Matchups: Vikings at Seahawks

Sunday, December 9, 2018

Monday Night Football



Minnesota @ Seattle

Team Totals: Seahawks 24, Vikings 21



Sending TD-rate truthers into hibernation, Russell Wilson enters Week 14 with touchdown passes on a league- and career-best 8.9% of his attempts to go with top-12 fantasy results in eight straight starts. Wilson is on far too hot a heater to fade in a difficult on-paper matchup softened by RCB Xavier Rhodes’ suspect hamstring health and LCB Trae Waynes’ latest concussion. … Chris Carson maintained clear lead-back duties with 16 touches on 59% of Seattle’s Week 13 offensive snaps, while Rashaad Penny (7, 21%) and Mike Davis (4, 17%) brought up the rear. As the Vikings’ run-defense stoutness is no secret, bets on Carson are made on his stable workload with 16-plus touches in six of his last eight games and Seattle’s home-favorite status, setting up the Seahawks for positive run-first script.



Wilson’s Weeks 4-13 target distribution: Doug Baldwin 48; Tyler Lockett 39; David Moore 37; Davis 27; Nick Vannett 24; Carson 9; Jaron Brown and Ed Dickson 7; Penny 5. … Despite up-and-down results in Seattle’s low-volume passing attack, Baldwin has a team-high 21 targets over the past three weeks with five-plus catches and/or a touchdown in four straight. If Baldwin (hip) can't play -- he is considered a game-time decision -- Lockett would occupy the slot with Brown and Moore outside. … Lockett has been more consistent and dynamic with 70-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 10-of-12 games in a true breakout season. Last week, the Seahawks got Lockett matched on 49ers LB Malcolm Smith for a 52-yard first-quarter TD. Late in the third, Lockett drew a 40-yard DPI flag on 49ers S Antone Exum. With Rhodes playing at less than full health and Waynes ruled out, the Vikings will start UDFA rookie Holton Hill and shaky slot CB Mackensie Alexander with special teamer Marcus Sherels in a potentially major role. There are no cornerback-wideout matchups to fear here. … Even after destroying Carolina in Seattle’s Week 12 upset win, Moore ran a six-week low 14 routes on a seven-week-low 48% of the Seahawks’ Week 13 snaps and was out-produced by Brown, who scored twice and led Seattle in receiving. An individual named “Malik Turner” has entered the mix. Until Moore’s usage picks back up, Baldwin and Lockett will be Seattle’s only playable wideouts. … Vannett and Dickson continue to rotate in a value-sapping timeshare.





Although playing fantasy quarterbacks in Seattle never feels comfortable, doing so this year has paid off with six straight signal callers logging top-15 fantasy results against the Seahawks, three occurring at CenturyLink Field. Working against Kirk Cousins is Minnesota’s untrustworthy offensive line, Stefon Diggs’ (knee) sub-standard health, and this game’s low-scoring projection. Cousins is more QB2 than QB1 in this spot. … The good news for Dalvin Cook is that Seattle is vulnerable on the ground, yielding a combined 84/491/4 (5.85 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs in Weeks 9-13. The Seahawks have also allowed the NFL’s second-most receiving yards per game to running backs (62.1). The bad news is Vikings rookie OC John DeFilippo has shown minimal commitment to the run, and Cook arrives at The Clink as a road dog with a low floor in desperate need of DeFilippo to feed him in the pass game. He's a low-end RB2.



Cousins’ post-bye target distribution: Stefon Diggs 35; Adam Thielen 31; Kyle Rudolph 15; Cook 16; Aldrick Robinson 13; Laquon Treadwell 8. … Playing through a swollen knee, Diggs’ Week 13 usage was only slightly below his norms with six targets on 39 routes. He should be confidently started as a WR2 with WR1 upside against the Seahawks, who’ve been carved by fellow perimeter WRs Davante Adams (10/166/0), Dante Pettis (5/129/1), Marvin Jones (7/117/2), Brandin Cooks (10/100), and D.J. Moore (8/91/0) lately. … Thielen is a never-fade commodity with 100-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 11-of-12 games. As Minnesota’s road-dog status increases its pass-attempts projection, Thielen stands to benefit as the most-targeted player on the team this year with 15 more than Diggs. … Rudolph is a touchdown-or-bust TE2 who doesn’t score anymore and provides no floor or ceiling. Seattle has allowed the NFL’s ninth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends.



Score Prediction: Seahawks 24, Vikings 23