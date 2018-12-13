Week 15 Rankings

Thursday, December 13, 2018

Playing watchable football for the first time in ages, Derek Carr could have himself a top-18 day against the Bengals’ league-worst defense. Carr crumbles when he faces pressure, but the Bengals have a bottom-10 pass rush. … If there’s one thing Matt Patricia ’s defense has done this year, it is confuse young signal callers. It has also permitted a league-low 62 quarterback rushing yards. This is looking like crazy legs Josh Allen ’s Waterloo. … The Seahawks’ defense had been backsliding before Monday’s erasure of Kirk Cousins . A revived Nick Mullens could volume his way to QB1 numbers at home. He passed for 414 yards in Seattle two weeks ago. … The Rams’ defense is back on the up and up after bottoming out in November. It’s always hard to guess which Nick Foles will show up. He will be equal parts upside and downside in Los Angeles. ... Draining the life out of opposing signal callers, the Vikes are a foreboding road opponent for Ryan Tannehill . … The Titans are a top-five defense. Prayers for Eli Manning , though getting Odell Beckham back would answer at least one. … Josh Johnson in a GPP.

With one start coming before his injury and one start after, Mitchell Trubisky is coming off his worst two-game stretch of the season, tossing only two scores compared to five picks. Even without Mike Daniels , the Packers’ defense is not a pushover versus the pass. … Playing highly uneven football over the past six weeks, Matt Ryan must deal with a genuinely elite Cardinals pass defense. Only the Bills have permitted fewer QB fantasy points. … When Baker Mayfield has been good, he’s been so good that he’s been unable to rack up volume, limiting his fantasy production. Week 14 was such an effort. Really banged up on defense, the Broncos are not a shy-away spot. … Jameis Winston comes off a dud against the Saints to a rough spot in the Ravens. If nothing else, volume should be there, keeping Winston’s QB2 floor intact with a shot at QB1 numbers. … Lamar Jackson remains the Ravens’ starter following Joe Flacco ’s (hip) return, but his play suggests he will be on a short leash. Nevertheless, the Bucs are Jackson’s fifth plus matchup in five games under center. Although Tampa’s defense has stiffened of late, it has been routinely gutted on the road.

The Dolphins are a prime spot for Kirk Cousins . The worry is the Vikings’ likely run-game commitment following the firing of OC John DeFilippo . The Dolphins are extremely vulnerable on the ground. It still stands to reason that Cousins will have a QB1 day. … Russell Wilson comes off a laughably-bad MNF performance to a road date with a 49ers defense that has served up 28 touchdowns while intercepting only two passes. I should probably have him higher. The lack of volume is just so conspicuous. Working in Wilson’s favor is sneaky shootout potential in Santa Clara. … Something has gone drastically wrong with Cam Newton ’s shoulder. His lack of arm strength was alarming in Week 15. Newton maintains upside in what could be a high-scoring affair, but the Saints have been shutting down quarterbacks. … It’s tempting to implement a deeper fade of Aaron Rodgers . This might actually be a reckless ranking. At the risk of sounding stone age, I simply cannot have Rodgers behind Mitchell Trubisky for the fantasy semifinals. It’s a tough matchup, but Rodgers had one of his best games against the Bears in Week 1.

Philip Rivers has had some epic meltdowns in Kansas City, last year’s must-win game included. He simply cannot be faded against the league’s No. 32 pass defense (by yards) in a contest with a 53 over/under. … Tom Brady looked as good as he has all year against the Dolphins in Week 14, uncorking some beautiful throws. The stats were his best in some time, as well. Pittsburgh is a tougher place to play than Miami, but Brady can be counted on in a game with a 52 over/under. … The Cowboys’ defense has been a genuinely elite unit of late, taming Drew Brees and Carson Wentz in back-to-back weeks. I’m still not going to fade Andrew Luck at home, a place where he has posted three touchdowns in 5-of-6 starts, with the sixth being a two-score Week 1. … Repeating a stat I shared last week, Dak Prescott is averaging 286 yards with Amari Cooper in the lineup compared to 202 without him. Even if you throw out last week’s 455, that number is 252. … Deshaun Watson is coming off back-to-back 30-attempt games for the first time since Weeks 4 and 5. Three might not be in the cards against the Jets, who despite their overall struggles have remained stout against the pass.

QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes got 2018 started by ripping the Chargers on the road. Now he gets them on a short week at home. The MVP favorite is on pace for 5,292 yards and 53 touchdowns. … Ben Roethlisberger missed four Week 14 series with a rib injury. Turns out, it was due in part to a faulty X-ray machine in Oakland. Headed home for just the second time since Nov. 8 to a certain shootout with the Patriots, Big Ben should post a minimum of 300 yards and two scores. … Coming off an ugly two-game road trip where he posted a 1:5 TD:INT total and averaged 194 yards, Jared Goff gets the Eagles’ increasingly-injured defense. Goff is averaging 9.82 yards per attempt at home to go along with an 18:2 TD:INT total compared to 7.42/9:9 on the road. … Speaking of home/road splits, there is Drew Brees , who has cleared 217 yards in only one of his past six road appearances. Even including a Week 12 home date with the Falcons, Brees is averaging just 166 yards over his past three games. The Panthers are a rippable defense, but so were the Bucs last Sunday. I still feel no choice but to put my trust in an elite player against a crumbled Panthers D.

Joe Mixon notched a career-high 31 touches in a surprisingly hard-fought Week 14 showdown with the Chargers. He gets to follow it up at home against the Raiders’ lead-footed defense. Only Mixon’s own Bengals are serving up more rushing yards. Enemy backs are averaging 4.84 yards every time they carry the ball versus the Silver and Black. With the Bengals three-point home favorites, game flow will not get away from them the way it so often has down the stretch. Mixon is the perfect marriage of volume and big-play ability for the second week of the fantasy playoffs.

Joe Mixon notched a career-high 31 touches in a surprisingly hard-fought Week 14 showdown with the Chargers. He gets to follow it up at home against the Raiders’ lead-footed defense. Only Mixon’s own Bengals are serving up more rushing yards. Enemy backs are averaging 4.84 yards every time they carry the ball versus the Silver and Black. With the Bengals three-point home favorites, game flow will not get away from them the way it so often has down the stretch. Mixon is the perfect marriage of volume and big-play ability for the second week of the fantasy playoffs.





Week 15 Quarterbacks





QB Notes: Patrick Mahomes got 2018 started by ripping the Chargers on the road. Now he gets them on a short week at home. The MVP favorite is on pace for 5,292 yards and 53 touchdowns. … Ben Roethlisberger missed four Week 14 series with a rib injury. Turns out, it was due in part to a faulty X-ray machine in Oakland. Headed home for just the second time since Nov. 8 to a certain shootout with the Patriots, Big Ben should post a minimum of 300 yards and two scores. … Coming off an ugly two-game road trip where he posted a 1:5 TD:INT total and averaged 194 yards, Jared Goff gets the Eagles’ increasingly-injured defense. Goff is averaging 9.82 yards per attempt at home to go along with an 18:2 TD:INT total compared to 7.42/9:9 on the road. … Speaking of home/road splits, there is Drew Brees, who has cleared 217 yards in only one of his past six road appearances. Even including a Week 12 home date with the Falcons, Brees is averaging just 166 yards over his past three games. The Panthers are a rippable defense, but so were the Bucs last Sunday. I still feel no choice but to put my trust in an elite player against a crumbled Panthers D.





Philip Rivers has had some epic meltdowns in Kansas City, last year’s must-win game included. He simply cannot be faded against the league’s No. 32 pass defense (by yards) in a contest with a 53 over/under. … Tom Brady looked as good as he has all year against the Dolphins in Week 14, uncorking some beautiful throws. The stats were his best in some time, as well. Pittsburgh is a tougher place to play than Miami, but Brady can be counted on in a game with a 52 over/under. … The Cowboys’ defense has been a genuinely elite unit of late, taming Drew Brees and Carson Wentz in back-to-back weeks. I’m still not going to fade Andrew Luck at home, a place where he has posted three touchdowns in 5-of-6 starts, with the sixth being a two-score Week 1. … Repeating a stat I shared last week, Dak Prescott is averaging 286 yards with Amari Cooper in the lineup compared to 202 without him. Even if you throw out last week’s 455, that number is 252. … Deshaun Watson is coming off back-to-back 30-attempt games for the first time since Weeks 4 and 5. Three might not be in the cards against the Jets, who despite their overall struggles have remained stout against the pass.





The Dolphins are a prime spot for Kirk Cousins. The worry is the Vikings’ likely run-game commitment following the firing of OC John DeFilippo. The Dolphins are extremely vulnerable on the ground. It still stands to reason that Cousins will have a QB1 day. … Russell Wilson comes off a laughably-bad MNF performance to a road date with a 49ers defense that has served up 28 touchdowns while intercepting only two passes. I should probably have him higher. The lack of volume is just so conspicuous. Working in Wilson’s favor is sneaky shootout potential in Santa Clara. … Something has gone drastically wrong with Cam Newton’s shoulder. His lack of arm strength was alarming in Week 15. Newton maintains upside in what could be a high-scoring affair, but the Saints have been shutting down quarterbacks. … It’s tempting to implement a deeper fade of Aaron Rodgers. This might actually be a reckless ranking. At the risk of sounding stone age, I simply cannot have Rodgers behind Mitchell Trubisky for the fantasy semifinals. It’s a tough matchup, but Rodgers had one of his best games against the Bears in Week 1.





With one start coming before his injury and one start after, Mitchell Trubisky is coming off his worst two-game stretch of the season, tossing only two scores compared to five picks. Even without Mike Daniels, the Packers’ defense is not a pushover versus the pass. … Playing highly uneven football over the past six weeks, Matt Ryan must deal with a genuinely elite Cardinals pass defense. Only the Bills have permitted fewer QB fantasy points. … When Baker Mayfield has been good, he’s been so good that he’s been unable to rack up volume, limiting his fantasy production. Week 14 was such an effort. Really banged up on defense, the Broncos are not a shy-away spot. … Jameis Winston comes off a dud against the Saints to a rough spot in the Ravens. If nothing else, volume should be there, keeping Winston’s QB2 floor intact with a shot at QB1 numbers. … Lamar Jackson remains the Ravens’ starter following Joe Flacco’s (hip) return, but his play suggests he will be on a short leash. Nevertheless, the Bucs are Jackson’s fifth plus matchup in five games under center. Although Tampa’s defense has stiffened of late, it has been routinely gutted on the road.





Playing watchable football for the first time in ages, Derek Carr could have himself a top-18 day against the Bengals’ league-worst defense. Carr crumbles when he faces pressure, but the Bengals have a bottom-10 pass rush. … If there’s one thing Matt Patricia’s defense has done this year, it is confuse young signal callers. It has also permitted a league-low 62 quarterback rushing yards. This is looking like crazy legs Josh Allen’s Waterloo. … The Seahawks’ defense had been backsliding before Monday’s erasure of Kirk Cousins. A revived Nick Mullens could volume his way to QB1 numbers at home. He passed for 414 yards in Seattle two weeks ago. … The Rams’ defense is back on the up and up after bottoming out in November. It’s always hard to guess which Nick Foles will show up. He will be equal parts upside and downside in Los Angeles. ... Draining the life out of opposing signal callers, the Vikes are a foreboding road opponent for Ryan Tannehill. … The Titans are a top-five defense. Prayers for Eli Manning, though getting Odell Beckham back would answer at least one. … Josh Johnson in a GPP.





Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

Week 15 Running Backs





RB Notes: If you survived Todd Gurley’s Week 14 disaster to advance in the fantasy playoffs, he’s facing an Eagles defense permitting 4.89 yards per carry. Timmy Jernigan (back) is hurt again. … Ezekiel Elliott is averaging 172 yards from scrimmage during the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak. Although reasonably strong on the ground, the Colts have coughed up the second-most running back receptions (96). … Similar to Elliott, Saquon Barkley is averaging 159 total yards over his past four appearances. The Titans are stout on the ground, meaning it could be more of a quantity over quality week for the G-Men’s sensational rookie. … Christian McCaffrey had his 50/50 streak snapped at five, but he still totaled 101 yards and two scores in Cleveland. He will need receptions against the Saints, who are surrendering the league’s fewest weekly rushing yards (77.6). … Amazingly, Alvin Kamara has been the poor man’s McCaffrey. Thankfully for fantasy players, he is finding the end zone at the same rate. He has the better Week 15 matchup. The Saints have leaned on their run game on the road.





Nick Chubb is coming off touch totals of “just” 12 and 17. Game flow was to blame both times. The Browns got down too big, too early in Week 13 and flukily ran only 45 plays in Week 14. Chubb should get back on track against a soft Broncos run defense that appears poised to be without DT Derek Wolfe (concussion) on a short week. … Leonard Fournette was limited to 16 Week 14 touches as the Jags got boat raced by the Titans. That should not be a problem versus the Redskins. Washington’s once solid run D has withered thanks to injury and tough matchups. Fournette is another one. He will push for 25-30 handles. … Phillip Lindsay had his first true dud in Week 14. Thankfully, he had the decency to find the end zone. Allowing 4.70 yards per carry and the sixth-most running back fantasy points, the Browns are a prime bounce-back spot. With Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles’) done, the Broncos really need to lean on their ground attack. … Dalvin Cook had one of his better overall performances in Seattle. He is averaging 88 total yards over his past three games. He will look to get that number above 100 versus the Dolphins’ permissive run D.





A bit of a 2018 rollercoaster, Chris Carson posted 108 yards from scrimmage against the 49ers two weeks ago. With Carson healthy right now, that should be easily attainable in a contest where the 8-5 ‘Hawks are 5.5-point favorites. … Jeffrey Wilson posted 134 yards against the Seahawks in Week 13 before handling a whopping 24 touches in Week 14. His Week 15 will depend on Matt Breida’s health. If Breida sits, I’m probably going to move Wilson into the top 10 versus a run defense hemorrhaging 4.97 yards per carry. … David Johnson caught eight passes for 12 yards against the Packers. That’s hard to do. Eight will be his receptions over/under versus a Falcons defense that’s allowed a hard to fathom — and league worst — 97 running back catches. His supporting cast is just so bad that it’s hard to rank him in the top 12. … Austin Ekeler (concussion) is out against the Chiefs. Melvin Gordon (knee) is a game-time decision. If Gordon joins Ekeler on the sideline, Justin Jackson will push for 20-plus touches in an affair with a 53 over/under. If Gordon suits up, it will presumably be for something close to his normal role in a game the Chargers have to have to keep their AFC West hopes alive.





Joe Philbin restored Aaron Jones order in Week 14, giving his sophomore back 20 touches. That’s not an unrealistic expectation against the Bears, but they will be of low quality versus a defense that has conceded the fewest running back fantasy points. … Tarik Cohen has surpassed James White as fantasy’s most consistent third down back. There is still legitimate risk that comes with his potential reward. … Sony Michel has averaged more than four yards per carry just once in four games since returning from his knee injury. Provided James Develin’s vulturing is merely a two-week fad, Michel is still seeing more than enough work to return RB2 value. … Jaylen Samuels was a Week 14 dud on the ground but predictably compensated with 7/64 through the air. Even if Stevan Ridley operates as the Steelers’ goal-line back, Samuels is a safe RB2 against a Patriots defense in the bottom five in RB receptions allowed (81). … With Spencer Ware (shoulder, hamstring) out for Thursday night’s likely shootout, Damien Williams slides in as the Chiefs’ latest instant RB2. He’s a strong play against a defense whose ability to stop the run has been severely hampered by a wave of front seven injuries.





Tevin Coleman has done nothing for two months. Hopefully he does against the Cardinals’ bottom-three run defense. The Cards have Ito Smith on the map as a desperation FLEX. … Yes, Derrick Henry is point chasey, though as the Lord points out, when the Giants give up touchdowns, it is usually on the ground. Henry is a last-gasp RB2 following last week’s eruption. … The Texans have a lockdown run defense, but the Jets won’t have much choice but to feed Elijah McGuire the ball. It’s better to chase volume than touchdowns. … Speaking of chasing touchdowns, Josh Adams won’t be the worst person to do it with. There will be drives to finish in a game with a 53.5-point over/under. … John Harbaugh has said Kenneth Dixon’s role will grow going forward. A more versatile back than Gus Edwards, Dixon gets a slight rankings advantage. … The Lions have stiffened against the run, but LeSean McCoy fill-in Chris Ivory offers legitimate FLEX appeal. If there’s one thing we know about the Bills, it’s that they will establish the run. … #NewCharacter alert. Zach Zenner has emerged to make the Lions’ backfield even less appealing. … Don’t assume Charcandrick West will be ahead of Darrel Williams on the depth chart.





Week 15 Receivers





WR Notes: Coming off his best game in five weeks, Michael Thomas has an enviable setup against a Panthers defense that got its coordinator fired. Only five teams are surrendering more wideout fantasy points. … Tyreek Hill (heel, wrist) can’t be that hobbled, otherwise he would not be playing on the short week. The WR1 by average points in both standard and .5 PPR, there is no justification for keeping Hill out of the top five on a weekly basis. … Piping hot, Keenan Allen is the WR4 by average points (.5 PPR) over the past five weeks. Volume, scoring opportunity, it’s all going to be there against the Chiefs. … We haven’t seen quite the heights we are used to from Antonio Brown this season, but it is very, very difficult to envision him coming away from this game with anything other than elite WR1 numbers. … Coming off back-to-back 10-target performances for the first time since Weeks 4 and 5, DeAndre Hopkins’ only real concern is that the Texans won’t need the passing attempts in a game where they should be able to sleepwalk to victory.





Matchups truly have not mattered for Davante Adams. He also runs 20 percent of his routes in the slot, where the Bears just lost ace nickel man Bryce Callahan (foot) for the season. … Julio Jones is going to see plenty of Patrick Peterson. Patrick Peterson is going to see plenty of Julio Jones. May the best man win. … With a 52-point over/under, this sets up as a JuJu Smith-Schuster game. Especially with James Conner (ankle) still sidelined, Ben Roethlisberger may be forced to throw 40-45 times against the Patriots. … In the midst of a quiet — by his standards — stretch, Adam Thielen will be coping with a coach who wants to establish the run against a defense that is more vulnerable on the ground than through the air. The Dolphins are expected to still be missing No. 1 CB Xavien Howard. … I believe the phrase for what Amari Cooper is doing is “going bonkers.” The Colts focus on limiting big plays, but even if Cooper doesn’t hit any home runs, the Cowboys have made it clear he will get every opportunity to lace singles. Cooper has caught at least five passes in 5-of-6 games in Dallas.





T.Y. Hilton has 50 more yards than any other receiver over the past five weeks. He’s made mincemeat of matchups both good and bad. The Cowboys are another tough one. … Held to 84 yards over his past two (road) games, Brandin Cooks returns home to face an Eagles secondary that bleeds big plays. It’s a get-right spot for both him and Robert Woods. Woods continues to hit his (high) floor but has not had a ceiling game in some time. … The Steelers have been getting worked out of the slot of late. It’s a good spot for Julian Edelman. … Mike Evans has been having big games on relatively modest target totals. That’s not a great WR1 recipe against the Ravens’ unforgiving secondary. … Big plays and unique usage fueled Jarvis Landry’s huge Week 14. Nice, but it is still hard to go all the way back in on a player averaging just six targets over his past four contests. Landry will not survive in the WR2 world without Edelman-type volume. … Josh Gordon has made pedestrian usage work over his past five games, averaging 87 yards.





Tyler Boyd has not been having monster games in A.J. Green’s absence. He has been having usable ones, checking in as a textbook WR2 for the fantasy season’s stretch run. The Raiders are a plus matchup. … Tyler Lockett had 42 of the Seahawks’ 72 passing yards on Monday. He keeps breaking the WR2 mold. He’s rematching with a 49ers squad he scored a 52-yard touchdown on two weeks ago. … It’s a tough matchup for D.J. Moore, but the Panthers have been proactive about getting him the ball. Moore has at least eight looks in four-straight games, as well as four total rushing attempts. With Cam Newton’s (shoulder) health deteriorating, OC Norv Turner is scheming Moore and Curtis Samuel the ball. Moore has WR2 appeal, Samuel WR3. … Corey Davis has posted 42 yards or fewer in 3-of-4 games. Davis’ floor is not zero points, but he’s missing his ceiling too much to be anything other than a low-end WR2. … Allen Robinson is coming off back-to-back five-catch outings. Unfortunately, they featured just 121 total yards, while he has not found the end zone in five games. Although allowing the eighth-fewest weekly passing yards (225), the Packers are coughing up the third-most receiver fantasy points. … Whatever the Lions are doing on offense, it isn’t working for Kenny Golladay. Wait ‘til next year.





Courtland Sutton face planted in his debut at No. 1 receiver. His Week 15 prospects will depend on Denzel Ward’s (concussion) health. … Dante Pettis has received seven targets in three-straight games, scoring four times in the process. His best game, 5/129/2, came against the Seahawks two weeks ago. … Josh Reynolds has been more usable at home than on the road. Good opponents have helped. The Eagles are a good opponent. … Chris Godwin was a Week 14 nightmare. The good news is, heavy usage should remain. The bad news is, it will be against the Ravens’ receiver-erasing secondary. … Kenny Stills won’t repeat last week (8/135/1), and the Vikings are a formidable foe. He has put himself back on the WR3/4 map, however. … Robby Anderson and Michael Gallup are both seeing their usage trend in the right direction. … At least for now, Kelvin Benjamin is not a threat to Chris Conley’s volatile WR4 setup. … Back to life as the Raiders’ No. 1 receiver, Jordy Nelson is not a bad point chase versus the Bengals’ No. 32 defense. … It’s been on limited work, but Robert Foster has cleared 90 yards in 3-of-4 games. That’s hope that’s not a prayer. … DaeSean Hamilton could be the free money PPR4 of the fantasy playoffs.





Week 15 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Having cleared 70 yards in every game but two, Travis Kelce is on pace for a tight end record 1,426 yards. … The competition for the No. 2 spot has been heating up, but Zach Ertz maintains the Week 15 edge thanks to a showdown with the Rams that comes with a 53.5 over/under. The Eagles’ most reliable pass catcher will be leaned on in an up-and-down affair. … Ertz’s excellent setup also applies to Dallas Goedert. Fresh off one of the most controversial plays of the season, Goedert is a plug-and-play TE2 for the fantasy semifinals. ... George Kittle is right on Travis Kelce’s yardage heels. His projected 1,358 would be second all-time. He just got the Seahawks for 6/70 on nine targets two weeks ago. I’m giving usage monster Eric Ebron the No. 3 edge for Week 15 because his touchdown odds are just so good. His 12 receiving scores lead the NFL. His 20 red zone targets are second to only Kelce amongst tight ends. … If I were ranking Jaylen Samuels as a tight end, it would be as the TE5.





Rob Gronkowski’s best game of the season came against the Dolphins’ tight end-challenged defense. Thankfully, he has another mouthwatering matchup for Week 15. The Steelers have served up the fifth-most tight end fantasy points. Throw in a 52 over/under and you have the recipe for a hot streak for the Pats’ aging seam stretcher. … There’s a valid argument Jared Cook deserves the five spot over Gronk. He is coming off back-to-back 100-yard games and has scored in 3-of-4 contests. I’ll stick with Gronk because he’s in a better offense in a better Week 15 scoring environment. Cook’s Bengals matchup is hardly chopped liver, of course. … Increasingly inconsistent, David Njoku will try to get back above 50 yards versus a Broncos defense that has silver plattered the most tight end yardage (977). … While you weren’t looking, Austin Hooper got up to ninth in tight end yardage (557). He’s about floor, not ceiling. … Vance McDonald essentially has Austin Hooper’s floor with a more explosive ceiling. That’s why he gets the Week 15 rankings nod.





C.J. Uzomah continues to disappoint, but they do not make tight end matchups better than the Raiders. … Kyle Rudolph’s whining came to nothing after his brief Week 12 reinvolvement. Working in his Week 15 favor is the firing of OC John DeFilippo — coach Mike Zimmer wants more fire and brimstone — and a Dolphins defense that’s tissue-soft up the seam. … Displaying zero upside, Cameron Brate will really need to find the end zone against the Ravens’ tough defense. … Few teams have been rougher on tight ends than New Orleans, but Ian Thomas gets the Week 15 benefit of the doubt. He has caught 14-of-16 targets in two games since Greg Olsen went down, and the Panthers are focusing on short passing with Cam Newton’s arm shot because of a shoulder injury. Throw in a 51.5 over/under and you have a strong setup. … One of the biggest busts of the season, Trey Burton has a stay-away matchup in a Packers D permitting the second-fewest TE fantasy points. … Big-play Vernon Davis will have top-eight ceiling against the Jaguars with Jordan Reed (foot) on the shelf.





Week 15 Kickers





Week 15 Defense/Special Teams