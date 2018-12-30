Week 17 Live Blog

Sunday, December 30, 2018

We've made it! Week Seventeen is here. Hopefully, that means you are sweating DFS lineups, not seasonal or dynasty title games. Today will decide many playoff spots and seeds, but it will be done without some of the biggest names in the game. Today, the focus will be on teams battling for a playoff spot and less on individual players. Sit back and enjoy the ride!

(7:42PM) This brings an end to the 2018 Rotoworld Live Blog. Thanks for following along all season for all of the touchdowns, injuries, big plays, breakout players and more. Enjoy the playoffs and Happy New Year! We'll be back in 2019!

(7:41PM) The Colts and Titans will face off tonight and the winner will advance to the playoffs. Tennessee will be without QB Marcus Mariota, who is inactive. Veteran QB Blaine Gabbert will start for the Titans.

(7:40PM) The Browns were driving with a chance to end the Ravens season but an interception of QB Baker Mayfield ended it, putting Baltimore in the playoffs and the Steelers out.

(7:28PM) The Seahawks needed a last-second field goal to defeat the Cardinals, which gave Arizona the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

(7:23PM) The Vikings have lost to the Bears, which puts the Eagles into the playoffs. They'll face the Bears next week in round one.

(7:16PM) TOUCHDOWN: As has been the case all season, the Browns just won't go away. QB Baker Mayfield and WR Antonio Callaway connected for a one-yard touchdown to cut the Ravens lead to just two points with just over three minutes remaining.

(7:08PM) INJURY: Eagles QB Nick Foles did not return to the game after injurying his chest but ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported the team believes the injury is not serious and Foles will be okay.

(7:06PM) The Chiefs have won, wrapping up the top seed in the AFC and locking the Chargers into the fifth seed.

(7:04PM) The Eagles have wrapped up their win so now they just need the Bears to hold on to defeat the Vikings. Chicago currently leads 24-10 and the Vikings season is nearly over.

(6:53PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Broncos have their first touchdown of the game as QB Case Keenum and FB Andy Janovich connected for a 20-yard score. Denver then went for two points, but Keenum was picked off and the Chargers returned it for two of their own. LA leads 16-9 early in the fourth quarter.

(6:51PM) TOUCHDOWN: A huge play for the Bears (and Eagles) and RB Tarik Cohen rushes up the middle for a three-yard touchdown. The Bears then converted a two-point attempt, giving them a 21-10 lead.

(6:50PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Rams have another touchdown as QB Jared Goff throws his fourth touchdown pass of the game and the second to WR Josh Reynolds.

(6:47PM) TOUCHDOWN: Even with QB Nick Foles in the locker room with a chest injury, the Eagles keep going. QB Nate Sudfeld hit WR Nelson Agholor, which scored his second touchdown of the game, giving Philly a 24-0 lead midway through the fourth quarter. With a win essentially secured, the Eagles now just need the Bears to hang on.

(6:39PM) INJURY: It is not clear what the injury is but Eagles QB Nick Foles is headed to the locker room with an injury.

(6:37PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Chiefs have not had much of a running game today but WR Tyreek Hill just took a pitch 15 yards for a touchdown, his second score of the game. He now has 116 total yards and two scores for the game.

(6:36PM) TOUCHDOWN: The 49ers scored a meaningless touchdown on a short run from RB Alfred Morris. The Rams lead 38-17.

(6:31PM) TOUCHDOWN: Seahawks RB Chris Carson broke a 61-yard run and then RB Mike Davis finished it off with a 17-yard scoring run to open the Seattle lead to 21-13 over the Cardinals. Carson has 107 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

(6:30PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Steelers offense finally woke up as QB Ben Roethlisberger hit WR Juju Smith-Schuster, who did most of the work for an 11-yard touchdown to tie the game against the Bengals.

(6:28PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Vikings are right back in the game on their quest to earn a playoff spot. QB Kirk Cousins found WR Stefon Diggs for a two-yard score, making it 13-10 in the Bears favor. If the Vikings win, they will also face the Bears again next week.

(6:27PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Rams are piling it on. QB Jared Goff hit WR Josh Reynolds for a 29-yard score and LA now leads the Niners 38-10. They've locked up the NFC's #2 seed, which puts the Bears in the 3 spot.

(6:18PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Eagles are waxing the Redskins and it feels and sounds like a home game for QB Nick Foles and company. Foles hit WR Nelson Agholor for a six-yarder and after HC Doug Pederson challenged the play, it was ruled a touchdown. The Eagles lead 17-0.

(6:17PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Browns are right back in the game after QB Baker Mayfield had a nice play fake and then hit WR Jarvis Landry for a 48-yard score. Baltimore leads 20-14 early in the second half.

(6:15PM) TOUCHDOWN: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes just became the third quarterback ever to throw for 50 touchdowns. He rared back and found WR Demarcus Robinson for a big gain. Robinson did the rest scoring on an 89-yard touchdown. KC leads 28-3.

(5:58PM) Most games are at or approaching halftime. Here are the current scores...

Rams 28, 49ers 10

Bengals 10, Steelers 3

Bears 13, Vikings 3

Eagles 10, Redskins 0

Chargers 7, Broncos 3

Chiefs 21, Raiders 3

Ravens 20, Browns 3

Seahawks 14, Cardinals 13

(5:57PM) TOUCHDOWN: The 49ers have finally found the end zone as QB Nick Mullens connected with rookie WR Richie James for a nine-yard score, the first receiving touchdown of his career. The Rams lead 28-10 and halftime nears.

(5:43PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Rams are cruising following another touchdown catch for WR Brandin Cooks, this one an 18-yarder and now lead the 49ers by a score of 28-3. We could see both the Rams and Bears resting their stars in the second half.

(5:30PM) TOUCHDOWN: To steal a playoff spot, QB Nick Foles and the Eagles need to win and get help. They're doing their part as Foles hit WR Alshon Jeffery for a two-yard score, giving Philly a 10-0 lead over Washington.

(5:27PM) TOUCHDOWN: Cardinals QB Josh Rosen found WR Larry Fitzgerald, who made a nice one-handed catch for the 15-yard touchdown. That brings the Cardinals within four points of the Seahawks.

(5:26PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Vikings must win to make the playoffs and they are now down two scores after Bears RB Jordan Howard rushed for his second touchdown of the game.

(5:19PM) The Browns cannot stop the Ravens ball carriers. RB Kenneth Dixon has 73 yards on only four carries, while rookie RB Gus Edwards has carried five times for 34 yards. QB Lamar Jackson has 59 yards on five rushes.

(5:14PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Chiefs added to their lead on a short touchdown run by RB Damien Williams, who was rewarded with a new contract earlier in the week. Williams has just four carries for 15 yards so far and his team leads 21-0 over Oakland.

(5:10PM) TOUCHDOWN: This is mostly a meaningless game for the Seahawks but they are not laying down like other teams. Seattle just added to their lead on a seven-yard touchdown run by RB Chris Carson. Seattle leads 14-3 over Arizona.

(5:07PM) TOUCHDOWN: Ravens rookie QB Lamar Jackson wants that playoff spot in his first season. He just ran for his second touchdown of the day, an eight-yarder to give Baltimore a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter.

(4:56PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Cardinals left WR Tyler Lockett wide open near the end zone and QB Russell Wilson found him for a 29-yard touchdown, giving Seattle a 7-3 lead.

(4:53PM) The Steelers have RB James Conner back but have struggled to put together any drives early in the game. Conner has four carries for 19 yards and Pittsburgh is clearly missing WR Antonio Brown.

(4:51PM) TOUCHDOWN: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson burst through the middle and raised his hand in celebration five yards before he crossed the goal line on his way to a 25-yard touchdown. The Ravens now lead 10-7.

(4:44PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Vikings must win to make the playoffs but the trail early after Bears RB Jordan Howard scored from six yards out. If the Rams continue their big early lead, we could see the Bears rest their starters.

(4:43PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Rams are going to make sure they lock up that first-round bye. RB CJ Anderson scored on a one-yard run, giving the Rams a 14-0 lead after two early turnovers by the 49ers.

(4:42PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Browns are hoping to play spoiler today and they have an early lead over Baltimore after QB Baker Mayfield found WR Breshad Perriman for the 28-yard touchdown pass.

(4:33PM) INJURY: Bears rookie WR Anthony Miller went down awkwardly after a catch and immediately went to the locker room, favoring his arm or shoulder. He's had shoulder trouble earlier in the season.

(4:31PM) TOUCHDOWN: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has been fairly quiet over the past month. Not anymore. QB Patrick Mahomes hit Hill over the top for a 67-yard touchdown to take the early lead over the visiting Raiders.

(4:30PM) TOUCHDOWN: The struggling Rams have started well, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive. QB Jared Goff found WR Brandin Cooks for a three-yard score, taking an early lead over the 49ers.

(4:18PM) Here's a quick look at the stakes for the late afternoon games...

Chiefs- clinch AFC #1 seed with a win over OAK

Ravens- clinch AFC North title and playoff spot with win over CLE

Chargers- locked into the #5 seed unless the Chiefs lose, could then earn AFC #1 seed with a win

Steelers- earn a playoff spot with a win over CIN and a BAL loss

Rams- clinch NFC #2 seed with a win over SF

Bears- could earn #2 seed with win and LAR loss

Vikings- clinch playoff spot with win

Eagles- earn a playoff spot with win over WAS and MIN loss

(4:13PM) The early slate is over but the day is just getting started as multiple playoff spots are still up for grabs. Here are the finals from the early games...

Bills 42, Dolphins 17

Lions 31, Packers 0

Texans 20, Jaguars 3

Patriots 38, Jets 3

Panthers 33, Saints 14

Cowboys 36, Giants 35

Falcons 34, Buccaneers 32

(4:09PM) TOUCHDOWN: Cowboys WR Cole Beasley made a diving catch in the back of the end zone for a touchdown and then QB Dak Prescott found WR Michael Gallup for a two-point conversion to take the lead. Giants QB Eli Manning now has less than a minute to lead his Giants on a game-winning drive.

(3:55PM) The Texans have won, which means they have clinched the AFC South and are almost certainly the third seed, assuming the Patriots wrap up their win over the Jets.

(3:54PM) TOUCHDOWN: He's been a thorn in the side of fantasy players all season and Saints backup QB Taysom Hill just scored the team's second touchdown of the game on a nine-yard run.

(3:50PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Buccaneers are having a day. QB Jameis Winston hit WR Chris Godwin for another touchdown, this one a 19-yarder. Godwin now has a 6/114/2 line for the day.

(3:47PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bills quickly got the ball back and QB Josh Allen wasted little time in scoring again. He hit WR Zay Jones for a 26-yard touchdown, giving his team a 42-17 lead midway through the final quarter. Allen has 215 yards and three passing touchdowns along with 97 rushing yards and two more scores.

(3:45PM) TOUCHDOWN: Giants RB Saquon Barkley just skied for the touchdown, taking off from the three-yard line on his short touchdown run. The Giants are back in the lead with just over three minutes remaining.

(3:41PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Buccaneers are in the end zone again as QB Jameis Winston hit WR Mike Evans for a 10-yard score. Evans now has six receptions for 106 yards and two scores.

(3:38PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bills are pouring it on now as QB Josh Allen scrambled to get away from defenders and turned it into a 30-yard touchdown. Allen now has 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the game.

(3:37PM) INJURY: Panthers QB Kyle Allen took a shot to his throwing arm and is out of the game, replaced by QB Garrett Gilbert, who was signed just this week.

(3:33PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Falcons, once down 17-0, have extended their lead over the Bucs to ten points after QB Matt Ryan hit a wide-open WR Calvin Ridley for a seven-yard touchdown.

(3:29PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Cowboys starters had a quick answer to the Giants' score, with a quick touchdown drive, finished off by RB Rod Smith and his one-yard touchdown. Dallas leads 28-25. Smith has just 35 yards on 12 carries on the day.

(3:26PM) TOUCHDOWN: It's not been a good day for the Saints, who have played mostly backups. QB Teddy Bridgewater just found rookie WR Tre'Quan Smith in the end zone for a nine-yard touchdown. That came just one play after WR Michael Thomas set a new franchise record for receiving yards.

(3:22PM) INJURY: No surprise at this point, but the Packers have officially ruled out QB Aaron Rodgers with a concussion. QB DeShone Kizer will finish up the game.

(3:21PM) TOUCHDOWN: Despite the Cowboys still playing many starters, including QB Dak Prescott and WR Amari Cooper, the Giants have taken a lead on the first touchdown of RB Wayne Gallman's career.

(3:13PM) TOUCHDOWN: It needed to be reviewed and was still uncertain but the Panthers have another score as WR Curtis Samuel hauled in a 53-yard touchdown pass from rookie QB Kyle Allen. It's 30-0 as the Saints go through the motions on their way to the playoffs.

(3:12PM) TOUCHDOWN: After a late hit to Bills QB Josh Allen led to multiple ejections, the Bills finished off the drive with a nine-yard touchdown run by RB LeSean McCoy. Buffalo leads 28-14.

(3:05PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Giants are back in the game after QB Eli Manning found TE Evan Engram for a six-yard score and then Manning went back to his tight end for a two-point conversion, making it 21-18.

(3:03PM) Some major news with the Steelers season on the line later today, WR Antonio Brown will not play today due to a knee injury.

(2:59PM) INJURY: Chiefs RB Spencer Ware is inactive for today's game, leaving the backfield to veteran RB Damien Williams, who signed a new contract earlier this week.

(2:57PM) TOUCHDOWN: Well, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is still in the game and he's thrown another touchdown pass to TE Blake Jarwin. The backup tight end entered the game with no career touchdowns and now has three in the game...season...career.

(2:55PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bills have regained the lead on a five-yard touchdown pass from QB Josh Allen to WR Robert Foster, putting Buffalo on top 21-14.

(2:52PM) TOUCHDOWN: What week is it? Oh yeah...Falcons QB Matt Ryan just caught a five-yard touchdown from WR Mohamed Sanu to close the deficit to just three points against the Bucs.

(2:35PM) Steelers RB James Conner has tested his injured ankle and is good to go for the late-afternoon game.

(2:33PM) The top fantasy-scorers on a wacky Week Seventeen...

QB- Kyle Allen, Jameis Winston, Tom Brady

RB- James White, Zach Zenner, Lamar Miller

WR- Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Phillip Dorsett

TE- Blake Jarwin, Ian Thomas, Levine Toilolo

(2:30PM) Most games are at halftime, here are the current scores...

Bills 14, Dolphins 14

Lions 21, Packers 0

Texans 17, Jaguars 3

Patriots 21, Jets 3

Panthers 23, Saints 0

Cowboys 14, Giants 7

Buccaneers 17, Falcons 7

(2:22PM) TOUCHDOWN: Falcons WR Julio Jones has been sitting for much of the first half but just entered the game and caught a 19-yard score from QB Matt Ryan. The Bucs lead 17-7.

(2:20PM) TOUCHDOWN: More Week Seventeen craziness...Dolphins WR Kenny Stills hit QB Ryan Tannehill for a three-yard touchdown. The Bills still lead 14-7.

(2:19PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Giants are on the board as QB Eli Manning connected with WR Cody Latimer, who made an excellent leaping catch in the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown.

(2:18PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Buccaneers are playing without WR DeSean Jackson today, which often means good things for WR Chris Godwin. QB Jameis Winston just hit Godwin for a 30-yard score to give the Bucs a 17-0 lead over Atlanta. Godwin already has four grabs for 70 yards on the day.

(2:13PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Texans have RB Lamar Miller back after missing last week and he just scored from seven yards out, making it 17-3 in favor of Houston over the Jaguars. Miller has 34 yards on seven carries.

(2:12PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Panthers are on the board again. Rookie QB Kyle Allen found TE Ian Thomas for an eight-yard score, making it 21-0 over the Saints.

(2:08PM) TOUCHDOWN: It's nearly halftime and the Cowboys still have QB Dak Prescott in the game. He just hit TE Blake Jarwin for the second time today, making it 14-0 over the Giants. Prescott should sit the entire second half.

(1:58PM) TOUCHDOWN: QB Tom Brady and the Patriots are making sure they lock up that #2 seed in the AFC. Brady just threw his third touchdown pass of the game, finding WR Phillip Dorsett in the back corner of the end zone to give New England a 21-3 lead over the lame duck Jets.

(1:52PM) INJURY: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is in the locker room and being evaluated for a concussion. Backup QB DeShone Kizer is in the game. Down two scores, don't expect to see any more of Rodgers today regardless of the test results.

(1:49PM) TOUCHDOWN: For some reason, QB Dak Prescott is still in the game even though the Cowboys have locked up the #4 seed in the NFC. He just hit TE Blake Jarwin for a 13-yard touchdown, giving his team a 7-0 lead over the Giants.

(1:48PM) TOUCHDOWN: This is what happens in Week Seventeen. The Lions just executed a fake field goal and K Matt Prater tossed an eight-yard touchdown pass to TE Levine Toilolo to give the Lions a 14-0 lead.

(1:46PM) TOUCHDOWN: After having an earlier touchdown run reversed, Houston QB Deshaun Watson made sure there was no doubt this time, running for a five-yard touchdown, giving Houston a 10-3 lead.

(1:44PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Patriots now lead 14-3 over the Jets, on their way to claiming a first-round bye. QB Tom Brady hit RB Rex Burkhead for an 18-yard score. Brady already has 131 passing yards and two touchdowns, both to his RBs.

(1:42PM) The playoff picture is very messy with nearly endless scenarios, especially in the AFC. I'll try to simplify it for the teams currently in action.

New England- clinch #2 seed and a first-round bye with a win over Jets

Houston- clinch AFC South title and home game with win, could earn the first-round bye with win and NE loss

(1:38PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Panthers have added to their lead as backup RB Cameron Artis-Payne ran for a 15-yard score, running over multiple defenders.

(1:29PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Lions strike first over the Packers after QB Matthew Stafford found WR TJ Jones for a four-yard score.

(1:28PM) The earlier touchdown run from Houston QB Deshaun Watson was overturned after a review and the Texans settled for a game0tying field goal.

(1:26PM) TOUCHDOWN: It might be a meaningless game for playoff purposes but after a pre-game report that the Buccaneers would stick with QB Jameis Winston for the 2019 season, Tampa wants to end the season on a high note. Winston just hit his favorite target WR Mike Evans for a 19-yard score. Evans has a 2/38/1 line already.

(1:24PM) TOUCHDOWN: After trailing by an early field goal, Houston has taken the lead on a two-yard touchdown run from QB Deshaun Watson. Along with 48 passing yards, Watson also has 20 yards on the ground midway through the first quarter.

(1:22PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Patriots need to win to lock in a first-round playoff bye and they've got an early lead after QB Tom Brady connected with RB James White, who took it in for a 17-yard touchdown.

(1:20PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bills are off to a strong start. QB Josh Allen had already rushed for a touchdown and now he's thrown one as WR Zay Jones extended to reach the goal line for an 18-yard score. Buffalo leads 14-0.

(1:17PM) TOUCHDOWN: The earlier Panthers touchdown by WR DJ Moore was overturned which led to another touchdown run by a rookie QB named Allen, this one from Kyle Allen.

(1:15PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bills are hoping to end their season on a high note and rookie QB Josh Allen is doing work on the ground again. Allen ran for a one-yard score to end the team's opening drive. Buffalo leads Miami 7-0.

(1:13PM) TOUCHDOWN: The first score of the day comes from rookie QB Kyle Allen, who found fellow rookie WR DJ Moore for a 20-yard score to give Carolina a lead over the Saints.

(1:12PM) As usual, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is off to a great start, totaling 45 yards on the team's first drive as they near the red zone.

(1:10PM) The Giants had a solid opening drive, including a 26-yard run by RB Saquon Barkley, but an interception by QB Eli Manning ended the drive before the Giants could score.

(12:59PM) There are many late-afternoon games so we won't know the inactive list for a while, but WR Allen Robinson is expected to sit. QB Marcus Mariota is likely out for tonight's game and Steelers WR Antonio Brown and RB James Conner are game-time decisions.

(12:57PM) The Saints are locked into the top spot in the NFC, which means they are resting starters, including QB Drew Brees. This gives backup QB Teddy Bridgewater a chance to start as nears free agency. There should be multiple teams looking for help at the quarterback position and a subpar draft class means Bridgewater is auditioning for a job today.

(12:47PM) Among the players who will not play today are:

QB Carson Wentz

QB Drew Brees

QB Cam Newton

RB Leonard Fournette

RB Matt Breida

RB Ezekiel Elliott

RB D'Onta Foreman

RB Alvin Kamara

RB Todd Gurley

WR Devin Funchess

WR Dante Pettis

WR Davante Adams

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

WR Kenny Golladay

WR Keke Coutee

WR Marquise Goodwin

WR Odell Beckham

WR Quincy Enunwa

WR Sammy Watkins