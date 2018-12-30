Silva's Week 17 Matchups

This is a somewhat condensed version of the Matchups column for the Holidays, focusing on DFS ideas with most season-long leagues in the books. Matchups columns will continue throughout the NFL playoffs.
1:00 PM ET Games
Miami @ Buffalo
Team Totals: Bills 22, Dolphins 18
Confined to the pocket, dared to throw by New England’s controlled pass rush, and held to his fewest rushing attempts (5) in months, Josh Allen returns from his worst fantasy start since early October for a prime rebound spot versus a Miami defense that has allowed the NFL’s sixth-most QB rushing yards per game (20.1) and especially high fantasy scores to dual threats Deshaun Watson (QB1), Mitchell Trubisky (QB5), Andrew Luck (QB6), and Allen himself (QB2). Allen’s ceiling is as high as any quarterback’s on the Week 17 slate. … Although Zay Jones led the Bills in Week 16 receiving (5/67/1), his production was spiked in the slot because Isaiah McKenzie missed nearly half of the game after being carted off for a concussion check. Jones’ 20 slot routes were his most since Week 9, and over half of Jones’ production (3/42/1) occurred inside against the Pats. Jones ran just 8 and 9 slot routes in Weeks 14-15, struggling in both games. McKenzie was cleared and will resume slot duties this week, pushing Jones back outside.
Robert Foster is Allen’s preferred DFS-stack partner after drawing only one fewer Week 16 target than Jones, leading Buffalo in Air Yards (148), and missing out on a big game only because Foster lost a would-be 82-yard touchdown in the sun after beating Patriots top CB Stephon Gilmore on a perfectly-thrown first-quarter Allen bomb. 49% of Foster’s targets have come on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, the league’s second-highest rate and particularly notable because the still-Xavien Howard-less Dolphins have been burned for the NFL’s seventh-most 20-plus-yard completions (55). … Jason Croom is a Week 17 sleeper coming off season highs in playing time (72%), targets (6), and production (4/55/0) in last week’s loss to the Pats. Miami allows the NFL’s tenth-most fantasy points to tight ends.
Score Prediction: Bills 24, Dolphins 13
Dallas @ NY Giants
Team Totals: Giants 23.5, Cowboys 17.5
His Rookie of the Year chances threatened by Baker Mayfield, and the Giants’ No. 2-overall draft-day decision under increased scrutiny with No. 3 pick Sam Darnold finishing hot for the crosstown Jets – exacerbated by Justin Herbert staying in school -- this is a prime opportunity for the G-Men to feed Saquon Barkley heavily before the home crowd against a Cowboys team expected to rest starters. Dallas allows the NFL’s fourth-most running back catches per game (6.3), while Barkley’s 87 grabs rank second at his position behind Christian McCaffrey’s 106. Barkley is 108 yards shy of Ezekiel Elliott for third-most total yards all time by a rookie running back and 253 behind Edgerrin James for second. Barkley needs 14 receptions to tie Anquan Boldin for most ever by a rookie, regardless of position. If both Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott sit, Barkley could win the NFL rushing title with 237 yards. Popping as Week 17’s No. 4 buy-low running back in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model, Barkley is this week’s premier RB1 play.
Although Barkley is the likeliest centerpiece of New York’s game plan, Evan Engram can’t be overlooked as a high-ceiling TE1 facing a Dallas defense allowing the NFL’s fourth-most tight end catches per game (5.4) and likely to rest first-string linebackers and safeties. Engram has averaged nearly 4.0 more career PPR points in games missed by Odell Beckham (quad), including an 88.3-yard average over the past three weeks. … Sterling Shepard is also playable after pacing the G-Men in Week 16 targets (7) and receiving (6/113/0) despite staying outside with Bennie Fowler in the slot against the Colts. Perimeter CBs Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie are likely to rest as two of Dallas' most-valuable defenders. Slot CB Anthony Brown (back) will almost certainly sit. Shepard averages 8.5 career targets per game with Beckham inactive, versus only 6.3 targets when OBJ plays.
Despite Jerry Jones’ public claims the Cowboys will go all out, Dallas’ inability to improve its No. 4 seed suggests Jerry is fibbing. Jones made similar 2016 statements that proved false, as Jason Garrett’s team left in Dak Prescott for only two drives and didn’t play Elliott at all. The 2016 team earned a playoff bye, whereas this year’s club didn’t and is incentivized to treat its regular season finale as an opportunity to rest ahead of next week’s Wild Card Round. Most telling is the line movement; the G-Men opened favored by three, and have since been bet up to six-point favorites. In Week 17 of 2016, carries were split three ways between Alfred Morris (8), Darren McFadden (7), and Lance Dunbar (3) with Mark Sanchez doing the bulk of Dallas’ quarterbacking. Expect to see Rod Smith, Darius Jackson, and Jamize Olawale sharing the backfield while Cooper Rush takes the most snaps from center. The Giants’ D/ST is a low-cost DFS punt as a large home favorite facing what’s likely to be an expansion-level offense.
Score Prediction: Giants 27, Cowboys 13
Atlanta @ Tampa Bay
Team Totals: Buccaneers 26, Falcons 25
As Week 17’s second-highest-totaled affair with neither team at risk of wholesale resting, Falcons-Bucs sets up as safe for fantasy investments beginning with Jameis Winston, who has massive future earnings on the line. Winston is owed a $20.9 million non-guaranteed 2019 salary the Bucs still must decide to pay, or send Winston to the free agent market. In a very-winnable Week 16 game at Dallas, Winston took a step back with three delay-of-game penalties and two lost fumbles, the first returned to the house from 69 yards out and the second occurring at Tampa Bay’s four-yard line. Be it for the team that drafted him or free agent suitors, this is Winston’s final opportunity to showcase himself at the end of a tumultuous year marred by a three-game suspension, turnover proneness, and repeated benchings. It can’t hurt that Atlanta surrenders the NFL’s second-most quarterback rushing yards per game (24.3), while Jameis is averaging a career-high 31.0 rushing yards in his seven games played start to finish. Winston has carved Dan Quinn’s team for a 16:4 TD-to-INT ratio and 8.16 YPA in six career meetings.
Winston’s Weeks 12-16 target distribution: Adam Humphries 41; Mike Evans 39; Chris Godwin 29; Cameron Brate 19; Jacquizz Rodgers 18; DeSean Jackson 12; Peyton Barber 10. … Humphries has averaged 5.4 catches for 54 yards and 0.3 touchdowns in Winston’s seven full games. This week’s high-scoring projection and plus draw enhance Humphries’ PPR outlook against a Falcons team that yielded at- or above-expectation production to fellow slot WRs Sterling Shepard (5/167/0), Maurice Harris (10/124/0), Tyler Boyd (11/100/0), Larry Fitzgerald (7/82/0), Humphries (3/82/0), Jarius Wright (7/69/0), Cole Beasley (5/51/0), Randall Cobb (5/43/1), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (4/34/1) over its last 12 games. Humphries also popped as Week 17’s No. 12 buy-low player in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. … Evans ranks No. 5 in the NFL in Air Yards (755) and No. 7 in receiving yards (517) over the past six weeks. Albeit a long shot, Evans could pass Julio Jones for the league’s receiving-yardage lead by outgaining Jones by 121 yards. … No D-Jax (Achilles’) gives Godwin one more chance to bust his late-season slump after managing an ugly combined 4/52/0 stat line on 19 targets in Weeks 14-16 against New Orleans, Baltimore, and Dallas’ elite secondaries. Atlanta’s defensive backfield is far from elite, conceding the NFL’s third-most touchdowns to wide receivers (20) and a 6/56/1 receiving line to Godwin in these clubs’ Week 6 date. … Brate has finished below 40 yards in 15-of-15 games, and coach Dirk Koetter conceded this week Brate has played hurt all year. Brate is an entirely touchdown-or-bust option facing a Falcons defense that has surrendered five TDs to tight ends on the year.
The Falcons’ offense is short on standout Week 17 plays against a Bucs defense that has improved its scoring allowance dramatically under interim DC Mark Duffner, yielding a 20.2-point average over its last five games after hemorrhaging 32.9 PPG in Weeks 1-11. Tampa has also permitted fifteen fewer points per game at home than on the road, while Matt Ryan’s yards per attempt fall from 8.8 to 7.3 and his passer rating from 118.0 to 99.3 away from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. … Brian Hill has plenty at stake as a fringe-NFL player coming off a career-best 8/115/0 rushing line, albeit spiked by an individual 60-yard run and sullied by Hill’s fourth-quarter lost fumble. Built big (6’1/219) with plus speed (4.54), Hill didn’t fumble once on 357 touches as a 2016 senior at Wyoming, suggesting the loose ball was an anomaly. Hill caught only eight passes that year and has just two receptions on 54 NFL snaps in a Falcons offense that does not prioritize target opportunities for running backs. Hill’s run-game matchup is enticing, though; the Bucs got pummeled for 186/1,006/6 rushing (5.41 YPC) by enemy backs in Weeks 9-16. Unfortunately, Tevin Coleman (groin) will to try to play, severely diminishing Hill's usage projection.
Barring Julio Jones (hip, rib) missing Sunday’s game – he is fully expected to play – Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley’s big Week 16 box scores are tough to chase after both did so much damage on Panthers coverage busts. Ridley gained 83% of his yardage on a wide-open 75-yard TD, and over half of Sanu’s production came on an unguarded 44-yard score. … Julio enters Week 17 first in the NFL in receiving yards with a 114-yard lead on DeAndre Hopkins and 121-yard head start on aforementioned Evans. It’s unclear whether Jones intends on playing the whole game; due to the injuries, Julio’s snap rates were 48% and 52% the past two weeks. The NFL receiving-yards crown is a significant enough milestone that we can expect Jones to position himself for at least 60 yards.
Score Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Falcons 23
Jacksonville @ Houston
Team Totals: Texans 23.5, Jaguars 16.5
Despite losing at Philadelphia last week, the Texans clinched a playoff berth in last Sunday night's Steelers loss. Houston remains in danger of losing a first-round home game and falling to the AFC’s sixth seed with a Week 17 loss, so Bill O’Brien’s team won’t lack motivation. A top-12 QB1 in 10 of his last 14 starts, Deshaun Watson is coming off consecutive top-two scores in road tilts with the Jets and Eagles to now face a Jekyll & Hyde Jaguars defense that has remained stout when going all out but flashed inconsistent effort in road losses to Buffalo and Tennessee. Jacksonville allows a league-high 27.0 QB rushing yards per game, noteworthy for Watson, who ranks fourth at his position in rushing (485). This is a higher-variance but still elite-upside spot for Watson. Simply having the word “Jacksonville” on the schedule is certain to keep his DFS ownership low. … Lamar Miller (ankle) will return after effectively missing two games. Even as a six-point home-favorite lead back, Miller’s trust factor is low with shaky health behind poor run blocking and inefficient-yet-trustworthy Alfred Blue and D’Onta Foreman available in reserve if Miller falters. The Jags’ run defense righted its ship since Week 14’s Thursday night Derrick Henry destruction, holding Dolphins and Redskins backs to a putrid 38/102/0 (2.68 YPC) rushing line in its last two games.
DeAndre Hopkins escaped his last four Jalen Ramsey meetings with receiving lines of 3/50/1 – 4/80/1 – 7/55/1 – 8/87/0, demonstrating a high floor even in one of the NFL’s toughest cornerback matchups. His Week 17 ceiling comes into play via immense target upside with Demaryius Thomas (Achilles’) joining Will Fuller (ACL) on I.R., leaving reserve slot man DeAndre Carter, UDFA rookie Vyncint Smith out of Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina, and perhaps hamstring-hobbled Keke Coutee to round out Houston’s wideout corps. Already entering Sunday’s regular season finale with double-digit targets in four straight games, Hopkins’ sheer volume projection is as lofty as any receiver’s on this week’s slate.
Back under center in place of going-nowhere Cody Kessler, Blake Bortles is worth DGAF discussion as a DFS-tournament spin facing a Texans defense that has yielded top-13 fantasy results to five straight quarterbacks, including Sam Darnold, Nick Foles, and Andrew Luck’s top-three scores. Although facing J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, and Whitney Mercilus behind a Jaguars line missing 4-of-5 starters keeps Houston’s D/ST firmly in play, Jacksonville’s likely inability to grind rushing success versus the Texans’ AFC-best run defense should force more onto Bortles’ plate, increasing his scrambling potential along with high-variance passes against a beatable Texans backend. … Bortles’ best DFS-stack partner is Dede Westbrook, the Jags’ lone skill-position player still playing at a high level late in a lost year. Westbrook leads Jacksonville in targets (66), catches (42), yards (517), and touchdowns (4) on passes thrown by Bortles in 2018, and popped as Week 17’s No. 4 buy-low player in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model.
Score Prediction: Texans 24, Jaguars 23
NY Jets @ New England
Team Totals: Patriots 29, Jets 15.5
Their passing game at a crossroads with Rob Gronkowski on his last legs, Josh Gordon long gone, and 41-year-old Tom Brady on pace for his second-worst passer rating in a decade, the Patriots fully embraced a run-first game plan in last week’s smooth-sailing defeat of Buffalo, amassing 47 rushes to 25 throws with Sony Michel as the focal point but WRs Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett also playing meaningful run-game roles. With New England favored by nearly two TDs at home, this game seems likely to flow similarly against a Jets team opponents pounded for 125-plus rushing yards in five of the last six weeks, including eight rushing TDs. Running backs specifically lit up Todd Bowles’ defense for 237/1,110/8 (4.68 YPC) rushing in that span. Ranked No. 3 in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards with a league-low 49 tackles for loss allowed, the Pats will enter January with one of the NFL’s most-lethal and multi-pronged rushing attacks. Michel’s potency shows up in his 5.0 yards-per-carry average on first-down runs, when defenses are in their heaviest packages. Averaging 18.4 touches per game since New England’s 11 bye, Michel is a high-ceiling RB2 play against the Jets with a shot to become this year’s Patriots playoffs star. The Chiefs and Chargers are two of the AFC’s most-dangerous teams, and both have glaring run-defense deficiencies.
Julian Edelman remains New England’s lone bankable pass catcher with 17 more targets than any other Patriot since the bye and 90-plus total yards and/or a touchdown in nine of his last ten games. Attacking the Jets’ slot coverage has been a profitable strategy all year; Dede Westbrook (9/130/0), Adam Thielen (9/110/1), Jarvis Landry (8/103/0), Zay Jones (8/93/1), Edelman himself (4/84/1), Golden Tate (7/79/1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (5/75/0), Emmanuel Sanders (9/72/0), Chester Rogers (4/55/1), DeAndre Carter (2/55/0), and Anthony Miller (3/37/1) all produced at or above expectation versus Gang Green.
On an absolute tear to close out his rookie year, Sam Darnold followed up Week 14’s comeback win at Buffalo with QB3 (Texans) and QB7 (Packers) fantasy results, last week becoming the youngest player in NFL history to pass for 300 yards and three TDs in the same game. Darnold’s 81.4 QBR in Weeks 14-16 led the entire league, and he’s now gone 86 straight pass attempts without throwing a pick. As New England yields the NFL’s ninth-most QB rushing yards per game (18.3), Darnold has notably tacked on 14.8 yards rushing over his last six starts after averaging just 3.5 in his initial six. … Elijah McGuire heads to Foxboro coming off touch counts of 20 – 21 – 17 after playing a career-high 85% of Gang Green’s Week 16 snaps. McGuire’s 50 combined routes run in Weeks 15-16 were fifth most among NFL backs, raising McGuire’s chances of staying game-script proof and especially helpful versus a Patriots team allowing the league’s eighth-most receiving yards per game to running backs (51.7). Bill Belichick’s defense got trampled for 135/758/4 (5.61 YPC) rushing by enemy backs over its last seven games.
Darnold’s Weeks 14-16 targets: Robby Anderson 31; McGuire and Chris Herndon 13; Jermaine Kearse 11; Trenton Cannon 7; Quincy Enunwa and Jordan Leggett 4; Deontay Burnett 2. … Darnold’s best DFS-tournament stack partner is always Anderson, who ranks No. 7 among NFL wideouts in targets, No. 2 in Air Yards (454), and No. 2 in receiving yards (312) since Darnold returned from injury three games ago. As Anderson’s game is built on making plays downfield, it’s notable that New England has conceded the NFL’s seventh-most completions of 20-plus yards (55). … Darnold’s connection with Anderson ensures Belichick will put a game-plan bullseye on the Jets’ top receiver, of course, which brings No. 2 option Herndon into play as a potential box-score beneficiary. Albeit with Josh McCown quarterbacking, Herndon set season highs in targets (8) and catches (7) in these teams’ Week 12 meeting, while New England permits the NFL’s 12th-most fantasy points to tight ends this year. Anderson and Herndon’s target projections are further enhanced by Kearse (Achilles’) and Enunwa’s (ankle) expected absences.
Score Prediction: Patriots 27, Jets 21
Detroit @ Green Bay
Team Totals: Packers 26, Lions 18
Intent on finishing strong late in a lost season, the Packers defeated the Jets 44-38 in furious Week 16 overtime fashion keyed by Aaron Rodgers’ 474 total yards, four TDs, and 42.9 standard-league fantasy points, second most by a quarterback all year behind only Mitchell Trubisky’s 43.5-point Week 4 eruption versus Tampa Bay. Kirk Cousins and Josh Allen each tore up Detroit for top-ten fantasy scores in Weeks 15-16, while Rodgers lit up Matt Patricia’s defense for Week 5’s overall QB1 finish. Although the Lions have held enemy backs to 193/762/5 (3.95 YPC) rushing since acquiring NT Damon Harrison nine games ago, they’ve been lit up for a 17:4 TD-to-INT ratio and 8.33 yards per pass attempt in that same span. This is another smash spot for Rodgers. … Jamaal Williams dominated Green Bay’s Week 16 backfield, parlaying 21 touches into 156 yards with a score on a season-high 94% playing-time clip. No other Packers back even logged a snap. Williams is an RB2 with RB1 upside as an every-down workhorse in Aaron Jones’ (knee, I.R.) absence on a Packers team favored by over a touchdown at home. Missing RE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder, I.R.), DT Da’shawn Hand (knee, I.R.), and NT A'Shawn Robinson (knee, I.R.), however, the Lions aren't as imposing up front as their low second-half rushing-efficiency allowed suggests.
Rodgers’ Weeks 13-16 target distribution: Davante Adams 55; Jimmy Graham 24; Marquez Valdes-Scantling 20; Williams 19; Randall Cobb 18; Equanimeous St. Brown 12; Lance Kendricks and Jake Kumerow. … Although Rodgers got Adams within two catches of breaking Sterling Sharpe’s single-season franchise receptions record (112) by peppering him with an otherworldly 18 targets against the Jets, Adams still needs 134 yards to pass Jordy Nelson’s receiving-yardage mark (1,519). Even as Lions top CB Darius Slay is a formidable opponent, Adams hung 9/140/1 on Detroit in Week 5 with 99 of his yards and Adams’ touchdown coming directly in Slay’s man coverage. … St. Brown, Valdes-Scantling, and Kumerow all came alive in last week’s win over the Jets, but they benefited from Cobb’s (concussion) inactivity and Rodgers’ season highs in completions (37) and attempts (55), creating more opportunity to go around. Cobb is back, St. Brown (concussion) is doubtful, and offenses facing the slow-paced Lions average just 20.3 completions on 30.4 attempts per game, both bottom-five marks.
Kenny Golladay is the lone Lion worth Week 17 fantasy consideration with eight-plus targets in six of his last seven games facing a Packers secondary that has been torched by fellow perimeter WRs Robby Anderson (9/140/1), Josh Gordon (5/130/1), Marquise Goodwin (4/126/2), Julio Jones (8/106/2), Kenny G himself (4/98/1), Stefon Diggs (8/77/1), Tyler Lockett (5/71/0), and Josh Reynolds (3/42/2) over its last ten games. On the year, Green Bay has allowed the NFL’s second-most TDs to wideouts (21). As Golladay managed 58 scoreless yards against Minnesota despite drawing a season-high 15 targets on the NFL’s second-most Air Yards (197) in Week 16, he is a prime positive-regression candidate at Lambeau Field.
Score Prediction: Packers 27, Lions 17
Carolina @ New Orleans
Team Totals: Saints 25.5, Panthers 18.5
UDFA rookie Kyle Allen out of Houston will draw Carolina’s Week 17 quarterback start surrounded by as many reserves as possible amid reports Christian McCaffrey may not play at all. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to lead the Saints in quarterback snaps but could wind up sharing time with Drew Brees early and Taysom Hill late, throwing to immortals Austin Carr, Simmie Cobbs, and perhaps Dan Arnold. While Carolina has nothing to play for beyond draft position, New Orleans is locked into the NFC’s No. 1 seed.
Score Prediction: Saints 25, Panthers 15
4:25 PM ET Games
Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh
Team Totals: Steelers 30, Bengals 15.5
Needing a win and Browns upset of the Ravens to extend their season, the Steelers’ best effort should be expected in this classic bounce-back spot as Mike Tomlin’s team returns home from last week’s road loss to the Saints. Pittsburgh poured 28 points on New Orleans – most allowed by Sean Payton’s team since Week 9 – and now catches a Bengals defense giving up league highs in points (29.3) and yards (418.3) per game. 11-of-15 quarterbacks to face Cincinnati have tallied top-12 fantasy results, while Ben Roethlisberger has top-12 scores in 11 of his last 14 starts. He’s one of the highest-floor, highest-ceiling QB1 plays on the Week 17 slate. … Although Pittsburgh’s history is to feature one back and one back only, OC Randy Fichtner insisted after Thursday’s practice that Jaylen Samuels has earned a significant role despite James Conner’s (ankle) expected return. “No doubt he has,” said Fichtner, calling Samuels “that back who could give you some dimension in the passing game, maybe take some situational football off of James’ hands. … He’s proven he can do that.” If Fitchtner’s coachspeak is to be trusted, it sounds like Conner will lead the Steelers’ backfield in Week 17 rushing attempts and Samuels in targets.
Big Ben’s post-bye target distribution: Antonio Brown 95; JuJu Smith-Schuster 90; Vance McDonald 41; Conner 33; Ryan Switzer 26; James Washington 21; Samuels 20; Jesse James 17; Eli Rogers 5. … Without LCB Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder), the Bengals may lean on William Jackson to shadow Brown. Although Jackson has played well this year, he gave up Browns No. 3 WR Rashard Higgins’ 17-yard touchdown last week and isn’t quite an impenetrable opponent. Brown hit Jerry Rice mode in last Sunday’s Superdome track meet, parlaying a season-high 19 targets into 14/185/2 receiving with nearly half of it coming in stud CB Marshon Lattimore’s coverage. Brown dropped 5/105/1 when the Bengals hosted the Steelers in Week 6. … Although Cincinnati’s slot defense has improved with Darqueze Dennard healthy, Smith-Schuster has played on the perimeter more lately and gained 59 of his 115 yards on outside routes at the Saints. Kirkpatrick’s backup is fifth-round rookie Darius Phillips, whom PFF has charged with 20-of-26 targets allowed (77%) for 189 yards and two touchdowns this year. JuJu went 7/111/0 receiving in these clubs’ Week 6 date. … McDonald is a matchup-based TE1 option against Cincinnati, who got obliterated for 7/92/2 by Browns tight ends last week after coughing up 4/77/1 to Raiders tight ends the week prior.
No Bengals pass catchers can be considered truly trustworthy in a Bengals offense that has generated 170 passing yards or fewer in four of Jeff Driskel’s five starts. C.J. Uzomah has come closest with team highs in targets (29) and catches (18) on Driskel’s throws and top-12 cumulative PPR points since Driskel took over in Week 12. Uzomah is the most-sensible Bengal to use in DFS game stacks featuring Steelers. Pittsburgh has allowed the NFL’s sixth-most catches per game to tight ends (5.2), including at- or above-expectation receiving lines to Jared Cook (7/116/0), Travis Kelce (7/109/2), Austin Hooper (9/77/0), O.J. Howard (6/72/0), Uzomah himself (6/54/0), Maxx Williams (5/51/0), Mark Andrews (3/50/0), Matt LaCosse (3/34/1), Cameron Brate (3/34/1), Derek Carrier (2/29/1), and Seth DeValve (2/28/1). With Matt Lengel handling in-line blocking duties in last week’s loss to Cleveland, Uzomah secured all four of his receptions in the slot, where the Steelers’ zone coverage has been infamously flamed all season.
Score Prediction: Steelers 34, Bengals 13
Cleveland @ Baltimore
Team Totals: Ravens 23.5, Browns 17.5
The Ravens host Cleveland in win-and-in position keyed by the league’s run-heaviest offense wherein Lamar Jackson has shown a low fantasy ceiling but ranked No. 9 in cumulative QB scoring through six starts. On a 5-1 roll over their last six games, however, the Browns are playing as hard as any NFL team and already beat Baltimore once this year, outlasting John Harbaugh’s club 12-9 in Week 5 overtime. Cleveland has held 11-of-15 quarterbacks faced to scores of QB15 or worse, while Gregg Williams’ unit shut down the two most-mobile passers on its 2018 schedule for below-expectation QB15 (Deshaun Watson) and QB24 (Cam Newton) finishes. Jackson is a fringe starter lacking DFS-tournament-caliber upside. … Albeit in a tiny sample, Cleveland’s run-defense improvement at least gives Williams’ club a puncher’s chance at containing Baltimore’s diverse ground game after holding Bengals, Broncos, and Panthers backs to 53/167/2 (3.15 YPC) rushing in Weeks 14-16. Beginning with most recent, Gus Edwards’ touch counts are 15 – 19 – 16 – 21 to Kenneth Dixon’s 10 – 12 – 9 – 9 since Dixon came off I.R./return a month ago. As neither Ravens back has exceeded two catches in a game all year, Edwards and Dixon amount to touchdown-reliant plays in the fifth-lowest-totaled contest on this slate.
“They are playing for a playoff spot,” Baker Mayfield said at his Wednesday press conference. “We are playing to prove who we are.” Even as 7-7-1 Cleveland’s playoff hopes no longer exist, their inspirational rookie quarterback’s drive and determination, and Williams’ intention of shedding his interim head-coaching tag certainly do. We can lock in an all-out Browns effort, but Baltimore’s ability to suck play-volume life out of offenses has become a major concern for all opponents, exacerbated by the Ravens’ sheer defensive dominance. Excluding Week 14’s overtime loss at Arrowhead, offenses facing Baltimore have lost 10.9 plays per game off their season averages since Lamar Jackson usurped Joe Flacco six starts ago, stymieing box-score production. … The Browns player worth the longest Week 17 look is David Njoku against a Ravens defense whose greatest vulnerability is in the middle of the field, where DC Wink Martindale’s unit yields the NFL’s tenth-most catches (5.0) and yards (56.0) per game to tight ends. Njoku’s results are all over the map, but he ranks a respectable ninth among tight ends in Air Yards (228) and a dominant third at the position in yards after catch (136) since the Browns’ Week 11 bye.
Score Prediction: Browns 17, Ravens 16
Oakland @ Kansas City
Team Totals: Chiefs 33.5, Raiders 19.5
Favored for the AFC’s No. 1 seed but also at risk of a fifth-seed finish with a loss and “help,” the Chiefs are in no position to rest starters, particularly after losing two straight to the Chargers and Seattle. As Kansas City’s highest-probability outcome remains a first-round bye with home field throughout the playoffs – and Oakland is out-matched – the Chiefs would be mistaken to take any approach other than going all out, challenging for statistical milestones, and entering the postseason on the highest-possible note. Patrick Mahomes is a Week 17 hammer play in an offense that should have 40-point aspirations. … Spencer Ware’s (hamstring) return figures to revert Kansas City’s backfield to a multi-headed timeshare, even after Damien Williams held down the fort more than capably. Williams didn’t help his cause on last week’s lost fumble, and Ware out-touched Williams 35 to 19 in the two weeks before Ware went down.
Mahomes’ Weeks 11-16 target distribution: Travis Kelce 55; Tyreek Hill 50; Chris Conley 26; Damien 20; Demarcus Robinson 16; Demetrius Harris 13; Ware 6; Kelvin Benjamin 4; Darrel Williams 3. … This is a slump-busting spot for Kelce after consecutive disappointing games, the latter caused when Mahomes overthrew Kelce for a wide-open would-be 36-yard TD in the first quarter at Seattle. Kelce dismantled Oakland (12/168/2) in these clubs’ Week 13 game, and no team has allowed more fantasy points to tight ends than the Raiders. Kelce needs only 53 yards to break Rob Gronkowski’s single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end (1,327). Kelce also must hold off George Kittle, however; the 49ers’ tight end lurks 46 yards behind Kelce and 99 behind Gronk. … Although Hill (foot) may be less than 100%, he ran a pass route on all 41 of Mahomes’ Week 16 dropbacks, played 95% of the snaps, and tied Kelce for the team lead in targets (9). This is a redemption game for Tyreek, who posted his lowest yardage total (13) all season at Oakland in Week 13, highlighted by dropping a would-be 52-yard touchdown bomb. It’s Tyreek’s lone drop since Week 7. The Raiders have allowed a league-high 21 TDs to wide receivers. Hill is a lock-and-load play as Week 17’s No. 3 buy-low player in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model.
Visiting Arrowhead on a short week, this is a letdown spot for Jon Gruden’s Raiders after last Monday night’s home win over the Broncos on the back of Doug Martin’s tough running and Dwayne Harris’ clever 99-yard return-game score after Denver failed to down Colby Wadman’s punt at the one-yard line. The Raiders have significant home-away scoring splits, averaging 22.4 points per game at The Black Hole versus 15.4 on the road. Kansas City’s scoring allowance is even more lopsided, permitting 34.3 PPG outside of Arrowhead versus 20.1 in K.C. The Chiefs’ fantasy D/ST is a better Week 17 play than most Raiders skill-position players; 9 of the last 12 defenses to face Oakland tallied top-11 scores, while the Chiefs rank second in the NFL in sacks (49), and the Raiders have allowed the league’s fifth-most sacks (49). … Albeit scoreless since Week 5, Jordy Nelson established himself as Derek Carr’s go-to guy in the last month by averaging nine targets per game, out-targeting Jared Cook 36 to 26, and ranking 23rd among wide receivers in Air Yards (322) with six catches in four straight, including a ten-catch, 97-yard Week 13 effort against Kansas City. Underpriced on DFS sites relative to his WR2-caliber usage, Nelson is my favorite game-stack option on the Raiders’ side in what may be the 33-year-old’s final NFL game.
Score Prediction: Chiefs 40, Raiders 17
LA Chargers @ Denver
Team Totals: Chargers 24, Broncos 17.5
Phillip Lindsay’s broken wrist narrows the Broncos’ backfield from three to two, with Royce Freeman promoted to lead runner and Devontae Booker handling passing downs. Freeman’s Week 17 matchup is unimposing; depleted by defensive line and linebacker injuries, the Chargers permitted a crisp 80/365/5 (4.56 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs in their last four games. Freeman’s nonexistent receiving role makes him one of the NFL’s most game-script-dependent backs, however, with just 10 targets in 13 appearances and two receptions since Week 5. Freeman likely needs the Broncos to stay close on the scoreboard to pay off. Booker is a PPR sleeper with 33 catches on 44 targets facing a Chargers defense allowing the NFL’s sixth-most receiving yards per game to enemy backs (54.7). The Bolts are favored by nearly a touchdown, and Booker will benefit if his team is trailing. … Whereas outside WRs Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick have swapped productive games and will catch Bolts top CB Casey Hayward on more snaps, DaeSean Hamilton has been Case Keenum’s steadiest weapon with a team-high 30 targets in three games since Emmanuel Sanders’ Achilles’ tear, catching six-plus balls in each. Hamilton’s Week 17 matchup is also most forgiving against Chargers slot CB Desmond King, who has big-time playmaking ability but has been charged with the NFL’s seventh-most receptions allowed (55) by PFF. Hamilton is the top PPR play in the Broncos’ pass-catcher corps and, like Booker, would benefit if they fall behind.
As the Chargers still stand a long-shot chance at the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a win at Denver and Raiders upset of the Chiefs, Anthony Lynn’s team will play Week 17 at full tilt, especially important following last week’s home loss to Baltimore. Denver has been reduced to spoiler after barely showing up for last Monday night’s embarrassing Black Hole defeat, while soon-fired Broncos coach Vance Joseph is already being talked about as Cincinnati’s next defensive coordinator. … Melvin Gordon returned from his three-game MCL sprain for 15 touches on 67% of the snaps against the Ravens, losing situational passing-game work to Justin Jackson as part of being eased back in but dominating carries with 12 to Jackson’s one. Austin Ekeler’s (stingers/concussion) return will likely render Jackson irrelevant again. Gordon draws a Broncos run defense that has come undone lately, surrendering 80-plus rushing yards to an individual back in four straight games, including Doug Martin’s season-best effort (21/107/1) on Monday night. His passing-game role likely to expand going forward, Gordon’s DFS ownership rate will likely be lower than his ceiling warrants as a feature back on a team favored by nearly a touchdown in an unimposing matchup. Gordon pounded Joseph’s defense for 156 yards on 24 touches in these clubs’ Week 11 date.
Keenan Allen returned from his hip pointer as a full-time Week 16 player, drawing eight targets on his usual 94% playing-time clip. Allen’s box-score results disappointed as the Ravens’ defense harassed Philip Rivers into year lows in yards (181) and yards per attempt (4.9), failing to throw a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 3 of last season. A Week 17 bounce back is likely; Rivers torched Joseph’s defense for his second-highest yardage total of the year (401) in Week 11 with Allen capitalizing for 9/89/1 receiving on a team-high 12 targets, even as stud slot CB Chris Harris chased him for most of the game. Harris (broken leg) is done for the season, forcing the Broncos to play musical chairs in the slot. S Justin Simmons took a Week 15 turn, then was replaced by career perimeter CB Bradley Roby last week with journeyman Tramaine Brock and rookie Isaac Yiadom on the boundaries. For Allen, this is a plus draw in a spot where one of the NFL’s best receivers appears likely to go overlooked in DFS. … Antonio Gates is worth mentioning based on his low DFS cost, matchup, and increasing role. The Broncos have surrendered the NFL’s fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends, including Gates’ season-best 5/80/1 line in Week 11. Kept in bubble wrap all year, Gates’ stretch-run role has expanded dramatically. He set season highs in snaps (67%) and routes run (31) in last week’s loss and has five targets in back-to back games.
Score Prediction: Chargers 27, Broncos 20
Chicago @ Minnesota
Team Totals: Vikings 22.5, Bears 18
The Vikings win and they’re in after taking care of Week 16 business in 27-9 fashion over Detroit, setting up Mike Zimmer’s team to control its own destiny. Conceivably, the Bears could rest starters if the Rams put a big early number on the 49ers, thus locking Chicago into the NFC's No. 3 seed. Pragmatically, the Vikings are 2018’s most-desperate team, facing a Bears squad that maintains No. 2 NFC-seed aspirations if the Rams choke. … Over the last month, Dalvin Cook’s touch counts improved to 17 > 18 > 20 > 19 following a sustained-underutilized period. Cook has also caught at least three balls in eight of his last ten games. As running-back matchup advantages are nonexistent against the Bears, Cook is purely a bet-on-volume RB2 play on a 20-plus-touch projection. … Both Vikings wideouts are in underrated Week 17 spots, but Stefon Diggs’ historical production against the Bears stands out as vastly superior to Adam Thielen’s. Whereas Diggs has torched DC Vic Fangio’s defense for receiving lines of 13/126/1 – 6/65/1 – 8/76/1 – 3/55/2 – 6/95/1 in five career meetings, Thielen’s corresponding box-score results versus Chicago are 7/66/0 – 6/61/0 – 5/34/0 – 1/7/0 – 3/40/0. As Fangio’s defense is missing stud slot CB Bryce Callahan (broken foot) and has quietly allowed the NFL’s fourth-most catches (14.0) and tenth-most yards (170.2) per game to enemy receivers, both Diggs and Thielen are playable WR2s at likely-low DFS ownership.
No Bears skill players stand out as enticing Week 17 DFS plays in tough matchup at Minnesota choosing from a deep offense where Chicago fields a toolsy but up-and-down quarterback (Mitchell Trubisky), two running backs (Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen), three wideouts (Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Taylor Gabriel) and two tight ends (Trey Burton, Adam Shaheen) all capable of sporadic box-score noise. In these clubs’ Week 11 date, Howard led Chicago in rushing (18/63/0) and Gabriel in receiving (7/52/0). Robinson (ribs) was listed as doubtful on Friday, forcing Josh Bellamy into three-receiver sets.
Score Prediction: Vikings 21, Bears 20
San Francisco @ LA Rams
Team Totals: Rams 29, 49ers 19
Scrapping their three-receiver offense for two-tight end sets in last week’s smooth-sailing win, the Rams restored Jared Goff’s comfort following a tumultuous three-game stretch with a 41:24 run-pass ratio and only four QB hits allowed to the Cardinals’ potent pass rush. Even with Todd Gurley (knee) sidelined again, another run-heavy game plan with bigger personnel packages may be in store against a sagging 49ers defense that permitted 100-plus yards rushing in four of its last five games, including a crisp 90/416/4 (4.62 YPC) rushing line to running backs in the last month. The Rams showed immediate every-down faith in December 18 signing C.J. Anderson, who stampeded Arizona for 162 yards and a touchdown on 21 touches, ripping off chunk gains at will behind Los Angeles’ elite run blocking, which ranks No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards and has allowed tackles for loss on just 18.2% of run plays, the NFL’s eighth-lowest rate. Although Anderson still looks much heavier than his Broncos prime and was a Week 16 non-factor in the passing game, the powerful veteran generated 105 of his 167 rushing yards after contact, more than Gurley has ever gained as a Ram. Anderson is an upside RB2 play as a two-score home-favorite workhorse with another realistic shot at 20-plus touches.
Goff’s post-Cooper Kupp target distribution: Robert Woods 62; Brandin Cooks 48; Josh Reynolds and Gurley 40; Gerald Everett 31; Tyler Higbee 17. … Even in run-first mode, Woods remained the clear-cut centerpiece of the Rams’ Week 16 passing attack with team highs in targets (7) and receiving (6/89/1) plus a rushing score. Rushing attempts are an often-overlooked but high-efficiency means for coach Sean McVay to scheme his playmaking wideouts the rock. Woods has 18 carries on the year, averaging 8.7 yards. Cooks has rushed 10 times for 68 yards and a score. Kupp had 25 yards on four runs before going down, and even Reynolds has carried twice, gaining eight. Despite last week’s shift to two-tight end sets, Woods continued to pace the Rams in slot routes. The Niners have struggled to contain slot receivers all year long, as Golden Tate (7/109/0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3/103/0), Larry Fitzgerald (8/102/1), Adam Thielen (6/102/0), Woods (5/78/0), Doug Baldwin (4/77/2), Tyler Lockett/Baldwin (3/74/2), Adam Humphries (6/54/1), DaeSean Hamilton (7/47/1), and Anthony Miller (3/24/1) all know.
Missing Dante Pettis (MCL), Matt Breida (ankle), and Marquise Goodwin (Achilles’), three 49ers stand out as appealing Week 17 plays. Most obvious is George Kittle, who needs 100 yards to break Rob Gronkowski’s single-season record for receiving yards by a tight end (1,327) but also must hold off Travis Kelce, who has 46 more yards than Kittle. Coach Kyle Shanahan showed he cares about individual milestones by apologizing to Kittle after he fell five yards short of Shannon Sharpe’s 215-yard single-game tight end record in Week 14 against the Broncos. Promisingly, Kittle checks in as Week 17’s No. 2 buy-low player in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model.
Although game script is a concern, Jeff Wilson should have the 49ers’ backfield nearly all to himself sans Breida. Wilson logged 24 touches on an 86% playing-time clip in his Week 14 spot start against a Denver defense that’s far stouter than the Rams, also flashing passing-game chops the week before with eight catches off the bench after Breida went down. The 49ers have stayed competitive with and even upset some of the NFC’s best teams late this year, downing Seattle 26-23 before losing to Chicago by five points last week. If they can hang tough with the Rams, Wilson will likely play a big part in doing so. L.A. allows a cool 4.79 yards per carry and 5.1 catches per game to running backs. … Third and most obscure is Kendrick Bourne, a DFS consideration based on price and opportunity default. With Pettis and Goodwin sidelined and Pierre Garcon on I.R., Bourne is the heavy favorite to lead 49ers receivers in Week 17 targets with slot guys Trent Taylor and Richie James rounding out Shanahan's three-wide sets.
Score Prediction: Rams 24, 49ers 21
Arizona @ Seattle
Team Totals: Seahawks 26, Cardinals 12.5
Seattle is locked into the NFC’s No. 5 or 6 seed regardless of Sunday’s outcome, and will play the Wild Card Round in either Dallas or Chicago. The Seahawks should still look to build an insurmountable early-game lead to create fourth-quarter rest possibilities. The blueprint for defeating Arizona is crystal clear, and Seattle’s run-first philosophy fits like a glove. Even with Rashaad Penny (knee) back, Chris Carson has established himself as the Seahawks’ offensive centerpiece to face a Cardinals defense that has allowed 20 TDs to running backs in 15 games and got pulverized for rushing lines of 41/269/3 (Rams), 27/215/2 (Falcons), and 31/122/1 (Lions) in its last three games with C.J. Anderson, Tevin Coleman, and Zach Zenner leading the way. … Russell Wilson will spend most of Week 17 handing off in an ideal world, but a big box-score game isn’t out of the question if OC Brian Schottenheimer indeed takes a start-fast, then rest-guys approach. Arizona gave up Week 15’s No. 1 overall QB1 score to Matt Ryan, then helped bust Jared Goff’s slump for last week’s QB13 result. Go-to WRs Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett both run over half of their routes in the slot, where Patrick Peterson has traveled on exactly 1% of his 2018 snaps.
In David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald, the Cardinals have just two fantasy-viable skill players remaining in an offense that can’t stay on the field and threatens to get dominated in Week 17 time of possession, limiting opportunities. As Arizona ran only 53 offensive plays in last week’s blowout home loss to the Rams, Johnson managed a season-low 11 touches and enters Week 17 with fewer than 15 touches in consecutive games. Even in a friendly on-paper matchup with a Seattle defense enemy backs torched for 138/750/4 (5.43 YPC) rushing in Weeks 9-16 and the league’s second-most receiving yards per game on the year (59.7), Johnson is a leap-of-faith fantasy bet at CenturyLink Field in the NFL’s least-functional offense. … Fitzgerald has cleared 60 yards once since Arizona’s Week 9 bye and got shut down (3/28/0) when the Cardinals hosted Seattle in Week 4. Fitzgerald’s 26 targets over the last three weeks do give him at least some hope in what may be Fitzgerald’s final NFL game. The 35-year-old slot receiver is also popping as Week 17’s No. 7 buy-low player in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. (Johnson is No. 16.)
Score Prediction: Seahawks 30, Cardinals 10
Philadelphia @ Washington
Team Totals: Eagles 24.5, Redskins 17.5
In his final start as a Redskin, Josh Johnson is a sneaky bet to outkick Week 17 expectations against a Philly defense that struggles against mobile quarterbacks, yielding top-12 fantasy results to Dak Prescott (QB1), Deshaun Watson (QB2), Cam Newton (QB3), Marcus Mariota (QB7), Dak again (QB9), and Blake Bortles (QB12). Johnson is low on supporting-cast talent and long on passing inconsistency, but he runs 4.55, has a 20/116/1 rushing line in a little under ten quarters, and has shown poise with playmaking flashes through two starts. … Washington’s Week 17 game plan is still likely to be run heavy with Adrian Peterson coming off consecutive 21- and 27-touch efforts and in need of one score to pass Jim Brown for fifth-most rushing TDs of all time (106). Peterson looked refreshed in last week’s loss to the Titans, demonstrating his most burst and short-area quickness since October en route to 127 total yards. … Chris Thompson’s touch counts are 5 – 6 – 6 – 6 – 5 in his last five games, rotating with Byron Marshall.
Johnson’s Weeks 14-16 target distribution: Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson 12; Michael Floyd 7; Jeremy Sprinkle and Vernon Davis 6; Peterson, Thompson, and Marshall 5; Maurice Harris 3. … Crowder has led Washington in receiving in each of Johnson’s three appearances and checks in as Week 17’s No. 6 buy-low player in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model. Crowder is easily Washington’s top passing-game bet versus Philadelphia’s injury-ruined secondary, leading the Skins in catches (10) and yards (203) on Johnson’s throws. ... Davis (concussion) missed Week 16 and has been ruled out for Week 17, locking in Sprinkle as Washington's full-time tight end. Last week, Sprinkle ran 16 routes on a season-high 74% of the Redskins' offensive snaps. He's an opportunity-based streamer versus the Eagles.
Playing at a level reminiscent of last year’s playoff run, Nick Foles visits Washington in must-win position having completed 59-of-80 throws (73.8%) for 741 yards (9.3 YPA), four touchdowns, and two picks in consecutive wins over the Rams and Texans. Philly sneaking into this year’s postseason remains in play with a Week 17 victory and Vikings loss to the Bears. Only a spoiler, Washington is uncertain to deliver its best effort amid locker-room in-fighting that cost Pro Bowl alternate D.J. Swearinger his job. Even as something of a narrative-based play, Foles has shown ample upside for continued DFS consideration in stacks with Alshon Jeffery and/or Zach Ertz. … Increasingly a drain on the Eagles’ offense with 49 yards on 26 carries (1.88 YPC) in the last two games and last week’s back-breaking fourth-quarter lost fumble, Josh Adams has devolved into a touchdown-or-bust flex with zero catches since Week 11 and unstable Weeks 14-16 touch counts of 7 – 15 – 11. … Clearly Philadelphia’s best backfield option in last week’s win, Darren Sproles was used accordingly on backfield highs in snaps (50%), routes run (27), and touches (12), parlaying them into 108 yards and a 37-yard TD where Sproles beat three tackles en route to pay dirt. Sproles quietly has three touchdowns in his last four games, earning PPR-specific flex consideration.
Foles’ Weeks 15-16 target distribution: Zach Ertz 23; Alshon Jeffery 13; Sproles 10; Nelson Agholor 9; Golden Tate 8; Wendell Smallwood 6; Dallas Goedert 5; Jordan Matthews 4. … Although Jeffery made last week’s third-quarter highlight reel on a 52-yard gain, his egregious drop of a would-be 50-yard score cost Alshon a big fantasy day. Jeffery still has commanding team leads in Air Yards (197) and receiving yards (242) in Foles’ two starts, earning WR2 valuation against a Redskins defense allowing the NFL’s fifth-most yards per game to wideouts (167.3). … Washington has defended tight ends stingily, but Ertz tallied a near-perfect 9/83/0 receiving mark on ten targets in these clubs’ Week 13 date, while Swearinger had a top-ten PFF coverage grade before his release. Ertz will look to build on his tight end receptions record after passing Jason Witten for most all time last week. … Held to one catch for eight yards in Week 15’s upset of the Rams, Agholor reappeared with Week 16 heroics by beating Texans S Tyrann Mathieu for an 83-yard second-half TD. On wayward target totals of 7 – 2 – 1 – 8 – 3 – 2 – 7 in seven games since the Eagles’ trade for Tate, Agholor is a boom-bust WR4 play in D.C. … Tate has averaged 16.3 routes on 23.7 snaps over the last three weeks with Goedert appropriately elevated to 18.7 routes on 39.3 snaps. Tate’s role could further diminish when Mike Wallace (leg, out) returns, with Agholor moving inside between Jeffery and Wallace, and Tate demoted to No. 4 receiver.
Score Prediction: Eagles 24, Redskins 20
Sunday Night Football
Indianapolis @ Tennessee
Team Totals: Colts 23, Titans 20
Colts-Titans amounts to a playoff game with the winner going to the postseason and the loser going home. Regardless of whether Marcus Mariota (stinger) plays, Tennessee’s offensive intentions are clear. Their season rides on Derrick Henry, whose touch counts are 17 – 34 – 22 to Dion Lewis’ 15 – 10 – 6 over the last three weeks. Indianapolis’ run defense is no walkover, however, holding enemy backs to 156/504/5 (3.23 YPC) rushing in the Colts’ last seven games. Henry should stay fed for as long as Sunday night’s game stays close. Even as a recent non-factor, Lewis would benefit if Tennessee falls behind.
On the NFL’s longest heater, the Colts enter Sunday night’s win-and-in game with eight victories in their last nine to face a Titans defense Andrew Luck owned in Week 11 for season highs in yards per attempt (10.2) and QB rating (143.8) in Indy’s 38-10 beatdown win. Deshaun Watson flamed Tennessee for Week 12’s overall QB1 score the very next week, before Mike Vrabel’s fortunately-scheduled team faced four straight backup-caliber QBs in Josh McCown, Cody Kessler, Eli Manning, and Josh Johnson in the last month. A top-ten QB1 in 10 of his last 12 starts, Luck has been a consistently high-floor producer and is running more with 16.3 rushing yards per game in his last four after Luck averaged 2.0 yards rushing in Weeks 1-12. Luck also catches the Titans without three top defenders in DT Jurrell Casey (knee, I.R.), slot CB Logan Ryan (leg, I.R.), and OLB Brian Orakpo (elbow, out). Motivated and safe, Luck has played at an MVP level for three months. He deserves to finish second in this year’s voting, behind Patrick Mahomes and ahead of Drew Brees. … Marlon Mack was a Week 16 dud as the Giants built a two-score first-half lead, causing negative script and Luck to hoist his second-most pass attempts (47) since Week 5. Even as Mack set year highs in routes run (26) and snaps (64%), his role lessened with the Colts in comeback mode. Mack’s Week 17 concerns include Nyheim Hines’ siphoning of five catches per game over the last month, difference-making C Ryan Kelly’s (neck) likely absence, and Mack’s failure to exceed two catches all year facing a Titans defense allowing a league-low 25.0 receiving yards per game to running backs. Nevertheless, Mack’s roughly 15-touch projection keeps him in play as a mid-range RB2 who’s shown RB1 flashes. Mack’s matchup is improved by Casey's loss; Casey was PFF’s No. 2 run-stopping defensive tackle among 110 qualifiers.
Luck’s Weeks 13-16 target distribution: T.Y. Hilton 41; Eric Ebron 32; Hines 25; Zach Pascal 16; Chester Rogers 14; Dontrelle Inman 12; Ryan Grant 8; Mack 6. … Despite missing most late-season practices with various injuries, Hilton visits Nashville on a white-hot tear, leading the NFL in receiving yards (779) over the past six weeks with a whopping 159-yard edge over runner-up JuJu Smith-Schuster. Tennessee’s secondary had no answers for T.Y. in these clubs’ Week 11 date (9/155/2) as Adoree Jackson absorbed the brunt of Hilton’s damage. … Quiet in the Colts’ Week 15 shutout win over Dallas, then concussed in last week’s second quarter, Ebron is due back for Sunday night’s must-win game. Albeit with Jack Doyle (kidney, I.R.) still playing, Ebron was held catch-less by the Titans in Week 11, and over the course of the year Tennessee has yielded the NFL’s third-fewest yards per game to tight ends (37.6). … Ebron’s early exit combined with the Colts falling behind led to spiked opportunity for Indianapolis’ complementary wideouts, among whom routes run were distributed as follows: Rogers 38; Inman 29; Pascal 25. In addition to pass patterns, Rogers led the non-Hilton receivers in targets (7) and production (7/54/1) and now faces a Titans secondary that lost stingy slot CB Logan Ryan to a broken leg before giving up 5/78/0 receiving to Redskins slot WR Jamison Crowder last week. Rogers runs 90% of his routes in the slot.
Score Prediction: Colts 24, Titans 17