Amari Cooper's Resurgence

LeSean McCoy suffers hamstring injury as Bills blow lead. McCoy departed after just two carries in a game where his team would relinquish a 14-3 first quarter advantage. Josh Allen stayed cooking on the ground but struggled through the air. With no Shady, there was no Plan B as the Jets clawed their way back despite nearly losing Sam Darnold to an aggravation of his foot issue. In the midst of a truly bizarre season for a team that has long been out of the playoff race, McCoy will not be rushed back. If he sits versus the Lions, it will be Chris Ivory who takes the lead against Matt Patricia ’s rejuvenated run defense.

Ezekiel Elliott hogs ball as Cowboys defeat Eagles in overtime. Elliott carried the rock 28 times while adding 12 catches, becoming just the 14th player this century to handle the ball 40 times in a game. He turned the work into 192 yards from scrimmage, bringing his average during the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak to a truly-bonkers 172. He is averaging 31 touches in the process. To help put that into context, DeMarco Murray averaged 28 during his famous workhorse campaign of 2014. It’s reckless usage but not something the Cowboys are going to back off of as they search for their third division title in five years. The Colts, Bucs and Giants are an unimposing trio of defenses for the season’s final three games.

Lamar Jackson struggles vs. Chiefs’ burnable defense. Opposing Mahomes was Jackson. Unlike his counterpart, Jackson had a great matchup. Also unlike his counterpart, he did not capitalize on it. Jackson was held under 15 completions for the fourth time in four games — all excellent matchups — and tried to give it all away with a devastating lost fumble deep in his own territory with just seconds remaining. The game only reached overtime by the grace of a missed Harrison Butker field goal. It was in the extra period where Jackson got crunched and injured. Jackson has flashed magnetism but otherwise not appeared ready for prime time. Fighting for their playoff lives, the Ravens could return to a healing Joe Flacco (hip) for this week’s showdown with the Bucs.

Patrick Mahomes Houdinis Chiefs past Ravens. There are three games remaining, but Mahomes is already putting the finishing touches on his MVP award. Facing a Ravens defense that entered the week allowing a measly 194 passing yards per game, Mahomes rolled up 377 while tossing his 42nd and 43rd scores. Of course, he needed 53 attempts to get there, but it was two of Mahomes’ throws that did not find the end zone that illustrated why he has been the league’s best player in 2018. Mahomes threw a no-look pass to Demarcus Robinson in the second quarter. In football. He then saved the game with a cross-body, cross-field heave on fourth down to Tyreek Hill in the dying moments of the fourth quarter. Mahomes compiles like no other player while making more “wow” plays than any other player. He is the next great superstar.

Cam Newton ’s struggles continue in Cleveland. Looking maybe 75 percent healthy, Newton muddled through a dispiriting road loss where he failed to find the end zone and threw another interception. Acknowledging his quarterback’s current limitations, OC Norv Turner called a conservative game, keeping things in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field while trying to scheme the ball into the hands of YAC machines Christian McCaffrey , D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel . On one of the rare occasions Newton attempted to go deep, he badly underthrew Samuel on what should have been a long score. At one point the biggest-armed quarterback in football, Newton was once again subbed out for backup Taylor Heinicke on a Hail Mary attempt. This is humbling stuff for an athlete who had long appeared superhuman. If he’s not in need of offseason surgery, Newton is certainly going to require a lengthy rest-and-rehab period. Newton is a risky QB1 for the second week of the fantasy playoffs.

Cooper needed a lifeline, and the Cowboys threw it. It is still early to say “and the rest is history.” This is not the first hot streak of Cooper’s career. He is an inconsistent player in a run-dominated offense. The Cowboys have long-term question marks at both quarterback and coach. There could still be more struggles ahead. What we have established is that there are still peaks for Cooper’s valleys, and that he will produce when put in the right situation. Perhaps you were expecting more when Cooper was drafted. Let’s just be thankful it’s not the “less” we saw the past two years in Oakland.

Cooper was far from blameless in his Raiders struggles. He made mental mistakes and had a tendency to disappear after slow starts. Despite the gaudy yardage totals, Cooper often played small from an “eye test” perspective and earned unimpressive advanced marks from Pro Football Focus. What appeared to be typical early-career inconsistency began to manifest itself as something more concerning as the Raiders collapsed from their 2016 playoff form. In 2017, injuries compounded Cooper’s mounting problems. Everything was working in concert to stall his career.

When we talk about players who “need a change of scenery,” that was Cooper in Oakland. This is, after all, a former No. 4 overall pick who entered the NFL with 4.42 speed after catching an SEC-record 124 passes his final season at Alabama. He then proceeded to clear 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL campaigns. Cooper’s talent was never in question.

How did we get here? For one, we are seeing the power of supporting cast. Cooper’s was dreadful the past two years in Oakland. Of course, Dak Prescott is not Tom Brady and Jason Garrett is hardly Sean McVay . Cooper was not only freed from a deteriorating situation, but the accumulation of all the little things that come with it. Cooper’s confidence already appeared on the wane in 2017. It seemed positively shot under Jon Gruden , a my-way-or-the-highway coach whose road out of town has become an autobahn.

“It’s not me — it’s you,” is what Cooper has been telling the Raiders every week since his trade. The 24-year-old has 642 yards in six games with Dallas. He had 280 in six games as a Raider. As a Cowboy, Cooper is already 94.4 percent of the way to his 2017 yardage total, a number it took him 14 games to reach. He has cleared 180 yards twice in three weeks, helping key a 5-1 streak that has come close to sealing the NFC East for his new squad.

Amari Cooper caught one pass for 10 yards over his final two games as a Raider. Sunday, he did more damage through the air than any player has all season. His 217 yards and three touchdowns were both new career highs.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.





Ben Roethlisberger misses time with injury, Steelers lay massive egg on the road. Shaken up late in the first half, Big Ben sat out the first four drives of the second. In his absence, Josh Dobbs could complete just 4-of-9 passes for a pathetic 24 yards. He also threw an interception. When Roethlisberger finally returned, it was too late. He did immediately lead the Steelers to a go-ahead score, but the Raiders quickly answered. The Steelers got the ball back with just 15 seconds remaining. A miracle trick play nearly saved the entire endeavor, but yet another Chris Boswell miss officially sunk it. The Steelers are now a disappointing 7-5-1 with three-straight losses and a banged up quarterback. The fact that Ben returned on Sunday suggests he will suit up against the Patriots. The fact that he’s Ben Roethlisberger guarantees it will be a week-long saga.





Jordan Reed knocked out early with foot injury. Sunday marked the first time in Reed’s career he reached 13 appearances in a season. He’s unlikely to make it 14 after departing just mere minutes into what would go down as a 40-16 loss. Reed was in a ton of pain on the sideline before being ruled out. It was the most ominous development for a player who has been battling toe and foot issues for the better part of two years. With the Redskins’ season all the way off the rails — Josh Johnson will become the team’s fourth starting quarterback in five weeks against the Jaguars next Sunday — Reed has likely played his final 2018 snap. Big-play threat Vernon Davis will step into Reed’s void and offer TE1 appeal for desperate playoff fantasy owners.





George Kittle continues to break out in style. Kittle decked the Broncos for seven first half catches for 210 yards and an 85-yard touchdown. He was left almost completely uncovered on his score, a testament to Kyle Shanahan’s scheming ability. Kittle entered the break only five yards shy of the single-game receiving record for a tight end. Amazingly, he didn’t get it, catching zero second half passes. You would think that in a 2-10 season this is the sort of thing Shanny would have prioritized as a reward for his best player, but I digress. Kittle had to settle for becoming the first 49ers tight end to post a 1,000-yard campaign. With three games to go, Kittle is on pace to set the single-season yardage record at his position with 1,358. Of course, Travis Kelce is on track for 1,426.





Austin Ekeler controls Chargers’ backfield but suffers stinger. For the second-straight week, Ekeler set a new career high for carries (15). This time, he actually did something with them, churning up 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground while adding 2/28 through the air. Unfortunately, he aggravated his recent stinger problem and is now highly questionable ahead of the Chargers’ all-important short-week matchup with the Chiefs. If Ekeler sits on Thursday, it will increase the sense of urgency for Melvin Gordon to return from his knee issue. If nether back can get cleared, seventh-round rookie Justin Jackson will suddenly be a plug-and-play RB2 with RB1 upside in a game sure to feature an avalanche of points.





Courtland Sutton face-plants in first game as No. 1 receiver. Facing a secondary that is Richard Sherman and not much else, Sutton caught just 2-of-6 balls for 14 yards as the Broncos suffered a catastrophic loss. Part of it was injury related, as Sutton missed some time with an in-game thigh issue. He returned to play through it, but was largely invisible as Case Keenum appeared overwhelmed and the running game struggled. Sutton nearly saved his fantasy day with a late end zone target, but he came up empty. Unaccustomed to being the primary focus of the opposing defense, Sutton is going to find life tough down the stretch as he tries to make hay with a bottom-eight quarterback. If he can get cleared from his concussion, impressive Browns rookie Denzel Ward is on deck for Week 15.





Questions





1. Why wouldn’t you let Rob Gronkowski get put on skates by Kenyan Drake?





2. I can’t think of a better plan than starting a 32-year-old journeyman who played for Jim Harbaugh at the University of San Diego, can you?





3. Where does Dan Quinn send Mike McCarthy's royalties?





Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)





QB: Nick Mullens (vs. SEA), Josh Allen (vs. DET), Marcus Mariota (@NYG), Derek Carr (@CIN), Ryan Tannehill (@MIN)

RB: Elijah McGuire, Chris Ivory, Damien Williams, Kenneth Dixon, Ito Smith, Frank Gore, Trenton Cannon

WR: Dante Pettis, Mike Williams, Jordy Nelson, Kenny Stills, Curtis Samuel, Randall Cobb, Chris Conley, DaeSean Hamilton

TE: Ian Thomas, Vernon Davis, C.J. Uzomah, Chris Herndon, Ryan Griffin

DEF: Falcons (vs. AZ), Browns (@DEN), Lions (@BUF), Redskins (@JAX)





Stats of the Week





Eric Ebron has 13 touchdowns in 13 games as a Colt. He had 12 in four years as a Lion.





Saquon Barkley has four touchdown runs of 50 yards or longer. The G-Men had just three such plays in the previous 10 years.





As SB Nation’s Adam Stites points out, Broncos rookie Bradley Chubb is in rarified air when it comes to first-year sacks.





Via the Cleveland Browns’ website: Baker Mayfield has been sacked just three times in five games under OC Freddie Kitchens after taking 20 sacks in six games under Hue Jackson/Todd Haley.





The Dolphins’ 69-yard touchdown to beclown the Patriots was the “longest play from scrimmage to win a game with no time remaining in the fourth quarter since the 1970 merger.”





Ian Thomas has caught 14-of-16 targets for 123 yards in 1.5 games since Greg Olsen went down. He’s worth an add in every format.





Awards Section





Week 14 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Dak Prescott, RB Derrick Henry, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Amari Cooper, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR T.Y. Hilton, TE George Kittle





Tweet of the Week, From Bomani Jones: These dudes look like a couple of peter men. (Of course referring to Jared Goff and Mitchell Trubisky’s Sunday night “showdown.”)





Non-Patrick Mahomes Throw of the Year: This absurd Baker Mayfield dime to Jarvis Landry.





The I Signed My Kicker to Too Big of a Contract and Now I Don’t Know What to Do Award: Chris Boswell.





The Let Us Never Speak of This Again Award: Cardinals/Lions.





The I Can’t Believe I Lived So Long Without You Award: Joe Philbin burning both his challenges in 1:23 against the Falcons.