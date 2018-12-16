Matchups: Saints at Panthers

Sunday, December 16, 2018

Monday Night Football



New Orleans @ Carolina

Team Totals: Saints 29, Panthers 23



Reminiscent of his 2017 stretch-run fade, Cam Newton’s throwing-shoulder problems are getting worse by the week and hit rock bottom in Carolina’s last two games with five combined interceptions despite a coaching-staff emphasis on throwing short. Although New Orleans’ defense began the year slowly, DC Dennis Allen’s unit has carried the team lately with point totals allowed of 14 (Bucs) – 13 (Cowboys) – 17 (Falcons) – 7 (Eagles) – 14 (Bengals) over its last five games keyed by a ferocious pass rush that has 24 sacks and 44 QB hits during that stretch. Struggling to generate power and velocity on throws, Cam was again pulled in favor of Taylor Heinicke for last week’s Hail Mary at the end of the first half. The Saints’ D/ST should be teed up confidently. … Christian McCaffrey leads the NFL in TDs over the last seven weeks (12) and has 100-plus total yards in six straight games. Also popping as Week 15’s No. 1 buy-low player in Josh Hermsmeyer’s Air Yards model, CMC is always a matchup-proof cinch RB1.



Cam's Weeks 13-14 target distribution: Curtis Samuel 19; McCaffrey 17; D.J. Moore and Ian Thomas 16; Jarius Wright 8; Devin Funchess 6. … Samuel and Moore will have their hands full against Marshon Lattimore and Eli Apple with a quarterback struggling to complete anything outside the numbers. Last week against a Browns secondary missing top CB Denzel Ward, Cam went 4-of-11 for 80 yards and a pick on throws ten-plus yards downfield. Still viable WR3s, Moore and Samuel are locked into full-time roles with bankable volume. Moore’s target counts are 8 – 9 – 8 – 8 in the last month. Samuel has 80-plus yards and/or a touchdown in five of his last six games. … Reduced to Carolina’s No. 4 wideout, Funchess went catch-less in Week 14. … Thomas capitalized on the Panthers’ dump-down Week 14 passing game for career highs in targets and catches (9) against the Browns, coming up just shy of a first-quarter TD when he was tackled at the half-yard line after a play-action pass. Thomas’ Week 15 matchup is far tougher against a Saints defense allowing an NFC-low 34.8 yards per game to tight ends.





Drew Brees' main Week 15 concern is his stark home-away splits, tallying top-three fantasy scores in 4-of-6 Superdomed games but finishing QB17 or worse in 5-of-7 road starts. Brees’ matchup is about as good as it gets; Carolina supports high floors by surrendering top-15 results to 8 of its last 12 quarterbacks faced with multiple TD passes allowed in ten. Ron Rivera’s unit was carved by Baker Mayfield last week, hitting the Browns’ rookie just once as Mayfield went 18-of-22 on a season-high 10.8 yards per attempt. In one of Week 15’s three highest-totaled games, Brees is a no-brainer QB1 despite diminished road production. Panthers DT Kawann Short's (calf) expected absence is a crushing blow as by-far Carolina's top defensive lineman versus both the run and pass. … More reason to stay the course with Brees is Carolina’s pass-funnel tendency via improved run defense after holding enemy backs to 59/180/3 (3.05 YPC) rushing over its last three games. This is no time to give up on Alvin Kamara, though, as an obvious positive-touchdown-regression candidate after three straight scoreless games facing a Panthers defense that has surrendered a rushing TD to a running back in five straight. Including playoffs, Kamara has 31 all-purpose TDs in 31 career games. … Although Mark Ingram finished below 70 total yards for the third straight game in Week 14, he carried Bucs DB Javen Elliott on a 17-yard fourth-quarter scoring run and is averaging a sturdy 14 touches per game. Ingram remains a solid-if-unspectacular RB2/flex with all of his truly big box-score efforts occurring in blowout wins.



Brees’ post-bye target distribution: Michael Thomas 69; Kamara 39; Tre’Quan Smith 29; Ingram 18; Dan Arnold and Ben Watson 17; Keith Kirkwood 15; Josh Hill 9; Austin Carr 6; Tommylee Lewis 2. … Thomas got back on track in last week’s 13-target, 11-catch bonanza at Tampa Bay and has historically had Carolina’s number with career stat lines of 5/70/1 – 7/87/1 – 5/68/0 – 5/78/1 against Rivera’s team. Coach Sean Payton would be wise to align Thomas over diminutive Panthers slot CB Captain Munnerlyn, against whom interior WRs Tyler Boyd (6/132/1), Tyler Lockett (5/107/1), JuJu Smith-Schuster (3/90/1), Adam Humphries twice (8/82/2, 7/61/1), Sterling Shepard (4/75/0), Cole Beasley (7/73/0), Jarvis Landry (3/57/1), and Bruce Ellington (6/52/0) have all produced at or above expectation. … Smith has appeared in three home games and five on the road, tallying receiving lines of 10/157/1 – 2/23/1 – 3/111/2 at the Superdome versus 0/0 - 0/0 – 0/0 – 3/18/0 – 3/44/0 in away games. … These were New Orleans’ route totals at wide receiver in Week 14; Thomas 31; Smith 23; Kirkwood 18; Lewis 6; Carr 5. … These were their tight end route totals against Tampa Bay: Watson 17; Hill 11; Arnold 0.



Score Prediction: Saints 28, Panthers 23