Targets and Touches

Week 14: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, December 11, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (5, 7, 3, 6, 4, 4), John Brown (7, 6, 1, 7, 4, 6), Willie Snead (11, 8, 8, 0, 3, 7), Ty Montgomery (X, X, 0, 3, 7, 3), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, 1, 1)

 

Air Yards: John Brown (108, 38, 14, 70, 102, 63), Michael Crabtree (104, 85, 38, 72, 28, 43), Willie Snead (96, 32, 58, 0, 19, 73), Ty Montgomery (X, X, 0, 3, 21, 3), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, 3, 4)

 

Receiving Yards: John Brown (28, 15, 23, 25, 0, 23), Michael Crabtree (31, 32, 7, 21, 36, 31), Willie Snead (54, 58, 51, 0, 8, 61), Ty Montgomery (X, X, 0, 13, 42, 1), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, 6, 21)

 

Carries: Gus Edwards (1, 0, 17, 23, 21, 16), Lamar Jackson (3, 5, 27, 11, 17, 13), Ty Montgomery (X, X, 1, 8, 3, 2), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, 8, 8)

 

RZ Targets: John Brown (1, 1, 0, 2, 0, 1), Michael Crabtree (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Willie Snead (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (X, X, 0, 0, 1, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Gus Edwards (0, 0, 2, 5, 0, 3), Lamar Jackson (0, 1, 6, 1, 3, 4), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, 0, 1), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, 0, 0, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (1-19, 4-80, 1-32, 4-76, 4-27, 3-30), Marlon Humphrey (X, X, X, X, X, 3-29), Jimmy Smith (5-58, 3-27, 2-10, 2-20, 5-46, 8-63)

 

Observations: With Kenneth Dixon active for the second straight week, Gus Edwards notably saw a four-week low in snaps (31, 43.7%) and carries (16). Dixon on the other hand got nine touches on an increased amount of snaps (23, 32.4%). Even Ty Montgomery was held back due to Dixon’s all-around capabilities, running just 11 routes on 19 snaps (26.8%). Edwards will undoubtedly stay involved moving forward, but his floor on fewer carries and no passing-game usage is dangerously low. If he can stay healthy (a big ‘if’), Dixon has the athleticism to explode on 12-15 touches. Week 15 may still be too early to call his breakout, though.

 

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Zay Jones (6, 11, BYE, 0, 9, 9), LeSean McCoy (4, 1, BYE, 1, 4, 1), Charles Clay (0, X, BYE, X, 2, 2), Chris Ivory (4, X, BYE, 0, 0, 1), Robert Foster (X, 4, BYE, 3, 4, 8)

 

Air Yards: Zay Jones (13, 124, BYE, 15, 151, 127), Robert Foster (X, 106, BYE, 50, 142, 91), Charles Clay (0, X, BYE, X, 30, 15), LeSean McCoy (-1, 1, BYE, -5, -6, -8), Chris Ivory (-10, X, BYE, 0, 0, -3)

 

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (18, 93, BYE, 0, 67, 22), Charles Clay (0, X, BYE, X, 9, 6), LeSean McCoy (19, 5, BYE, 7, 12, 0), Chris Ivory (20, X, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Robert Foster (X, 105, BYE, 94, 27, 104)

 

Carries: LeSean McCoy (10, 26, BYE, 17, 15, 2), Josh Allen (X, X, BYE, 13, 9, 9), Chris Ivory (7, X, BYE, 3, 6, 12)

 

RZ Targets: Charles Clay (0, X, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Zay Jones (1, 2, BYE, 0, 1, 3), Robert Foster (X, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 1), LeSean McCoy (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (X, X, BYE, 3, 0, 1), LeSean McCoy (1, 5, BYE, 3, 2, 1), Chris Ivory (3, X, BYE, 0, 1, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (0-0, 2-8, BYE, 0-0, 3-15, 3-51-1), Taron Johnson (1-7, 1-0, BYE, 2-16, 2-21, 0-0), Levi Wallace (X, 0-0, BYE, 1-29, 2-11, 2-10)

 

Observations: Only Saquon Barkley (295) and Derrick Henry (278) have rushed for more yards than Josh Allen (236) the last two weeks. Even so, note that the Detroit Lions have allowed the fewest rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks (62) by a wide margin. The pivot (and injury to monitor) here is clearly LeSean McCoy, who averaged 21.3 touches in three games prior to injuring his hamstring on Sunday. If McCoy (day-to-day) is out, Chris Ivory is the back to own. Buffalo's backup got 23 touches on 54 snaps (80.6%) in his only game without McCoy this season.

 

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: Tyler Boyd (BYE, 4, 11, 8, 8, 6), Joe Mixon (BYE, 2, 3, 7, 2, 6), Giovani Bernard (BYE, 3, 4, 1, 8, 2), John Ross (BYE, 6, 7, 7, 3, 4), C.J. Uzomah (BYE, 4, 5, 13, 7, 3)

 

Air Yards: Tyler Boyd (BYE, 18, 142, 65, 95, 104), John Ross (BYE, 98, 96, 115, 46, 6), C.J. Uzomah (BYE, 29, 53, 60, 16, 23), Giovani Bernard (BYE, 6, 0, 7, -6, 5), Joe Mixon (2, BYE, 1, -1, 6, -4, -13)

 

Receiving Yards: Joe Mixon (BYE, 24, 38, 66, 13, 27), Tyler Boyd (BYE, 65, 71, 85, 97, 52), Giovani Bernard (BYE, 30, 20, 12, 32, 13), C.J. Uzomah (BYE, 23, 41, 39, 33, 37), John Ross (BYE, 39, 27, 31, 13, 11)

 

Carries: Joe Mixon (BYE, 11, 12, 14, 12, 26), Giovani Bernard (BYE, 2, 2, 1, 5, 3)

 

RZ Targets: John Ross (BYE, 1, 0, 2, 1, 1), Joe Mixon (BYE, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Uzomah (BYE, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (BYE, 1, 2, 0, 0, 4), Giovani Bernard (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (BYE, 4-24-1, 0-0, 2-13, 2-34, 2-9), Dre Kirkpatrick (BYE, 1-2, 0-0, X, 2-20, X), Darqueze Dennard (BYE, X, 3-25, 1-14, 1-14, 2-28)

 

Observations: Turns out Giovani Bernard’s 11 touches last week were all just a mirage. Joe Mixon played 47-of-67 snaps (70%) Sunday, handling 31-of-36 backfield touches. Game script normally wouldn’t favor Mixon given all of Cincinnati’s surrounding injuries, but the Bengals now host a tanking Raiders defense that’s permitted top-three marks in carries (323) and rushing yards (1,598) to opposing backs on the year. Mixon projects for 25-30 touches in a magnificent matchup on paper.

 

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (7, 5, BYE, 5, 9, 4), David Njoku (5, 1, BYE, 5, 6, 4), Rashard Higgins (4, 1, BYE, 3, 4, 3), Duke Johnson (9, 4, BYE, 2, 3, 0), Antonio Callaway (5, 2, BYE, 5, 6, 1), Nick Chubb (1, 3, BYE, 3, 3, 6), Breshad Perriman (6, 2, BYE, 1, 2, 2)

 

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (72, 62, BYE, 42, 146, 118), David Njoku (51, 15, BYE, 21, 58, 49), Rashard Higgins (29, 28, BYE, 42, 57, 34), Antonio Callaway (76, 25, BYE, 100, 65, -2), Duke Johnson (9, 1, BYE, 27, 11, 0), Nick Chubb (2, 11, BYE, 9, -6, 26), Breshad Perriman (122, 24, BYE, 4, 56, 68)

 

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (50, 22, BYE, 30, 103, 57), Rashard Higgins (19, 28, BYE, 24, 62, 19), Antonio Callaway (51, 39, BYE, 62, 84, 0), David Njoku (31, 18, BYE, 63, 8, 35), Duke Johnson (16, 78, BYE, 23, 12, 0), Nick Chubb (5, 33, BYE, 44, 41, 17), Breshad Perriman (36, 33, BYE, 6, 26, 81)

 

Carries: Nick Chubb (22, 20, BYE, 28, 9, 13), Duke Johnson (1, 3, BYE, 2, 0, 2)

 

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Antonio Callaway (0, 0, BYE, 2, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (2, 1, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0), David Njoku (0, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (1, 1, BYE, 2, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (5, 1, BYE, 4, 1, 2), Duke Johnson (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (1-8, 4-46, BYE, 3-23, 1-2, X), T.J. Carrie (2-45, 5-43, BYE, 4-26, 4-55, 3-42), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (6-70, 7-68, BYE, 4-32, 4-20, 3-33)

 

Observations: Jarvis Landry got there on four targets (3/57/1) Sunday, but his decreased opportunity in recent weeks is still going decidedly overlooked. Landy’s averaged fewer targets (6, 19% share) under OC Freddie Kitchens, whereas he was basically the only option (11.8, 30%) under Todd Haley and Hue Jackson. He’s still a WR1 in season-long this week against Denver’s injury-riddled secondary, but shouldn’t be locked-and-loaded in DFS as a sure double-digit target hog anymore.

 

Denver Broncos

Targets: Courtland Sutton (5, BYE, 6, 4, 7, 6), Phillip Lindsay (3, BYE, 5, 0, 1, 7), Devontae Booker (4, BYE, 1, 2, 2, 2), Matt LaCosse (1, BYE, 2, 4, 1, 1), Tim Patrick (4, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 10), DaeSean Hamilton (X, BYE, 2, 2, 0, 7)    

 

Air Yards: Courtland Sutton (67, BYE, 72, 31, 97, 46), Phillip Lindsay (-9, BYE, -10, 0, -2, 6), Devontae Booker (1, BYE, 3, 13, 13, 0), Matt LaCosse (15, BYE, -3, 35, -2, -1), Tim Patrick (52, BYE, 5, 0, 0, 106), DaeSean Hamilton (X, BYE, 9, 22, 0, 41)  

 

Receiving Yards: Courtland Sutton (57, BYE, 78, 14, 85, 14), Phillip Lindsay (24, BYE, 27, 0, 2, 21), Devontae Booker (9, BYE, 4, 6, 38, 11), Matt LaCosse (44, BYE, 9, 34, 0, 3), Tim Patrick (17, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 85), DaeSean Hamilton (X, BYE, 4, 13, 0, 47)    

 

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (17, BYE, 11, 14, 19, 14), Royce Freeman (X, BYE, 7, 6, 12, 6), Devontae Booker (3, BYE, 0, 0, 1, 0)

 

RZ Targets: Devontae Booker (0, BYE, 0, 0, 1, 1), Courtland Sutton (0, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 3), Phillip Lindsay (1, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0), Matt LaCosse (0, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0), DaeSean Hamilton (X, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 1)   

 

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (1, BYE, 4, 1, 1, 3), Royce Freeman (X, BYE, 5, 0, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (1, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Isaac Yiadom (X, X, X, 2-32, 1-11, 5-31-1), Bradley Roby (X, BYE, 1-19, 9-167-1, 2-32-1, 2-24), Tramaine Brock (4-76, BYE, 1-29, 2-4, X, X)

 

Observations: In the club’s first game without Emmanuel Sanders, slot wideout and fourth-round rookie DaeSean Hamilton ran a team-high 46 routes on 72-of-74 snaps. That’s essentially every-down usage, making Hamilton a WR4 floor play (and cheap DFS usage-based cash game punt) moving forward. Courtland Sutton face-planted on 51 snaps, but did notably miss time with a quad injury. Sutton would presumably receive Denzel Ward’s shadow coverage this Saturday, though, making Hamilton and electric second-year pro Tim Patrick (39 routes, 10 targets) the better options. Sutton remains a low-floor/high-ceiling WR3/flex play in season-long this week.

 

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (12, BYE, 6, 6, 12, 10), Demaryius Thomas (3, BYE, 0, 5, 5, 6), Lamar Miller (2, BYE, 5, 1, 1, 6), Keke Coutee (X, BYE, 9, 2, X, X), Alfred Blue (0, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 1)

 

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (76, BYE, 58, 117, 116, 101), Demaryius Thomas (25, BYE, 0, 32, 65, 66), Lamar Miller (-2, BYE, -6, -2, 1, -8), Keke Coutee (X, BYE, 50, 8, X, X), Alfred Blue (0, BYE, 0, 2, 0, 3)

 

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (105, BYE, 56, 74, 91, 36), Demaryius Thomas (61, BYE, 0, 38, 32, 48), Lamar Miller (27, BYE, 22, 5, 12, 19), Keke Coutee (X, BYE, 77, 14, X, X), Alfred Blue (0, BYE, 0, 13, 0, 0)

 

Carries: Lamar Miller (12, BYE, 20, 12, 19, 14), Deshaun Watson (6, BYE, 3, 9, 7, 5), Alfred Blue (15, BYE, 8, 13, 13, 6)

 

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (1, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 4), Alfred Blue (0, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (X, BYE, 2, 0, X, X), Demaryius Thomas (0, BYE, 0, 2, 1, 0), Lamar Miller (0, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (2, BYE, 3, 1, 1, 2), Deshaun Watson (1, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (1, BYE, 0, 0, 1, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (X, BYE, 2-8, 3-88-1, 1-7, 2-48), Kareem Jackson (6-54, BYE, 4-68, 0-0, 5-67, 9-87), Shareece Wright (3-45, BYE, 3-28, 1-13, 2-35, 3-52-1)

 

Observations: DeAndre Hopkins has played three games without Will Fuller (torn ACL, IR) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) since Week 9, seeing a team-high 37% target share in those contests. Demaryius Thomas was second on the team in those outings with an unusable 14 targets (15% share). It wasn't a dazzling performance for Hopkins (4/36/1) against the Colts, but it's become clear he's the team's go-to (and only) option when the rookie's inactive in the slot. Hopkins will have a tremendous opportunity to explode against the Jets' lackluster secondary, which has allowed the seventh-points fantasy points to his position, in Week 15 — especially if Coutee's scratched again.

 

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (BYE, 3, 0, 7, 16, 8), T.Y. Hilton (BYE, 7, 9, 10, 13, 12), Nyheim Hines (BYE, 4, 3, 2, 9, 5), Marlon Mack (BYE, 2, 2, 2, 1, 1)

 

Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (BYE, 71, 110, 119, 109, 154), Eric Ebron (BYE, 38, 0, 53, 75, 67), Nyheim Hines (BYE, 11, 19, -3, 6, 46), Marlon Mack (BYE, -2, 3, 1, 2, 15)

 

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (BYE, 69, 0, 45, 81, 65), T.Y. Hilton (BYE, 77, 155, 185, 77, 199), Nyheim Hines (BYE, 19, 20, 22, 50, 16), Marlon Mack (BYE, 9, 8, 11, 6, 0)

 

Carries: Marlon Mack (BYE, 12, 16, 15, 8, 14), Nyheim Hines (BYE, 3, 5, 9, 4, 3)

 

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (BYE, 2, 1, 2, 1, 1), T.Y. Hilton (BYE, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Nyheim Hines (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Marlon Mack (BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (BYE, 0, 3, 1, 0, 1), Nyheim Hines (BYE, 2, 2, 3, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kenny Moore II (BYE, 9-74, 10-83-1, 3-9, 7-55, 4-22), Pierre Desir (BYE, 0-0, 3-44, 3-83-1, 2-8, 1-10), Quincy Wilson (BYE, 5-59, 2-24, 0-0, 3-29, 0-0)

 

Observations: Only one week after playing through the questionable tag and seeing a six-week low in snap rate (38.2%), Marlon Mack bounced back against Houston with a team-high 14 carries on 40 snaps (60%). This Sunday again makes for a similar matchup as Mack should receive 12-15 carries, but will have to somehow muster production against Dallas' No. 6 rush defense DVOA. Eric Ebron and T.Y. Hilton remain the better pivots across all formats since the two have buoyed Jack Doyle's absence into team-leading 29% and 25% target shares since Week 12, respectively. Passing-down back Nyheim Hines ranks third on the team in that span with merely nine targets.

 

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (BYE, 10, 4, 4, 5, 10), Donte Moncrief (BYE, 4, 2, 4, 4, 10), Keelan Cole (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 2, 7), T.J. Yeldon (BYE, 6, 3, 4, 8, 1), Leonard Fournette (BYE, 5, 2, 3, X, 3), D.J. Chark (BYE, 2, 5, X, X, X)

 

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (BYE, 53, 27, 44, 30, 142), Keelan Cole (BYE, 0, 0, 4, 11, 76), Dede Westbrook (BYE, 43, 59, 77, 70, 105), T.J. Yeldon (BYE, -6, -3, 10, 5, 1), Leonard Fournette (BYE, -14, 11, -12, X, -1), D.J. Chark (BYE, 18, 28, X, X, X)

 

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 16, 55), Dede Westbrook (BYE, 30, 19, 44, 25, 88), Donte Moncrief (BYE, 98, 11, 29, 40, 47), T.J. Yeldon (BYE, 51, 9, 17, 49, 10), Leonard Fournette (BYE, 56, 46, 13, X, 5), D.J. Chark (BYE, 0, 15, X, X, X)

 

Carries: Leonard Fournette (BYE, 24, 28, 18, X, 14), T.J. Yeldon (BYE, 3, 5, 3, 8, 1), Carlos Hyde (BYE, 3, 8, 10, 13, 0)

 

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Keelan Cole (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dede Westbrook (BYE, 4, 0, 1, 0, 2), D.J. Chark (BYE, 0, 0, X, X, X), Carlos Hyde (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (BYE, 1, 0, 0, X, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (BYE, 5, 2, 4, X, 4), T.J. Yeldon (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Carlos Hyde (BYE, 0, 0, 2, 2, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (BYE, 3-53, 8-158-1, 1-32, 5-54, 2-21), D.J. Hayden (X, BYE, 3-28, 7-52, 1-6, 6-48), A.J. Bouye (BYE, X, 4-58, 1-19, 6-34, 4-45), A.J. Bouye (BYE, X, 4-58, 1-19, 6-34, 4-45)

 

Observations: The results weren’t there, but it’s extremely encouraging that Leonard Fournette still handled 16-of-19 backfield touches (84.2%) with the Jags trailing by three scores for a majority of play. Fournette also quietly ran 22 routes to T.J. Yeldon’s 5. With Jacksonville currently favored by a touchdown (-7) at home, Fournette is arguably a borderline top-five option against a Washington front-seven that was just hemorrhaged for 170 yards and 12.1 YPC (!) on the ground against the Giants Sunday.

 

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (4, 10, 14, BYE, 6, 14), Travis Kelce (10, 7, 15, BYE, 13, 9), Sammy Watkins (9, X, 1, BYE, X, X), Spencer Ware (0, 1, 0, BYE, 1, 5), Chris Conley (2, 2, 8, BYE, 7, 3), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, BYE, 2, 5)

 

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (70, 104, 200, BYE, 128, 119), Travis Kelce (81, 23, 126, BYE, 113, 82), Sammy Watkins (56, X, -1, BYE, X, X), Spencer Ware (-9, -6, 0, BYE, 14, -8), Chris Conley (22, 22, 51, BYE, 67, 20), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, -5, 1)

 

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (70, 117, 215, BYE, 13, 139), Sammy Watkins (107, X, 4, BYE, X, X), Travis Kelce (79, 46, 127, BYE, 168, 77), Spencer Ware (0, 7, 0, BYE, 5, 54), Chris Conley (23, 22, 74, BYE, 25, 13), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, BYE, 7, 16)

 

Carries: Patrick Mahomes (2, 4, 6, BYE, 9, 2), Spencer Ware (0, 2, 0, BYE, 14, 15), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, BYE, 5, 8)

 

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (2, 1, 2, BYE, 3, 2), Sammy Watkins (2, X, 0, BYE, X, X), Tyreek Hill (0, 2, 0, BYE, 1, 2), Spencer Ware (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Chris Conley (0, 0, 2, BYE, 1, 2), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Patrick Mahomes (1, 0, 3, BYE, 0, 0), Spencer Ware (0, 1, 0, BYE, 3, 1), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (7-81, 1-1, 3-52, BYE, 5-52-1, 3-32-1), Orlando Scandrick (3-18, 2-10, 6-76-2, BYE, 4-46, 3-40), Kendall Fuller (2-18, 4-33, 3-49, BYE, 7-40, 4-28)

 


