Matchups: SNF and MNF

Sunday, December 16, 2018

Sunday Night Football



Philadelphia @ LA Rams

Team Totals: Rams 32, Eagles 20



You couldn’t dream up a better bounce-back spot than the Rams returning to sunny L.A. to face Philly’s decimated defense with Nick Foles quarterbacking following last Sunday night’s primetime loss at 25-degree Soldier Field. The Eagles have placed RCB Ronald Darby (ACL), LCB Jalen Mills (foot), FS Rodney McLeod (MCL), and DE Derek Barnett (shoulder) on I.R. since the end of September and won’t have MLB Jordan Hicks (calf) or CB Sidney Jones (hamstring) on Sunday night. Despite Jared Goff’s recent struggles – he also played poorly in Week 13 at Detroit – Goff should be teed up confidently as a high-ceiling QB1 in this gorgeous spot. Whereas Cali-born Goff has struggled mightily with a 9:9 TD-to-INT ratio and 7.41 yards per attempt on the road, he’s been a pinpoint marksman (18:2, 9.82) at home. … Philly’s run defense has collapsed since its Week 9 bye, yielding 100-plus rushing yards in each of its ensuing five games with an otherworldly 115/697/5 (6.06 YPC) rushing line allowed to running backs. As DC Jim Schwartz’s unit also permits the NFL’s seventh-most receiving yards per game to Todd Gurley’s position (53.8), this is a massive smash spot for football’s all-purpose TD leader (19). Carson Wentz’s (back) absence further favors Gurley with improved projected game script.



Goff’s target distribution sans Cooper Kupp (ACL): Robert Woods 46; Brandin Cooks 38; Gurley 27; Josh Reynolds 26; Gerald Everett 18; Tyler Higbee 14. … Each member of Los Angeles’ three-wideout package catches a plus draw; Philly’s secondary permits the NFL’s second-most catches (15.2) and yards (199.8) per game to receivers. … Woods is the steadiest bet with stat lines of 5/78/0 – 5/70/1 – 4/72/1 – 5/67/1 – 7/61/0 in Kupp’s five missed games. … Cooks offers the highest ceiling but lowest floor in the corps. The Eagles’ allowance of the NFL’s third-most 20-plus-yard completions (51) bodes especially well for Cooks, who runs 4.33 and has a team-high 13.4-yard aDOT. … Although his efficiency has lacked with Goff struggling, Reynolds’ 233 Air Yards over the Rams’ last three games rank top 30 in the league. He is an upside WR3/flex play with Schwartz certain to devote more defensive attention to Cooks, Woods, and Gurley. … Everett ran a season-high 29 pass routes and out-snapped Higbee (57%, 43%) for the first time all year in last week’s loss to the Bears, also drawing a season-high seven targets. Everett is firmly in play on DFS small slates. Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin (7/56/0) and Giants blocking TE Rhett Ellison (4/77/0) both beat expectations against Philadelphia’s porous pass defense within the last three weeks.



Nick Foles managed QB29 and QB18 scores in Weeks 1-2 starts against the lowly Falcons and Bucs’ defenses and is hard to trust beyond two-quarterback leagues and DFS small-slate tournaments, even against a Rams defense allowing the NFL’s fourth-most touchdown passes (27). Foles adds nothing with his legs, and the Eagles’ offense is functioning at below-par levels after losing OC Frank Reich and QBs coach John DeFilippo in the offseason. … Despite the Rams’ run-defense vulnerability, Josh Adams is a Week 15 fade as a two-score road-dog back with no passing-game role. Adams hasn’t caught a pass since Week 11, and his 12 routes run in last week’s loss to Dallas were Adams’ fewest since Week 10. Although Darren Sproles logged only four Week 14 touches, he hit pay dirt in the passing game, quietly led the backfield in snaps (44%), and is a long-shot PPR sleeper. Sproles shared the backfield with Foles for 29 snaps in Week 1, while his usage expectation is enhanced by Corey Clement’s (knee) loss.

Foles’ 2018 target distribution: Zach Ertz 23; Nelson Agholor 22; Sproles 7; Dallas Goedert 3; Shelton Gibson 2. … The Rams pose a plus draw for Ertz, allowing the league’s sixth-most yards per game to tight ends (67.2) with above-expectation numbers to Travis Kelce (10/127/1), George Kittle (5/98/1), Levine Toilolo (4/90/0), and Ben Watson (3/62/1) within the last two months. Ertz’s Weeks 1-2 receiving lines with Foles were 5/48/0 and 11/94/0. This is a bounce-back spot after the Cowboys contained Ertz last week by guarding him with shutdown CB Byron Jones on passing downs. … Eagles wideout usage has devolved into a week-to-week proposition. This is how Week 14 routes were distributed: Jeffery 36, Agholor 32, Tate 11, Matthews 9. … The Rams quieted Kenny Golladay (3/50/0) and Allen Robinson (5/42/0) in back-to-back games since activating top man-coverage CB Aqib Talib, potentially concerning for fellow plus-sized perimeter WR Jeffery. Although Alshon snapped his five-game scoreless streak in last week’s loss to Dallas, he was held to 50 yards or fewer for the sixth straight game and remains a touchdown-or-bust WR3. … Despite his lofty route total, Agholor’s target counts are all over the map (7 – 2 – 1 – 8 – 3) in five games since the Eagles’ trade for Tate. Agholor is scoreless in 11 straight games. He did log catch totals of 8 and 8 in Foles’ Weeks 1-2 starts. … Tate’s 11 routes run at Dallas were his fewest all year. Tate’s role is nebulous with coaches struggling to incorporate the front office’s in-season acquisition, and he has never caught a pass in his life from Foles. … Goedert put himself back on the low-end streamer map on target counts of 4 – 3 – 5 in Philly’s last three games. Goedert’s 21 routes in last week’s loss were his most since Week 4.



Score Prediction: Rams 42, Eagles 17

Monday Night Football



New Orleans @ Carolina

Team Totals: Saints 29, Panthers 23



Reminiscent of his 2017 stretch-run fade, Cam Newton’s throwing-shoulder problems are getting worse by the week and hit rock bottom in Carolina’s last two games with five combined interceptions despite a coaching-staff emphasis on throwing short. Although New Orleans’ defense began the year slowly, DC Dennis Allen’s unit has carried the team lately with point totals allowed of 14 (Bucs) – 13 (Cowboys) – 17 (Falcons) – 7 (Eagles) – 14 (Bengals) over its last five games keyed by a ferocious pass rush that has 24 sacks and 44 QB hits during that stretch. Struggling to generate power and velocity on throws, Cam was again pulled in favor of Taylor Heinicke for last week’s Hail Mary at the end of the first half. The Saints’ D/ST should be teed up confidently. … Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL in TDs over the last seven weeks (12) and has 100-plus total yards in six straight games. Also popping as Week 15’s No. 1 buy-low player in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model, CMC is always a matchup-proof cinch RB1.



Cam's Weeks 13-14 target distribution: Curtis Samuel 19; McCaffrey 17; D.J. Moore and Ian Thomas 16; Jarius Wright 8; Devin Funchess 6. … Samuel and Moore will have their hands full against Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple with a quarterback struggling to complete anything outside the numbers. Last week against a Browns secondary missing top CB Denzel Ward, Cam went 4-of-11 for 80 yards and a pick on throws ten-plus yards downfield. Still viable WR3s, Moore and Samuel are locked into full-time roles with bankable volume. Moore’s target counts are 8 – 9 – 8 – 8 in the last month. Samuel has 80-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five of his last six games. … Reduced to Carolina’s No. 4 wideout, Funchess went catch-less in Week 14. … Thomas capitalized on the Panthers’ dump-down Week 14 passing game for career highs in targets and catches (9) against the Browns, coming up just shy of a first-quarter TD when he was tackled at the half-yard line after a play-action pass. Thomas’ Week 15 matchup is far tougher against a Saints defense allowing an NFC-low 34.8 yards per game to tight ends.



Drew Brees' main Week 15 concern are his stark home-away splits, tallying top-three fantasy scores in 4-of-6 Superdomed games but finishing QB17 or worse in 5-of-7 road starts. Brees’ matchup is about as good as it gets; Carolina supports high floors by surrendering top-15 results to 8 of its last 12 quarterbacks faced with multiple TD passes allowed in ten. Ron Rivera’s unit was carved by Baker Mayfield last week, hitting the Browns’ rookie just once as Mayfield went 18-of-22 on a season-high 10.8 yards per attempt. In one of Week 15’s three highest-totaled games, Brees is a no-brainer QB1 despite diminished road production. Panthers DT Kawann Short's (calf) expected absence is a crushing blow as by-far Carolina's top defensive lineman versus both the run and pass. … More reason to stay the course with Brees is Carolina’s pass-funnel tendency via improved run defense after holding enemy backs to 59/180/3 (3.05 YPC) rushing over its last three games. This is no time to give up on Alvin Kamara, though, as an obvious positive-touchdown-regression candidate after three straight scoreless games facing a Panthers defense that has surrendered a rushing TD to a running back in five straight. Including playoffs, Kamara has 31 all-purpose TDs in 31 career games. … Although Mark Ingram finished below 70 total yards for the third straight game in Week 14, he carried Bucs DB Javen Elliott on a 17-yard fourth-quarter scoring run and is averaging a sturdy 14 touches per game. Ingram remains a solid-if-unspectacular RB2/flex with all of his truly big box-score efforts occurring in blowout wins.



Brees’ post-bye target distribution: Michael Thomas 69; Kamara 39; Tre’Quan Smith 29; Ingram 18; Dan Arnold and Ben Watson 17; Keith Kirkwood 15; Josh Hill 9; Austin Carr 6; Tommylee Lewis 2. … Thomas got back on track in last week’s 13-target, 11-catch bonanza at Tampa Bay and has historically had Carolina’s number with career stat lines of 5/70/1 – 7/87/1 – 5/68/0 – 5/78/1 against Rivera’s team. Coach Sean Payton would be wise to align Thomas over diminutive Panthers slot CB Captain Munnerlyn, against whom interior WRs Tyler Boyd (6/132/1), Tyler Lockett (5/107/1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (3/90/1), Adam Humphries twice (8/82/2, 7/61/1), Sterling Shepard (4/75/0), Cole Beasley (7/73/0), Jarvis Landry (3/57/1), and Bruce Ellington (6/52/0) have all produced at or above expectation. … Smith has appeared in three home games and five on the road, tallying receiving lines of 10/157/1 – 2/23/1 – 3/111/2 at the Superdome versus 0/0 - 0/0 – 0/0 – 3/18/0 – 3/44/0 in away games. … These were New Orleans’ route totals at wide receiver in Week 14; Thomas 31; Smith 23; Kirkwood 18; Lewis 6; Carr 5. … These were their tight end route totals against Tampa Bay: Watson 17; Hill 11; Arnold 0.



Score Prediction: Saints 28, Panthers 23