Dynasty First Down: Week 14

For Bills rookie QB Josh Allen, this has been a tale of two seasons. Allen started the season and through the first six games, only managed better than a QB28 game one time. He also had a high of 39 rushing yards in those first six weeks. After suffering an elbow injury that was considered very serious at the time, Allen missed the next four games as the Bills predictably struggled.

The past three games have been amazing for Allen and no one saw it coming. When he returned in Week Twelve, Allen was a new man with a new plan. While his passing production and efficiency have been similar to the beginning of the season, Allen has been adding value as a runner, in record-breaking fashion. Over the past three weeks, Allen has run for 99, 135 and 101 yards. He became only the second quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 100 yards in back to back games and broke Michael Vick’s record for rushing yards in a three-game span. This could have been written off as a fluke after one week or even two but it is now part of the Bills game plan and should be a consideration for fantasy players. Allen’s dynasty ADP is displaying his value gain as well. After a previous high of QB27 and 199 overall, Allen’s December data has him at QB22 and 175 overall.



