Week 15 Live Blog

Sunday, December 16, 2018

Welcome to Week Fifteen! With only three games left in the regular season, we'll be monitoring the playoff picture along with individual player updates. Good luck this week in your fantasy playoffs or DFS matchups!

(1:38PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Lions and QB Matthew Stafford have few options left in the passing game but he just found WR Andy Jones for a four-yard score to take the lead in Buffalo.

(1:37PM) TOUCHDOWN: This change at offensive coordinator is working pretty well. On three possessions, the Vikings just scored their third touchdown of the game as RB Latavius Murray ran it in from 18 yards out.

(1:36PM) INJURY: A little more information on Packers RB Aaron Jones, who has a knee injury and is questionable to return.

(1:33PM) TOUCHDOWN: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd has struggled without his running mate, WR AJ Green. He just got into the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown. Boyd has a 3/35/1 line already and the Bengals lead the Raiders.

(1:32PM) INJURY: Packers RB Aaron Jones got up gingerly after his latest carry and is now being checked in the blue medical tent. RB Jamaal Williams is in the game.

(1:26PM) TOUCHDOWN: Titans RB Derrick Henry is following up his record-setting Week Fourteen performance well, scoring on a five-yard run. Henry has 44 rushing yards already and even threw a six-yard pass.

(1:25PM) TOUCHDOWN: Bears RB Jordan Howard just ran right up the middle for an easy nine-yard touchdown, hardly being touched by the Packers defense. The Bears lead 7-0 and Howard has 26 rushing yards on seven carries.

(1:21PM) TOUCHDOWN: We've already talked about the opportunity for Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to have a big game. He just added a 13-yard touchdown run to his already impressive box score in this game. Cook has 88 yards already.

(1:19PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Colts just accomplished a rare feat, scoring against the Dallas defense in the first quarter. RB Marlon Mack scored a one-yard touchdown and had 33 rushing yards on the opening drive.

(1:17PM) TOUCHDOWN: It might just be a DJ day! Cardinals RB David Johnson finished off the drive with a short touchdown run, giving his team an early lead.

(1:14PM) A 40-yard reception for RB David Johnson has the Cardinals in the red zone. Johnson saw season-highs in targets and catches last week but gained limited yardage.

(1:06PM) TOUCHDOWN: And even more from the Vikings and RB Dalvin Cook as he added a 26-yard run. He's already up to 59 yards on the opening drive. Soon after that run, QB Kirk Cousins found WR Stefon Diggs open in the end zone for the score.

(1:05PM) The Vikings have a new offensive coordinator this week after canning OC John DiFilippo following last week's dismal performance. Things are starting well as RB Dalvin Cook caught a short pass and took it 27 yards.

(12:59PM) Today marks the fifth start of the season for rookie QB Lamar Jackson but it is his first with veteran QB Joe Flacco fully healthy. HC John Harbaugh made the switch official over the past week and it was reported earlier today that the Ravens would part ways with Flacco this offseason.

(12:55PM) Some players you won't be seeing on the field today include RB LeSean McCoy and RB Chris Ivory, leaving RB Marcus Murphy (and QB Josh Allen) and the primary ball carriers for the Bills. We will see WR T.Y. Hilton, WR Allen Robinson, QB Matthew Stafford, and RB Ito Smith.