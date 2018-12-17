Dynasty First Down: Week 15

Monday, December 17, 2018

Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player gaining or losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and much more.

Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com

Risers:

Derrick Henry, RB TEN

The Derrick Henry explosion is so recent that his trade value and dynasty ADP have not even caught up to his performances in the two recent games. In Week Fourteen facing an on again, off again Jaguars defense, Henry set a franchise record with 238 rushing yards as well as four touchdowns to pace the Titans to a huge win. As amazing as that game was, scoring nearly 50 fantasy points, fantasy players still doubted Henry entering Week Fifteen. There was good reason for that concern. Much of the season, Henry had struggled, mired in a timeshare with veteran RB Dion Lewis. Prior to the record-setter, Henry’s season-high in rushing yards was just 58 and he’d scored five touchdowns all season.

All Henry did in his encore performance in Week Fifteen against the Giants was rush for 170 yards and two more touchdowns. That offensive burst over the past two games has moved Henry into a tie for third in rushing touchdowns and moved him all the way up to RB18. After Week Thirteen, Henry was the RB39 for the season. Here’s the thing, we’ve seen this late-season tease from Henry before, including last year when he took over for an injured RB DeMarco Murray and put up huge numbers late in the season and early in the playoffs. That made him a hot dynasty commodity until Tennessee added Lewis to the mix.







