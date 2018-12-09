Week 14 Live Blog

Sunday, December 9, 2018

The fantasy playoffs are here and the storylines are plentiful. The Packers play without recently fired HC Mike McCarthy. Giants WR Odell Beckham was surprisingly ruled out on Saturday. The Redskins roll with QB Mark Sanchez and the Ravens stick with rookie QB Lamar Jackson with veteran QB Joe Flacco inactive once again. Have fun and good luck!

(2:12PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Colts have tied the game on a four-yard run from RB Marlon Mack, which was set up by a 60-yard completion from QB Andrew Luck to WR TY Hilton.

(2:10PM) TOUCHDOWN: This is embarrassing for the Redskins. The Giants have scored again thanks to a three-yard pass from QB Eli Manning to WR Sterling Shepard, who has two grabs for 17 yards in the early going.

(2:09PM) TOUCHDOWN: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is having a huge first half and he's now found the end zone. Kelce caught a 15-yard score from QB Patrick Mahomes, giving him a 5/68/1 line for the game.

(2:02PM) TOUCHDOWN: Saquon Barkley is doing Saquon Barkley things. The Giants rookie RB broke free and took one 78 yards for the touchdown, giving his team a 17-0 lead over the Redskins. Who needs OBJ?

(2:00PM) TOUCHDOWN: The revenge game continues as Dolphins RB Brandon Bolden scored his second touchdown of the day against his long-time team, New England.

(1:55PM) TOUCHDOWN: Browns QB Baker Mayfield connected on another deep pass play and this one went for a score. WR Jarvis Landry hauled in a 51-yard touchdown in traffic to tie the game against the Panthers. Landry already has 63 total yards and two scores for the day.

(1:53PM) TOUCHDOWN: The back and forth game between the Patriots and Dolphins continues as QB Tom Brady hit WR Cordarrelle Patterson in stride for a 37-yard scoring catch. New England leads 20-14 with more than ten minutes left in the first half.

(1:51PM) INJURY: Bills RB LeSean McCoy suffered a hamstring injury and is now questionable to return. With QB Josh Allen running the ball, Buffalo might not even miss him.

(1:49PM) TOUCHDOWN: Facing his former team in New England, Dolphins RB Brandon Bolden rumbled for a 54-yard touchdown to give Miami the lead once again.

(1:46PM) INJURY: The Jets got QB Sam Darnold back on the field but have lost RB Isaiah Crowell, who limped to the sidelines in great pain. Crowell was questionable to play with a toe injury. Expect to see a heavy dose of RB Elijah McGuire.

(1:44PM) TOUCHDOWN: The league's touchdown leader over the past several weeks is Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey and he has his second score of the day. This one comes on a one-yard run and gives him 46 yards from scrimmage and two scores early in the second quarter.

(1:43PM) TOUCHDOWN: Houston has taken the lead over division-rival Indianapolis thanks to a three-yard touchdown run from backup RB Alfred Blue. TE Jordan Akins did a lot of the work and has two grabs for 40 yards to lead the team early on.

(1:41PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Ravens have knotted the game at seven thanks to a three-yard touchdown from RB Kenneth Dixon, playing in his second game of the season. Baltimore is leaning on the run game, as expected. QB Lamar Jackson has 35 rushing yards, while RB Gus Edwards has 31 and Dixon has 17 yards on just two carries.

(1:39PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bills added to their early lead as WR Isaiah McKenzie took the end around 15 yards for the score. Buffalo lead the Jets 14-3 while Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold appears set to return to the lineup.

(1:38PM) TOUCHDOWN: New England is in the end zone again with QB Tom Brady throwing his first touchdown pass of the day to WR Julian Edelman, a two-yarder that gives the Pats a 13-7 lead.

(1:30PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Chiefs are on the board. It was WR Tyreek Hill, TE Travis Kelce or even QB Patrick Mahomes finding the paint. Instead, veteran RB Damien Williams scored from one-yard out.

(1:29PM) INJURY: Redskins TE Jordan Reed, one of the team's few key players to stay relatively healthy this season, just limped off the field in great pain.

(1:26PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Packers had a quick answer, tying the game at seven. QB Aaron Rodgers connected with WR Davante Adams for a seven-yard score. Surprisingly, RB Jamaal Williams drew the start and RB Aaron Jones didn't see the field on the opening possession.

(1:26PM) INJURY: Jets rookie QB Sam Darnold made his return to the lineup today but that didn't last long. He took an awkward hit and is now headed to the locker room.

(1:24PM) INJURY: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill is on the sidelines and getting his hand/wrist checked out after taking a direct hit from a defender's helmet.

(1:19PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Dolphins and QB Ryan Tannehill had an answer for the Patriots as Tanny found WR Kenny Stills for a seven-yard score. Thanks to a missed extra point by New England, the Dolphins lead 7-6.

(1:17PM) TOUCHDOWN: After QB Baker Mayfield hit WR Breshard Perriman for a 66-yard gain on the Browns' first offensive play of the day, WR Jarvis Landry took a handoff for a three-yard score to tie the game at seven each.

(1:16PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Falcons are hoping to bounce back after their season-worst performance last week. They're off to a good start. QB Matt Ryan found WR Julio Jones for a 16-yard score. Jones had three grabs for 63 yards on the opening drive, easily exceeding his numbers for the entire game last week.

(1:13PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Bills are out to an early lead thanks to rookie QB Josh Allen, who rushed for a six-yard score. That gives Allen 48 rushing yards on his first drive.

(1:11PM) TOUCHDOWN: Patriots bulky back James Develin scored his third touchdown in two games to get the scoring started for New England.

(1:10PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Panthers marched down the field and RB Christian McCaffrey made things looks easy ad he went into the end zone, nearly untouched for a four-yard score. CMC had 41 total yards on the first drive.

(1:08PM) Bills rookie QB Josh Allen has become a fantasy factor as a result of his running ability over the past two games and he's picking up where he left off. He's already rushed for 42 yards on four carries and Buffalo is in the red zone against the Jets.

(1:07PM) TOUCHDOWN: The Saints have stopped opposing tight ends all season but they didn't stop Bucs TE Cameron Brate, who caught an 11-yard score from QB Jameis Winston for the first touchdown of the day.

(1:05PM) The weather was a bit of a concern for the Saints/Bucs game in Tampa but that didn't stop an early 36-yard hook up between QB Jameis Winston and WR Mike Evans. Tampa Bay is now in the red zone looking to get on top of the Saints early.