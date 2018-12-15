Weather: Week 15 Forecasts

Saturday, December 15, 2018

Including Week 15 there are only three weeks left of the NFL regular season and just two weeks left of most fantasy leagues. The weather has made a difference in certain games throughout the season so paying attention to these minute details could be the deciding factor in taking down your fantasy league. Speaking of fantasy, be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet, and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings to maximize your chances of winning.

Wet Weather Expected





Tampa Bay at Baltimore (1:00 PM ET): Since Lamar Jackson has taken over as the starting quarterback for the Ravens, they have led the league in run rate at 64 percent. This is more than 20 percent above the league average. The weather may influence both teams to run even more as rain is expected throughout the game. The rain isn’t supposed to be too extreme though, so passing should produce similar results. Fantasy expectations should be tempered but everyone you planned on starting should still get the nod.

Tennessee at NY Giants (1:00 PM ET): This is the one game on the slate where the weather might make an impact. Rain is expected throughout the game as well as 15 MPH winds with gusts close to 20. 39-degree temperatures won’t be an issue but the wind exceeds the threshold where it begins to affect a quarterbacks’ yards per attempt and completion percentage. There shouldn’t be a huge drop in efficiency but the wind is something to monitor prior to game time. If it’s over 20 MPH I wouldn’t start either Eli Manning or Marcus Mariota and avoid using either team’s pass-catchers in a fringe lineup decision.

Worry-Free Weather





Houston at NY Jets (4:30 PM ET Saturday): The Texans' winning streak came to an end last week against the Colts but they still lead the AFC South by two games. It's expected to rain the night before but nothing that should impact the game. 46-degree temperatures with overcast skies mean all fantasy options should be started.

Cleveland at Denver (8:20 PM ET, Saturday): Your “primetime” Saturday night game might not be very exciting as rookie QB Baker Mayfield will be forced to play in the extreme Denver altitude. Weather won’t play a factor though as 51-degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies are expected.

Green Bay at Chicago (1:00 PM ET): This divisional matchup doesn’t possess as much luster with the Packers out of the playoffs. It will be one of the colder games of the week, something both teams are used to. 34-degree temperatures, overcast skies, and 7 MPH winds are expected.

Detroit at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): Despite sportsbooks setting the Vegas total for this game at 38, it will not be the lowest of the week. That honor belongs to a game we will talk about later. Weather won’t be an issue in this one with 34-degree temperatures and overcast skies.

Oakland At Cincinnati (1:00 PM ET): The Bengals will continue to roll out Jeff Driskel at quarterback this week against the Raiders. Weather won’t impact this dreary matchup between two bottom-dwelling teams as 41-degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and 7 MPH winds expected.

Washington at Jacksonville (1:00 PM ET): Josh Johnson squaring off against Cody Kessler takes the cake for the lowest total of the week which opened at 36. Luckily both teams will enjoy some of the best weather of the week with 59-degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies expected.

Seattle at San Francisco (4:05 PM ET): The 49ers will look to pull off back-to-back home upsets after beating the beating the Broncos last week. The forecast calls for 59-degree temperatures with overcast skies and 10 MPH winds which means all fantasy options can be started in this one.

New England at Pittsburgh (4:25 PM ET): Both the Steelers and Patriots are coming off heartbreaking losses. The Steelers enter the game as home underdogs but not by more than 2-3 points. 40-degree temperatures with overcast skies and 4 MPH winds shouldn’t impact this matchup.

Philadelphia at LA Rams (8:20 PM ET): With Carson Wentz suffering a fracture in his spine the Eagles will likely start Nick Foles at quarterback. His loss caused the Eagles to drop from 9-point underdogs to double digits. Weather shouldn’t be a factor in Los Angeles as 65-degree temperatures, mostly cloudy skies, and 4 MPH winds are expected.

New Orleans at Carolina (8:15 PM ET, Monday) Monday Night football is an important divisional matchup with plenty of playoff implications for both sides. Carolina will try to take advantage of a New Orleans squad which hasn’t been as strong outside on the road. 47-degree temperatures and a small breeze are expected.

Home Teams Are Dome Teams

Three games will be played indoors this week including a matchup between playoff hopefuls in Dallas and Indianapolis.

Arizona at Atlanta (1:00 PM ET)

Miami at Minnesota (1:00 PM ET)

Dallas at Indianapolis (1:00 PM ET)