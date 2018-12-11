Waiver Wire: Week 15

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Welcome to the 15th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. With the playoffs upon us, this column will shift its focus almost solely to the present. That does not mean stashes will be ignored completely, but they will be moved down. Also, a section highlighting widely-available players with good matchups in Weeks 16 and 17 has been added for each position.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets in shallow leagues, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worth monitoring, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List



With the playoffs upon us, the drop list can be simplified to any player, within reason, who is not going to be in the starting lineup this week. Of course, stashing players like Rex Burkhead makes sense if bench space is available, but do not be afraid to cut a bench stash to pick up someone with less upside who will actually help get a win this week. As for some specific names, Sammy Watkins might not be done for the Chiefs this season, but he is not going to contribute for a fantasy team. It is not injury based, but the same appears to be true for Devin Funchess, who has one catch for 10 yards the last two games while playing around 40 percent of the snaps.





Quarterbacks

1. Derek Carr

2. Marcus Mariota

3. Josh Allen

4. Lamar Jackson

5. Nick Mullens



Running Backs

Justin Jackson rostered in 54 percent of Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add where available.

1. Elijah McGuire

2. Kenneth Dixon

3. Zach Zenner

4. Damien Williams

5. Ito Smith

6. Darren Sproles



Wide Receivers

1. Dante Pettis

2. Curtis Samuel

3. Kenny Stills

4. Chris Conley

5. Antonio Callaway

6. Jordy Nelson

7. Michael Gallup

8. DaeSean Hamilton



Tight Ends

1. Ian Thomas

2. Vernon Davis

3. C.J. Uzomah



Defense/Special Teams

1. New Orleans Saints

2. Detroit Lions

3. Atlanta Falcons



Kickers

1. Brett Maher

2. Mike Badgley

3. Ryan Succop



QUARTERBACKS

1. Derek Carr, Raiders – Rostered in 19 percent of Yahoo leagues

Carr has quietly been productive the last two weeks. He has five total touchdowns in the last two games and has averaged 304 yards over that span. This week, he gets a Bengals defense which has given up the second-most points to fantasy quarterbacks so far this season. Playing Carr is a risk, but this is the matchup to do it.



2. Marcus Mariota, Titans – Rostered in 33 percent of Yahoo leagues

Mariota was not asked to do much with Derrick Henry running wild last Thursday, but he had put together two good fantasy games prior to that. The Giants have not given up a ton of fantasy points as of late, but they do give up rushing production to quarterbacks, giving Mariota a nice floor.



3. Josh Allen, Bills – Rostered in 14 percent of Yahoo leagues

Allen is Lamar Jackson without the playing time concerns. He is averaging 112 rushing yards over the last three games with two rushing scores over that span, and he has topped 200 passing yards in each of his last two starts. At home against an unimposing defense, he is a good option who should offer a solid rushing floor.



4. Lamar Jackson, Ravens – Rostered in 45 percent of Yahoo leagues

Jackson has been a reliable if not spectacular fantasy option since taking over the starting job – he has at least 70 rushing yards in each of his four starts – but the expected return of Joe Flacco this week makes him a very risky investment. Even if he starts, it is not a given Jackson will take every snap, especially if he continues to struggle as a passer. The upside is there in a pretty good matchup, but he is a big risk. If Flacco for some reason continues to sit, Jackson would be the No. 1 option.



5. Nick Mullens, 49ers – Rostered in 7 percent of Yahoo leagues

Semi-final teams will hopefully have better options, but Mullens has quietly thrown for 746 yards and four touchdowns over the last two games. 414 of those yards came against the Seahawks, who he will get to face at home this week.



Week 16: Dak Prescott’s great playoff run finishes off against the Bucs. Baker Mayfield gets another matchup with the Bengals.

Week 17: Jameis Winston will be in a great spot against the Falcons.



Watch List: It seems like he will get Odell Beckham back, but Eli Manning has been too inconsistent to chase his three-touchdown game, especially in a less-than-ideal matchup…With Tampa’s defense playing better as of late, Joe Flacco will not be a streaming option even if he gets the start…Similarly to Russell Wilson prior to Monday night, Ryan Tannehill’s high touchdown rate has proven stickier than expected, but it is tough to trust him at less than 100 percent in Minnesota, who Wilson faced himself on Monday…Josh Rosen has not thrown a touchdown pass in the last two games…Sam Darnold played pretty well in Buffalo, but it did not really show up in the box score. He has another tough matchup with the Texans this week…Josh Johnson, who had not thrown an NFL pass since 2011 before Sunday, will start for Washington against the Jaguars.



