Waiver Wire: Week 16

Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Welcome to the 16th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. With the Super Bowl here in most leagues, the need for stashes is gone. This week’s column is all about right now, and the rankings here are how I rank each of these players for this week. For the truly desperate, there is a section after the running back and receiver adds highlighting some less desirable but still viable options. For those poor souls forced to play in Week 17, watch list and deep cuts will discuss some of the more stash-worthy players available on the wire. There is also a brief look at the best Week 17 matchups following each position.



Three steps to fantasy football glory. Buy the Rotoworld Season Pass, stay up to date on all the breaking news at the Rotoworld News Page, and follow @Rotoworld_FB and @RMSummerlin on Twitter. Championship.



The Drop List



At this point, any player who is not in the starting lineup can be sent packing.

Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson

2. Josh Allen



Running Backs

1. Jamaal Williams

2. Elijah McGuire

3. Kalen Ballage

4. Alfred Blue

5. Keith Ford

Desperation Station: Wendell Smallwood, Zach Zenner, Mike Davis, Kenneth Dixon, D’Onta Foreman, Latavius Murray



Wide Receivers

Mike Williams No. 1 add in leagues he is available

1. Robby Anderson

2. Robert Foster

3. Tyrell Williams

4. Tim Patrick

5. Antonio Callaway

6. Jordy Nelson

7. DaeSean Hamilton

Desperation Station: John Ross, Kenny Stills, David Moore, Dede Westbrook, Michael Gallup, Mohamed Sanu



Tight Ends

1. Ian Thomas

2. Chris Herndon

3. Blake Jarwin



Defense/Special Teams

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. Indianapolis Colts



Kickers

1. Brett Maher

2. Mike Badgley

3. Dan Bailey





Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

QUARTERBACKS

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens – Rostered in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues

Jackson’s passing production has left a lot to be desired, but his rushing production gives him a safe weekly floor. He has gone for at least 67 yards on the ground in each of his five starts, and he racked up 95 yards against the Bucs on Sunday. The Chargers’ defense will be his toughest test to date, but it does not seem like his rushing production is going away. Short of a benching, Jackson is a very safe fantasy option even if he has yet to flash a high-end QB1 ceiling.



2. Josh Allen, Bills – Rostered in 23 percent of Yahoo leagues

Allen’s rushing production concerningly fell off against the Lions, but he was still able to post a solid fantasy game on the back of 204 yards and a score through the air as well as a rushing touchdown. This week he gets a Patriots team which has given up some big rushing games to quarterbacks – eight for 40 to Deshaun Watson, six for 35 to Blake Bortles, and six for 81 and a score to Mitchell Trubisky – as well as the 10th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Likely to be playing from behind, Allen could be in position for a ceiling game.



Watch List: The touchdown train derailed for Derek Carr, but he threw for 263 yards against the Bengals. In a matchup which is better than it looks on paper with the Broncos, Carr could surprise…Sam Darnold has legitimately played well the last two games, and it actually showed up in the box score against the Texans. His matchup this week against the Packers is not particularly imposing…With Derrick Henry dominating, Marcus Mariota has attempted just 44 passes combined in the last two games. Saturday’s home date with Washington shapes up as another game the Titans should be able to control on the ground, making Mariota a low-floor fantasy option…Nick Mullens has played well and put up numbers the last three weeks, but a matchup with the Bears is a bridge too far in single quarterback leagues and makes Mullens a dicey proposition even in two-quarterback formats…After rushing for 45 yards and a touchdown on limited snaps against the Giants, Josh Johnson went for 49 yards on the ground in his first start against the Jaguars. It is possible he offers a nice rushing floor the rest of the season…Nick Foles was able to orchestrate a win on Sunday night, but he failed to throw for a touchdown for the second time in three starts this season.



Week 17: After a few rough matchups in a row, Jameis Winston will be in a great spot against the Falcons. Josh Allen gets a prime matchup against the Dolphins. Derek Carr should be forced to throw more than usual against the Chiefs.



