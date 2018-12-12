NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

John Daigle

Targets and Touches

print article archives RSS

Week 14: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, December 12, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

 

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

 

Week 14 AFC Targets and Touches can be reviewed here.

 

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (BYE, 10, 4, 2, 6, 9), Ricky Seals-Jones (BYE, 9, 3, 2, 3, 5), David Johnson (BYE, 9, 3, 3, 2, 10), J.J. Nelson (BYE, 1, 1, 0, 0, 7), Trent Sherfield (BYE, 0, 2, 1, 3, 7)

 

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (BYE, 60, 57, 15, 98, 86), David Johnson (BYE, 21, -11, -3, -8, -13), Ricky Seals-Jones (BYE, 91, 6, 12, 26, 65), J.J. Nelson (BYE, 38, 45, 0, 0, 136), Trent Sherfield (BYE, 0, 22, 5, 51, 73)

 

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (BYE, 50, 23, 30, 48, 55), Ricky Seals-Jones (BYE, 51, 5, 5, 10, 31), David Johnson (BYE, 85, 17, 16, 3, 12), J.J. Nelson (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 43), Trent Sherfield (BYE, 0, 6, 6, 21, 77)

 

Carries: David Johnson (BYE, 21, 25, 17, 20, 15), Chase Edmonds (BYE, 2, 5, 5, 5, 3)

 

RZ Targets: David Johnson (BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Larry Fitzgerald (BYE, 1, 2, 0, 0, 1), Ricky Seals-Jones (BYE, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: David Johnson (BYE, 4, 0, 1, 2, 1), Chase Edmonds (BYE, 1, 1, 0, 3, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (BYE, 2-42, 3-20-1, 2-20, 1-8, 0-0), Budda Baker (BYE, 4-65-1, X, X, 5-53-1, 3-22), David Amerson (X, X, X, 2-18-1, 3-29, 4-24)

 

Observations: Without Christian Kirk (foot, IR) and Chad Williams (ankle, hamstring), UDFA Trent Sherfield tied Larry Fitzgerald in routes run (44) on 65-of-70 offensive snaps (93%). It is worth noting Williams was listed as a starter on Arizona’s lookahead Week 15 depth chart, though, potentially already removing Sherfield from deep-league and DFS tournament appeal. J.J. Nelson was utilized as the team’s downfield threat, amassing a team-high 136 air yards on 36 routes run. Williams’ status will be worth monitoring (for Sherfield’s sake) as the Falcons defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts.

 

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (10, 11, 9, 14, 8, 11), Mohamed Sanu (5, 8, 6, 4, 4, 8), Austin Hooper (3, 11, 8, 5, 5, 6), Tevin Coleman (7, 5, 3, 4, 3, 1), Calvin Ridley (9, 5, 4, 13, 5, 4), Ito Smith (2, 5, 2, 2, 1, 4)

 

Air Yards: Julio Jones (129, 105, 189, 162, 228, 168), Mohamed Sanu (31, 26, 74, 64, 74, 74), Austin Hooper (11, 49, 35, 19, 22, 47), Calvin Ridley (72, 31, 37, 149, 50, 44), Tevin Coleman (2, 5, -10, -3, 17, -4), Ito Smith (-3, -3, 9, -5, -1, -6)

 

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (121, 107, 118, 147, 18, 106), Tevin Coleman (68, 19, 27, 17, 3, -4), Austin Hooper (41, 56, 27, 31, 44, 37), Mohamed Sanu (45, 47, 56, 74, 37, 54), Calvin Ridley (71, 37, 32, 93, 22, 10), Ito Smith (4, 15, 12, 7, 0, 14)

 

Carries: Tevin Coleman (13, 11, 8, 8, 6, 10), Ito Smith (10, 4, 6, 4, 7, 11)

 

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, 3, 0, 3, 0, 2), Austin Hooper (0, 4, 1, 0, 1, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Ito Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (4, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (1, 5, 0, 2, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (3-21, 3-53, 2-19, 2-24-1, 1-21, 3-17), Brian Poole (4-40, 0-0, 2-24, 1-6, 1-8, 2-12), Robert Alford (X, 3-59-1, 3-46, 1-5, 2-28, 5-62-1)

 

Observations: Tevin Coleman has out-snapped Ito Smith 62-56 over the past two weeks, but it’s ‘Judge’ Ito who’s handled 22 touches to Coleman’s 18 in that stint. Having said that, this offense has still become Julio Jones’ oyster before our very eyes. No receiver in the league has seen as many air yards (981) since the Falcons began making a concerted effort to get him more involved (including in the red zone) post-bye. While he’s arguably a priority in DFS cash games (at least according to early-week assessment) Sunday, he’s a fade candidate against Patrick Peterson’s lockdown shadow coverage in tournaments.

 

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (6, 5, 8, 11, 10, 7), Devin Funchess (5, 5, 8, X, 3, 3), D.J. Moore (2, 5, 8, 9, 8, 8), Curtis Samuel (4, 4, 7, 2, 11, 8), Ian Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 11)

 

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (56, 49, 133, X, 54, 66), D.J. Moore (37, 10, 66, 66, 129, 29), Christian McCaffrey (-4, 4, 22, -10, 21, -12), Curtis Samuel (34, 10, 91, 16, 160, 127), Ian Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 28, 40)

 

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (78, 61, 57, 112, 55, 38), Devin Funchess (44, 32, 39, X, 10, 0), D.J. Moore (16, 20, 157, 91, 44, 67), Curtis Samuel (25, 18, 55, 17, 88, 80), Ian Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 46, 77)

 

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (17, 14, 13, 17, 10, 16), Cam Newton (11, 2, 2, 8, 6, 5)

 

RZ Targets: D.J. Moore (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 3), Christian McCaffrey (1, 1, 0, 4, 2, 0), Devin Funchess (1, 0, 1, X, 1, 0), Curtis Samuel (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Ian Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (6, 1, 3, 9, 0, 7), Cam Newton (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (1-16, 3-90-1, 6-93-1, 3-72, 4-48, 2-9), Donte Jackson (7-115-1, 4-51-1, 3-24, X, 6-108, 5-104), Captain Munnerlyn (6-48-1, 2-14, 1-8, 7-127, 6-53, 2-15)

 

Observations: If it weren’t made clear last week, it was certainly proven Sunday that the Panthers have all but officially moved on from free agent-to-be Devin Funchess. Curtis Samuel ran 44 routes on a season-high snap rate (93.2%) with all of Carolina’s wideouts fully healthy, working alongside D.J. Moore (41 routes) and Jarius Wright (28) in three-wide sets. Funchess ran 16 routes on 29 useless snaps (39.2%). Having recorded team-highs in air yards (287) and targets (19, 23% share) the past two weeks, Samuels profiles as the best option against New Orleans’ secondary, which has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. The Saints have bottled up tight ends for the third-fewest fantasy points this year but Ian Thomas is still a usage-based streamer and DFS cash game option after running a route on 39 of Cam Newton’s 45 dropbacks sans Greg Olsen (foot, IR).

 

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (X, 8, 7, 4, 9, 8), Tarik Cohen (2, 7, 4, 8, 14, 4), Taylor Gabriel (5, 3, 9, 8, 7, 7), Trey Burton (3, 4, 1, 7, 1, 5), Jordan Howard (0, 1, 1, 2, 1, 1), Anthony Miller (6, 6, 3, 4, 2, 1)    

 

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (X, 116, 86, 90, 90, 65), Trey Burton (47, 27, 1, 35, 18, 75), Taylor Gabriel (44, 149, 90, 51, 103, 39), Anthony Miller (62, 85, 50, 44, 7, 9), Tarik Cohen (15, 2, -1, 37, 85, 2), Jordan Howard (0, 4, 0, 1, -2, 2)

 

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (X, 133, 39, 37, 79, 42), Taylor Gabriel (45, 0, 52, 49, 17, 22), Tarik Cohen (8, 29, 23, 45, 156, 20), Anthony Miller (49, 122, 25, 41, 1, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 11, 2, 2, 4, 2), Trey Burton (28, 40, 9, 28, 0, 22)

 

Carries: Jordan Howard (14, 11, 18, 7, 16, 19), Tarik Cohen (6, 7, 7, 3, 8, 9), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 3, 10, X, X, 6)

 

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (X, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Anthony Miller (1, 1, 1, 0, 2, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (3, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0), Tarik Cohen (2, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 2, 1, X, X, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (4-32, 7-90, 9-88-2, 2-4, 3-27, 3-23), Kyle Fuller (1-0, 3-49-1, 10-80, 6-50, 3-24, 2-14), Bryce Callahan (1-4, 3-16, 1-11, 7-62, 1-8, 1-8), Sherrick McManis (X, X, X, X, X, 3-18)

 

Observations: With Chase Daniel back riding the pine, Tarik Cohen saw four shallow targets (just two air yards) rather than 12 downfield grenades. It was Jordan Howard who leveraged favorable game script into 19 bruising carries on 39 snaps (54.9%). Sunday again projects as another 20-touch outing for Howard as the Packers boast the league's No. 29 rush defense DVOA on the ground, but have limited backs in the passing game to the third-fewest receptions (54) through the air.

 

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (8, 10, 5, 9, 8, 13), Michael Gallup (6, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9), Ezekiel Elliott (5, 7, 8, 6, 6, 13), Cole Beasley (4, 5, 7, 2, 3, 4)

 

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (78, 119, 36, 60, 50, 167), Michael Gallup (84, 14, 107, 72, 112, 142), Cole Beasley (29, 34, 44, 8, 11, 43), Ezekiel Elliott (-17, -3, 14, -7, -3, 15)

 

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (58, 75, 36, 180, 75, 217), Michael Gallup (51, 34, 10, 19, 76, 24), Ezekiel Elliott (51, 36, 79, 22, 60, 79), Cole Beasley (16, 37, 51, 5, 9, 18)

 

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (17, 19, 23, 26, 23, 28), Dak Prescott (2, 6, 4, 6, 5, 4)

 

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (4, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Ezekiel Elliott (2, 2, 0, 2, 1, 1), Cole Beasley (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Michael Gallup (1, 0 ,0, 0, 1, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (4, 5, 2, 3, 2, 4), Dak Prescott (1, 3, 1, 3, 0, 3)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (3-55-1, 5-46, 5-54, 4-30-1, 2-30-1, 1-7), Byron Jones (2-29, 3-39, 6-22, 3-31, 1-3, 2-44-1), Chidobe Awuzie (5-52, 4-33-1, 4-64-1, 2-24, 1-11, 3-33)

 

Observations: Amari Cooper’s presence has not only improved Dallas’ offense as a whole, it’s directly effected Ezekiel Elliott’s on-field usage. Prior to the deal, Elliott averaged 5.1 targets on 26 routes per game. In six games since, Zeke’s averaged a whopping increase of 7.5 targets on 29.1 routes. For context, his 44 targets since Week 9 are only two fewer than Christian McCaffrey’s in that span. Elliott will again be a top-three option given his increased passing-game usage in Week 15 against the Colts.

 

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (4, 13, 14, 8, 8, 4), Theo Riddick (8, 7, 7, 7, 4, 4), Kerryon Johnson (5, 7, 2, X, X, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, 9, 7, 10, 4)   

 

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (52, 178, 182, 66, 111, 62), Theo Riddick (-9, -1, -4, 3, 22, -3), Kerryon Johnson (10, -9, -8, X, X, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, 32, 22, 33, 12)   

 

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (46, 78, 113, 90, 50, 5), Kerryon Johnson (7, 38, 10, X, X, X), Theo Riddick (36, 60, 30, 48, 26, 30), Bruce Ellington (X, X, 52, 28, 35, 17)     

 

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (12, 14, 15, X, X, X), LeGarrette Blount (5, 6, 7, 19, 16, 12), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 1, 2, 8, 6), Zach Zenner (X, 1, 0, 2, 1, 12)

 

RZ Targets: Kenny Golladay (0, 1, 3, 1, 3, 0), Theo Riddick (1, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Kerryon Johnson (2, 1, 0, X, X, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, 0, 0, 2, 0)

 

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 2, 0, 6, 4, 0), Kerryon Johnson (1, 4, 3, X, X, X), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Zach Zenner (X, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)  

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (3-18, X, 4-54-1, 4-43, 3-50-1, 3-31), Nevin Lawson (3-11-1, 5-75-1, 7-54, 5-62-1, 1-19, 5-68), Mike Ford (X, X, 5-144, 5-32, 6-76, 3-47)

 

Observations: LeGarrette Blount started again on Sunday but then fumbled the football and rushed for seven yards on nine carries the rest of the way. It wasn’t until the Cardinals made it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter that coach Matt Patricia finally inserted 95th-percentile SPARQ freak Zach Zenner, who finished with a team-high 12 carries on 16 snaps (26.7%). That amount of playing time isn’t enough to consider Zenner a flex option at this point, but it does notably make Blount completely useless moving forward. Kenny Golladay remains the only viable skill option given his 26% target share without Marvin Jones (knee, IR). He’ll unfortunately have to shake off Tre’Davious White’s shadow coverage (and Matthew Stafford’s poor December splits) to return results on Sunday.

 

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (9, 7, 12, 8, 13, 11), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6, 7, 3, 2, 7, 2), Jimmy Graham (6, 1, 1, 4, 11, 5), Randall Cobb (6, X, X, X, 5, 6), Aaron Jones (4, 5, 6, 5, 4, 3), Equanimeous St. Brown (4, 3, 4, 5, 1, 3)

 

Air Yards: Davante Adams (64, 93, 195, 59, 160, 111), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (127, 35, 16, 10, 81, 4), Jimmy Graham (62, 14, 0, 40, 61, 91), Randall Cobb (33, X, X, X, 16, 52), Aaron Jones (1, -2, 11, 7, -6, -3), Equanimeous St. Brown (70, 31, 52, 51, 25, 14)

 

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (40, 57, 166, 69, 93, 81), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (101, 44, 8, 3, 19, 19), Jimmy Graham (55, 14, 13, 34, 50, 19), Randall Cobb (24, X, X, X, 25, 43), Aaron Jones (10, 27, 63, 21, 16, 28), Equanimeous St. Brown (4, 3, 16, 53, 0, 12)

 

Carries: Aaron Jones (14, 15, 11, 17, 11, 17), Jamaal Williams (7, 3, 1, 1, 7, 4)

 

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 3, 0, 2, 2, 1), Randall Cobb (1, X, X, X, 1, 0), Jimmy Graham (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (2, 3, 3, 2, 2, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Bashaud Breeland (7-95, 2-27, 3-12, X, X, 1-11), Jaire Alexander (2-15, 0-0, 4-41, 4-88, 1-37, 10-100-1), Josh Jackson (2-11, 7-92, 3-22-1, 3-27, 4-43, 1-8), Tramon Williams (1-55-1, X, 2-48, 6-52-2, 2-8, 0-0)

 

Observations: Aaron Jones owners were initially up in arms once Jamaal Williams got the start, but coach Joe Philbin’s backfield eventually took shape as the game went along. Jones inevitably out-touched Williams 20-4 against the Falcons, logging 42 snaps to Williams’ empty 24. Jones faces a much tougher on-paper matchup against Chicago’s front-seven this week, making him strictly a usage-based RB2 and ideal fade in DFS tournaments. Only the Ravens have allowed fewer fantasy points per game (13.8) to opposing running backs than the Bears (14) this season.

 

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (9, 5, 11, BYE, 9, 13), Brandin Cooks (8, 12, 12, BYE, 6, 7), Todd Gurley (7, 4, 3, BYE, 5, 7), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 8, BYE, 5, 7), Gerald Everett (5, 2, 4, BYE, 3, 7), Tyler Higbee (4, 3, 7, BYE, 3, 1)

 

Air Yards: Robert Woods (85, 77, 167, BYE, 132, 116), Brandin Cooks (130, 74, 154, BYE, 117, 90), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 83, BYE, 37, 113), Todd Gurley (5, -11, 0, BYE, 9, 7), Gerald Everett (28, 15, 40, BYE, 38, 27), Tyler Higbee (43, 21, 25, BYE, 10, 3)

 

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (114, 100, 107, BYE, 62, 22), Todd Gurley (11, 40, 39, BYE, 33, 30), Robert Woods (71, 89, 72, BYE, 67, 61), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 80, BYE, 19, 36), Gerald Everett (48, 15, 49, BYE, 7, 29), Tyler Higbee (40, 25, 63, BYE, 19, 9)

 

Carries: Todd Gurley (13, 16, 12, BYE, 23, 11)

 

RZ Targets: Robert Woods (0, 0, 4, BYE, 1, 0), Todd Gurley (0, 2, 0, BYE, 1, 0), Brandin Cooks (1, 2, 1, BYE, 0, 1), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 3, BYE, 2, 0), Gerald Everett (0, 1, 2, BYE, 0, 1), Tyler Higbee (1, 1, 0, BYE, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (3, 1, 3, BYE, 6, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (7-146-1, 3-22, 4-53, BYE, 2-8, 3-16), Nickell Robey-Coleman (1-11, 0-0, 2-14-2, BYE, 4-19, 1-8), Aqib Talib (X, X, X, BYE, 1-24, 5-43)

 

Observations:As stifled as Jared Goff looked against Vic Fangio’s defense Sunday night, his performance was par for the course when the Rams have traveled. This season alone, Goff has averaged 366.5 yards (9.8 YPA), 30.8 fantasy points, and an 18:2 TD:INT ratio in six games at home. Through seven games on the road, those marks have plummeted to 247.8 yards (7.4 YPA), 15.5 fantasy points, and an even 9:9 TD:INT split. Fortunately for his owners, not only are Goff and the Rams back in the Coliseum this week, the team squares off against a depleted Eagles secondary that’s scraping by with Sidney Jones, De’Vante Bausby, and Cre’Von LeBlanc playing an abundance of snaps. Brandin Cooks has the highest ceiling opposite Jones in Week 15, whereas Robert Woods’ floor is as safe as they come. Josh Reynolds remains a usage-based flex play who continues to be used downfield/in the red zone. Gerald Everett is the sneaky DFS tourney option in this offense as he played a season-high 36 snaps (57.1%) against the Bears, running 28 routes to Tyler Higbee’s 14.


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
Email :John Daigle


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Targets and Touches Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


John Daigle Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Dose: Conner Back for Wk 15?
    Dose: Conner Back for Wk 15?
  •  
    Dose: Ekeler in Doubt
    Dose: Ekeler in Doubt
  •  
    NBA Waivers: Melton, Burks
    NBA Waivers: Melton, Burks
  •  
    Dose: Kittle explodes vs. DEN
    Dose: Kittle explodes vs. DEN
  •  
    Player News: Week 14
    Player News: Week 14
  •  
    Week 14 Starts: Baker Mayfield
    Week 14 Starts: Baker Mayfield
  •  
    Week 14 Sits: Mack, Peterson
    Week 14 Sits: Mack, Peterson
  •  
    Dose: Oh, Henry!
    Dose: Oh, Henry!

 