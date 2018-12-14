Week 15 Best Bets Preview

Friday, December 14, 2018

Rich: 36-34-1 season record (last week: 3-4)

Raymond: 29-35-3 season record (last week: 2-2)



All lines taken from the VI Consensus at VegasInsider.com Friday morning.



Sunday Night Football – Eagles @ Rams (-12.5) – 52.5-point total

Rich: With Carson Wentz expected to miss Sunday Night and potentially beyond, a lot of the luster has been removed from an Eagles-Rams rematch which featured 78 combined points last December. The Eagles are a much different team at this point in 2018 than they were a year ago when Nick Foles took over after Wentz was injured in that game, ranking 21st in points per game (21.6) and 30th in differential of explosive gained compared to their opponents this season at -17.



The Rams are coming off their worst offensive performance under Sean McVay, scoring just six points a week ago against the Bears, but get to head home where they’ve posted a 6-0 record so far this season. Their starting quarterback has especially played better at home. In one fewer game at home this season, Goff has thrown nine more touchdown passes, seven fewer interceptions and posted 464 more passing yards than he has on the road this season. The Eagles have had one of the worst defenses against the pass and have struggled to close the season. Since returning from the bye in Week 10, opposing passers have completed 72.8 percent of their passes against the Eagles, the highest rate in the league.



In the end, I expect the Rams to win and cruise doing so, but I’m not in the habit of laying 12.5 points, so I’ll be leaving this game on the table and enjoying the fantasy action.



Ray: I am in a similar spot as Rich. While I expect the Rams to cruise against a mediocre team which is expected to have Nick Foles at quarterback, last season’s playoff run leaves more than enough doubt to prevent me from laying 12.5 points even if the Rams and Jared Goff have played better at home this season.



Plays the Rams in fantasy, avoid the Eagles where possible, and try to enjoy the show.



