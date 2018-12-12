Week 14: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Observations:As stifled as Jared Goff looked against Vic Fangio ’s defense Sunday night, his performance was par for the course when the Rams have traveled. This season alone, Goff has averaged 366.5 yards (9.8 YPA), 30.8 fantasy points, and an 18:2 TD:INT ratio in six games at home. Through seven games on the road, those marks have plummeted to 247.8 yards (7.4 YPA), 15.5 fantasy points, and an even 9:9 TD:INT split. Fortunately for his owners, not only are Goff and the Rams back in the Coliseum this week, the team squares off against a depleted Eagles secondary that’s scraping by with Sidney Jones , De’Vante Bausby, and Cre’Von LeBlanc playing an abundance of snaps. Brandin Cooks has the highest ceiling opposite Jones in Week 15, whereas Robert Woods ’ floor is as safe as they come. Josh Reynolds remains a usage-based flex play who continues to be used downfield/in the red zone. Gerald Everett is the sneaky DFS tourney option in this offense as he played a season-high 36 snaps (57.1%) against the Bears, running 28 routes to Tyler Higbee ’s 14.

Observations: Aaron Jones owners were initially up in arms once Jamaal Williams got the start, but coach Joe Philbin ’s backfield eventually took shape as the game went along. Jones inevitably out-touched Williams 20-4 against the Falcons, logging 42 snaps to Williams’ empty 24. Jones faces a much tougher on-paper matchup against Chicago’s front-seven this week, making him strictly a usage-based RB2 and ideal fade in DFS tournaments. Only the Ravens have allowed fewer fantasy points per game (13.8) to opposing running backs than the Bears (14) this season.

Observations: LeGarrette Blount started again on Sunday but then fumbled the football and rushed for seven yards on nine carries the rest of the way. It wasn’t until the Cardinals made it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter that coach Matt Patricia finally inserted 95th-percentile SPARQ freak Zach Zenner , who finished with a team-high 12 carries on 16 snaps (26.7%). That amount of playing time isn’t enough to consider Zenner a flex option at this point, but it does notably make Blount completely useless moving forward. Kenny Golladay remains the only viable skill option given his 26% target share without Marvin Jones (knee, IR). He’ll unfortunately have to shake off Tre’Davious White’s shadow coverage (and Matthew Stafford ’s poor December splits) to return results on Sunday.

Observations: Amari Cooper ’s presence has not only improved Dallas’ offense as a whole, it’s directly effected Ezekiel Elliott ’s on-field usage. Prior to the deal, Elliott averaged 5.1 targets on 26 routes per game. In six games since, Zeke’s averaged a whopping increase of 7.5 targets on 29.1 routes. For context, his 44 targets since Week 9 are only two fewer than Christian McCaffrey ’s in that span. Elliott will again be a top-three option given his increased passing-game usage in Week 15 against the Colts.

Observations: With Chase Daniel back riding the pine, Tarik Cohen saw four shallow targets (just two air yards) rather than 12 downfield grenades. It was Jordan Howard who leveraged favorable game script into 19 bruising carries on 39 snaps (54.9%). Sunday again projects as another 20-touch outing for Howard as the Packers boast the league's No. 29 rush defense DVOA on the ground, but have limited backs in the passing game to the third-fewest receptions (54) through the air.

Observations: If it weren’t made clear last week, it was certainly proven Sunday that the Panthers have all but officially moved on from free agent-to-be Devin Funchess . Curtis Samuel ran 44 routes on a season-high snap rate (93.2%) with all of Carolina’s wideouts fully healthy, working alongside D.J. Moore (41 routes) and Jarius Wright (28) in three-wide sets. Funchess ran 16 routes on 29 useless snaps (39.2%). Having recorded team-highs in air yards (287) and targets (19, 23% share) the past two weeks, Samuels profiles as the best option against New Orleans’ secondary, which has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. The Saints have bottled up tight ends for the third-fewest fantasy points this year but Ian Thomas is still a usage-based streamer and DFS cash game option after running a route on 39 of Cam Newton ’s 45 dropbacks sans Greg Olsen (foot, IR).

Observations: Tevin Coleman has out-snapped Ito Smith 62-56 over the past two weeks, but it’s ‘Judge’ Ito who’s handled 22 touches to Coleman’s 18 in that stint. Having said that, this offense has still become Julio Jones ’ oyster before our very eyes. No receiver in the league has seen as many air yards (981) since the Falcons began making a concerted effort to get him more involved (including in the red zone) post-bye. While he’s arguably a priority in DFS cash games (at least according to early-week assessment) Sunday, he’s a fade candidate against Patrick Peterson ’s lockdown shadow coverage in tournaments.

Observations: Without Christian Kirk (foot, IR) and Chad Williams (ankle, hamstring), UDFA Trent Sherfield tied Larry Fitzgerald in routes run (44) on 65-of-70 offensive snaps (93%). It is worth noting Williams was listed as a starter on Arizona’s lookahead Week 15 depth chart, though, potentially already removing Sherfield from deep-league and DFS tournament appeal. J.J. Nelson was utilized as the team’s downfield threat, amassing a team-high 136 air yards on 36 routes run. Williams’ status will be worth monitoring (for Sherfield’s sake) as the Falcons defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference . Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer's AirYards.com . Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus . The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

Targets and Touches will only have players' six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (BYE, 10, 4, 2, 6, 9), Ricky Seals-Jones (BYE, 9, 3, 2, 3, 5), David Johnson (BYE, 9, 3, 3, 2, 10), J.J. Nelson (BYE, 1, 1, 0, 0, 7), Trent Sherfield (BYE, 0, 2, 1, 3, 7)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (BYE, 60, 57, 15, 98, 86), David Johnson (BYE, 21, -11, -3, -8, -13), Ricky Seals-Jones (BYE, 91, 6, 12, 26, 65), J.J. Nelson (BYE, 38, 45, 0, 0, 136), Trent Sherfield (BYE, 0, 22, 5, 51, 73)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (BYE, 50, 23, 30, 48, 55), Ricky Seals-Jones (BYE, 51, 5, 5, 10, 31), David Johnson (BYE, 85, 17, 16, 3, 12), J.J. Nelson (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 43), Trent Sherfield (BYE, 0, 6, 6, 21, 77)

Carries: David Johnson (BYE, 21, 25, 17, 20, 15), Chase Edmonds (BYE, 2, 5, 5, 5, 3)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Larry Fitzgerald (BYE, 1, 2, 0, 0, 1), Ricky Seals-Jones (BYE, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (BYE, 4, 0, 1, 2, 1), Chase Edmonds (BYE, 1, 1, 0, 3, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (BYE, 2-42, 3-20-1, 2-20, 1-8, 0-0), Budda Baker (BYE, 4-65-1, X, X, 5-53-1, 3-22), David Amerson (X, X, X, 2-18-1, 3-29, 4-24)

Observations: Without Christian Kirk (foot, IR) and Chad Williams (ankle, hamstring), UDFA Trent Sherfield tied Larry Fitzgerald in routes run (44) on 65-of-70 offensive snaps (93%). It is worth noting Williams was listed as a starter on Arizona’s lookahead Week 15 depth chart, though, potentially already removing Sherfield from deep-league and DFS tournament appeal. J.J. Nelson was utilized as the team’s downfield threat, amassing a team-high 136 air yards on 36 routes run. Williams’ status will be worth monitoring (for Sherfield’s sake) as the Falcons defense has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (10, 11, 9, 14, 8, 11), Mohamed Sanu (5, 8, 6, 4, 4, 8), Austin Hooper (3, 11, 8, 5, 5, 6), Tevin Coleman (7, 5, 3, 4, 3, 1), Calvin Ridley (9, 5, 4, 13, 5, 4), Ito Smith (2, 5, 2, 2, 1, 4)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (129, 105, 189, 162, 228, 168), Mohamed Sanu (31, 26, 74, 64, 74, 74), Austin Hooper (11, 49, 35, 19, 22, 47), Calvin Ridley (72, 31, 37, 149, 50, 44), Tevin Coleman (2, 5, -10, -3, 17, -4), Ito Smith (-3, -3, 9, -5, -1, -6)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (121, 107, 118, 147, 18, 106), Tevin Coleman (68, 19, 27, 17, 3, -4), Austin Hooper (41, 56, 27, 31, 44, 37), Mohamed Sanu (45, 47, 56, 74, 37, 54), Calvin Ridley (71, 37, 32, 93, 22, 10), Ito Smith (4, 15, 12, 7, 0, 14)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (13, 11, 8, 8, 6, 10), Ito Smith (10, 4, 6, 4, 7, 11)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (0, 3, 0, 3, 0, 2), Austin Hooper (0, 4, 1, 0, 1, 0), Mohamed Sanu (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Calvin Ridley (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Ito Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (4, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (1, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (1, 5, 0, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (3-21, 3-53, 2-19, 2-24-1, 1-21, 3-17), Brian Poole (4-40, 0-0, 2-24, 1-6, 1-8, 2-12), Robert Alford (X, 3-59-1, 3-46, 1-5, 2-28, 5-62-1)

Observations: Tevin Coleman has out-snapped Ito Smith 62-56 over the past two weeks, but it’s ‘Judge’ Ito who’s handled 22 touches to Coleman’s 18 in that stint. Having said that, this offense has still become Julio Jones’ oyster before our very eyes. No receiver in the league has seen as many air yards (981) since the Falcons began making a concerted effort to get him more involved (including in the red zone) post-bye. While he’s arguably a priority in DFS cash games (at least according to early-week assessment) Sunday, he’s a fade candidate against Patrick Peterson’s lockdown shadow coverage in tournaments.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (6, 5, 8, 11, 10, 7), Devin Funchess (5, 5, 8, X, 3, 3), D.J. Moore (2, 5, 8, 9, 8, 8), Curtis Samuel (4, 4, 7, 2, 11, 8), Ian Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 5, 11)

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (56, 49, 133, X, 54, 66), D.J. Moore (37, 10, 66, 66, 129, 29), Christian McCaffrey (-4, 4, 22, -10, 21, -12), Curtis Samuel (34, 10, 91, 16, 160, 127), Ian Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 28, 40)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (78, 61, 57, 112, 55, 38), Devin Funchess (44, 32, 39, X, 10, 0), D.J. Moore (16, 20, 157, 91, 44, 67), Curtis Samuel (25, 18, 55, 17, 88, 80), Ian Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 46, 77)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (17, 14, 13, 17, 10, 16), Cam Newton (11, 2, 2, 8, 6, 5)

RZ Targets: D.J. Moore (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 3), Christian McCaffrey (1, 1, 0, 4, 2, 0), Devin Funchess (1, 0, 1, X, 1, 0), Curtis Samuel (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Ian Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (6, 1, 3, 9, 0, 7), Cam Newton (2, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (1-16, 3-90-1, 6-93-1, 3-72, 4-48, 2-9), Donte Jackson (7-115-1, 4-51-1, 3-24, X, 6-108, 5-104), Captain Munnerlyn (6-48-1, 2-14, 1-8, 7-127, 6-53, 2-15)

Observations: If it weren’t made clear last week, it was certainly proven Sunday that the Panthers have all but officially moved on from free agent-to-be Devin Funchess. Curtis Samuel ran 44 routes on a season-high snap rate (93.2%) with all of Carolina’s wideouts fully healthy, working alongside D.J. Moore (41 routes) and Jarius Wright (28) in three-wide sets. Funchess ran 16 routes on 29 useless snaps (39.2%). Having recorded team-highs in air yards (287) and targets (19, 23% share) the past two weeks, Samuels profiles as the best option against New Orleans’ secondary, which has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wideouts. The Saints have bottled up tight ends for the third-fewest fantasy points this year but Ian Thomas is still a usage-based streamer and DFS cash game option after running a route on 39 of Cam Newton’s 45 dropbacks sans Greg Olsen (foot, IR).

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (X, 8, 7, 4, 9, 8), Tarik Cohen (2, 7, 4, 8, 14, 4), Taylor Gabriel (5, 3, 9, 8, 7, 7), Trey Burton (3, 4, 1, 7, 1, 5), Jordan Howard (0, 1, 1, 2, 1, 1), Anthony Miller (6, 6, 3, 4, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (X, 116, 86, 90, 90, 65), Trey Burton (47, 27, 1, 35, 18, 75), Taylor Gabriel (44, 149, 90, 51, 103, 39), Anthony Miller (62, 85, 50, 44, 7, 9), Tarik Cohen (15, 2, -1, 37, 85, 2), Jordan Howard (0, 4, 0, 1, -2, 2)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (X, 133, 39, 37, 79, 42), Taylor Gabriel (45, 0, 52, 49, 17, 22), Tarik Cohen (8, 29, 23, 45, 156, 20), Anthony Miller (49, 122, 25, 41, 1, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 11, 2, 2, 4, 2), Trey Burton (28, 40, 9, 28, 0, 22)

Carries: Jordan Howard (14, 11, 18, 7, 16, 19), Tarik Cohen (6, 7, 7, 3, 8, 9), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 3, 10, X, X, 6)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (X, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Anthony Miller (1, 1, 1, 0, 2, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Tarik Cohen (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (3, 0, 0, 0, 4, 0), Tarik Cohen (2, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Mitchell Trubisky (1, 2, 1, X, X, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (4-32, 7-90, 9-88-2, 2-4, 3-27, 3-23), Kyle Fuller (1-0, 3-49-1, 10-80, 6-50, 3-24, 2-14), Bryce Callahan (1-4, 3-16, 1-11, 7-62, 1-8, 1-8), Sherrick McManis (X, X, X, X, X, 3-18)

Observations: With Chase Daniel back riding the pine, Tarik Cohen saw four shallow targets (just two air yards) rather than 12 downfield grenades. It was Jordan Howard who leveraged favorable game script into 19 bruising carries on 39 snaps (54.9%). Sunday again projects as another 20-touch outing for Howard as the Packers boast the league's No. 29 rush defense DVOA on the ground, but have limited backs in the passing game to the third-fewest receptions (54) through the air.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (8, 10, 5, 9, 8, 13), Michael Gallup (6, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9), Ezekiel Elliott (5, 7, 8, 6, 6, 13), Cole Beasley (4, 5, 7, 2, 3, 4)

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (78, 119, 36, 60, 50, 167), Michael Gallup (84, 14, 107, 72, 112, 142), Cole Beasley (29, 34, 44, 8, 11, 43), Ezekiel Elliott (-17, -3, 14, -7, -3, 15)

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (58, 75, 36, 180, 75, 217), Michael Gallup (51, 34, 10, 19, 76, 24), Ezekiel Elliott (51, 36, 79, 22, 60, 79), Cole Beasley (16, 37, 51, 5, 9, 18)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (17, 19, 23, 26, 23, 28), Dak Prescott (2, 6, 4, 6, 5, 4)

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (4, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Ezekiel Elliott (2, 2, 0, 2, 1, 1), Cole Beasley (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Michael Gallup (1, 0 ,0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (4, 5, 2, 3, 2, 4), Dak Prescott (1, 3, 1, 3, 0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (3-55-1, 5-46, 5-54, 4-30-1, 2-30-1, 1-7), Byron Jones (2-29, 3-39, 6-22, 3-31, 1-3, 2-44-1), Chidobe Awuzie (5-52, 4-33-1, 4-64-1, 2-24, 1-11, 3-33)

Observations: Amari Cooper’s presence has not only improved Dallas’ offense as a whole, it’s directly effected Ezekiel Elliott’s on-field usage. Prior to the deal, Elliott averaged 5.1 targets on 26 routes per game. In six games since, Zeke’s averaged a whopping increase of 7.5 targets on 29.1 routes. For context, his 44 targets since Week 9 are only two fewer than Christian McCaffrey’s in that span. Elliott will again be a top-three option given his increased passing-game usage in Week 15 against the Colts.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (4, 13, 14, 8, 8, 4), Theo Riddick (8, 7, 7, 7, 4, 4), Kerryon Johnson (5, 7, 2, X, X, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, 9, 7, 10, 4)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (52, 178, 182, 66, 111, 62), Theo Riddick (-9, -1, -4, 3, 22, -3), Kerryon Johnson (10, -9, -8, X, X, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, 32, 22, 33, 12)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (46, 78, 113, 90, 50, 5), Kerryon Johnson (7, 38, 10, X, X, X), Theo Riddick (36, 60, 30, 48, 26, 30), Bruce Ellington (X, X, 52, 28, 35, 17)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (12, 14, 15, X, X, X), LeGarrette Blount (5, 6, 7, 19, 16, 12), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 1, 2, 8, 6), Zach Zenner (X, 1, 0, 2, 1, 12)

RZ Targets: Kenny Golladay (0, 1, 3, 1, 3, 0), Theo Riddick (1, 1, 0, 1, 2, 0), Kerryon Johnson (2, 1, 0, X, X, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, 0, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 2, 0, 6, 4, 0), Kerryon Johnson (1, 4, 3, X, X, X), Theo Riddick (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Zach Zenner (X, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (3-18, X, 4-54-1, 4-43, 3-50-1, 3-31), Nevin Lawson (3-11-1, 5-75-1, 7-54, 5-62-1, 1-19, 5-68), Mike Ford (X, X, 5-144, 5-32, 6-76, 3-47)

Observations: LeGarrette Blount started again on Sunday but then fumbled the football and rushed for seven yards on nine carries the rest of the way. It wasn’t until the Cardinals made it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter that coach Matt Patricia finally inserted 95th-percentile SPARQ freak Zach Zenner, who finished with a team-high 12 carries on 16 snaps (26.7%). That amount of playing time isn’t enough to consider Zenner a flex option at this point, but it does notably make Blount completely useless moving forward. Kenny Golladay remains the only viable skill option given his 26% target share without Marvin Jones (knee, IR). He’ll unfortunately have to shake off Tre’Davious White’s shadow coverage (and Matthew Stafford’s poor December splits) to return results on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (9, 7, 12, 8, 13, 11), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6, 7, 3, 2, 7, 2), Jimmy Graham (6, 1, 1, 4, 11, 5), Randall Cobb (6, X, X, X, 5, 6), Aaron Jones (4, 5, 6, 5, 4, 3), Equanimeous St. Brown (4, 3, 4, 5, 1, 3)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (64, 93, 195, 59, 160, 111), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (127, 35, 16, 10, 81, 4), Jimmy Graham (62, 14, 0, 40, 61, 91), Randall Cobb (33, X, X, X, 16, 52), Aaron Jones (1, -2, 11, 7, -6, -3), Equanimeous St. Brown (70, 31, 52, 51, 25, 14)

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (40, 57, 166, 69, 93, 81), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (101, 44, 8, 3, 19, 19), Jimmy Graham (55, 14, 13, 34, 50, 19), Randall Cobb (24, X, X, X, 25, 43), Aaron Jones (10, 27, 63, 21, 16, 28), Equanimeous St. Brown (4, 3, 16, 53, 0, 12)

Carries: Aaron Jones (14, 15, 11, 17, 11, 17), Jamaal Williams (7, 3, 1, 1, 7, 4)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (2, 3, 0, 2, 2, 1), Randall Cobb (1, X, X, X, 1, 0), Jimmy Graham (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (2, 3, 3, 2, 2, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Bashaud Breeland (7-95, 2-27, 3-12, X, X, 1-11), Jaire Alexander (2-15, 0-0, 4-41, 4-88, 1-37, 10-100-1), Josh Jackson (2-11, 7-92, 3-22-1, 3-27, 4-43, 1-8), Tramon Williams (1-55-1, X, 2-48, 6-52-2, 2-8, 0-0)

Observations: Aaron Jones owners were initially up in arms once Jamaal Williams got the start, but coach Joe Philbin’s backfield eventually took shape as the game went along. Jones inevitably out-touched Williams 20-4 against the Falcons, logging 42 snaps to Williams’ empty 24. Jones faces a much tougher on-paper matchup against Chicago’s front-seven this week, making him strictly a usage-based RB2 and ideal fade in DFS tournaments. Only the Ravens have allowed fewer fantasy points per game (13.8) to opposing running backs than the Bears (14) this season.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (9, 5, 11, BYE, 9, 13), Brandin Cooks (8, 12, 12, BYE, 6, 7), Todd Gurley (7, 4, 3, BYE, 5, 7), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 8, BYE, 5, 7), Gerald Everett (5, 2, 4, BYE, 3, 7), Tyler Higbee (4, 3, 7, BYE, 3, 1)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (85, 77, 167, BYE, 132, 116), Brandin Cooks (130, 74, 154, BYE, 117, 90), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 83, BYE, 37, 113), Todd Gurley (5, -11, 0, BYE, 9, 7), Gerald Everett (28, 15, 40, BYE, 38, 27), Tyler Higbee (43, 21, 25, BYE, 10, 3)

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (114, 100, 107, BYE, 62, 22), Todd Gurley (11, 40, 39, BYE, 33, 30), Robert Woods (71, 89, 72, BYE, 67, 61), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 80, BYE, 19, 36), Gerald Everett (48, 15, 49, BYE, 7, 29), Tyler Higbee (40, 25, 63, BYE, 19, 9)

Carries: Todd Gurley (13, 16, 12, BYE, 23, 11)

RZ Targets: Robert Woods (0, 0, 4, BYE, 1, 0), Todd Gurley (0, 2, 0, BYE, 1, 0), Brandin Cooks (1, 2, 1, BYE, 0, 1), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 3, BYE, 2, 0), Gerald Everett (0, 1, 2, BYE, 0, 1), Tyler Higbee (1, 1, 0, BYE, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (3, 1, 3, BYE, 6, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (7-146-1, 3-22, 4-53, BYE, 2-8, 3-16), Nickell Robey-Coleman (1-11, 0-0, 2-14-2, BYE, 4-19, 1-8), Aqib Talib (X, X, X, BYE, 1-24, 5-43)

Observations:As stifled as Jared Goff looked against Vic Fangio’s defense Sunday night, his performance was par for the course when the Rams have traveled. This season alone, Goff has averaged 366.5 yards (9.8 YPA), 30.8 fantasy points, and an 18:2 TD:INT ratio in six games at home. Through seven games on the road, those marks have plummeted to 247.8 yards (7.4 YPA), 15.5 fantasy points, and an even 9:9 TD:INT split. Fortunately for his owners, not only are Goff and the Rams back in the Coliseum this week, the team squares off against a depleted Eagles secondary that’s scraping by with Sidney Jones, De’Vante Bausby, and Cre’Von LeBlanc playing an abundance of snaps. Brandin Cooks has the highest ceiling opposite Jones in Week 15, whereas Robert Woods’ floor is as safe as they come. Josh Reynolds remains a usage-based flex play who continues to be used downfield/in the red zone. Gerald Everett is the sneaky DFS tourney option in this offense as he played a season-high 36 snaps (57.1%) against the Bears, running 28 routes to Tyler Higbee’s 14.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (7, BYE, 12, 9, 10, 7), Stefon Diggs (X, BYE, 18, 11, 5, 6), Dalvin Cook (4, BYE, 3, 3, 10, 7), Kyle Rudolph (2, BYE, 5, 7, 3, 5), Latavius Murray (1, BYE, 0, 0, 2, 0), Aldrick Robinson (3, BYE, 2, 2, 9, 1)

Air Yards: Adam Thielen (44, BYE, 118, 75, 78, 33), Stefon Diggs (X, BYE, 147, 76, 15, 114), Kyle Rudolph (41, BYE, 51, 47, 24, 13), Dalvin Cook (-13, BYE, -5, -11, -11, -11), Latavius Murray (2, BYE, 0, 0, 2, 0), Aldrick Robinson (55, BYE, 20, 22, 94, 42)

Receiving Yards: Adam Thielen (22, BYE, 66, 125, 28, 70), Stefon Diggs (X, BYE, 126, 77, 49, 76), Dalvin Cook (20, BYE, -2, 47, 22, 28), Kyle Rudolph (28, BYE, 13, 63, 38, 7), Latavius Murray (16, BYE, 0, 0, 3, 0), Aldrick Robinson (20, BYE, 24, 11, 37, 0)

Carries: Latavius Murray (10, BYE, 4, 11, 9, 3), Dalvin Cook (10, BYE, 9, 10, 4, 13)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (2, BYE, 0, 1, 1, 2), Stefon Diggs (X, BYE, 2, 2, 1, 0), Kyle Rudolph (0, BYE, 3, 0, 0, 1), Aldrick Robinson (0, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0), Latavius Murray (0, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dalvin Cook (0, BYE, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (3, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 1), Dalvin Cook (0, BYE, 2, 3, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (4-37, BYE, 3-29, 6-38-1, 1-10, 1-14), Trae Waynes (3-30, BYE, 4-38, 5-68, X, X), Mackensie Alexander (5-28, BYE, 1-9, 1-10, 3-39, 1-0), Holton Hill (1-11, BYE, 1-18-1, 0-0, 1-7, 3-26)

Observations: As it stands, the Vikings currently own the league's third-highest pass play rate (65%) in neutral game script (one-score situations), and the highest neautral pass play rate in the red zone (69%). If you believe that approach is altered following the release of OC John DeFilippo, Dalvin Cook's the pivot to load up on against Miami's front-seven. Cook has handled 35-of-44 backfield touches (79.5%) on 81.6% of the team's snaps since Week 13.





New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (15, 8, 4, 6, 8, 13), Alvin Kamara (5, 5, 1, 1, 11, 6), Tre'Quan Smith (3, 0, 13, X, 1, 1), Mark Ingram (2, 3, 0, 2, 3, 3)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (97, 41, 58, 77, 61, 108), Alvin Kamara (14, 7, 24, 4, 2, 5), Tre'Quan Smith (51, 0, 157, X, 2, 25), Mark Ingram (2, 6, 0, 6, -8, -4)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (211, 70, 92, 38, 40, 98), Alvin Kamara (34, 46, 37, 9, 36, 36), Tre'Quan Smith (23, 0, 157, X, 0, 0), Mark Ingram (3, 58, 0, 14, 1, 1)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (19, 12, 13, 14, 11, 12), Mark Ingram (9, 13, 16, 11, 7, 13)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (1, 5, 0, 0, 0, 3), Alvin Kamara (2, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Tre’Quan Smith (1, 0, 2, X, 1, 0), Mark Ingram (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (3, 5, 1, 3, 1, 2), Mark Ingram (2, 1, 6, 1, 1, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (5-114, 0-0, 2-8, 3-75, 8-75, 2-48), Eli Apple (7-144-1, 2-13-1, 2-27, 10-109, 5-80, 1-21), P.J. Williams (6-54, 2-59, 3-25, 7-103-1, 2-9, 4-46)

Observations: In line with his results from recent weeks, Mark Ingram again buoyed favorable game script into double-digit touches and pay dirt. In the Saints’ lone one-score outcome over their last five games (Week 13 at Dallas), though, Alvin Kamara out-touched Ingram by a wide margin (19-9). Tre’Quan Smith’s road woes additionally continued in Tampa as the explosive rookie has now posted receiving lines of 3/44, 3/18, 0/0, 0/0, and 0/0 since the team’s Week 6 bye. In a competitive game script away from the Superdome, this offense would genuinely feature two (and only two) skill players. Michael Thomas remains a locked-in WR1 against the Panthers since top corner James Bradberry has only traveled to the slot — the exact location Thomas has run 30.4% of his routes from — on 28 snaps all year.

New York Giants

Targets: Odell Beckham (11, 11, 4, 9, 9, X), Saquon Barkley (10, 5, 3, 8, 4, 5), Evan Engram (9, 5, 2, 0, X, 5), Sterling Shepard (8, 3, 2, 6, 6, 6), Wayne Gallman (0, 1, 2, 2, 2, 2), Rhett Ellison (X, 1, 1, 6, 7, 0)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (131, 164, 62, 167, 146, X), Sterling Shepard (93, 9, 22, 61, 53, 41), Evan Engram (22, 64, 17, 0, X, 17), Wayne Gallman (0, 3, -1, -9, 0, 25), Saquon Barkley (16, 14, 27, 10, 4, 11), Rhett Ellison (X, 1, 2, 76, 28, 0)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (136, 73, 74, 85, 35, X), Sterling Shepard (34, 9, 22, 37, 28, 17), Saquon Barkley (73, 33, 10, 41, 21, 27), Evan Engram (25, 46, 66, 0, X, 77), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 24, -2, -2, 0), Rhett Ellison (X, 6, 12, 77, 42, 0)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (13, 20, 27, 13, 24, 14), Wayne Gallman (1, 2, 2, 5, 5, 14)

RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (1, 4, 1, 1, 1, X), Saquon Barkley (2, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Evan Engram (1, 1, 0, 0, X, 0), Sterling Shepard (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 3), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (1, 6, 8, 3, 4, 1), Wayne Gallman (1, 1, 0, 0, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Janoris Jenkins (3-25, 3-25, 6-88-1, 3-31, 1-12, 3-26), B.W. Webb (1-9, 5-48, 5-68, 1-11, 5-58, 0-0), Grant Haley (2-16, 2-0, 3-60-1, 2-22, 5-56-1, 2-85-1)

Observations: Odell Beckham’s surprising absence had a positive trickle-down effect for Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram. Barkley, for instance, was directly catered to as the Giants leaned on a 47% run play rate through the first three quarters (before the rookie was removed). That’s an extremely different approach from their bottom-five run play rate (34%) on the year prior to Sunday. Engram was also utilized on more passing downs, running 18 routes to Rhett Ellison’s 10 (despite seeing his usual median 51.6% snap rate). You were starting Barkley anyways, but he clearly moves up a spot or two among DFS cash game priorities if Beckham misses his second straight game.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (BYE, 16, 3, 8, 10, 8), Alshon Jeffery (BYE, 8, 5, 3, 5, 9), Nelson Agholor (BYE, 7, 2, 1, 8, 3), Dallas Goedert (BYE, 0, 1, 4, 3, 5), Josh Adams (BYE, 0, 6, 1, 0, 0), Golden Tate (BYE, 4, 8, 8, 7, 3), Darren Sproles (BYE, X, X, X, 0, 3)

Air Yards: Zach Ertz (BYE, 117, 19, 56, 66, 62), Alshon Jeffery (BYE, 97, 38, 18, 40, 87), Nelson Agholor (BYE, 123, 80, 8, 64, 45), Dallas Goedert (BYE, 0, 27, 15, 25, 39), Josh Adams (BYE, 0, -6, 1, 5, 0), Golden Tate (BYE, 49, 107, 52, 27, 35), Darren Sproles (BYE, X, X, X, 0, 1)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (BYE, 145, 15, 91, 83, 38), Alshon Jeffery (BYE, 48, 33, 39, 31, 50), Nelson Agholor (BYE, 83, 0, 12, 56, 49), Dallas Goedert (BYE, 0, 33, 0, 0, 44), Josh Adams (BYE, 0, 19, 0, 0, 0), Golden Tate (BYE, 19, 48, 30, 85, 7), Darren Sproles (BYE, X, X, X, 0, 34)

Carries: Josh Adams (BYE, 7, 7, 22, 20, 7), Darren Sproles (BYE, X, X, X, 4, 1)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (BYE, 3, 0, 1, 1, 1), Nelson Agholor (BYE, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Dallas Goedert (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Alshon Jeffery (BYE, 1, 0, 0, 1, 1), Golden Tate (BYE, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Darren Sproles (BYE, X, X, X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Josh Adams (BYE, 2, 0, 6, 4, 1), Darren Sproles (BYE, X, X, X, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (BYE, X, 3-42, X, 2-15, 7-83-1), Rasul Douglas (BYE, 8-105, 6-107-1, X, 4-53, 9-72-1), Cre’Von LeBlanc (BYE, X, 2-24-1, 2-48 ,4-22, 1-15)

Observations: Golden Tate saw a season-low in targets Sunday as the Eagles unexpectedly utilized 12 personnel, essentially taking their recent acquisition off the field in favor of rookie TE Dallas Goedert. Even Tate’s routes (11) were the fewest he had run since coming over from Detroit. Josh Adams suffered a similar fate, getting game-scripted off the field early. He still handled a team-high seven carries on 21 (40.4%) snaps, but was replaced by Darren Sproles (23, 44.2%) on passing downs. With the Rams currently favored by two possessions (-9.5) at home on Sunday, Sproles is arguably the dart to own in short DFS slates, whereas Adams remains a usage-based RB3 with an extremely low floor.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (4, 10, BYE, 12, 9, 9), Dante Pettis (0, 6, BYE, 7, 7, 7), Matt Breida (1, 4, BYE, 4, 3, X), Kendrick Bourne (2, 7, BYE, 3, 6, 4), Marquise Goodwin (4, 5, BYE, X, X, 2), Jeff Wilson (X, X, X, 1, 9, 2)

Air Yards: George Kittle (17, 44, BYE, 98, 48, 93), Marquise Goodwin (37, 55, BYE, X, X, 20), Kendrick Bourne (6, 99, BYE, 22, 11, 28), Matt Breida (-5, 35, BYE, 7, 6, X), Dante Pettis (0, 19, BYE, 105, 45, 76), Jeff Wilson (X, X, BYE, 8, 4, -5)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (108, 83, BYE, 48, 70, 210), Dante Pettis (0, 12, BYE, 77, 129, 49), Marquise Goodwin (11, 69, BYE, X, X, 20), Kendrick Bourne (6, 33, BYE, 27, 60, 22), Matt Breida (3, 31, BYE, 34, 51, X), Jeff Wilson (X, X, X, 8, 73, 6)

Carries: Matt Breida (12, 17, BYE, 14, 5, X), Jeff Wilson (X, X, X, 7, 15, 23)

RZ Targets: George Kittle (1, 1, BYE, 0, 1, 0), Matt Breida (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, X), Marquise Goodwin (1, 0, BYE, X, X, 0), Kendrick Bourne (2, 1, BYE, 1, 1, 0), Dante Pettis (0, 1, BYE, 1, 1, 1), Jeff Wilson (X, X, X, 0, 3, 1)

RZ Carries: Matt Breida (2, 3, BYE, 2, 0, X), Jeff Wilson (X, X, X, 1, 2, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (2-12, 2-10, BYE, 5-113, 2-39-1, 6-51), Ahkello Witherspoon (3-45, 1-11, BYE, 4-23, 1-45, 2-18), K’Waun Williams (2-23, 2-6, BYE, 3-20, 3-6-2, X)

Observations: Alfred Morris was active Sunday, but played only four snaps on the afternoon. Jeff Wilson was Matt Breida’s (ankle) clear-cut replacement, getting 24 touches on 62 snaps (86%). Special-teamer Matt Dayes and Morris weren’t even a threat to Wilson’s passing-game usage as the latter trumped both with a total of 25 routes to 1. If Breida’s out again, Wilson would undoubtedly qualify as a high-floor usage-based RB2 against a Hawks defense that’s allowed the second-most receiving yards (773) to opposing runners. With Pierre Garcon (knee, IR) officially done for the year, Dante Pettis should keep his primary role, too. Even with Marquise Goodwin active (and purposely limited) Sunday, Pettis ran a team-high 35 routes on 61 snaps (84.7%). The Niners are transparently in “evaluation” mode, locking in the second-round rookie as a high-floor PPR WR3 over the final three weeks. As shown above, Pettis has seen 6 > 7 > 7 > 7 targets in his last four games.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (4, 5, 10, 7, 4, X), Tyler Lockett (4, 6, 5, 5, 2, 6), David Moore (7, 3, 8, 5, 1, 5), Ed Dickson (1, 1, 1, 2, 0, 1), Chris Carson (0, X, 0, 2, 4, 0), Rashaad Penny (3, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (8, 6, 2, 1, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (18, 73, 65, 73, 62, 24), Doug Baldwin (40, 18, 92, 55, 26, X), David Moore (94, 51, 134, 108, 0, 168), Ed Dickson (6, 16, 9, 7, 0, 3), Rashaad Penny (-1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Carson (0, X, 0, 0, -7, 0), Mike Davis (-9, 10, 8, 13, 0, 0)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (22, 67, 71, 107, 52, 42), Doug Baldwin (77, 39, 52, 39, 22, X), David Moore (16, 16, 57, 103, 0, 0), Ed Dickson (0, 24, 15, 13, 0, 4), Rashaad Penny (13, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Carson (0, X, 0, 8, 39, 0), Mike Davis (45, 22, 24, 0, 0, 5)

Carries: Chris Carson (8, X, 17, 16, 13, 22), Mike Davis (15, 11, 4, 4, 4, 3), Rashaad Penny (4, 12, 8, 4, 7, 8), Russell Wilson (5, 9, 5, 3, 4, 7)

RZ Targets: Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Doug Baldwin (0, 1, 3, 1, 1, 0), David Moore (2, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Chris Carson (0, X, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ed Dickson (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (1, X. 2, 3, 4, 4), Mike Davis (1, 1, 0, 3, 1, 2), Rashaad Penny (0, 2, 3, 2, 0, 0), Russell Wilson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (2-42-2, 3-40, 4-77, 4-37, 4-125-1, 3-67), Shaquill Griffin (2-66, 2-38, 2-68, 1-7-1, 4-48-1, 5-26), Justin Coleman (1-16, 7-98-1, 3-22, 3-21, 3-32, 3-44)

Observations: Tyler Lockett had averaged 4/65.3/1 through the first three weeks without Doug Baldwin, but David Moore was fourth In the team’s pecking order behind Brandon Marshall (since released) and Jaron Brown with 36 total routes at that time. It shouldn’t be too shocking to read that Moore leveraged Baldwin’s absence this time around into a team-high 168 air yards on the second-most routes run (21) for Seattle. If Baldwin’s out again, Moore is the favorable downfield DFS tournament option against San Francisco’s abysmal No. 25 pass defense DVOA. Note that Moore has run 68% of his routes from the left side of the field, though, which is the same area Richard Sherman stays glued to.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (10, 6, 7, 8, 6, 6), Chris Godwin (3, 7, 3, 4, 6, 10), Adam Humphries (8, 3, 5, 6, 9, 8), Cameron Brate (3, 3, 3, 4, 6, 4), Peyton Barber (3, 1, 2, 2, 1, 2)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (127, 115, 100, 115, 48, 142), Chris Godwin (36, 92, 25, 24, 68, 173), Adam Humphries (29, 38, 41, 21, 30, 85), Cameron Brate (14, 24, 14, 45, 55, 44), Peyton Barber (-3, 0, 4, 4, 5, 2)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (16, 51, 120, 116, 48, 86), Chris Godwin (40, 103, 50, 42, 101, 13), Adam Humphries (82, 53, 60, 54, 61, 42), Peyton Barber (9, 5, 4, 16, 0, 2), Cameron Brate (15, 14, 16, 26, 36, 12)

Carries: Peyton Barber (11, 13, 18, 18, 16, 14)

RZ Targets: Chris Godwin (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Mike Evans (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Cameron Brate (0, 1, 1, 1, 2, 2), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Adam Humphries (2, 1, 1, 0, 2, 2)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (0, 2, 5, 4, 4, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (4-40-1, 2-25, 2-50, 3-47-1, X, X), Brent Grimes (2-39, 1-24, 1-10, 1-8, X, 5-45)

Observations: If you’re simply box score hunting, Chris Godwin’s monstrous outing may not stand out. He did after all finish with a measly one catch under his belt. His on-field usage continued peaking sans DeSean Jackson (thumb), though, as the second-year pro again ran more routes than slot wideout Adam Humphries (42 to 41) as the team’s clear No. 2. Godwin was featured downfield (173 air yards) on a team-high 10 targets, nine of which were deemed ‘uncatchable’ (per PFF’s Pat Thorman). Godwin’s matchup against Baltimore on Sunday is a horrific one, but his ceiling and usage still keep him in play as a WR3 (at worst).

Washington Redskins

Targets: Josh Doctson (6, 4, 7, 10, 5, 5), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, X, 5, 5), Adrian Peterson (1, 3, 2, 2, 0, 1), Vernon Davis (7, 1, 0, 4, 2, 4), Jamison Crowder (X, X, X, X, 4, 7)

Air Yards: Josh Doctson (38, 46, 132, 84, 83, 55), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, X, -3, -1), Adrian Peterson (1, -2, 0, -8, 0, 4), Vernon Davis (81, 40, 40, 77, 1, 15), Jamison Crowder (X, X, X, X, 21, 53)

Receiving Yards: Josh Doctson (49, 31, 32, 66, 51, 84), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, X, 18, 15), Adrian Peterson (7, 16, 1, 9, 0, 3), Vernon Davis (62, 0, 0, 73, 15, 31), Jamison Crowder (X, X, X, X, 36, 87)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (26, 9, 19, 16, 12, 10), Chris Thompson (3, X, X, X, X, 3)

RZ Targets: Josh Doctson (2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, X, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Vernon Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (1, 3, 0, 9, 1, 0), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, 3, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (5-83-1, 0-0, 3-39-1, 5-47, 3-27, 1-3-1), Greg Stroman (0-0, 6-73, 1-40, X, 5-57-1, 2-53), Fabian Moreau (4-61-1, 5-109, 0-0, 3-105-1, 2-21, 2-43)

Observations: Josh Doctson (concussion) has been the team’s only deep threat of late, seeing 88.5 air yards per game the past four weeks. Even so, he’ll likely see Jalen Ramsey’s shadow coverage if active. Vernon Davis remains the only applicable play (and even that’s a stretch) with Jordan Reed (toe, out) shelved, most recently having averaged 5.2 targets on 28.9 routes in 10 games without Washington’s oft-injured starter last year.