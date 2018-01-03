The NFL Week 15 Worksheet

Week 15 is here and hopefully you’ve already moved on if your fantasy playoffs and are looking to get into the championship game for your leagues. If you’ve been unfortunate this season in your leagues, there’s always DFS to keep the fantasy juices flowing. Also, don't forget that we have two Saturday games this week, so don't sleep on getting your lineups set early if you are playing Texans, Jets, Browns and Broncos players.
For those that are new here, the goal of this article is to provide a top-down, statistical snapshot for each game each week, running down weekly point spreads, team totals, play calling splits, and statistical bullet points on the players and teams involved. Although we’re focusing strictly on PPR league scoring here as a baseline, there’s more than enough to spread around across formats and daily leagues. The reason we’re operating under a PPR umbrella is it allows us to cover a larger portion of the players involved in action weekly.
As the author, it’s imperative that I note that this is an expectations-based column over a linear start/sit forum. The labels for each subset of players for each game is simply the vehicle for those expectations and have a different context for each player. Players that are high performers week-to-week are held to different standards than a secondary option in an offense. Every player runs into down weeks, and we’re trying to identify those moments, even for the star players you’re going to ride through thick and thin moments that don’t tally many low points during the season. That said, we’re still embracing some of the elements that will go along with a start/sit column as a byproduct of those expectations. I encourage that you use the game by game tables and data points here in conjunction with the Start/Sit column posted weekly by Nick Mensio, Pat Daugherty’s rankings in the Goal Line Stand, Evan Silva’s Matchup’s column, Ray Summerlin's Waiver Wired and most importantly, your own information and thought process. Remember, you control your own team. If you are curious as to my personal weekly rankings, they can be found each and every week in the Season Pass section.
All lines are taken from VegasInsider on Tuesday nights
Chargers @ Chiefs
|LA Chargers
|Rank
|@
|Kansas City
|Rank
|3.5
|
|Spread
|-3.5
|
|24.8
|
|Implied Total
|28.3
|
|28.2
|5
|Points/Gm
|36.2
|1
|20.8
|7
|Points All./Gm
|27.0
|28
|58.9
|30
|Plays/Gm
|63.8
|15
|61.1
|10
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|69.4
|31
|43.0%
|11
|Rush%
|39.1%
|21
|57.1%
|22
|Pass%
|60.9%
|12
|40.1%
|13
|Opp. Rush %
|36.4%
|4
|60.0%
|20
|Opp. Pass %
|63.6%
|29
- The Chiefs have beaten the Chargers in nine straight games, the longest winning streak for Kansas City over their rivalry.
- The Chiefs are the only team in the league to score three or more touchdowns in every game this season. Every other team has at least two other games failing to score three touchdowns in a game.
- The Chargers are first in the league in differential of yards per play (+1.23 yards) than their opponents while the Chiefs are second (+0.92 yards).
- The Chargers are tied for first in the league with a +19 differential of explosive plays (gains of 20-plus yards) than their opponents. The Chiefs rank third at +15.
- Kansas City averages a 20-plus yard play once every 10.2 offensive snaps, the best rate in the league. League average outside of them is once every 16.2 plays.
- Kansas City has had the lead for 58.8 percent of their offensive plays, the highest rate in the league. The Chargers are second at 53.7 percent.
- The Chiefs are 20th in the league in rushing attempts (excluding kneeldowns), but 31.6 percent of those runs result in a first down, the highest rate in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Patrick Mahomes: He’s had 20 or more fantasy points in eight consecutive games and has finished lower than QB6 just once over that span. His lowest completion rate of the season came against this Chargers defense all the way back in Week 1, but that was also start of his touchdown onslaught this season.
- Travis Kelce: After having just one catch when these teams met to open the season, Kelce averages 7.1 catches per game since with at least five receptions in 12 straight games. Kelce has gone over 46 yards in just 2-of-9 career games against the Chargers with single-digit yardage in three of his past four games in this rivalry, but his target volume coming from the league’s best fantasy quarterback is too strong to depress his expected output at a shallow tight end position.
- Philip Rivers: Arrowhead has been a house of horrors recently for Rivers, with him throwing just four touchdown passes to six interceptions over his past four trips to Kansas City. But this Chiefs defense has been far too giving, surrendering a QB1 performance in three straight games while allowing multiple touchdown passes in five of their past six games. The Chiefs are better at home, but have allowed QB1 games to Jimmy Garoppolo, Blake Bortles and Lamar Jackson at home in six games this season while the non-QB1 games have come from Case Keenum, Andy Dalton and Josh Rosen. Rivers didn't cash in a great matchup last week against the Bengals. but will be forced to put points on the board this week by the Chiefs.
- Keenan Allen: En Fuego. Allen has scored a touchdown in five straight games and since returning from bye Week 9, leads all wide receivers in targets (66) and catches (47) while finishing as a top-12 scoring wideout in five of those six games.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Tyreek Hill: His heel injury is not expected to be serious, but on a short week there still may be some lingering impact. Hill has been a target-hog with Sammy Watkins off the field, averaging 11.4 targets per game in the five games that Watkins has missed outright or played fewer than 15 snaps. Hill also has a good history versus the Chargers, catching a touchdown pass in 4-of-5 career games in this matchup. Just monitor his practice reports on a short week.
- Spencer Ware: He handled 20 touches for 129 yards against a stout Baltimore defense, but also left the game with a hamstring injury and lost two potential scoring opportunities to Damien Williams in the process. If Ware is unable to go, then Williams move into RB2 territory with Ware as an RB2 and Williams as a touchdown dependent FLEX option should Ware be good to practice and suit up.
- Justin Jackson: With Melvin Gordon questionable and Austin Ekeler more on the doubtful side (concussion protocol/stinger) heading into the short week, last week’s heartbreaker Justin Jackson will be once again on the table as an RB2. If both Gordon and Ekeler sit out, Jackson will carry a high workload with receiving upside against a Chiefs defense that is allowing 174.7 total yards per game to opposing backfields (31st) and allowed Chargers’ backs to catch 14 passes back in Week 1.
Bust (underperformance)
- Chris Conley: He is always cheap attachment to Mahomes, but we want to use him in spots where the Chiefs have an all-cylinders go environment. Unless Hill is absent, this is a spot to leave Conley on the shelf against a Chargers defense that has allowed just eight top-30 wideouts on the season while Kelvin Benjamin should work his way into a few snaps this week.
Texans @ Jets
|Houston
|Rank
|@
|NY Jets
|Rank
|-6
|
|Spread
|6
|
|23.8
|
|Implied Total
|17.8
|
|24.8
|12
|Points/Gm
|20.8
|26
|19.9
|5
|Points All./Gm
|25.4
|22
|65.5
|6
|Plays/Gm
|60.5
|27
|63.8
|22
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|66.7
|28
|47.3%
|4
|Rush%
|42.6%
|13
|52.7%
|29
|Pass%
|57.4%
|20
|38.1%
|8
|Opp. Rush %
|43.0%
|23
|61.9%
|25
|Opp. Pass %
|57.0%
|10
- The Jets have converted 6-of-17 (35.3 percent) of their red zone opportunities at home into touchdowns, the lowest rate in the league.
- Houston allows just 2.6 red zone opportunities per game, behind only the Bears (2.5).
- Houston averages 48.6 more rushing yards per game than their opponent, the highest rate in the league.
- The Jets have allowed 183.3 rushing yards per game over their past four games, the most in the league.
- Just 25.3 percent of the yardage gained against Houston has been through rushing, trailing only the Saints (22.3 percent) for the lowest rate in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- DeAndre Hopkins: He has double-digit targets in back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 4-5 and has scored a touchdown in six of his past eight games. Despite posting 100-yards in just one of those eight games, the Jets are middling against lead wideouts, ranking 18th in receiving yardage (71.2 yards) and fantasy points and 22nd in touchdowns surrendered to opposing lead wideouts.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Deshaun Watson: He’s been inside of the top-10 in weekly scoring in just two of his past eight games and has thrown more than two touchdown passes in just one game on the season. The Jets are not a defense to hide from, but if Houston controls the game script and runs the ball like they’re capable of against this defense, Watson will need to make the most of low volume once again.
- Lamar Miller: He’s been an RB2 or better in seven of his past eight games but has been an RB1 in just two of those games. The rushing yardage should be solid once again, but with low reception totals and Alfred Blue still working himself into touches, Miller is more of a great floor RB2.
Bust (underperformance)
- Demaryius Thomas: Thomas had 5-105-1 against this Jets defense back in Week 5 with the Broncos, but just hasn’t seen the target volume for us to back him while in Houston. Since joining the Texans, Thomas is averaging 2.8 catches on 4.2 targets for 35.2 yards per game.
- Sam Darnold: He was the QB25 in his first game back from injury and has been in the top half of QB scoring in just 2-of-10 games with a high finish of QB14.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Elijah McGuire: With Isaiah Crowell hobbled with a foot injury, McGuire handled 20 touches for 83 yards and a touchdown a week ago. If Crowell is unable to go on a shortened week, McGuire will find himself as a volume-based FLEX even in a tough matchup as an underdog against a Houston defense that ranks sixth in total yardage allowed per game to backfields.
- Robby Anderson: As a boom-or-bust WR3/FLEX play, Anderson isn’t for everyone, but he leads the team with a 32 percent share of the air yardage and the Texans have shown some vulnerability to speed options the past few weeks, allowing a league-high 13 completions of 20-plus yards over the past two weeks.
Browns @ Broncos
|Cleveland
|Rank
|@
|Denver
|Rank
|3
|
|Spread
|-3
|
|21.3
|
|Implied Total
|24.3
|
|22.5
|18
|Points/Gm
|22.3
|19
|25.5
|24
|Points All./Gm
|21.7
|9
|64.6
|9
|Plays/Gm
|62.2
|22
|71.8
|32
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|65.4
|27
|40.6%
|17
|Rush%
|40.1%
|20
|59.4%
|16
|Pass%
|60.0%
|13
|39.4%
|11
|Opp. Rush %
|40.1%
|15
|60.6%
|22
|Opp. Pass %
|59.9%
|18
- Since Week 9, the Browns have converted 14-of-14 red zone possessions into touchdowns.
- Over that span, the Browns lead the league yards per play (6.9 yards) and have allowed a league-low three sacks.
- Over that same span, Baker Mayfield is 11-of-13 passing with nine touchdowns and no interceptions in the red zone.
- Denver has allowed 3.3 red zone opportunities per game at home (21st) as opposed to 2.4 per game on the road (second).
- Nick Chubb has rushed for a touchdown in five straight games, the longest streak for a Browns player since Greg Pruitt in 1975.
- Denver hasn't allowed a rushing touchdown in seven straight games, the longest active streak in the league.
- Denver has had the lead for just 19.7 percent of their snaps this season, ahead of only Cincinnati (18.4 percent) and Arizona (15.9 percent).
Trust (spike starting production)
- Phillip Lindsay: Even in a down game last week, he managed a strong RB2 game and has now rushed for a touchdown in six of his past seven games. He also played a season-high 64.9 percent of the snaps last week. Cleveland has struggled to defend opposing backfields and will be traveling to a tough place to play on a short week, allowing over 100-yards from scrimmage to the lead back in five of their past six games, with the only exception over that span being Tevin Coleman.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Baker Mayfield: He leads the league in passing yards per attempt (9.2 Y/A) since Week 9. Despite his hot streak, there hasn’t been a complete overlap into fantasy production as he’s been the QB18 and QB20 the past two weeks. Still, the matchup is strong once again as he draws a Denver pass defense allowing a league-high 335.8 passing yards per game since returning from their Week 10 bye while surrendering a 300-yard passer in three of those four games.
- Jarvis Landry: He’s had two strong games in a row, but last week he added 54 rushing yards and a score while receiving just four targets in the passing game. Once again his quarterback in is a favorable spot and the Broncos have lost Chris Harris and Isaac Yiadom to injury in back-to-back weeks.
- Nick Chubb: On the road against a Denver rush defense that has allowed just 72.7 rushing yards and no touchdowns to backfields over their past seven games, but Chubb is a locked-in starting option due to his own scoring upside and weekly usage, including catching three or more passes in four straight games as he’s made Duke Johnson a non-entity in this offense.
Bust (underperformance)
- David Njoku: He has 35 or fewer receiving yards in four of his past six games and is averaging just 4.2 targets per game over the five games since the coaching shakeup in Cleveland. He’s likely not an outright sit at position starved with upside options, but we’ve been chasing this fantasy ghost all season long with just four weeks higher than TE15 to show for it.
- Case Keenum: He hasn’t cleared 205 passing yards in a game since Week 9 while Cleveland is allowing just .370 passing points per attempt, third in the league behind Chicago and Jacksonville.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- DEN WRs: Courtland Sutton came in and out the game last week with a quad issue but is still the odds on favorite to get the most fantasy friendly targets in terms of deep shot plays and end zone looks. DaeSean Hamilton has out-snapped Sutton in each of the past two weeks and is coming off nine targets last week, but also has a marginal amount of upside in the yardage department. To make matters worse, Tim Patrick received a season-high 10 targets last week with Sutton ailing. As mentioned with Keenum’s yardage totals, there’s not a lot of juice to squeeze here, making this a mess of only FLEX-only options that I’d rank Sutton>Hamilton>Patrick unless we get word that Sutton will be out on Saturday.
Raiders @ Bengals
|Oakland
|Rank
|@
|Cincinnati
|Rank
|3
|
|Spread
|-3
|
|21.5
|
|Implied Total
|24.5
|
|18.8
|29
|Points/Gm
|23.6
|16
|29.8
|31
|Points All./Gm
|30.5
|32
|62.7
|21
|Plays/Gm
|59.4
|28
|60.2
|7
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|68.7
|30
|38.3%
|23
|Rush%
|35.8%
|28
|61.7%
|10
|Pass%
|64.3%
|5
|49.6%
|32
|Opp. Rush %
|45.0%
|29
|50.4%
|1
|Opp. Pass %
|55.0%
|4
- Opponents have scored on 50 percent of their possessions against the Bengals, the highest rate in the league.
- Opponents have scored on 49.2 percent of their possessions against the Raiders, the second-highest rate in the league.
- Oakland averages -1.63 yards per play compared to their opponent, last in the league.
- The Bengals are at -1.19 yards per play than their opponents, 30th in the league.
- Oakland has a -32 sack differential this season, the worst in the league. The next closest team (Giants) is at -19.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Joe Mixon: In what was an unappealing outlook a week ago as a massive road dog, Mixon received a season-high 31 touches, which he turned into 138 yards and a score. This week is much more in his favor at home against an Oakland defense that is allowing 159.6 yards from scrimmage to opposing backs (26th).
- Jared Cook: He has finally started to see the targets ramp up, receiving 18 targets the past two games that have aided Cook in going over 100-yards receiving in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2011 season.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Tyler Boyd: He’s still a solid WR3 option and leads the Bengals with 21 percent of the team targets and 38 percent of the air yards over the past three games, catching 14-of-19 targets for 211 yards and a touchdown from Driskel over that span.
- Derek Carr: He’d had two strong fantasy games in a row and has multiple touchdowns in three of his past four games. The matchup is strong against a Bengals defense that ranks 28th in passing points allowed per game (18.0) and Carr is in play as a streaming option, but he is still only a higher-end QB2 option with better passing splits at home than on the road, throwing just six touchdowns in six road games to date on the season.
- Doug Martin: Here we are. Week 15 of the 2018 season and Martin looks like a solid play because of touchdown appeal. Martin is averaging 15.1 touches per game over his seven starts and since taking over as the starter in Week 8, Martin's 16 carries inside of the 10-yard line trail only Christian McCaffrey (19). No team has given up more touchdowns to opposing backs than the Bengals 20 scores allowed to backfields on the season.
Bust (underperformance)
- Jeff Driskel: He’s been the QB22 and QB23 over his two starts, passing for just 236 and 170 yards. The downside to Driskel is that he hasn’t been using his athleticism, rushing just eight times for 24 yards over the past three games.
- John Ross: He has found the end zone in four of his past five games, but if you have to chase those scores, they’ve only come along with 11 catches and 121 yards over that span while he has just four catches for 24 yards in Driskel’s two starts.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Jordy Nelson: There’s marginal appeal here from a ceiling stance, but Nelson has had double-digit points in each of the past two games with 10 and six receptions in those games on 18 total targets.
Cardinals @ Falcons
|Arizona
|Rank
|@
|Atlanta
|Rank
|8.5
|
|Spread
|-8.5
|
|17.8
|
|Implied Total
|26.3
|
|13.7
|32
|Points/Gm
|24.3
|14
|25.2
|21
|Points All./Gm
|28.2
|29
|55.4
|32
|Plays/Gm
|63.2
|20
|67.1
|29
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|63.5
|20
|40.4%
|18
|Rush%
|33.3%
|30
|59.6%
|15
|Pass%
|66.8%
|3
|46.8%
|31
|Opp. Rush %
|41.4%
|19
|53.2%
|2
|Opp. Pass %
|58.6%
|14
- Opponents have scored 64.8 percent of the points in Arizona games this season, the largest share in the league.
- Arizona has scored two or fewer touchdowns in 23-of-29 games dating back to the start of last season, the most in the league over that span.
- Arizona has scored a touchdown on 13.6 percent (20-of-147) possessions this season, 31st in the league.
- Atlanta has allowed a touchdown on 33.1 percent (42-of-127) of opponent possessions, the highest rate in the league.
- The Cardinals average -107.9 fewer yards than their opponents per game, the largest gap in the league.
- The Cardinals average -55.4 rushing yards per game than their opponents, worst in the league.
- Atlanta averages -50.1 rushing yards than their opponents, 31st in the league.
- Arizona has the fewest plays in the league to gain 20 or more yards (32). The next closest team (Baltimore) has 41.
- David Johnson's 12 receiving yards this past week were the second-fewest on eight or more receptions in league history, trailing only T.J. Yeldon's 10 yards on eight catches in Week 2 of the 2016 season.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Julio Jones: He has a 171-yard lead on the next highest wideout (Tyreek Hill) for the lead league in receiving yardage, going over 100-yards in eight of his past 10 games. He’s also started to find the end zone a bit, scoring in four of his past six games. He does have an up-and-down history against Patrick Peterson, who has played more exclusively on the top wideout over the back half of the season. In three career games versus the Cardinals, Jones has games of 3-33, 10-189-1 and 4-35.
- David Johnson: We know his workload is safe -averaging 20.2 touches per game – and his best moments have come in clean matchups with his four games reaching 100-yards from scrimmage have come against the Seahawks, 49ers, Chiefs and Raiders. He has that here against a Falcons defense that ranks 25th in rushing points (15.2) and 31st in receiving points (15.2) allowed per game to backfields. I can't move him up based on being a road dog and us not knowing if we'll actually see him used correctly in the passing game, but Johnson has a positive outlook.
- Larry Fitzgerald: He’s been outside of the top-40 wideouts in each of the past three weeks after a small stretch where he was holding a floor that stemmed from touchdown production. Still, Fitz is hanging on to WR3 status since he’s receiving 20.9 percent of the team targets per week and draws another solid paper matchup against an Atlanta defense that ranks 28th in defending slot receivers.
Bust (underperformance)
- Matt Ryan: He’s averaging 5.8 yards per pass attempt over the past two games and has been the average QB13 per week since the Falcons’ Week 8 bye. Arizona is allowing just 13.5 passing points per game (fifth) since teams are hardly forced to throw against them, but they are also good against the pass on per attempt basis, ranking 10th in passing points allowed per attempt and fifth in yards per attempt allowed.
- Josh Rosen: He’s been the QB23 or lower in 8-of-10 starts and has one game scoring over 13.5 fantasy points.
- Calvin Ridley: He’s reached 50-yards in just two of his past nine games and still solely relevant based on whether he finds the end zone or not. Without a strong matchup in a projectable high-scoring game, he’s a tough player to place faith in without a strong matchup or potential for a high-scoring game.
- Austin Hooper: He left last week’s game with a knee injury and is questionable entering the week, but this is a tough draw on the surface for him even if healthy as Arizona has allowed just four tight ends to reach 50 yards in a game, with two of those being George Kittle.
- Mohamed Sanu: There’s not much of a ceiling here, but when Arizona does give up production to opposing wideouts, it’s typically through the slot, ranking 19th versus slot wideouts as opposed to third versus receivers on the outside. The problem here is that Sanu hasn’t finished higher than WR37 since Week 5, making him only a floor-based FLEX option.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Falcons RBs: This is the league’s worst rushing attack on a per game basis, but also is a home favorite in a spot against an Arizona defense that faces the most touches per game (33.1) to opposing backfields. Ito Smith has out-touched Tevin Coleman in each of the past two games, 8-7 and 14-11 which gives him a slight edge, but each of these backs are still only FLEX options.
Dolphins @ Vikings
|Miami
|Rank
|@
|Minnesota
|Rank
|8
|
|Spread
|-8
|
|18.0
|
|Implied Total
|26.0
|
|21.4
|22
|Points/Gm
|21.7
|20
|25.6
|26
|Points All./Gm
|22.4
|11
|55.5
|31
|Plays/Gm
|63.8
|14
|64.5
|26
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|62.2
|13
|42.7%
|12
|Rush%
|33.0%
|31
|57.3%
|21
|Pass%
|67.0%
|2
|45.2%
|30
|Opp. Rush %
|44.6%
|28
|54.8%
|3
|Opp. Pass %
|55.5%
|5
- The Dolphins have scored on just 28.8 percent (19-of-66) of their drives on the road this season, 29th in the league.
- The Vikings have allowed just nine offensive touchdowns at home this season, tied with the Titans for the fewest in the league.
- Opponents have scored a touchdown on 32.3 percent of their possessions against Miami while at home, the fourth-highest rate in the league.
- Opponents average +60.4 passing yards per game than Miami this season, the highest differential in the league.
- Frank Gore is just the seventh player to have over 150 rushing attempts without a touchdown rushing at this stage of the season since 2000.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Adam Thielen: He’s taken awhile to get going in games of late -seeing just 18 targets in the first half of games over the past five games with 27 after the break- but has still yet to truly disappoint, finishing as a top-30 wideout in every game this season. Miami has struggled against interior wideouts recently, allowing Julian Edelman (9-86-1), and Zay Jones (4-67-2) to find success in each of the past two weeks while allowing Colts wideouts to post a 6-103 line through the slot the week prior to those games.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Kirk Cousins: Just when Cousins was pulling me back in, he goes and lays QB28 and QB25 scoring weeks in strong matchups on paper as he continues to shrink on the biggest of stages. This week’s stage is relatively small, however against a Miami pass defense that has allowed a top-six scorer in four of their past six games and have allowed multiple touchdown passes in five of those games, with the exception being Sam Darnold.
- Dalvin Cook: He’s been the RB17, RB10 and RB7 over the past three games because he’s caught 16 passes over that span with two receiving scores. On the ground, he’s still been a mixed bag, rushing 41 times for 180 yards in four games since the bye and still has yet to reach the end zone via the ground. The Miami matchup hasn’t paid off for LeSean McCoy or Sony Michel the past two weeks, so I'm tempering expectations a touch, but Cook is a home favorite against a Miami defense that has struggled to travel, allowing 136.8 yards rushing yards per game (27th) on the road.
- Stefon Diggs: He’s had just six targets in each of the past two games. He also has been less productive at home than on the road, averaging 5.6 receptions for 57.8 yards at home compared to 8.6/89.4 per game on the road, but with Xavien Howard’s status up in the air for this game, Diggs still offers upside with a safe floor.
Bust (underperformance)
- Ryan Tannehill: He has thrown six touchdowns over the past week, but there may not be a quarterback this season that has a more bizarre catalog of run after the catch touchdown passes this season than Tannehill. That said, chasing touchdowns against this Vikings pass defense is not something that has been fruitful for fantasy production as they have allowed one of fewer touchdown passes in 11-of-13 games.
- Kenny Stills: He averages 22.3 percent of the team targets in the games that Tannehill has started this season with four top-30 scoring weeks, but as notched with Tannehill, the Vikings aren’t a defense we have successfully targeted through passing games this season, allowing the fewest points on the season to boundary receviers,heightening Stills’ all-or-nothing fantasy production.
- Kenyan Drake/Frank Gore: Six of Drake’s nine touchdowns have come on the road this season and his receiving ability gives him some RB3 viability if game script plays out negatively, but he just isn’t getting enough touches to latch onto him in a poor matchup. Drake has single-digit touches in three of his past five games with a high of 13, being out-touched by Gore 73-46 over that span. Gore is a rushing yardage only option facing the league’s ninth-best rushing defense as a large road underdog.
- Kyle Rudolph: He’s averaging three catches for 29 yards over his past seven games while failing to reach the end zone since Week 3.
Cowboys @ Colts
|Dallas
|Rank
|@
|Indianapolis
|Rank
|3
|
|Spread
|-3
|
|22.0
|
|Implied Total
|25.0
|
|21.2
|23
|Points/Gm
|26.8
|8
|18.9
|2
|Points All./Gm
|23.1
|15
|64.5
|10
|Plays/Gm
|66.8
|4
|59.5
|3
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|63.4
|19
|44.3%
|8
|Rush%
|36.5%
|26
|55.7%
|25
|Pass%
|63.5%
|7
|40.4%
|16
|Opp. Rush %
|42.2%
|20
|59.6%
|17
|Opp. Pass %
|57.8%
|13
- Since joining the Cowboys in Week 9, only Keenan Allen (138.7 points) has outscored Amari Cooper (138.2 points) among wide receivers while Cooper leads the league in receiving yardage (642 yards).
- Overt that span, the Cowboys are averaging 386.3 total yards per game (ninth) after averaging 320 yards per game prior (28th).
- Over that same span, Ezekiel Elliott leads the league in yards from scrimmage (970 yards) and only Christian McCaffrey has more receptions (42) than Elliott's 40 among all running backs. The next closest back (Tarik Cohen) has 27 receptions.
- Cooper's 49.7 PPR points this past week were the most points scored by a wide receiver in Week 14 since Brandon Marshall in 2009 (53.0 points) versus the Colts.
- Wide receivers have accounted for 44.8 percent of the receptions against the Colts, the lowest rate in the league.
- Wide receivers have accounted for 46.4 percent of the receptions against the Cowboys, the second-lowest rate in the league.
- Dallas ranks 30th in the league in red zone conversion rate into touchdowns (46.3 percent) while the Colts rank seventh (68 percent). League average is 59.3 percent.
- The Cowboys have allowed more than 24 points in just one game this season, the fewest in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Ezekiel Elliott: He’s been on a yardage tear since returning from bye as Dallas has finally tapped into using him in the passing game. While Cooper has given the Dallas offense a major lift, it should be noted that Dallas finally realized that they could throw the ball to Elliott and that has made an impact on their offensive efficiency as well as Elliott’s weekly fantasy output. The Colts have gotten tough against the run of late, allowing just 3.1 yards per carry to backs over their four games since their bye, but Zeke’s workload and production are as safe as anyone’s at this stage while the Colts are allowing backs to catch 7.2 passes per game, 31st in the league.
- Eric Ebron: He’s been a top-six scorer in each of the past three games since the loss of Jack Doyle. He’s also just one touchdown catch short of matching the Indianapolis franchise record for touchdown receptions in a season. Like the Colts, Dallas’ coverage schemes funnel targets to opposing tight ends and running backs. Opposing tight ends have accounted for 26.6 percent of the receptions allowed by the Cowboys (31st) while 25 percent of the touchdowns allowed by Dallas have been scored by tight ends, tied for the second-highest rate in the league.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Amari Cooper: He’s finally shown us what consistent usage can do for his floor and upside, receiving 25 percent of the Dallas targets over his six games with the team, catching five or more passes in five of those six games. The Colts do not give up big games to wideouts based on the type of umbrella defense they play – allowing just one WR1 scoring week this season- but Cooper has shown a stable floor to firmly belong in play as a WR2 weekly now with the upside to produce after the catch.
- T.Y. Hilton: Despite playing nicked up of late, Hilton has been scorching, catching at least seven passes in four straight games with 125 or more receiving yards in three of those contests. Like Cooper, though, Hilton is facing a defense that sets out to limit splash play production. Dallas has allowed just three WR1-scoring weeks on the season while ranking sixth in yardage allowed per game (136.6 yards) to opposing wideouts.
- Andrew Luck: He’s been a top-10 quarterback in nine of his past 10 games and the Colts have not run the ball effectively out their bye week at all, leaving Luck as the primary way this offense is going to move the ball and score points. That said, Dallas just hasn’t allowed many big games to opposing quarterbacks, surrendering just three QB1-scoring weeks on the season, but they have allowed 18-plus points to three of the six passers they’ve faced since their bye week.
- Dak Prescott: He’s alternated duds with high-scoring games over the six games since Cooper has been in the offense, with his two highest scoring games coming when Cooper himself has elevated Prescott’s total line with huge plays. That may not be the case here with how the Colts play coverage. Prescott should have no trouble remaining efficient against a defense that ranks 31st in completion rate (71.9 percent), but Indianapolis also ranks fifth in yards allowed per completion (10.6 yards), meaning Prescott is more of a viable floor-based QB2 with upside contingent on his rushing output and Cooper finding his ceiling.
Bust (underperformance)
- Marlon Mack: He’s rushed 65 times for 235 yards (3.6 YPC) in five games since the bye and has been an RB2 or higher in just one of those games. The downside to Mack here is that he’s not being used in the passing game, receiving just eight targets total since the bye. That’s where we like to target backs against the Cowboys, who are allowing 6.1 receptions per game to opposing backs (25th). Without a firm grasp on those receptions, Mack is more of an RB3 once again this week.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Blake Jarwin: He ran a season-high 38 pass routes last game and received a season-high seven targets. It should be noted that Dallas ran a league-high 93 plays last week to inflate those raw totals, but Jarwin runs into an intriguing matchup. With all the zone the Colts play, opposing teams target their tight ends 23.8 percent of the time against Indianapolis, the third-highest rate in the league. Coming off a game in which Houston tight ends caught 11-of-11 targets for 151 yards, Jarwin may be a deep consolation for those who were still using the Jordan Reed, Jimmy Graham and Trey Burton’s off the fantasy world.
Buccaneers @ Ravens
|Tampa Bay
|Rank
|@
|Baltimore
|Rank
|8
|
|Spread
|-8
|
|19.3
|
|Implied Total
|27.3
|
|25.5
|10
|Points/Gm
|24.7
|13
|29.5
|30
|Points All./Gm
|18.5
|1
|67.5
|3
|Plays/Gm
|71.4
|1
|61.4
|11
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|62.6
|14
|36.9%
|25
|Rush%
|44.7%
|7
|63.1%
|8
|Pass%
|55.3%
|26
|40.5%
|17
|Opp. Rush %
|37.2%
|6
|59.5%
|16
|Opp. Pass %
|62.8%
|27
- All six Tampa Bay games on the road this season has gone over the game total while just 2-of-7 have gone over at home this season.
- The Buccaneers have allowed 4.8 offensive touchdowns per game on the road, the most in the league. The next highest team (Kansas City) is allowing 3.7.
- Baltimore has allowed the fewest points per play (.296) in the league while the Buccaneers rank 31st (.480) overall and 32nd on the road (.671).
- Baltimore has averaged 228.5 rushing yards per game over their past four games -the most in the league- with at least 198 yards rushing in game.
- Tampa Bay has allowed 100-plus rushing yards in eight consecutive games, their longest streak in the same season since 2010.
- Per Pro Football Focus, Lamar Jackson has completed just 62 percent (44-of-71) of his passes from a clean pocket, which ranks ahead of only Sam Darnold (61.2 percent) and Tyrod Taylor (57.4 percent) for all quarterbacks with over 100 dropbacks on the season.
- Joe Flacco was at 65.5 percent, just two spots higher than Jackson.
- Per Pro Football Focus, Jackson has completed 70.2 percent (40-of-57) of his targeted passes over the middle of the field, but just 48.7 percent (19-of-39) to the boundaries.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Lamar Jackson: He’s been a great floor play over his four starts, finishing as the QB15 or higher in all four games with QB11 QB12 scoring weeks over his past two. He just hasn’t been able to crack his ceiling since he’s still largely all rushing production and has not been able to successfully get the ball to his wide receivers. Once again, though, he finds himself in another strong set up based on opponent, facing a Buccaneers defense that has not traveled well on the season.
- Cameron Brate: He’s still largely a touchdown-or-bust option, catching just eight passes for 74 yards in his three games without O.J. Howard, but he has three touchdowns. He draws a matchup that might get him some more looks as opposing tight ends have accounted for 29.2 percent of the receiving yardage against the Ravens (32nd) and 26.3 percent of the receptions (30th). Even them it’s hard to anticipate Brate being a safe-floor volume-based option, but Baltimore has allowed a tight end to score a touchdown in each of their past four games.
- Adam Humphries: If there’s a floor-play here, Humphries should find the most success to hold water near his weekly ranking. Baltimore ranks 21st in the league defending slot wideouts as opposed to fourth in the league versus receivers on the perimeter.
Bust (underperformance)
- Jameis Winston: Despite passing for just 213 yards and playing a miserable second half last week, Winston still posted his fifth QB1 scoring week in as many full games played. This is a spot for a let down on the road in Baltimore and I will have him ranked as a QB2 this week, but you don’t have to run completely away as Winston has rushed for 41 yards per game over his five full games. Baltimore also hasn’t been invincible versus opposing quarterback, allowing four top-10 scorers over their past six games played. But Winston has his toughest layout of the season here while the Bucs passing game is more wide receiver driven than having a strong receiving tight end and receiving running back to use, which plays into the strengths of the Baltimore pass defense.
- Mike Evans: He’s averaging just 6.6 targets per game over the past five games with a high of eight in a single game. That is a 17.9 percent share of the team looks over that span. Evans is the type of receiver that needs volume heaped on him while the Ravens are allowing just 51 receiving yards per game to opposing lead wideouts, which ranks third in the league. Evans still carries touchdown upside, but he should carry lower-end WR2 expectations this week.
- Chris Godwin: He’s had 20 percent and 26 percent of the team targets over the past two games, but this is a tough matchup against a Ravens defense that is second in touchdowns allowed (nine) to opposing wideouts and third in receiving yardage allowed (130.4 yards per game).
- BAL WRs: The highest a Ravens wideout has finished over Jackson’s four starts has been WR38, with the receiving unit catching 28-of-58 targets for 322 and two touchdowns combined over those four games.
- Peyton Barber: We only like to target him when we can play for a short touchdown opportunity and he’s been out-rushed by Winston in each of the past two games.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- BAL RBs: This is a great setup at home against a run defense that has been giving up yardage and touchdowns like fantasy candy, but now we’ve developed a little bit of a messy situation. Gus Edwards still led the team with 16 touches last week, but his snap rate has now dropped in each of the past three games from the week prior while Kenneth Dixon had his snap rate go from 21 percent in Week 13 to 32 percent last week as he handled nine touches and handled the lone goal line opportunity. Dixon offers at least the ability to see some receiving targets, but this developing split has both players left as FLEX options in an otherwise ideal layout.
Lions @ Bills
|Detroit
|Rank
|@
|Buffalo
|Rank
|2.5
|
|Spread
|-2.5
|
|18.0
|
|Implied Total
|20.5
|
|20.8
|25
|Points/Gm
|15.5
|31
|24.5
|19
|Points All./Gm
|24.6
|20
|63.3
|19
|Plays/Gm
|63.5
|17
|58.8
|1
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|59.9
|4
|38.5%
|22
|Rush%
|46.1%
|5
|61.5%
|11
|Pass%
|53.9%
|28
|42.5%
|22
|Opp. Rush %
|43.9%
|26
|57.5%
|11
|Opp. Pass %
|56.1%
|7
- Over the past six weeks, Detroit is last in the league in yards per play offensively (4.3 yards).
- Over that same span, the Lions have scored a touchdown on 9-of-65 (13.8 percent) possessions, 31st in the league.
- Josh Allen is the first quarterback to ever rush for 100-yards in back-to-back games since the NFL merger in 1970.
- Allen has six runs of 20-plus yards over the past three weeks, tied with Saquon Barkley for the most in the league.
- Allen has completed 52.4 percent of his passes, the lowest rate for all 31 qualifying quarterbacks in the league. The average completion rate from that group is 65.2 percent.
Bust (underperformance)
- Matthew Stafford: In a lost season compounded by a depleted offensive roster, Stafford has one QB1 week on the season and has thrown just four touchdown passes over his past six games.
- Kenny Golladay: He still has somewhat of a pulse as a WR3 option as he’s the favorite to get pushed targets weekly, but he’s been the WR55 and WR88 the past two weeks and draws a tough assignment this week against another shadow corner in Tre’Davious White, who has been targeted just once every 20.5 coverage snaps per Pro Football Focus, the lowest rate in the league.
- DET RBs: With Zach Zenner working his way into the fold after a LeGarrette Blount fumble last week, we can easily avoid this rushing tandem as road underdogs.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Josh Allen: He’s shown the ceiling we want Lamar Jackson to have as he has at least 13.5 rushing points in each of his past three games, but also has added double-digit passing points in two of those three games. There’s still a large gap from Allen’s ceiling to fantasy floor if he fails to use his legs. That’s something of interest here as Detroit has successfully limited mobile quarterbacks in Cam Newton (two carries for two yards rushing), Mitchell Trubisky (3-18-1), Russell Wilson (2-15), and Dak Prescott (3-2) this season.
- Chris Ivory: With LeSean McCoy dealing with a hamstring injury, Ivory may get a shot to carry this backfield as a home favorite. So far in three games that McCoy has either missed or left very early on, Ivory has posted rushing lines of 20-56, 16-81 and 12-42. Detroit has been strong versus the run, allowing 83.7 rushing yards per game over their past seven games to backfields, but if you need to hold your nose and play some touches while praying for a touchdown at the running back position, Ivory is out there.
- Theo Riddick: You know the drill by now. Do you want a guy that will give you a lower-end RB3 performance as a floor, but has almost zero odds to score a touchdown? Riddick does have 14 rushing attempts the past two weeks, but he’s only a “break glass to get by” fantasy option.
- Isaiah McKenzie: In their first game without Kelvin Benjamin, McKenzie ran 39 pass routes and moved exclusively into the Buffalo slot role, receiving seven targets last week. There’s still a low floor here, but Detroit is 26th in the league versus slot wideouts and McKenzie offers a handful of rushing opportunities per game with nine rushes for 62 yards and two touchdowns over the past four weeks.
Packers @ Bears
|Green Bay
|Rank
|@
|Chicago
|Rank
|5.5
|
|Spread
|-5.5
|
|19.8
|
|Implied Total
|25.3
|
|24.2
|15
|Points/Gm
|27.6
|7
|23.6
|17
|Points All./Gm
|19.0
|3
|63.5
|18
|Plays/Gm
|64.0
|12
|63.8
|23
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|64.0
|24
|34.1%
|29
|Rush%
|45.0%
|6
|65.9%
|4
|Pass%
|55.1%
|27
|43.3%
|24
|Opp. Rush %
|34.9%
|2
|56.8%
|9
|Opp. Pass %
|65.1%
|31
- The Packers have lost eight consecutive road games, their longest streak as a franchise since the 1978-1979 seasons.
- The Packers allow 28.8 points per game on the road (26th) as opposed to 19.1 per game at home (eighth).
- Opponents have scored on 28.4 percent of their possessions against the Bears and a touchdown on 16.8 percent of their possessions, the lowest rates in the league.
- The four rushing touchdowns allowed by the Bears are their fewest allowed as a franchise through 13 games of a season since 1988.
- The Bears 25 interceptions are their most through 13 games of season since 1990 (27).
- Aaron Rodgers hasn't thrown an interception on 368 consecutive passes, an NFL record.
- Rodgers' 19.6 fantasy points per game are his fewest through 13 games played in a season since 2008.
- Davante Adams is one of only two wide receivers (DeAndre Hopkins) to have double-digit points in every game this season. Adams has seven games of 20-plus points, tied for third at the position.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Davante Adams: His combination of floor and ceiling have been the best at the position this season while playing through a brutal individual schedule and he’s scored in three straight games versus Chicago.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Tarik Cohen: He’s been an RB2 or better in eight of his past 10 games while an RB1 in four of those. He also has received double-digit touches in each of his past five games.
- Mitchell Trubisky: He’s thrown for 165 yards or fewer in three of his past four games and has averaged 28 pass attempts per game over his past five starts. The good news is that he’s been much better at home, despite his most recent performance, throwing 17 of his 21 touchdown passes in Chicago. The Packers are a middling pass defense, ranking 15th in passing points allowed per game (15.6), but with the Bears unlikely to need to press things through the air, Trubisky will be required to carry things with his legs and touchdown efficiency, making him a higher-end QB2 option with upside.
- Jordan Howard: He has 17 and 20 touches the past two weeks and has turned them into 80 and 103 total yards in those games. The downside is that Howard hasn’t scored since Week 9, which makes him a rushing yardage only proposition since he hasn’t had more than one catch in a game since Week 3, but as a home favorite against a Green Bay defense that is 21st in rushing points allowed (14.8) per game to backfields, Howard is back on the lower-end RB2 radar.
Bust (underperformance)
- Aaron Rodgers: He’s thrown for more than 233 yards in just one of his past five games while the Bears have allowed just one QB1 scoring game against them at home this season to Tom Brady despite also facing Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson and the Tampa Bay QBs as well at home.
- Aaron Jones: He handled 20 touches in his first game after the coaching shakeup and has had at least 93 total yards in four of his past five games. The Bears have been a much more vulnerable defense on the road than at home, allowing a league-low 64.1 rushing yards per game at home as opposed to 105.5 per game on the road while they have allowed just one rushing touchdown at home all season.
- Allen Robinson/Taylor Gabriel: Robinson has now been a WR2 or better just three times all season and better than WR44 just for times over 11 games played. Without a clear path to a great matchup, he’s only a lower-end WR3 option. The same can be said for Gabriel. Like Robinson, he has at least seven targets in four straight games, but he’s been higher than WR37 just three times on the season. These primary Chicago wideouts are only WR3 options as this passing game is a better sum of parts than elevating individual fantasy options.
- Jimmy Graham: He has two of fewer catches in five of his past seven games played while averaging 28.6 yards per game over that span. He also has offered nearly no scoring upside, reaching the end zone just twice so far.
- Trey Burton: He’s been just as bad as Graham, averaging 2.3 catches for 20.7 yards per game over his past seven games with a high of 40-yards receiving.
Washington @ Jaguars
|Washington
|Rank
|@
|Jacksonville
|Rank
|7
|
|Spread
|-7
|
|14.5
|
|Implied Total
|21.5
|
|19.2
|28
|Points/Gm
|16.3
|30
|22.8
|14
|Points All./Gm
|21.0
|8
|61.8
|24
|Plays/Gm
|65.2
|8
|63.2
|15
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|60.9
|9
|41.7%
|15
|Rush%
|40.4%
|19
|58.3%
|18
|Pass%
|59.6%
|14
|39.7%
|12
|Opp. Rush %
|44.2%
|27
|60.3%
|21
|Opp. Pass %
|55.8%
|
- This is lowest game total for an NFL game since Week 16, 2014 when the Seahawks hosted the Cardinals.
- Jacksonville ranks 31st in in scoring rate (26.3 percent of drives) while Washington ranks 30th (28.1 percent) over each of their past five games.
- Jaguars home games have an average of 31.4 combined points scored, the lowest total in the league.
- Jacksonville allows 13.5 points per game at home, the fewest in the league as opposed to 27.4 per game on the road, 22nd.
- Jacksonville has scored single-digit points in five games this season, tied with the Bills for the most in the league.
- The Jaguars have scored on just 4-of-26 (15.4 percent) possessions under Cody Kessler this season and a touchdown on just two of those drives.
- With Blake Bortles under center, the Jaguars scored on 29.8 percent (36-of-121) of their possessions and a touchdown on 15.7 percent of those drives.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Leonard Fournette: He’s in a strong spot this week as a home favorite against a Washington defense that has allowed opposing backfields to run for 139.8 yards per game over their past six games at 5.3 yards per carry. The Jaguars offensive line is decimated, however and Kessler is no threat to the defense. That may still cap Fournette a bit, but the volume and matchup are all in place.
Bust (underperformance)
- Cody Kessler: He’s been the QB25 and QB22 in his two starts, throwing for just 5.8 yards per pass attempt.
- Dede Westbrook: He’s reeled in 10-of-15 targets from Kessler the past two games, but it’s unlikely that Jacksonville throws the ball 43 more times this week. There’s just not a lot to squeeze from these passing games in such a potentially low-scoring game.
- Adrian Peterson: He’s averaged just 12.5 touches per game over the past over this latest four-game losing streak while rushing 75 times for 285 yards (3.8 YPC) combined over his past six games.
- Josh Johnson: Johnson hasn’t started an NFL game since 2011, but he was the QB3 overall last week on just four possessions, rushing for 45 yards and a touchdown. His mobility can be effective here against a Jacksonville defense that strictly plays one style of coverage, which can open lanes for mobile passers. Jacksonville has allowed the most rushing yards and rushing fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. That said, we’re solely chasing that rushing output on the road in a terrible passing matchup that also comes along with the lowest game total in over three seasons.
- WAS WRs: Given this game total and the transition over to Josh Johnson, this is not a place to fish for fantasy production. The Jaguars have allowed the league’s fewest passing touchdowns (15) and the fewest touchdowns to opposing wide receivers on the season (seven) and rank third in receptions allowed per game to wideouts (10.6).
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Vernon Davis: With Jordan Reed likely to be shut down, Davis is back on the board as a tight end option. The Jaguars are not a pass defense to target for overall production, but tight ends have caught seven of the 15 passing touchdowns the Jacksonville defense has allowed.
Titans @ Jaguars
|Tennessee
|Rank
|@
|NY Giants
|Rank
|2.5
|
|Spread
|-2.5
|
|20.5
|
|Implied Total
|23.0
|
|19.3
|27
|Points/Gm
|23.6
|17
|19.5
|4
|Points All./Gm
|25.5
|23
|59.3
|29
|Plays/Gm
|60.9
|26
|62.1
|12
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|64.1
|25
|47.5%
|2
|Rush%
|35.9%
|27
|52.5%
|31
|Pass%
|64.1%
|6
|42.5%
|21
|Opp. Rush %
|43.3%
|25
|57.5%
|12
|Opp. Pass %
|56.7%
|8
- Since their Week 8 bye, the Titans have averaged 363.7 yards per game (15th) after averaging 280.7 total yards per game prior (30th).
- Derrick Henry had seven runs of 10 or more yards and two runs of 20-plus yards in Week 14 after having 12 carries of 10-plus yards and zero carries of 20-plus yards through 12 games played.
- The Giants have allowed a rushing touchdown in eight straight games, their longest streak in a season since 1992.
- The Titans average 1.4 offensive touchdowns per game on the road, 31st in the league.
- Saquon Barkley has four touchdown runs of 50-plus yards, the most by a player in a season since Adrian Peterson in 2012 (four) and one behind Chris Johnson in 2009, who has the most in a season since 2000.
- Barkley is one of just two backs with double-digit points in every game this season (Christian McCaffrey) and leads the position in 20-plus point games with 11.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Saquon Barkley: Now that we’ve gotten a few pedestrian games from Todd Gurley, it is Barkley who has actually had the best consistent combination of floor and ceiling of all fantasy running backs now through 13 games played and has really ramped up his production on the ground. Barkley has rushed for over 100-yards in each of the past four games after hitting that mark just twice through nine games.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Odell Beckham: Assuming he’ll get back on the field this week, Beckham will run into a favorable matchup against a Tennessee secondary that ranks 26th in receiving yardage allowed per game to opposing wideouts ad 24th in touchdowns allowed (17) to he position.
- Marcus Mariota: He’s been a QB1 in four of his six games since the bye week and just simply wasn’t asked to do anything last week while Henry ran wild. This week, he gets a Giants defense that has been solid, allowing 13.7 passing points per game (eighth), but they have also been susceptible to mobile quarterbacks, allowing the fifth-most rushing yards and over 25 rushing yards to six different passers on the season. Mariota averages 3.8 rushing points per game, eighth at the position.
- Corey Davis: He has been usable when Mariota has been, posting WR2 or better numbers in four of his past six games. All four of which came on Mariota’s most usable weeks. The real rub is that Davis only has 18 targets total over his past four games which is a 16.2 percent share of the team total. The Giants aren’t a team to completely run away from, but they have allowed just nine touchdowns to the wide receiver position, which is tied for second in the league. If Davis remains a low volume option and fails to reach the end zone, then the bottom falls out once again, making him a boom-or-bust WR3 option.
Bust (underperformance)
- Eli Manning: We only look to stream Manning when the matchups are clear and while the Titans aren’t a flawless pass defense, they do rank sixth in the league in passing points allowed per game (13.5).
- Evan Engram: He’ll have some added appeal if Beckham were to sit out again, but he’s had three or fewer catches in 5-of-8 games played this season while the Titans are the only team in the league that have still yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end.
- Sterling Shepard: If Beckham is out again, he also will get an upgrade as his 22.2 percent target share was the highest he’s had in a game since Week 4. But with Beckham or not, Shepard hasn’t had more than 37 yards in a game since Week 7.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Derrick Henry: Don’t go chasing waterfalls from road underdogs...but Henry does actually run into a solid outlook against a Giants defense that has allowed opposing backfields to score 57.2 percent of their touchdowns allowed, the highest rate in the league. If you think you’re getting 200-plus yards again, you’re going to be let down, but Henry can be back to being a touchdown dependent RB3/FLEX option that was already out-producing Dion Lewis on the ground for the four weeks prior to last week’s out-of-nowhere fantasy blitzkrieg.
- Dion Lewis: We shouldn’t be shocked if Lewis ends up out-scoring Henry, but Lewis himself has not played well, averaging just 45.4 yards from scrimmage per game over his past five games. But the projected game script could end up favoring Lewis while the Giants are 26th in receiving points allowed per game (13.5) to opposing backfields, giving Lewis more appeal as an ancillary FLEX over some of the receiving-only options on the board around him.
Seahawks @ 49ers
|Seattle
|Rank
|@
|San Francisco
|Rank
|-5.5
|
|Spread
|5.5
|
|25.0
|
|Implied Total
|19.5
|
|26.2
|9
|Points/Gm
|21.2
|24
|20.5
|6
|Points All./Gm
|26.9
|27
|62.1
|23
|Plays/Gm
|64.1
|11
|59.5
|2
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|63.4
|18
|52.3%
|1
|Rush%
|43.2%
|10
|47.7%
|32
|Pass%
|56.8%
|23
|38.4%
|9
|Opp. Rush %
|41.1%
|18
|61.6%
|24
|Opp. Pass %
|58.9%
|15
- Seattle has won nine consecutive games against San Francisco -their longest streak in this rivalry- by an average of 13.4 points.
- The two interceptions by the 49ers are tied for the fewest ever by a team through 13 games of a season.
- Seattle wide receivers have caught 23 touchdown passes this season, the most in the league.
- The 49ers have allowed opposing wide receivers to catch 20 touchdown passes, the most in the league.
- George Kittle's 705 yards after the catch are the most for all tight ends and wide receivers in the league. The next closest player (JuJu Smith-Schuster) has 554 yards after the catch.
- 63.9 percent of Kittle's receiving yardage is after the catch, trailing only Vance McDonald (65.8 percent) for the highest rate among tight ends.
- Since Nick Mullens took over as the starter in Week 9, the 49ers are fifth in the league in offensive yardage per game (392.4 yards) after ranking 25th in the league over the five-start span by C.J. Beathard.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Russell Wilson: He expectedly took a step back last week in a tough passing matchup, but this week he can get back onto the efficiency train. The 49ers rank 29th in passing points allowed per attempt and 28th in touchdown rate surrendered to opposing passers while they force next to zero turnovers. Wilson threw four touchdowns on just 17 passes when these teams played two weeks ago.
- George Kittle: If it wasn’t for Travis Kelce, Kittle would be on his way to setting a record for receiving yardage by a tight end in a season. Through three different quarterbacks, Kittle has been a TE1 in 10-of-13 games this season, which is one game short of the number that Kelce and Zach Ertz have on the season.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Chris Carson: He just continues to be a solid RB2, finishing as the RB22 or higher in six of his past eight games. The 49ers have been good against the run, not allowing a back to reach 70-yards rushing in a game since Week 4, but the game script and Seattle’s effectiveness running the ball give Carson a stable RB2 floor.
- Tyler Lockett: The overall passing volume here will make him as touchdown dependent as usual, but Lockett will run over two-thirds of his routes away from Richard Sherman, spots we’ve picked on for fantasy purposes all season long while the 49ers have allowed the most touchdowns to opposing receivers. Lockett is the safest of the Seattle wideout for fantasy purposes despite Doug Baldwin and David Moore (and Jaron Brown?) also being in play for touchdowns. The problem for Baldwin is that he’s potentially still just too banged up to be effective and that Moore just isn’t really getting a lot of playing time, especially if Baldwin returns to the lineup. In the last game that Baldwin played, Moore ran just 11 pass routes. There’s still touchdown upside for either, but that’s really all your chasing while Lockett carries more consistent target upside per week.
- Jeff Wilson: He’s had 23 and 24 touches over the past two weeks that have resulted in 134 and 96 yards in each game. If Matt Breida is out once again, Wilson will once again be a good volume play and gets a Seattle defense that has allowed a top-12 scoring running back in six consecutive games.
- Dante Pettis: Even with Marquise Goodwin returning to the lineup, Pettis remained the primary receiver for the 49ers, running a team-high 35 pass routes and receiving seven targets for the third game in a row. Pettis has found the end zone in each of those three games, which has aided his ceiling, but he is firmly in play as a starting WR3 at this stage against a Seattle secondary that has given up nine top-30 scoring weeks to wideouts over their seven games returning from bye.
- Nick Mullens: He now has 18 or more points in three of his five starts and has thrown for 414 and 332 yards over his past two games. Before nuking Kirk Cousins on Monday Night, Seattle had allowed 17 or more points to six consecutive passers, including to Mullens himself.
Patriots @ Steelers
|New England
|Rank
|@
|Pittsburgh
|Rank
|-2.5
|
|Spread
|2.5
|
|25.8
|
|Implied Total
|23.3
|
|28.0
|6
|Points/Gm
|28.2
|4
|22.5
|12
|Points All./Gm
|23.5
|16
|67.7
|2
|Plays/Gm
|66.2
|5
|63.6
|21
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|63.4
|17
|43.4%
|9
|Rush%
|32.8%
|32
|56.6%
|24
|Pass%
|67.2%
|1
|36.4%
|5
|Opp. Rush %
|38.0%
|7
|63.6%
|28
|Opp. Pass %
|62.0%
|26
- New England has beaten the Steelers in five consecutive meetings (including the postseason) by an average of 12.8 points.
- Pittsburgh has scored a touchdown on 41 percent of their possessions at home this season -trailing only the Saints (49.2 percent)- as opposed to scoring a touchdown on 24.4 percent of their drives on the road.
- The Patriots average 23.3 points per game on the road (13th) as opposed to 33.5 points per game at home (fourth).
- Opponents have averaged just 16.3 rushing attempts per game against the Patriots over the past three weeks, the fewest in the league.
- Pittsburgh has averaged just 17.3 rushing attempts per game over that span, the fewest in the league.
- The Steelers have thrown the ball 65.7 percent of the time since Week 6 of this season, highest in NFL.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster leads the league in targets (52) and receptions (38) over the middle of the field this season.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Tom Brady: He got back on track last week for fantasy purposes, but as we’ve been saying, it was more about the New England touchdowns that were heavily tilted in the rushing department that was holding back his fantasy output rather than poor play. The Steelers have given up some chunk passing yardage the past two weeks to Philip Rivers (299 yards) and Derek Carr (322 yards) while Brady has thrown for at least 288 yards and multiple touchdowns in four of his past five games against the Steelers.
- Julian Edelman: He’s averaging 6.2 catches per game since returning to the lineup and runs into a Pittsburgh defense that has beat up on the interior this season more so than on the boundaries. Over the past two games, the Steelers have allowed big games to Oakland wideouts (7-113-0) and Chargers receivers (13-190-1) from the slot. The last time that Edelman himself faced this defense, he caught 8-of-10 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown.
- Rob Gronkowski: He’s shown a little life since the bye week, catching two touchdowns over those three games while coming off a season-high eight receptions last week against Miami. The Steelers are beatable in the middle of the field. Tight ends have accounted for 24.6 percent of the receptions against the Steelers (27th) and 25.5 percent of the receiving yardage (25th). Gronk has great career numbers versus just about everyone, but he’s especially tormented the Steelers, posting lines of 9-168-0, 4-93-1, 5-94-3, 9-143-1, 7-94-0 and 5-72-3 over his six career games versus Pittsburgh.
- Ben Roethlisberger: At home in a big game has typically provided us fantasy points with Roethlisberger and he has thrown for at least 300-yards in five of his past six games against New England with a low of 281 yards. The Patriots have also played much worse pass defense on the road, allowing 293.4 passing yards and 21.7 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks on the road as opposed to 248 passing yards and 15.6 fantasy points per game at home.
- Antonio Brown: He has had his best output at home this season, averaging 92.3 yards per game and 8.2 yards per target in Pittsburgh as opposed to 72.7 yards per game and 6.9 yards per target on the road. The Patriots have also typically let Brown work on man-to-man coverage in their meetings as well, leaving Malcolm Butler on him for most of their meetings, which has allowed Brown to average 20.3 fantasy points per game over his past five games versus the Patriots. That may not end up being the game plan here with Stephon Gilmore, but even if so, Brown is capable of beating single coverage versus any one player.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster: The inverse of Brown, he’s been better on the road (121 yards per game) than at home (64.5 yards per game). The Patriots are 29th in the league in defending receivers in the slot, but there’s potential we could see the Patriots approach this matchup similarly to how they defended the Vikings two weeks ago. The difference here is that Smith-Schuster has been playing the slot far less since the Steelers have extended the playing time of Ryan Switzer. Over the past four games, just 46 of Smith-Schuster’s 476 receiving yards have come from the slot. When on the boundary, the Patriots will have a tougher time treating this Pittsburgh passing game like they did by bracketing Adam Thielen two weeks ago with the McCourty Bros. All in all, I believe Brown gets the top fantasy nod due to his splits at home, but as usual, both Steelers wideouts are solid fantasy options.
- James White: He matched a season-low with six touches last week, but when Pittsburgh is involved in these potential pass-heavy games, White and his role in the offense are typically a fixture, like we saw two weeks ago against the Vikings strong run defense. The Steelers are only allowing 78.8 rushing yards per game (seventh) to opposing backfields.
- Josh Gordon: He’s had just 15.1 percent of the team targets since the Patriots have been fully healthy since the bye week, which is a concern, but Gordon has done nothing but continue to turn in usable games. He’s not giving us those league-tilting weeks, but Gordon has been as steady as they come, scoring as a WR3 or better in five straight games.
- Jaylen Samuels: Still approaching things early that James Conner is more doubtful than probable early in the week, Samuels out-snapped Stevan Ridley 48-8 last week, but still gave away a short-yardage scoring opportunity. That keeps Samuels as more of a volume-based RB2, but Samuels ran 32 pass routes and caught seven passes which is appealing here. The Patriots allow 6.1 receptions per game to opposing backfields, 26th in the league.
Bust (underperformance)
- Sony Michel: The touches in the running game have been there, having 20 and 18 touches over the past two games, but he’s now been the RB44 or lower in three of his past four games played since he’s found the end zone in just one of those weeks and is not used at all in the passing game. Michel still has touchdown appeal if the Patriots stop boosting James Develin’s touchdown quota, but the Steelers run defense could make him another rushing-yardage only RB4 when the dust settles.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Vance McDonald: He’s averaged just 3.4 receptions for 33.4 yards per game over his past seven games with highs of four catches 47 yards in a single game over that stretch. New England has been middling versus tight ends (19th in points per game allowed), but 21.9 percent of their offensive touchdowns allowed have been scored by tight ends, 24th in the league.
Eagles @ Rams
|Philadelphia
|Rank
|@
|LA Rams
|Rank
|9
|
|Spread
|-9
|
|22.3
|
|Implied Total
|31.3
|
|21.6
|21
|Points/Gm
|32.7
|3
|22.7
|13
|Points All./Gm
|24.1
|18
|64.0
|13
|Plays/Gm
|65.2
|7
|63.2
|16
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|60.6
|8
|37.5%
|24
|Rush%
|42.2%
|14
|62.5%
|9
|Pass%
|57.8%
|19
|34.5%
|1
|Opp. Rush %
|40.1%
|14
|65.5%
|32
|Opp. Pass %
|59.9%
|19
- Rams home games feature an average of 64.8 combined points, the largest total in the league.
- The Eagles are -17 in plays that have gained 20 or more yards than their opponents, 30th in the league. Last season they were +12, which ranked eighth.
- Rams wide receivers has combined for 50 receptions of 20-plus yards, the most in the league.
- Rams wide receivers average 224.1 receiving yards per game, third in the NFL. The Eagles allow 197.8 receiving yards per game to opposing wide receivers 31st in the league.
- Todd Gurley has just six touches inside of the 10-yard line over his past six games played (35.3 percent of the team total) after having 27 touches from that area of the field through seven games played (75.9 percent of the team total).
- Since returning from bye in Week 10, opposing passers have completed 72.8 percent of their passes against the Eagles, the highest rate in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Todd Gurley: He’s been mortal in two of his past three games, but this is a good spot to bet on track and display a high ceiling. Over their five games since returning from bye, the Eagles have surrendered a massive 188.4 yards from scrimmage per game to opposing backfields with eight touchdowns.
- Jared Goff: He’s been a better player at home, which I wish I gave more weight to over the past two weeks. Goff has now thrown 18 of his 27 touchdown passes this season at home while averaging 366.5 passing yards per game in Los Angeles. The Eagles secondary has been lit up since their bye week by everyone outside of Mark Sanchez.
- Brandin Cooks/Robert Woods: Both of these guys will run into a prime spot as noted throughout. You can even potentially reach back into the Josh Reynolds well here as all three of his touchdowns have come at home, but Cooks and Woods will be both be top-15 options against this Eagles secondary.
- Zach Ertz: He continues to lead the league in target volume (26.6 percent of his team total) and has accounted for 29.3 percent of the Eagles’ receptions, the highest rate for a tight end in the league. Opposing teams have targeted their tight ends 24.8 percent of the time against the Rams, the second-highest rate in the league.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Carson Wentz: He was a QB13 on the road last week when the Eagles ran just 45 offensive plays and has gotten back on track after a two-week lull Weeks 11-12. The Eagles should be expected to chase points and stack passing volume and while the Rams have played much better pass defense out of their bye, those were against Matthew Stafford and Mitchell Trubisky off injury.
Bust (underperformance)
- Josh Adams: There’s some scoring appeal here, but Adams has bene relegated to an early-down grinder that has not even had a target in the passing game over the past two games. That type of role can be scripted out quickly like we saw last week when Adams managed just seven touches as the Eagles went pass-heavy.
- Golden Tate/Alshon Jeffery: Nailing the wideout behind Ertz is proving to be a tough endeavor as both of these players have been fantasy landmines. Each player only has one game with WR3 or better status since Tate was traded to the Eagles. Opposing quarterback has played its part, but since the Rams got Aqib Talib back into the lineup, they have allowed opposing wideouts to catch 19-of-36 targets for 174 yards and zero touchdowns.
Saints @ Panthers
|New Orleans
|Rank
|@
|Carolina
|Rank
|-6.5
|
|Spread
|6.5
|
|29.3
|
|Implied Total
|22.8
|
|34.4
|2
|Points/Gm
|24.9
|11
|21.8
|10
|Points All./Gm
|25.5
|25
|63.8
|16
|Plays/Gm
|61.7
|25
|60.2
|6
|Opp. Plays/Gm
|60.0
|5
|47.4%
|3
|Rush%
|41.3%
|16
|52.6%
|30
|Pass%
|58.7%
|17
|35.6%
|3
|Opp. Rush %
|39.0%
|10
|64.5%
|30
|Opp. Pass %
|61.0%
|23
- Over the past three weeks, the Saints have averaged 262 total yards per game, 31st in the league.
- The Saints average point differential on the road of +11.4 points is the highest in the league.
- The Saints have scored 61.2 percent of the points in their games this season, the highest share in the league.
- The Saints average 4.6 red zone opportunities per game on the road, second in the league.
- Carolina has allowed opponents to convert 74.4 percent (29-of-39) of their red zone opportunities for touchdowns, 31st in the league.
- The Panthers have scored on 36.4 percent of their possessions over their five-game losing streak (21st in the league) after scoring on 46.3 percent (seventh) prior.
- Over that span, the Panthers are averaging 388.4 total yards per game (eighth) but are 20th in points per game (20.8).
- Opponents have scored on 22.5 percent (9-of-40) drives against the Saints the past four weeks, the lowest rate in the league.
Trust (spike starting production)
- Christian McCaffrey: He’s had double-digit points in every game this season and leads the league with 23 touches from inside of the 10-yard line since Week 8. Over that span, he’s scored a league-high 12 touchdowns. The Saints are first in the league in total yardage allowed per game to backfields (94.5 yards), but we’ve already seen combo backs such as Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley post top-10 scoring games against this defense.
- Michael Thomas: He bounced back with 11 catches last week in soft matchup and potentially could get one here if the game planning is correct. The Panthers are 28th in the league in fantasy points allowed to boundary receivers for the season, somewhere Thomas has been playing more of over the past two games. After running at least 30 percent of his routes from the slot over the previous six games, Thomas has lined up in the slot on just 17 and 19 percent of his snaps the past two games.
On the Cusp (proxy of a player’s baseline)
- Drew Brees: He’s been a QB2 three weeks in a row with 171, 127 and 201 passing yards over his past three games. His road splits have popped but up again over the past two weeks, especially last week against a beatable Buccaneers defense. The matchup is right once again as the Panthers rank 26th in passing points allowed per game (17.7) and are 30th in touchdown rate (6.3 percent) to opposing passers, but his recent yardage totals and road buggaboos shade his ceiling outlook.
- Cam Newton: The Panthers are still playing effective offense in producing yardage but haven’t cashed in drives for points over their losing streak. Newton’s fantasy output has slowed because of it and most of all, he’s dialed back his rushing output, adding just 16.4 fantasy points on the ground over his past six games after 54.9 points from rushing through seven games played. Without Newton reclaiming his rushing output he is no longer a set-and-forget option since his ceiling stems from that rushing juice. But with the Panthers still producing a lot of offensive yardage and the Saints still allowing solid QB1 games to Jameis Winston and Matt Ryan over their past three games, Newton is still a better option than his bottom-line numbers the past two weeks have shown.
- Alvin Kamara: He’s in the midst of another slight lull for the standards he's set as he’s posted 85.6 yards from scrimmage per game over the past three weeks while failing to find the end zone over that span. His touch count (17 per game) has remained high while he’s still caught 14 passes in those games, so the pendulum should swing back in his favor if the Saints can get back on track in producing high yardage once again.
- D.J. Moore/Curtis Samuel: Even with Devin Funchess fully healthy, it was Samuel (44 routes) and Moore (41 routes) that were the top receivers for Carolina. Moore has at least eight targets in each of his past four games, finishing as a WR3 or better in all four games. Samuel has 11 and eight targets over his past two games while getting extensive use, turning them into 88 and 80 yards receiving. Even through the Saints defensive turnaround, they’ve still been giving to wide receiver play and rank 32nd in the league in catches (15.4) and yardage (215.5 yards) allowed to wideouts per game.
Bust (underperformance)
- Mark Ingram: He’s been the RB25 or higher in just four games this season and those games came against Washington, Cincinnati, Philadelphia and Tampa Bay, defenses among the bottom-dwellers of the league in rushing defense. The Panthers only strong suit defensively is playing the run, where they are allowing just 75.5 yards rushing per game to backs (sixth). Ingram will need to find the end zone to reach RB2 status.
If You Must (Swing on a bench option/deep league play)
- Ian Thomas: Admittedly, I didn’t believe much in Thomas as an option last week since Greg Olsen was hardly receiving opportunities in this offense prior to reinjuring his foot while Thomas was not a factor in his Olsen’s absence earlier in the season. He then came out and received 11 targets last week, catching nine for 77 yards. The Saints just allowed their first TE1 on the season last week to Cameron Brate (who only had two catches) and have allowed just three touchdowns to the position this season. That gives Thomas the potential to be a one-week wonder, but any tight end receiving that type of target volume is worth a pickup at least or desperation start at position that is a hole still for rosters.