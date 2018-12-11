Week 14: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Observations: The results weren’t there, but it’s extremely encouraging that Leonard Fournette still handled 16-of-19 backfield touches (84.2%) with the Jags trailing by three scores for a majority of play. Fournette also quietly ran 22 routes to T.J. Yeldon ’s 5. With Jacksonville currently favored by a touchdown (-7) at home, Fournette is arguably a borderline top-five option against a Washington front-seven that was just hemorrhaged for 170 yards and 12.1 YPC (!) on the ground against the Giants Sunday.

Observations: Only one week after playing through the questionable tag and seeing a six-week low in snap rate (38.2%), Marlon Mack bounced back against Houston with a team-high 14 carries on 40 snaps (60%). This Sunday again makes for a similar matchup as Mack should receive 12-15 carries, but will have to somehow muster production against Dallas' No. 6 rush defense DVOA. Eric Ebron and T.Y. Hilton remain the better pivots across all formats since the two have buoyed Jack Doyle's absence into team-leading 29% and 25% target shares since Week 12, respectively. Passing-down back Nyheim Hines ranks third on the team in that span with merely nine targets.

Observations: DeAndre Hopkins has played three games without Will Fuller (torn ACL, IR) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) since Week 9, seeing a team-high 37% target share in those contests. Demaryius Thomas was second on the team in those outings with an unusable 14 targets (15% share). It wasn't a dazzling performance for Hopkins (4/36/1) against the Colts, but it's become clear he's the team's go-to (and only) option when the rookie's inactive in the slot. Hopkins will have a tremendous opportunity to explode against the Jets' lackluster secondary, which has allowed the seventh-points fantasy points to his position, in Week 15 — especially if Coutee's scratched again.

Observations: In the club’s first game without Emmanuel Sanders , slot wideout and fourth-round rookie DaeSean Hamilton ran a team-high 46 routes on 72-of-74 snaps. That’s essentially every-down usage, making Hamilton a WR4 floor play (and cheap DFS usage-based cash game punt) moving forward. Courtland Sutton face-planted on 51 snaps, but did notably miss time with a quad injury. Sutton would presumably receive Denzel Ward ’s shadow coverage this Saturday, though, making Hamilton and electric second-year pro Tim Patrick (39 routes, 10 targets) the better options. Sutton remains a low-floor/high-ceiling WR3/flex play in season-long this week.

Observations: Jarvis Landry got there on four targets (3/57/1) Sunday, but his decreased opportunity in recent weeks is still going decidedly overlooked. Landy’s averaged fewer targets (6, 19% share) under OC Freddie Kitchens , whereas he was basically the only option (11.8, 30%) under Todd Haley and Hue Jackson . He’s still a WR1 in season-long this week against Denver’s injury-riddled secondary, but shouldn’t be locked-and-loaded in DFS as a sure double-digit target hog anymore.

Observations: Turns out Giovani Bernard ’s 11 touches last week were all just a mirage. Joe Mixon played 47-of-67 snaps (70%) Sunday, handling 31-of-36 backfield touches. Game script normally wouldn’t favor Mixon given all of Cincinnati’s surrounding injuries, but the Bengals now host a tanking Raiders defense that’s permitted top-three marks in carries (323) and rushing yards (1,598) to opposing backs on the year. Mixon projects for 25-30 touches in a magnificent matchup on paper.

Observations: Only Saquon Barkley (295) and Derrick Henry (278) have rushed for more yards than Josh Allen (236) the last two weeks. Even so, note that the Detroit Lions have allowed the fewest rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks (62) by a wide margin. The pivot (and injury to monitor) here is clearly LeSean McCoy , who averaged 21.3 touches in three games prior to injuring his hamstring on Sunday. If McCoy (day-to-day) is out, Chris Ivory is the back to own. Buffalo's backup got 23 touches on 54 snaps (80.6%) in his only game without McCoy this season.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference . Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com . Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus . The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (5, 7, 3, 6, 4, 4), John Brown (7, 6, 1, 7, 4, 6), Willie Snead (11, 8, 8, 0, 3, 7), Ty Montgomery (X, X, 0, 3, 7, 3), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, 1, 1)

Air Yards: John Brown (108, 38, 14, 70, 102, 63), Michael Crabtree (104, 85, 38, 72, 28, 43), Willie Snead (96, 32, 58, 0, 19, 73), Ty Montgomery (X, X, 0, 3, 21, 3), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, 3, 4)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (28, 15, 23, 25, 0, 23), Michael Crabtree (31, 32, 7, 21, 36, 31), Willie Snead (54, 58, 51, 0, 8, 61), Ty Montgomery (X, X, 0, 13, 42, 1), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, 6, 21)

Carries: Gus Edwards (1, 0, 17, 23, 21, 16), Lamar Jackson (3, 5, 27, 11, 17, 13), Ty Montgomery (X, X, 1, 8, 3, 2), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, 8, 8)

RZ Targets: John Brown (1, 1, 0, 2, 0, 1), Michael Crabtree (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 0), Willie Snead (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (X, X, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Gus Edwards (0, 0, 2, 5, 0, 3), Lamar Jackson (0, 1, 6, 1, 3, 4), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, 0, 1), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (1-19, 4-80, 1-32, 4-76, 4-27, 3-30), Marlon Humphrey (X, X, X, X, X, 3-29), Jimmy Smith (5-58, 3-27, 2-10, 2-20, 5-46, 8-63)

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Zay Jones (6, 11, BYE, 0, 9, 9), LeSean McCoy (4, 1, BYE, 1, 4, 1), Charles Clay (0, X, BYE, X, 2, 2), Chris Ivory (4, X, BYE, 0, 0, 1), Robert Foster (X, 4, BYE, 3, 4, 8)

Air Yards: Zay Jones (13, 124, BYE, 15, 151, 127), Robert Foster (X, 106, BYE, 50, 142, 91), Charles Clay (0, X, BYE, X, 30, 15), LeSean McCoy (-1, 1, BYE, -5, -6, -8), Chris Ivory (-10, X, BYE, 0, 0, -3)

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (18, 93, BYE, 0, 67, 22), Charles Clay (0, X, BYE, X, 9, 6), LeSean McCoy (19, 5, BYE, 7, 12, 0), Chris Ivory (20, X, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Robert Foster (X, 105, BYE, 94, 27, 104)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (10, 26, BYE, 17, 15, 2), Josh Allen (X, X, BYE, 13, 9, 9), Chris Ivory (7, X, BYE, 3, 6, 12)

RZ Targets: Charles Clay (0, X, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Zay Jones (1, 2, BYE, 0, 1, 3), Robert Foster (X, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 1), LeSean McCoy (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (X, X, BYE, 3, 0, 1), LeSean McCoy (1, 5, BYE, 3, 2, 1), Chris Ivory (3, X, BYE, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (0-0, 2-8, BYE, 0-0, 3-15, 3-51-1), Taron Johnson (1-7, 1-0, BYE, 2-16, 2-21, 0-0), Levi Wallace (X, 0-0, BYE, 1-29, 2-11, 2-10)

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: Tyler Boyd (BYE, 4, 11, 8, 8, 6), Joe Mixon (BYE, 2, 3, 7, 2, 6), Giovani Bernard (BYE, 3, 4, 1, 8, 2), John Ross (BYE, 6, 7, 7, 3, 4), C.J. Uzomah (BYE, 4, 5, 13, 7, 3)

Air Yards: Tyler Boyd (BYE, 18, 142, 65, 95, 104), John Ross (BYE, 98, 96, 115, 46, 6), C.J. Uzomah (BYE, 29, 53, 60, 16, 23), Giovani Bernard (BYE, 6, 0, 7, -6, 5), Joe Mixon (2, BYE, 1, -1, 6, -4, -13)

Receiving Yards: Joe Mixon (BYE, 24, 38, 66, 13, 27), Tyler Boyd (BYE, 65, 71, 85, 97, 52), Giovani Bernard (BYE, 30, 20, 12, 32, 13), C.J. Uzomah (BYE, 23, 41, 39, 33, 37), John Ross (BYE, 39, 27, 31, 13, 11)

Carries: Joe Mixon (BYE, 11, 12, 14, 12, 26), Giovani Bernard (BYE, 2, 2, 1, 5, 3)

RZ Targets: John Ross (BYE, 1, 0, 2, 1, 1), Joe Mixon (BYE, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Uzomah (BYE, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (BYE, 1, 2, 0, 0, 4), Giovani Bernard (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (BYE, 4-24-1, 0-0, 2-13, 2-34, 2-9), Dre Kirkpatrick (BYE, 1-2, 0-0, X, 2-20, X), Darqueze Dennard (BYE, X, 3-25, 1-14, 1-14, 2-28)

Observations: Turns out Giovani Bernard’s 11 touches last week were all just a mirage. Joe Mixon played 47-of-67 snaps (70%) Sunday, handling 31-of-36 backfield touches. Game script normally wouldn’t favor Mixon given all of Cincinnati’s surrounding injuries, but the Bengals now host a tanking Raiders defense that’s permitted top-three marks in carries (323) and rushing yards (1,598) to opposing backs on the year. Mixon projects for 25-30 touches in a magnificent matchup on paper.

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (7, 5, BYE, 5, 9, 4), David Njoku (5, 1, BYE, 5, 6, 4), Rashard Higgins (4, 1, BYE, 3, 4, 3), Duke Johnson (9, 4, BYE, 2, 3, 0), Antonio Callaway (5, 2, BYE, 5, 6, 1), Nick Chubb (1, 3, BYE, 3, 3, 6), Breshad Perriman (6, 2, BYE, 1, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (72, 62, BYE, 42, 146, 118), David Njoku (51, 15, BYE, 21, 58, 49), Rashard Higgins (29, 28, BYE, 42, 57, 34), Antonio Callaway (76, 25, BYE, 100, 65, -2), Duke Johnson (9, 1, BYE, 27, 11, 0), Nick Chubb (2, 11, BYE, 9, -6, 26), Breshad Perriman (122, 24, BYE, 4, 56, 68)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (50, 22, BYE, 30, 103, 57), Rashard Higgins (19, 28, BYE, 24, 62, 19), Antonio Callaway (51, 39, BYE, 62, 84, 0), David Njoku (31, 18, BYE, 63, 8, 35), Duke Johnson (16, 78, BYE, 23, 12, 0), Nick Chubb (5, 33, BYE, 44, 41, 17), Breshad Perriman (36, 33, BYE, 6, 26, 81)

Carries: Nick Chubb (22, 20, BYE, 28, 9, 13), Duke Johnson (1, 3, BYE, 2, 0, 2)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Antonio Callaway (0, 0, BYE, 2, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (2, 1, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0), David Njoku (0, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Nick Chubb (1, 1, BYE, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (5, 1, BYE, 4, 1, 2), Duke Johnson (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (1-8, 4-46, BYE, 3-23, 1-2, X), T.J. Carrie (2-45, 5-43, BYE, 4-26, 4-55, 3-42), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (6-70, 7-68, BYE, 4-32, 4-20, 3-33)

Observations: Jarvis Landry got there on four targets (3/57/1) Sunday, but his decreased opportunity in recent weeks is still going decidedly overlooked. Landy’s averaged fewer targets (6, 19% share) under OC Freddie Kitchens, whereas he was basically the only option (11.8, 30%) under Todd Haley and Hue Jackson. He’s still a WR1 in season-long this week against Denver’s injury-riddled secondary, but shouldn’t be locked-and-loaded in DFS as a sure double-digit target hog anymore.

Denver Broncos

Targets: Courtland Sutton (5, BYE, 6, 4, 7, 6), Phillip Lindsay (3, BYE, 5, 0, 1, 7), Devontae Booker (4, BYE, 1, 2, 2, 2), Matt LaCosse (1, BYE, 2, 4, 1, 1), Tim Patrick (4, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 10), DaeSean Hamilton (X, BYE, 2, 2, 0, 7)

Air Yards: Courtland Sutton (67, BYE, 72, 31, 97, 46), Phillip Lindsay (-9, BYE, -10, 0, -2, 6), Devontae Booker (1, BYE, 3, 13, 13, 0), Matt LaCosse (15, BYE, -3, 35, -2, -1), Tim Patrick (52, BYE, 5, 0, 0, 106), DaeSean Hamilton (X, BYE, 9, 22, 0, 41)

Receiving Yards: Courtland Sutton (57, BYE, 78, 14, 85, 14), Phillip Lindsay (24, BYE, 27, 0, 2, 21), Devontae Booker (9, BYE, 4, 6, 38, 11), Matt LaCosse (44, BYE, 9, 34, 0, 3), Tim Patrick (17, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 85), DaeSean Hamilton (X, BYE, 4, 13, 0, 47)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (17, BYE, 11, 14, 19, 14), Royce Freeman (X, BYE, 7, 6, 12, 6), Devontae Booker (3, BYE, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Targets: Devontae Booker (0, BYE, 0, 0, 1, 1), Courtland Sutton (0, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 3), Phillip Lindsay (1, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0), Matt LaCosse (0, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0), DaeSean Hamilton (X, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (1, BYE, 4, 1, 1, 3), Royce Freeman (X, BYE, 5, 0, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (1, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Isaac Yiadom (X, X, X, 2-32, 1-11, 5-31-1), Bradley Roby (X, BYE, 1-19, 9-167-1, 2-32-1, 2-24), Tramaine Brock (4-76, BYE, 1-29, 2-4, X, X)

Observations: In the club’s first game without Emmanuel Sanders, slot wideout and fourth-round rookie DaeSean Hamilton ran a team-high 46 routes on 72-of-74 snaps. That’s essentially every-down usage, making Hamilton a WR4 floor play (and cheap DFS usage-based cash game punt) moving forward. Courtland Sutton face-planted on 51 snaps, but did notably miss time with a quad injury. Sutton would presumably receive Denzel Ward’s shadow coverage this Saturday, though, making Hamilton and electric second-year pro Tim Patrick (39 routes, 10 targets) the better options. Sutton remains a low-floor/high-ceiling WR3/flex play in season-long this week.

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (12, BYE, 6, 6, 12, 10), Demaryius Thomas (3, BYE, 0, 5, 5, 6), Lamar Miller (2, BYE, 5, 1, 1, 6), Keke Coutee (X, BYE, 9, 2, X, X), Alfred Blue (0, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 1)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (76, BYE, 58, 117, 116, 101), Demaryius Thomas (25, BYE, 0, 32, 65, 66), Lamar Miller (-2, BYE, -6, -2, 1, -8), Keke Coutee (X, BYE, 50, 8, X, X), Alfred Blue (0, BYE, 0, 2, 0, 3)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (105, BYE, 56, 74, 91, 36), Demaryius Thomas (61, BYE, 0, 38, 32, 48), Lamar Miller (27, BYE, 22, 5, 12, 19), Keke Coutee (X, BYE, 77, 14, X, X), Alfred Blue (0, BYE, 0, 13, 0, 0)

Carries: Lamar Miller (12, BYE, 20, 12, 19, 14), Deshaun Watson (6, BYE, 3, 9, 7, 5), Alfred Blue (15, BYE, 8, 13, 13, 6)

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (1, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 4), Alfred Blue (0, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (X, BYE, 2, 0, X, X), Demaryius Thomas (0, BYE, 0, 2, 1, 0), Lamar Miller (0, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (2, BYE, 3, 1, 1, 2), Deshaun Watson (1, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (1, BYE, 0, 0, 1, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (X, BYE, 2-8, 3-88-1, 1-7, 2-48), Kareem Jackson (6-54, BYE, 4-68, 0-0, 5-67, 9-87), Shareece Wright (3-45, BYE, 3-28, 1-13, 2-35, 3-52-1)

Observations: DeAndre Hopkins has played three games without Will Fuller (torn ACL, IR) and Keke Coutee (hamstring) since Week 9, seeing a team-high 37% target share in those contests. Demaryius Thomas was second on the team in those outings with an unusable 14 targets (15% share). It wasn't a dazzling performance for Hopkins (4/36/1) against the Colts, but it's become clear he's the team's go-to (and only) option when the rookie's inactive in the slot. Hopkins will have a tremendous opportunity to explode against the Jets' lackluster secondary, which has allowed the seventh-points fantasy points to his position, in Week 15 — especially if Coutee's scratched again.

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (BYE, 3, 0, 7, 16, 8), T.Y. Hilton (BYE, 7, 9, 10, 13, 12), Nyheim Hines (BYE, 4, 3, 2, 9, 5), Marlon Mack (BYE, 2, 2, 2, 1, 1)

Air Yards: T.Y. Hilton (BYE, 71, 110, 119, 109, 154), Eric Ebron (BYE, 38, 0, 53, 75, 67), Nyheim Hines (BYE, 11, 19, -3, 6, 46), Marlon Mack (BYE, -2, 3, 1, 2, 15)

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (BYE, 69, 0, 45, 81, 65), T.Y. Hilton (BYE, 77, 155, 185, 77, 199), Nyheim Hines (BYE, 19, 20, 22, 50, 16), Marlon Mack (BYE, 9, 8, 11, 6, 0)

Carries: Marlon Mack (BYE, 12, 16, 15, 8, 14), Nyheim Hines (BYE, 3, 5, 9, 4, 3)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (BYE, 2, 1, 2, 1, 1), T.Y. Hilton (BYE, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Nyheim Hines (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Marlon Mack (BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (BYE, 0, 3, 1, 0, 1), Nyheim Hines (BYE, 2, 2, 3, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kenny Moore II (BYE, 9-74, 10-83-1, 3-9, 7-55, 4-22), Pierre Desir (BYE, 0-0, 3-44, 3-83-1, 2-8, 1-10), Quincy Wilson (BYE, 5-59, 2-24, 0-0, 3-29, 0-0)

Observations: Only one week after playing through the questionable tag and seeing a six-week low in snap rate (38.2%), Marlon Mack bounced back against Houston with a team-high 14 carries on 40 snaps (60%). This Sunday again makes for a similar matchup as Mack should receive 12-15 carries, but will have to somehow muster production against Dallas' No. 6 rush defense DVOA. Eric Ebron and T.Y. Hilton remain the better pivots across all formats since the two have buoyed Jack Doyle's absence into team-leading 29% and 25% target shares since Week 12, respectively. Passing-down back Nyheim Hines ranks third on the team in that span with merely nine targets.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (BYE, 10, 4, 4, 5, 10), Donte Moncrief (BYE, 4, 2, 4, 4, 10), Keelan Cole (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 2, 7), T.J. Yeldon (BYE, 6, 3, 4, 8, 1), Leonard Fournette (BYE, 5, 2, 3, X, 3), D.J. Chark (BYE, 2, 5, X, X, X)

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (BYE, 53, 27, 44, 30, 142), Keelan Cole (BYE, 0, 0, 4, 11, 76), Dede Westbrook (BYE, 43, 59, 77, 70, 105), T.J. Yeldon (BYE, -6, -3, 10, 5, 1), Leonard Fournette (BYE, -14, 11, -12, X, -1), D.J. Chark (BYE, 18, 28, X, X, X)

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 16, 55), Dede Westbrook (BYE, 30, 19, 44, 25, 88), Donte Moncrief (BYE, 98, 11, 29, 40, 47), T.J. Yeldon (BYE, 51, 9, 17, 49, 10), Leonard Fournette (BYE, 56, 46, 13, X, 5), D.J. Chark (BYE, 0, 15, X, X, X)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (BYE, 24, 28, 18, X, 14), T.J. Yeldon (BYE, 3, 5, 3, 8, 1), Carlos Hyde (BYE, 3, 8, 10, 13, 0)

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Keelan Cole (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dede Westbrook (BYE, 4, 0, 1, 0, 2), D.J. Chark (BYE, 0, 0, X, X, X), Carlos Hyde (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (BYE, 1, 0, 0, X, 0)

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (BYE, 5, 2, 4, X, 4), T.J. Yeldon (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Carlos Hyde (BYE, 0, 0, 2, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (BYE, 3-53, 8-158-1, 1-32, 5-54, 2-21), D.J. Hayden (X, BYE, 3-28, 7-52, 1-6, 6-48), A.J. Bouye (BYE, X, 4-58, 1-19, 6-34, 4-45)

Observations: The results weren’t there, but it’s extremely encouraging that Leonard Fournette still handled 16-of-19 backfield touches (84.2%) with the Jags trailing by three scores for a majority of play. Fournette also quietly ran 22 routes to T.J. Yeldon’s 5. With Jacksonville currently favored by a touchdown (-7) at home, Fournette is arguably a borderline top-five option against a Washington front-seven that was just hemorrhaged for 170 yards and 12.1 YPC (!) on the ground against the Giants Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (4, 10, 14, BYE, 6, 14), Travis Kelce (10, 7, 15, BYE, 13, 9), Sammy Watkins (9, X, 1, BYE, X, X), Spencer Ware (0, 1, 0, BYE, 1, 5), Chris Conley (2, 2, 8, BYE, 7, 3), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, BYE, 2, 5)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (70, 104, 200, BYE, 128, 119), Travis Kelce (81, 23, 126, BYE, 113, 82), Sammy Watkins (56, X, -1, BYE, X, X), Spencer Ware (-9, -6, 0, BYE, 14, -8), Chris Conley (22, 22, 51, BYE, 67, 20), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, -5, 1)

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (70, 117, 215, BYE, 13, 139), Sammy Watkins (107, X, 4, BYE, X, X), Travis Kelce (79, 46, 127, BYE, 168, 77), Spencer Ware (0, 7, 0, BYE, 5, 54), Chris Conley (23, 22, 74, BYE, 25, 13), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, BYE, 7, 16)

Carries: Patrick Mahomes (2, 4, 6, BYE, 9, 2), Spencer Ware (0, 2, 0, BYE, 14, 15), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, BYE, 5, 8)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (2, 1, 2, BYE, 3, 2), Sammy Watkins (2, X, 0, BYE, X, X), Tyreek Hill (0, 2, 0, BYE, 1, 2), Spencer Ware (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Chris Conley (0, 0, 2, BYE, 1, 2), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Patrick Mahomes (1, 0, 3, BYE, 0, 0), Spencer Ware (0, 1, 0, BYE, 3, 1), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (7-81, 1-1, 3-52, BYE, 5-52-1, 3-32-1), Orlando Scandrick (3-18, 2-10, 6-76-2, BYE, 4-46, 3-40), Kendall Fuller (2-18, 4-33, 3-49, BYE, 7-40, 4-28)

Observations: Spencer Ware (shoulder, hamstring) was on and off the field sporadically with various injuries Sunday, but still out-touched Damien Williams 20-12. It’s been the same story the past two weeks as Ware’s had the clear edge in total snaps (90) and touches (35) over Williams (62, 19). Assuming Ware suits up on Thursday, he’ll again qualify as a usage-based RB2. Williams makes for a better dart in short DFS slates given his sneaky passing-game usage (35 routes) since Week 13.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Keenan Allen (10, 9, 12, 7, 19, 9), Melvin Gordon (4, 6, 6, 2, X, X), Mike Williams (3, 0, 3, 4, 3, 6), Austin Ekeler (2, 0, 2, 11, 8, 5), Tyrell Williams (3, 6, 6, 0, 2, 3), Travis Benjamin (1, 0, 3, 3, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Keenan Allen (140, 108, 73, 44, 157, 93), Mike Williams (71, 0, 48, 22, 50, 82), Tyrell Williams (46, 78, 57, 0, 14, 7), Travis Benjamin (15, 0, 125, 41, 33, 3), Austin Ekeler (-5, 0, -5, -5, -18, 41), Melvin Gordon (-4, 9, -6, -17, X, X)

Receiving Yards: Keenan Allen (124, 57, 89, 72, 148, 78), Melvin Gordon (10, 72, 87, 5, X, X), Austin Ekeler (13, 0, 40, 68, 22, 28), Mike Williams (30, 0, 56, 25, 52, 45), Tyrell Williams (23, 46, 22, 0, 14, 14), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 47, 44, 11)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (16, 18, 18, 10, X, X), Austin Ekeler (3, 3, 6, 5, 13, 15), Justin Jackson (0, 0, 0, 7, 8, 7)

RZ Targets: Melvin Gordon (0, 2, 0, 1, X, X), Austin Ekeler (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Keenan Allen (1, 1, 2, 2, 1, 3), Tyrell Williams (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Williams (3, 0, 0, 2, 0, 1), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0),

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (1, 2, 0, 2, X, X), Austin Ekeler (2, 0, 0, 2, 1, 2), Justin Jackson (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (2-16, 6-42, 3-47, 2-15, 8-59, 2-5), Casey Hayward Jr. (2-14-1, 2-23, 2-69, 1-9, 4-84, 2-33), Michael Davis (7-94, 3-27, 2-6, 3-36-1, 2-19, 3-35)

Observations: With Melvin Gordon (knee) and Austin Ekeler (neck) both expected out Thursday, Justin Jackson instantaneously becomes a Week 15 RB1 and DFS Captain option in Showdown slates. Jackson got nine touches on 21 snaps (37%) Sunday, but that was with Ekeler (39 snaps) working ahead of him. Only special-teamer Detrez Newsome would be viable behind Jackson in such a short turnaround (‘viable’ being a stretch). The Chiefs also boast the league’s worst rush defense DVOA and rank dead-last in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted YPC allowed (5.38) metric. The Chargers have genuine moneyline intrigue in this matchup.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Kenny Stills (1, 3, BYE, 4, 6, 9), Kenyan Drake (6, 2, BYE, 6, 4, 1), Danny Amendola (7, 10, BYE, 1, X, 1), Frank Gore (1, 3, BYE, 2, 1, 1), DeVante Parker (2, 11, BYE, 3, 7, 4)

Air Yards: Kenny Stills (18, 26, BYE, 58, 91, 116), Danny Amendola (66, 52, BYE, 8, X, 5), DeVante Parker (18, 112, BYE, 6, 89, 55), Kenyan Drake (13, 5, BYE, -3, 24, 17), Frank Gore (-3, 5, BYE, 4, 4, 3)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Stills (X, 19, BYE, 6, 37, 135), Danny Amendola (47, 72, BYE, 13, X, 10), DeVante Parker (8, 43, BYE, 10, 43, 18), Kenyan Drake (26, 11, BYE, 64, 13, 55), Frank Gore (6, 12, BYE, 10, 10, 24)

Carries: Frank Gore (20, 13, BYE, 14, 8, 12), Kenyan Drake (3, 8, BYE, 8, 7, 6)

RZ Targets: DeVante Parker (0, 1, BYE, 0, 2, 0), Kenny Stills (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 1), Kenyan Drake (1, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0), Frank Gore (1, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0), Danny Amendola (0, 1, BYE, 0, X, 0)

RZ Carries: Frank Gore (1, 2, BYE, 1, 1, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 2, BYE, 1, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed:Minkah Fitzpatrick (1-11, 1-0, BYE, 3-62, 3-25, 4-63), Bobby McCain (3-35, 6-35-1, BYE, 5-33, 4-58-1, 2-26-1), Xavien Howard (3-31, 3-52-1, BYE, 2-15, 2-39, X)

Observations: Brandon Bolden escaped Sunday with 60 yards and two scores, but his on-field usage was laughable. Those 19 fantasy points somehow occurred on four measly snaps. Kenyan Drake was also an afterthought throughout the afternoon, having experienced his only “catch” via Miami’s miracle lateral game-winner. This backfield is one to avoid against the Vikings, who are currently owners of the league’s No. 9 rush defense DVOA.

New England Patriots

Targets: James White (7, 8, BYE, 5, 9, 4), Rob Gronkowski (X, X, BYE, 7, 4, 8), Sony Michel (X, 0, BYE, 2, 1, 0), Josh Gordon (10, 12, BYE, 5, 3, 8), Julian Edelman (10, 12, BYE, 5, 8, 12), Rex Burkhead (X, X, BYE, X, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Josh Gordon (169, 195, BYE, 54, 21, 102), Rob Gronkowski (X, X, BYE, 100, 38, 79), Julian Edelman (66, 76, BYE, 33, 34, 82), James White (-4, 3, BYE, 2, -9, 12), Sony Michel (X, 0, BYE, 0, 3, 0), Rex Burkhead (X, X, BYE, X, -7, -3)

Receiving Yards: James White (72, 31, BYE, 5, 92, 15), Rob Gronkowski (X, X, BYE, 56, 26, 107), Julian Edelman (71, 104, BYE, 84, 25, 86), Sony Michel (X, 0, BYE, 12, 7, 0), Josh Gordon (130, 81, BYE, 70, 58, 96), Rex Burkhead (X, X, BYE, X, 21, 3)

Carries: Sony Michel (X, 11, BYE, 21, 17, 20), James White (12, 1, BYE, 9, 6, 4), Rex Burkhead (X, X, BYE, X, 7, 4)

RZ Targets: James White (2, 1, BYE, 2, 1, 0), Rob Gronkowski (X, X, BYE, 3, 0, 2), Josh Gordon (2, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 1), Julian Edelman (2, 1, BYE, 1, 2, 3), Rex Burkhead (X, X, BYE, X, 1, 1), Sony Michel (X, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (X, 2, BYE, 4, 2, 6), James White (6, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 2), Rex Burkhead (X, X, BYE, X, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (2-15, 6-98-1, BYE, 1-17, 4-25, 2-38-1), J.C. Jackson (2-32, 1-0, BYE, 1-8, 4-23, 1-15), Jason McCourty (3-60, 1-10, BYE, 2-44, 8-36-1, 4-81-1)

Observations: It's not something you want to hear during the fantasy playoffs, but James White has been rendered to a piece of a three-headed timeshare (rather than full-fledged backfield cog) since Rex Burkhead returned. In the past two weeks, for example, White's averaged 6.5 targets on 20.5 routes and 33 snaps (42.6%). Prior to that stretch, White had averaged 9.3 targets on 30.3 routes and 62.5% of snaps over his last eight games (when Burkhead intially went down). In a competitive game script, Sony Michel projects to lead this backfield in touches for the foreseeable future. White's floor is still respectable given his usage out of the backfield, but he's become a PPR flex rather than RB1.

New York Jets

Targets: Quincy Enunwa (4, 8, BYE, 4, 6, 4), Robby Anderson (6, X, BYE, 5, 7, 7), Isaiah Crowell (2, 2, BYE, 4, 5, 1), Jermaine Kearse (9, 5, BYE, 12, 0, 2), Chris Herndon (4, 4, BYE, 8, 6, 2), Elijah McGuire (5, 6, BYE, 3, 2, 4)

Air Yards: Quincy Enunwa (32, 28, BYE, 51, 29, 23), Robby Anderson (85, X, BYE, 99, 113, 82), Isaiah Crowell (-5, -3, BYE, -3, -18, -6), Jermaine Kearse (123, 32, BYE, 142, 0, 16), Chris Herndon (45, 39, BYE, 32, 47, 35), Elijah McGuire (19, 20, BYE, 14, 5, 4)

Receiving Yards: Quincy Enunwa (40, 18, BYE, 73, 9, 22), Robby Anderson (32, X, BYE, 22, 48, 76), Isaiah Crowell (11, 18, BYE, 30, 9, 2), Jermaine Kearse (20, 16, BYE, 66, 0, 10), Chris Herndon (62, 34, BYE, 57, 31, 14), Elijah McGuire (37, 27, BYE, 7, -4, 23)

Carries: Isaiah Crowell (13, 7, BYE, 6, 21, 2), Elijah McGuire (7, 6, BYE, 6, 6, 17)

RZ Targets: Quincy Enunwa (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 1), Jermaine Kearse (0, 1, BYE, 4, 0, 0), Chris Herndon (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (0, X, BYE, 1, 0, 4), Isaiah Crowell (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns: Morris Claiborne (0-0, 2-57, BYE, 3-81-1, 1-44, 5-46), Trumaine Johnson (X, 5-94, BYE, 5-39, 2-31-1, 1-12), Buster Skrine (4-21, 6-69-1, BYE, 1-16, 2-15-1, 2-26)

Observations: Isaiah Crowell’s mid-game injury certainly played a part in it, but Elijah McGuire recorded season-highs in snaps (40), carries (17), and totes inside the 5 (4) against the Bills. Given the team’s short turnaround on Saturday, McGuire would garner usage-based flex appeal if Crowell is ruled out. Houston’s No. 2 rush defense DVOA obviously presents an extremely tough matchup on the ground, but McGuire sneakily profiles as a better pass-catcher, anyhow. Sixth-round rookie Trenton Cannon also has passing-game chops but is a lesser comp of McGuire who’s plays behind the actual McGuire.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Jared Cook (2, 9, 6, 5, 8, 10), Jalen Richard (4, 6, 4, 4, 4, 1), Jordy Nelson (3, 1, X, 1, 11, 7), Seth Roberts (2, 3, 7, 3, 6, 7), Doug Martin (2, 3, 1, 4, 2, 0), Marcell Ateman (X, X, 5, 10, 4, 4)

Air Yards: Jared Cook (7, 93, 77, 30, 74, 99), Jordy Nelson (36, 2, X, 32, 59, 42), Seth Roberts (9, 26, 43, 60, 43, 65), Jalen Richard (1, 19, 20, 7, 2, -4), Doug Martin (2, -1, 4, 2, 1, 0), Marcell Ateman (X, X, 43, 100, 70, 66)

Receiving Yards: Jared Cook (20, 52, 31, 32, 100, 116), Jalen Richard (45, 52, 32, 15, 31, 5), Jordy Nelson (16, 0, X, 0, 97, 48), Seth Roberts (18, 39, 38, 54, 25, 76), Doug Martin (20, 31, 6, 21, 6, 0), Marcell Ateman (X, X, 50, 16, 16, 45)

Carries: Doug Martin (11, 15, 10, 11, 18, 16), Jalen Richard (2, 3, 11, 1, 6, 8), DeAndre Washington (5, 0, 12, 3, 3, 0)

RZ Targets: Jordy Nelson (0, 0, X, 0, 1, 1), Jared Cook (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Seth Roberts (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Doug Martin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Marcell Ateman (X, X, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Doug Martin (0, 3, 0, 2, 6, 7), Jalen Richard (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 2), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 6, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nick Nelson (0-0, 3-16, 3-83-2, 2-7, 6-87, 1-19), Rashaan Melvin (X, 2-7, 3-16-1, 2-85, 0-0, 7-58), Daryl Worley (2-31-1, 2-42-1, 1-12, 1-8-1, 5-60-2, 1-14)

Observations: Jared Cook has recorded elite usage for Oakland the past two weeks, leading the Raiders in both air yards (173) and targets (18). Both games have occurred at home, though, where Cook has averaged plus results (5.8/91.7) throughout the year. Those numbers have plummeted to an average 3.3/30.5 in six games on the road. He’s still a TE1 in Week 15 given the landscape at his position, but his massive home/road inefficiencies are something to consider before locking him into tourney lineups this weekend. The matchup is still favorable as Cincinnati has allowed top-10 marks in catches (69, nice) and fantasy points per game (9.2) to opposing tight ends.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Antonio Brown (8, 11, 13, 13, 13, 7), JuJu Smith-Schuster (6, 9, 10, 17, 9, 12), James Conner (6, 9, 9, 4, 4, X), Jesse James (3, 3, 0, 4, 3, 2), Vance McDonald (3, 6, 6, 5, 7, 4), Jaylen Samuels (0, 4, 0, 2, 3, 7)

Air Yards: Antonio Brown (117, 59, 209, 99, 203, 40), JuJu Smith-Schuster (78, 45, 70, 149, 35, 103), Jesse James (6, 2, 0, 25, 17, 20), Vance McDonald (40, 6, 21, 34, 28, -1), James Conner (-13, 0, 45, -12, -10, X), Jaylen Samuels (0, -15, 0, 12, -3, -10)

Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (33, 78, 104, 189, 49, 130), Antonio Brown (74, 42, 117, 67, 154, 35), Jesse James (32, 53, 0, 35, 17, 28), James Conner (66, 56, 24, 42, 14, X), Vance McDonald (47, 25, 27, 27, 28, 37), Jaylen Samuels (0, 22, 0, 12, 20, 64)

Carries: James Conner (24, 24, 9, 13, 15, X), Jaylen Samuels (1, 5, 0, 0, 2, 11), Stevan Ridley (0, 8, 0, X, X, 5)

RZ Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (1, 2, 1, 2, 0, 4), Antonio Brown (1, 3, 1, 2, 0, 3), Vance McDonald (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), James Conner (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, X), Jesse James (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jaylen Samuels (0, 1, 0, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: James Conner (4, 4, 2, 1, 3, X), Jaylen Samuels (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Stevan Ridley (0, 0, 0, X, X, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Mike Hilton (2-7, 4-18, 2-19, 0-0, 6-117-1, 6-57-1), Joe Haden (7-69, 1-2, 1-10, 5-73-1, 4-34-1, 2-17), Coty Sensabaugh (0-0, 4-45, 0-0, 1-10-1, 3-26, 4-32)

Observations: Jaylen Samuels was a lock to be involved in Pittsburgh’s passing game, but his questionable usage on the ground is why many owners were concerned. At the end of the day, Samuels received 11-of-16 backfield carries (68.7%) on 48-of-60 offensive snaps (80%). He even kept his usage out of the backfield, running 33 routes (and hauling in seven catches) on the day. Stevan Ridley did receive goal line work (as expected), but it wasn’t by default. He may have scored on his one carry inside the 5, but even Samuels received a single carry in that territory, too. New England’s linebackers have been exploited weekly, allowing the sixth-most receptions to opposing running backs (80), and that shouldn’t change in Week 15. Consider Samuels a high-floor RB2 (and TE1 where applicable) again on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Corey Davis (10, 10, 4, 4, 7, 3), Dion Lewis (4, 2, 2, 7, 3, 5), Tajae Sharpe (1, 3, 7, 0, 6, 4), Taywan Taylor (2, X, X, X, 5, 7)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (97, 148, 45, 76, 62, 17), Tajae Sharpe (0, 56, 45, 0, 52, 49), Taywan Taylor (23, X, X, X, 157, 82), Dion Lewis (-13, 3, -3, -1, -6, -13)

Receiving Yards: Corey Davis (56, 125, 30, 96, 42, 21), Dion Lewis (60, 11, 8, 33, -2, 39), Taywan Taylor (24, X, X, X, 104, 59), Tajae Sharpe (0, 0, 37, 0, 51, 0)

Carries: Dion Lewis (19, 20, 10, 7, 6, 10), Derrick Henry (6, 11, 9, 8, 10, 17), Marcus Mariota (10, 2, 4, 6, 4, 4)

RZ Targets: Corey Davis (2, 3, 0, 0, 1, 1), Tajae Sharpe (0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 1), Taywan Taylor (1, X, X, X, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (2, 0, 0, 2, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (4, 6, 0, 1, 0, 2), Derrick Henry (1, 6, 0, 0, 3, 6), Marcus Mariota (4, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Adoree’ Jackson (4-46, 4-48, 10-172-2, 3-29-1, 6-51, 4-29), Malcolm Butler (8-108-2, 2-11, 3-30, 2-16, 2-6, 3-45), Logan Ryan (2-12, 3-42, 3-21-1, 2-32, 2-14, 4-34-1)

Observations: Forget Derrick Henry’s historic results (17-238-4) for a moment since that’s not what we’re trying to chase. Since OC Matt LaFleur openly came out in Week 12 and stated Henry’s “earned more carries with his play of late,” the ex-Crimson Tide bruiser has out-carried Dion Lewis 35-23. Lewis has still out-snapped Henry 107-79 in that stretch, but this has clearly become a 1A-1B timeshare rather than Lewis’ backfield to lose. Taywan Taylor also started and worked ahead of Tajae Sharpe on Thursday, running 21 routes to Sharpe’s 13. Since returning from injury, Taylor’s quietly amassed a team-high 21% target share over usual target hog Corey Davis (17%). Davis will likely see (lulling) shadow coverage against Giants top corner Janoris Jenkins on Sunday, making Taylor an extremely enticing flex and DFS GPP option.