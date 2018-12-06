Week 14 Rankings

Thursday, December 6, 2018

Coming off his least-productive day of the season, Matt Ryan has just six touchdowns over his past four starts. He will be trying to get going against a Packers D permitting the sixth-fewest weekly passing yards (224). … Since Amari Cooper ’s arrival, Dak Prescott is averaging 252 yards through the air compared to 202 before. Prescott never offers the highest of ceilings, but he should be able to hit his floor against the Eagles’ banged up secondary. … Although he’s coming off a ridiculous four-touchdowns-on-17-throws effort, Russell Wilson is best ranked as a mid-range QB2 against a Vikings D that just shut down Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in back-to-back weeks. … Streaky of late, Carson Wentz is facing a Cowboys defense that erased Drew Brees in Week 13. Of course, Wentz piled up 360 yards against Dallas last month. Wentz has been more floor than ceiling all year. … Humbled a bit in Houston, Baker Mayfield still managed a career-high 397 yards as he spent the entire afternoon playing from behind. The Panthers are a more forgiving Week 14 foe.

Andrew Luck ’s three-touchdown streak was terminated with extreme prejudice by the Jaguars. He will try to get on track against the similarly-foreboding Texans. Bill O’Brien’s defense has improved, but Luck threw for four scores and a career-high 464 yards the first time these two sides squared off in Week 4. … Discombobulated by Matt Patricia ’s scheme in Week 13, Jared Goff has a much-tougher assignment in the Bears. He remains in the top 10 because it is ultimately difficult to envision Sean McVay ’s offense struggling like that in back-to-back weeks. … Opposing Goff will be Mitchell Trubisky , who has not played since Week 11. The Rams appear to be doing some pre-playoff tightening on defense but have surrendered the 10th-most quarterback fantasy points. They are one of 13 teams to cough up at least 200 quarterback rushing yards. … Deshaun Watson hasn’t thrown for 300 — or even 240 — yards since Week 5. He is still rushing. Fantasy owners will be hoping for a shootout to develop with the Colts. … Tom Brady had one of the worst starts of his career last December in Miami. This game means everything for the Dolphins, and Brady has only four scores over his past five games. The Patriots are almost certainly going to win, but the Dolphins are softer on the ground than through the air.

Philip Rivers is nothing if not even. Although he’s having few ceiling days, he keeps hitting his 270-yard, two-touchdown floor. The Bengals are yet another mouthwatering spot for a quarterback who has played a laughably-easy schedule. … Although the Saints’ defense appears to be legitimately good, it’s hard to see Jameis Winston coming away from Week 14 without his fantasy numbers. Vegas agrees, installing a 55.5-point over/under. Winston will be throwing all day at home. … How much of Aaron Rodgers ’ tape are we allowed to burn? Last week’s nadir seemed all about a team throwing in the towel on its head coach. That’s not right, but Rodgers and company will get the fresh start they desperately craved versus the Falcons’ quarterback-permissive defense. Only the Bengals have served up more QB fantasy points. … Lamar Jackson has not been hurting for good matchups, but he has an elite one in the Chiefs. Derek Carr just had a three-touchdown day against Andy Reid ’s defense. Derek Carr . The Chiefs are tied for the most quarterback ground scores allowed (four).

QB Notes: The Ravens are the toughest matchup Patrick Mahomes will have all season. Patrick Mahomes is the toughest matchup the Ravens will have all season. … Coming off his worst start of the year, Drew Brees has just 10 touchdowns over six road appearances. He will be looking to buck the trend against a Bucs defense that has silver plattered the second-most passing scores (28). Despite his road “struggles,” Brees did manage three-TD days in both Atlanta and Cincinnati. … Also headed on the road is Ben Roethlisberger , who piled up 462 yards two weeks ago in Denver. Like Brees, Roethlisberger is always better at home. Also like Brees, he’s more than capable of monster days elsewhere. No team has been stung for more aerial scores than Oakland. … Cam Newton is coming off his first four-interception outing since he was a rookie. The Browns have been bending but not breaking when it comes to permitting quarterback fantasy points. In the midst of his best passing campaign and bound for some positive regression in the rushing touchdown department, Newton cannot be left out of the top five.

5-foot-8, 190-pound undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay leads the league in yards per carry at 6.08. He has hit the 4.5 mark in every game but one and averaged a jaw-dropping 7.86 over the past three weeks. Lindsay walloped the pathetic Bengals for a career-best 157 yards in Week 13. With Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles’) lost for the season, Lindsay will be needed more than ever as the Broncos pursue a long-shot playoff bid. With his team four-point road favorites against the tanked 49ers, Lindsay is all but guaranteed for a top-10 Week 14.

Merely the QB14 by average points, Kirk Cousins is headed to Seattle. The ‘Hawks have been mostly tough through the air but did just hand out over four bills to Nick Mullens. … Josh Allen’s rushing production has been akin to Michael Vick and Robert Griffin III’s. He remains a highly-volatile fantasy entity because of his nonexistent supporting cast. … Ryan Tannehill has five touchdowns on only 49 attempts since returning two games ago. That’s good. Bad is the fact that he was held to 100 yards when he faced the Patriots in Week 4. … Derek Carr actually managed to cash in a good matchup in the Chiefs. The Steelers are giving up all of 7.0 yards per attempt and 229 yards per game. … Case Keenum has lost his best receiver. That’s not going to help someone averaging 184 yards over his past three starts. … Doing nothing even in positive matchups, Matthew Stafford has a decidedly negative one in the Cardinals. … If you want to roll Nick Mullens out there in DFS against a Broncos defense missing No. 1 CB Chris Harris, I won’t be stopping you. … There was not much difference between Andy Dalton and Jeff Driskel last week. It could become clearer versus a Chargers defense surrendering the fourth-fewest quarterback fantasy points.





Week 14 Running Backs





RB Notes: Via ESPN’s Field Yates: Christian McCaffrey is the first player in NFL history to post at least 50 yards rushing and receiving in five-straight games. As the Riot Report points out, he is only 137 yards rushing and 337 receiving shy of posting the third ever 1K/1K campaign. … Ezekiel Elliott is averaging 167 yards from scrimmage over his past four games. The Eagles are a tough opponent but so were the Saints. Elliott’s increased usage as a receiver has just about matchup-proofed his floor. … Saquon Barkley has five 100-yard rushing performances. Three of them have come in the past three games. What had been a solid Redskins run defense has been getting throttled over the past three weeks (138 yards per game) thanks to the inability of Jay Gruden’s offense to keep the other team off the field. Barkley is going to go bonkers. … Alvin Kamara is averaging a modest — by his standards — 86 yards over his past eight appearances. He has compensated by finding the end zone nine times in the process. The Bucs are coughing up 144 weekly yards from scrimmage to running backs.





Aaron Jones had a Week 14 faceplant as the Packers tanked Mike McCarthy out of town. It came in a delectable matchup with the Cardinals. He gets an immediate shot at redemption versus a Falcons D getting stung for the fourth-most running back fantasy points. … Extreme negative game flow finally torpedoed Nick Chubb in Week 13. Merely 1.5-point road favorites, the Panthers are unlikely to repeat what the Texans did, keeping Chubb in line for 20-plus touches. … Leonard Fournette is averaging 27 touches in three games since returning from his hamstring injury. It would be more were he not ejected in the third quarter in Week 12. Especially with Blake Bortles benched, the Jags’ formula could not be more clear: Get Fournette the ball. … Volume hasn’t been a problem for David Johnson since Byron Leftwich became offensive coordinator. Quality volume has been. With Mike Iupati and Christian Kirk joining legions of other Cardinals on injured reserve, Johnson does not have a “supporting cast.” His Week 14 fantasy case against the Lions’ improving run defense rests on projected touch total and projected touch total alone.





Sony Michel received 17 carries against the Vikings’ tough run defense in Week 13. 20 will be his over/under versus the Dolphins’ pathetic unit. Rex Burkhead’s presence is not looking like it will be a concern. … Rounding up, Lamar Miller is suddenly averaging five yards per carry for the first time as a Texan. Via the Worksheet, he leads the league in rushing (605) since Week 7. … Negative game script has made for some underwhelming Joe Mixon touch totals. It’s been the only thing holding him back from top-eight production. Mixon has managed at least 5.5 yards per carry in four of his past five games. … Gus Edwards is averaging 20 carries in Lamar Jackson’s three starts. He has yet to catch a pass. Fantasy owners can ride that ground volume against a Chiefs defense silver plattering the second-most running back fantasy points. Kenneth Dixon looks like a Buck Allen replacement, not a workhorse threat. Ty Montgomery is filling a new role. … Dalvin Cook comes off his best game versus a Seahawks D hemorrhaging over five yards per carry. Things might finally be coming into focus for the sophomore back.





With Matt Breida (ankle) already ruled out for Week 14, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will turn to his latest thin-air creation, “Jeffrey Wilson.” A 23-year-old UDFA out of North Texas, Wilson eased to 134 yards from scrimmage on 23 Week 13 touches, flashing some receiving prowess. The Broncos have been mostly soft on the ground. Alfred Morris could still mix in after his recent healthy scratches. … Andy Reid has said he wants a backfield committee in the post-Kareem Hunt era. Spencer Ware led it in Week 13 and will do so going forward, but Damien Williams and recently re-signed Charcandrick West will also factor in. Even UDFA Darrel Williams could get some run. Ware really wore down as a feature back in 2016. He’s a mid-range RB2, especially for tough matchups like this weekend’s with the Ravens. … Justin Jackson ended up taking over the Chargers’ backfield down the stretch of last week’s road win over the Steelers. Austin Ekeler’s 13 carries were a career high, but he turned them into a measly 21 yards. Jackson went 8/63/1 on the ground and is averaging 6.35 yards through 20 NFL carries. He is the best bet to take the lead on early downs against the Bengals’ nonexistent defense. Likely shuttled back to his old role, Ekeler will be a high-end FLEX.





Tarik Cohen’s 156 receiving yards in last week’s overtime loss were the fourth most by a running back this century. The Rams haven’t given up a ton of running back aerial production, but as the Lord points out, they’ve allowed three RB scores through the air over the past month. … I take the Steelers at their word that Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley will form a committee in Oakland. I do fully expect Samuels to lead it, but it’s possible veteran Ridley is the preferred option at the goal line. Samuels still gets an RB2 nod because the matchup is just so good. … You can’t argue with Josh Adams’ value, but it might not be enough against a Cowboys D that has recently locked down the ground. Corey Clement won’t go away, and Darren Sproles is suddenly re-involved. … Chris Carson is expected to play through his finger issue against the Vikings’ tough run defense. … LeGarrette Blount has averaged 18 carries during Kerryon Johnson’s two-game absence. Johnson will remain sidelined against a Cardinals D that’s gotten obliterated on the ground. … The Raiders signed C.J. Anderson, but Doug Martin (knee) is practicing in full. … It’s getting harder and harder to believe that Tevin Coleman is good.





Week 14 Receivers





WR Notes: Antonio Brown has drawn 13 targets in each of his past three games. His 12 touchdowns are already tied for the second-most of his career. … Even with the Packers turning in one of the most uninspired performances in NFL history against the Cardinals last week, metronome Davante Adams still went 8/93/1. The Falcons are a much better matchup. … 34.9 percent of Michael Thomas’ 1,120 yards have come in two games. One of them was against the Bucs in Week 1. … Yet to be held below 50 yards, DeAndre Hopkins had his best game of the year (10/169/1) the first time the Colts and Texans squared off in Week 4. … Defending Keenan Allen with a linebacker: Didn’t work. Allen’s 19 Week 13 targets were the second most by any player in 2018. Allen comes off his Steelers annihilation to face the Bengals’ bottom-two pass defense. … Julio Jones is recovering from his quietest game in two years. He should rebound just fine versus a Packers D permitting the fourth-most receiver fantasy points.





Tyreek Hill was fingertips away from a massive Week 13 but dropped a 52-yard touchdown and was underthrown on a potential 57-yarder. He will be looking for revenge against the Ravens’ genuinely elite passing D. Still, not even Baltimore has anyone who can match up with Hill when he has a head of steam. … Since starting the year with eight-straight 100-yard games, Adam Thielen has been held below the century mark in 3-of-4. His volume and red zone usage still keep him safely penciled into the top eight. … Life is getting tougher for Odell Beckham as Eli Manning descends further and further into the 2015 Peyton Zone. Working in his Week 14 favor is the Redskins’ loss of CB Quinton Dunbar. … It could be a ceiling week for JuJu Smith-Schuster against the Raiders’ truly pathetic defense. … Mike Evans has already won one 2018 matchup with Marshon Lattimore. Even in a good defensive display, the Saints failed to eliminate either of Amari Cooper or Michael Gallup in their shock Week 13 loss. … The Bears will be Brandin Cooks’ toughest opponent in quite some time. Vic Fangio’s defense specializes in eliminating big plays. Cooks’ ceiling is still too high to fade any further.





As for Cooks’ teammate Robert Woods, he was held below 70 yards for the first time since Week 1 last Sunday. He posted 67 in Detroit. … Amari Cooper has discovered consistency in Dallas, clearing 75 yards in 3-of-5 games while being held below 58 only once. The Eagles are surrendering the fifth-most receiver fantasy points. … T.Y. Hilton survived Jalen Ramsey Island/the Colts’ Week 13 shutout loss for 8/77. 77 is a number he’s cleared four-straight weeks. … The Seahawks have grown more vulnerable to the pass. Provided his mysterious knee ailment has healed up, Stefon Diggs could have a WR1 day in Seattle. … A.J. Green’s season-ending toe injury locks Tyler Boyd back in as the Bengals’ No. 1 wideout. That means he will be the primary focus of the Chargers’ Casey Hayward-keyed pass coverage. Either way, Boyd’s target projection is that of a high-floor WR2. … With the Patriots back to full strength on offense, everyone is going to be a little more inconsistent. It still stands to reason that Julian Edelman will get back into the 70-yard range after last week’s 25-yard dud.





With Emmanuel Sanders’ devastating Achilles’ injury knocking him out for the season and beyond, all eyes will be on Courtland Sutton as the Broncos’ No. 1 receiver. The 49ers have been soft, soft, soft against the pass, but both Sutton and Richard Sherman primarily run on the left side of the field. Hopefully the Broncos can scheme Sutton away from the 49ers’ still-roaring No. 1 corner. … Kenny Golladay has drawn at least eight targets in four-straight games but hauled in just 22-of-44 looks. Although Golladay figures to see a heavy dose of Patrick Peterson, the Cardinals have a crater opposite their All-Pro. … Josh Gordon’s target share has been less predictable since Rob Gronkowski’s return. He should see plenty of up-and-down No. 1 Dolphins CB Xavien Howard. … On a season-long touchdown bender, Tyler Lockett has also been absurdly efficient, hauling in 44-of-55 targets. It’s just that, sooner or later, that lack of volume is going to catch up with him. He’s a touchdown-dependent WR2/3. … A consistent producer in DeSean Jackson’s absence, Chris Godwin will be a high-floor, high-upside WR2 in a likely shootout with the Saints if D-Jax (thumb) remains sidelined.





This might feel point chasey with Jarvis Landry, but he has an excellent matchup in Panthers slot CB Captain Munnerlyn. … Larry Fitzgerald has not had a ceiling in 2018. Christian Kirk’s (foot) placement on injured reserve should at least solidify his floor. … Treat Allen Robinson as what he is: A boom/bust WR3 who has busted a lot more than boomed. … It’s a tough Week 14 setup for Corey Davis. Marcus Mariota remains too unpredictable, and the Jags’ secondary has remained solid amidst the team’s collapse. … Even with Devin Funchess returning, D.J. Moore ran a career-high 50 routes in Week 13. His big-play potential keeps him locked in as a WR2/3. The same is true of Curtis Samuel as a WR4. Funchess is fading from relevance. … Kyle Shanahan traded up for Dante Pettis. His role and production have both been growing. The Chris Harris-less Broncos are not an imposing matchup. … Zay Jones is another player whose arrow is pointed in the right direction. He’s been quietly producing. Kelvin Benjamin has been sent packing. … It hasn’t quite translated to fantasy, but Antonio Callawayhas really improved in the second half of the season. ... DaeSean Hamilton is the Broncos' new No. 2 receiver.





Week 14 Tight Ends





TE Notes: Travis Kelce is just the second tight end this century to post back-to-back 127-yard games. The Ravens are not as tough against tight ends as they have been in years past. … Zach Ertz enters Week 14 22 yards shy of his first 1K campaign. … George Kittle is averaging 11 targets over his past three games. The Broncos have been soft up the seam but are expected to get Brandon Marshall back this weekend. … With Jack Doyle out for Week 13 (and beyond), Eric Ebron became just the second tight end after Zach Ertz to have a 16-target game in 2018. He will remain featured against a Texans defense permitting the 12th-most tight end fantasy points. … Rob Gronkowski has not caught more than three passes since Week 5. Getting smashed by tight ends of late, the Dolphins would be a perfect spot for Gronk to start getting hot headed into the real-life playoffs.





The Chiefs supplied Jared Cook’s first 100-yard day since Week 4. The Steelers are not as soft of a matchup but are not difficult, either. Mike Tomlin’s defense has coughed up the 14th-most tight end fantasy points. Cook has scored in three-straight appearances. … Although he generated only eight yards in the process, David Njoku’s six Week 13 targets were his most in five games. Now he has a dream Week 14 matchup in a Panthers defense that has silver plattered the most tight end receptions (69). … The Saints are a challenge for Cameron Brate. Fantasy owners simply have to trust in his 5-6 targets in a down year at the position. … Eighth in tight end targets over the past three weeks (18), Vance McDonald has an attackable foe in the Raiders. … Jordan Reed busted hard following Colt McCoy’s early leg break on Monday Night Football. For Week 14, he will try to heat back up versus a Giants defense that will be missing Landon Collins (shoulder).





Jimmy Graham is coming off a season-high 11 targets. That figures to remain a theme as the desperate Packers try to simplify on offense. Aaron Rodgers just cannot get in sync with his young wideouts. … Coming off a doughnut, Trey Burton has 37 yards over his past three games. Mitchell Trubisky’s return and a possible shootout with the Rams increase his Week 14 “boom” potential. … Panthers TE Ian Thomas has drawn at least five targets in each of the past three games Greg Olsen has either missed or didn’t finish. He returns to the starting lineup against a Browns team allowing the eighth-most tight end fantasy points. … Third-rounder Mark Andrews continues to be the only Ravens tight end making plays. They will be needed if Lamar Jackson is to have any chance of keeping up with the Chiefs. … Saints second-year UDFA Dan Arnold is suddenly running more routes and out-producing Ben Watson. He’s not the worst desperation option against a Bucs defense that has struggled to defend the seam. … Charles Clay committed one of the worst drops of the year in Week 14, but his usage figures to increase following Kelvin Benjamin’s release.





Week 14 Kickers





Week 14 Defense/Special Teams