2-4, X, X, 3-48-1, 4-48, 2-35)

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (6, 12, 10, 11, 12, 16), Lamar Miller (1, 1, 6, 0, X, 2), Keke Coutee (2, X, X, X, X, X), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 1, 2, 5, 3), DeAndre Carter (1, 6, 1, 3, 7, 5), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, X, 2, X)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (117, 116, 101, 157, 133, 144), Lamar Miller (-2, 1, -8, 0, X, -1), Keke Coutee (8, X, X, X, X, X), Alfred Blue (2, 0, 3, 6, 14, 11), DeAndre Carter (14, 1, -7, 20, 44, 7), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, X, 18, X)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (74, 91, 36, 170, 104, 147), Lamar Miller (5, 12, 19, 0, X, 0), Keke Coutee (14, X, X, X, X, X), Alfred Blue (13, 0, 0, 9, 26, 12), DeAndre Carter (14, 32, 0, 55, 61, 33), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, X, 28, X)

Carries: Lamar Miller (12, 19, 14, 3, X, 17), Deshaun Watson (9, 7, 5, 4, 8, 13), Alfred Blue (13, 13, 6, 9, 4, 3), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, X, 7, X)

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (0, 0, 4, 2, 1, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Keke Coutee (0, X, X, X, X, X), Lamar Miller (0, 0, 0, 0, X, 0), DeAndre Carter (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (1, 1, 2, 2, X, 2), Deshaun Watson (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 4), Alfred Blue (0, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0), D’Onta Foreman (X, X, X, X, 1, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (3-88-1, 1-7, 2-48, 4-22, 3-27, 0-0), Kareem Jackson (0-0, 5-67, 9-87, 3-25, 2-17, 2-31), Deante Burton (X, X, X, X, 5-55, 0-0)

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (7, 16, 8, 3, 5, 6), T.Y. Hilton (10, 13, 12, 8, 8, 6), Nyheim Hines (2, 9, 5, 6, 5, 5), Marlon Mack (2, 1, 1, 1, 3, 3), Dontrelle Inman (4, 6, X, 1, 5, 6)

Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (119, 109, 154, 142, 100, 74), Eric Ebron (53, 75, 67, 36, 77, 60), Nyheim Hines (-3, 6, 46, 14, 34, 20), Marlon Mack (1, 2, 15, 0, 3, -9), Dontrelle Inman (49, 70, X, 11, 44, 75)

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (45, 81, 65, 8, 28, 60), T.Y. Hilton (185, 77, 199, 85, 138, 61), Nyheim Hines (22, 50, 16, 45, 41, 25), Marlon Mack (11, 6, 0, 10, 4, -1), Dontrelle Inman (40, 14, X, 0, 46, 77)

Carries: Marlon Mack (15, 8, 14, 27, 12, 25), Nyheim Hines (9, 4, 3, 6, 2, 1)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), T.Y. Hilton (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Nyheim Hines (0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 1), Marlon Mack (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dontrelle Inman (0, 0, X, 0, 2, 1)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (1, 0, 1, 7, 4, 4), Nyheim Hines (3, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kenny Moore II (3-9, 7-55, 4-22, 0-0, 4-36, 5-38), Pierre Desir (3-83-1, 2-8, 1-10, 4-37, 4-79, 3-21), Quincy Wilson (0-0, 3-29, 0-0, 3-24, 1-17, 0-0)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (4, 5, 10, 5, 8, 7), Donte Moncrief (4, 4, 10, 2, 4, 3), T.J. Yeldon (4, 8, 1, 3, X, 0), Leonard Fournette (3, X, 3, 4, 5, X)

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (44, 30, 142, 63, 23, 37), Dede Westbrook (77, 70, 105, 30, 36, 95), T.J. Yeldon (10, 5, 1, -1, X, 0), Leonard Fournette (-12, X, -1, -6, 14, X)

Receiving Yards: Dede Westbrook (44, 25, 88, 21, 45, 10), Donte Moncrief (29, 40, 47, 0, 43, 21), T.J. Yeldon (17, 49, 10, 5, X, 0), Leonard Fournette (13, X, 5, 18, 28, X)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (18, X, 14, 11, 18, X), T.J. Yeldon (3, 8, 1, 3, X, 0), Carlos Hyde (10, 13, 0, X, 8, 10)

RZ Targets: Dede Westbrook (1, 0, 2, 0, 2, 1), Leonard Fournette (0, X, 0, 0, 1, X), T.J. Yeldon (0, 0, 0, 0, X, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (4, X, 4, 0, 3, X), T.J. Yeldon (0, 1, 0, 0, X, 0), Carlos Hyde (2, 2, 0, X, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (1-32, 5-54, 2-21, 2-20, 3-32, 8-122), D.J. Hayden (1-6, 6-48, 3-16, 4-18, 2-14, 4-34), A.J. Bouye (1-19, 6-34, 4-45, 0-0, 2-12, X)

