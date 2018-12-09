NFL DFS Single Games: Week 14

Sunday, December 9, 2018

Single-Game contests have emerged as popular NFL DFS formats this season. Essentially, you are picking five fantasy players from one game with one designated player getting a 1.5x multiplier on his overall fantasy points. If you haven’t tried it yet, I highly recommend dipping your toe in the proverbial water. It’s a great way to make these Primetime matchups even more entertaining.

For this article, we will focus on FanDuel’s Single Game Contests with strategy and advice in the corresponding write-ups. The goal is offer cash game solutions and potential tournament pivots/sleepers for each format.

The following games will be covered:

Thursday Night Football – Jacksonville @ Tennessee

Sunday Night Football – LA Rams @ Chicago

Monday Night Football – Minnesota @ Seattle

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL – Jacksonville @ Tennessee

Here’s what I came up with as a cash game lineup. Take note that this is based on my personal preference by using the reasoning listed below.

MVP – Marcus Mariota ($16000)

FLEX – Leonard Fournette ($17000)

FLEX – Dion Lewis ($11000)

FLEX – T.J. Yeldon ($8500)

FLEX – Donte Moncrief ($7000)

Let’s be honest here, this game doesn’t have much to offer from a fantasy point of view. It’s the lowest over/under of the week at 37.5 total points. Based on that, we’ll be looking to scrounge up value wherever we can find it in this Single Game slate.

The matchup doesn’t look good for anyone playing in this game, but Marcus Mariota has “MVP” potential due to the low opportunity cost of this slate. The Tennessee QB has turned things around with 22+ fantasy points in four of his past five outings. He always has some running upside to go along with realistic expectations for multiple passing touchdowns. Jacksonville’s defense has been up-and-down all season, but they tend to play much worse on the road. That could crack the door open for Mariota, as this game will be played in Nashville.

Tennessee has allowed the sixth-least fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, but I’m still taking Leonard Fournette through all formats in this Single Game slate. He is finally healthy, and you better believe he’ll be seeing a ton of volume with Cody Kessler checking in as the signal caller for Jacksonville. Something along the lines of 25-30 total touches with 100+ combined yards and a score seems entirely plausible for Fournette. That type of stat-line would go a long way in this otherwise uninspiring fantasy environment.

Both defenses are good against the run, which has me looking towards the pass catching backs from both teams. I’m talking about Dion Lewis of Tennessee and T.J. Yeldon of Jacksonville. Lewis and fellow RB Derrick Henry have been splitting the workload lately, but the scales should tip in favor of Lewis given Jacksonville’s ability to stuff the downhill running game. Expect plenty of targets and opportunities while the Titans try to get Lewis in space … T.J. Yeldon is more of a wild card with Leonard Fournette healthy. Still, the Jaguars are so run-oriented, and QB Cody Kessler is a check-down machine who will be peppering his running backs with targets. Yeldon could step in as the change-of-pace receiving back who combines on enough receptions and rushing attempts to find positive fantasy value.

Donte Moncrief and Dede Westbrook are two cheap filler receivers to consider when rounding out your lineup. Westbrook probably has more upside, but Moncreif is $1000 cheaper, and I don’t mind leaning on the bargain choice to make the rest of my lineup work. Moncreif isn’t exactly the most exciting option, especially with Cody Kessler at quarterback. Still, he has one of the best snap rates of any Jaguars’ receiver. Translating that into fantasy production is far from a guarantee, as the recent game log will tell you. However, there’s a chance Moncrief will be involved and potentially be in the right place at the right time.

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL – LA Rams @ Chicago

MVP – Todd Gurley ($17000)

FLEX – Mitchell Trubisky ($15000)

FLEX – Greg Zuerlein ($10000)

FLEX – Anthony Miller ($8500)

FLEX – Gerald Everett ($6500)

I should probably disclose that this is a top-heavy lineup for tournament use only. Todd Gurley makes for an easy MVP choice, especially on FanDuel where you don’t have to pay a premium for that designated spot (1.5x the salary on DraftKings). Even though this isn’t the best of matchups, Gurley is still hands down the best fantasy selection from this game. The Rams check in as 3.5 point road favorites, which could add the benefit of game flow to Gurley’s fantasy upside.

Mitchell Trubisky is back for Chicago. It remains to be seen if there will be any ill-effects from that shoulder injury, but I’m taking a chance on him in tournaments for Single Game slates. The Rams secondary has been shredded since losing Aqib Talib early in the season, so there’s an opportunity for Trubisky if he resumes the pre-injury form.

This game has Tarik Cohen written all over it. The Rams are stout up from in run defense but more than susceptible through the air. As a result, Cohen should see plenty of looks out of the backfield, and there’s upside in his elusiveness to turn ordinary dump passes into big gainers. He’s a great stacking extension of Trubisky in this game.

It’s hard to predict which one of Chicago’s receivers will benefit from this appealing matchup. Anthony Miller was heating up before Trubisky succumbed to injury a few weeks ago. Miller has notched touchdowns in three of his past four games with Trubisky under center, and he’s cheap enough to be considered as a roll of the dice here.

Rounding out this lineup is a pure gamble in Gerald Everett. The Rams rotate tight ends between Everett and Higbee, so that seemingly caps the upside of either. However, Everett has posted some respectable fantasy outings by catching three touchdowns in the past three games. There’s a low fantasy floor with the Rams TE, but I like how the rest of the lineup shapes around him.

MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL – Minnesota @ Seattle

