Weather: Week 14 Forecasts

Congratulations to those that are still alive in their season-long leagues and in the playoffs. This week, there is some weather to monitor that could make-or-break your fantasy matchup. Speaking of fantasy, be sure to check out Evan Silva’s Matchup Column, Rich Hribar’s Worksheet, and Pat Daugherty’s Rankings to maximize your chances of winning.

Wind Worries

New England at Miami (1:00 PM ET): Wind is one of the main factors of weather people should worry about for fantasy and this game could feature plenty of it. 15 MPH winds with gusts of 20+ MPH are expected, putting fantasy options in peculiar situations. Games with 20+ MPH winds cause for a major dip in quarterbacks’ yards per attempt and completion percentage while Vegas totals hit the under more frequently. Brady was already a fringe QB1 heading into this week’s matchup in Miami where New England has gone 1-4 in their last five meetings. Add in the weather and there are plenty of better starting options this week. Julian Edelman might end up with a higher target share than normal as he runs routes close to the line of scrimmage and Brady may be reluctant to push the ball downfield. Dolphins’ players involved in the passing game are tough to trust.

Storm Watch

New Orleans at Tampa Bay (1:00 PM ET): The Bucs host the super-powered Saints in a rematch of their Week 1 shootout. This time around, the game will be played outdoors and feature 10-to-15 MPH winds with light rain. The wind will likely fall right below the 15 MPH threshold of impacting quarterbacks and a light rain shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Brees has historically played much worse outdoors completing five percent fewer of his passes. Despite the uncomfortable weather, fire up all fantasy options from this one as usual.

Freezing Football

NY Jets at Buffalo (1:00 PM ET): Rookie QB Sam Darnold is expected to return in a road game against the Bills. The Jets will enter the game as 3.5-point underdogs with a measly game total of 38.5. It’s going to be chilly with 26-degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies expected, but nothing that should impact either team.

Carolina at Cleveland (1:00 PM ET): After throwing three interceptions last week against the Texans, Baker Mayfield will look to bounce back against a susceptible Panthers secondary. 31-degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and 4 MPH winds shouldn’t cause any issues.

LA Rams at Chicago (8:20 PM ET): The Bears get Mitchell Trubisky back for arguably their biggest game of the season so far. The Rams will challenge this Bears defense as they are the best offense they’ve played this season. Even in a night game in Chicago, weather isn’t expected to be a factor with 27-degree temperatures, clear skies, and 6 MPH winds expected. Fire up all fantasy options in this one.

Worry-Free Weather

NY Giants at Washington (1:00 PM ET): After losing two starting quarterbacks this season, Washington will roll with Mark Sanchez as the starter. He hasn’t been good -- or even played – in years. The Giants enter the game as 3.5 point favorites. The weather shouldn’t be an issue as 33-degree temperatures with overcast skies and 6 MPH winds are expected.

Baltimore at Kansas City (1:00 PM ET): With Lamar Jackson starting the past three weeks the Ravens are 3-0, scoring 24 > 34 > 26 points. They will now take on one of the league’s worst defenses at defending the run. All fantasy options should be started in this one as 33-degree temperatures with clear skies and 6 MPH winds are expected.

Atlanta at Green Bay (1:00 PM ET): Just a few years ago this was a huge matchup that was getting a ton of media attention. Now it’s just another game thrown in with the mix of other 1:00 PM starts. The fallout of Mike McCarthy’s firing should be something to watch as Aaron Rodgers will likely lead the offense. Green Bay’s defense has been much better at home this season and 21-degree temperatures with 9 MPH winds may give them an even bigger boost. All fantasy options should still be started.

Denver at San Francisco (4:05 PM ET): Despite losing their top receiver (Emmanuel Sanders) and cornerback (Chris Harris Jr.) this past week, the Broncos head into San Francisco as 4-point road favorites. Both teams will enjoy some of the mildest weather in the slate with 59-degree temperatures, partly cloudy skies and 4 MPH winds expected.

Cincinnati at LA Chargers (4:05 PM ET): The woeful Bengals will now be without WR AJ Green the rest of the season and will roll with Tyler Boyd as their No. 1 wideout. As exciting as a Jeff Driskel-Boyd combo sounds, the Bengals travel to Los Angeles as two-touchdown underdogs. Weather won’t be a factor in this one with 66-degree temperatures and partly cloudy skies in the forecast.

Pittsburgh at Oakland (4:25 PM ET): The Raiders were surprisingly effective on offense last week, scoring 33 points against the Chiefs. The Steelers are clearly the superior team in this one but are always a liability on the road. 56-degree temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and 3 MPH winds won’t make an impact.

Minnesota at Seattle (8:05 PM ET, Monday): The Vikings have disappointed this season albeit against strong opponents. They will now have to travel to CenturyLink Field in Seattle to take on the Seahawks. 42-degree temperatures with a slight drizzle of rain is expected.

Home Teams Are Dome Teams

Only three games will either be played indoors or in a stadium with a retractable roof and entirely avoid any weather issues.

Detroit at Arizona (4:25 PM ET)

Philadelphia at Dallas (4:25 PM ET)

Indianapolis at Houston (1:00 PM ET)