NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Patrick Daugherty

Rankings

print article archives RSS

Week 14 Rankings

Thursday, December 6, 2018


5-foot-8, 190-pound undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay leads the league in yards per carry at 6.08. He has hit the 4.5 mark in every game but one and averaged a jaw-dropping 7.86 over the past three weeks. Lindsay walloped the pathetic Bengals for a career-best 157 yards in Week 13. With Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles’) lost for the season, Lindsay will be needed more than ever as the Broncos pursue a long-shot playoff bid. With his team four-point road favorites against the tanked 49ers, Lindsay is all but guaranteed for a top-10 Week 14.  


Week 14 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes
1 Patrick Mahomes vs. BAL -
2 Ben Roethlisberger at OAK -
3 Drew Brees at TB -
4 Cam Newton at CLE -
5 Philip Rivers vs. CIN -
6 Jameis Winston vs. NO -
7 Aaron Rodgers vs. ATL -
8 Lamar Jackson at KC -
9 Andrew Luck at HOU -
10 Jared Goff at CHI -
11 Mitchell Trubisky vs. LAR -
12 Matt Ryan at GB -
13 Deshaun Watson vs. IND -
14 Tom Brady at MIA Questionable (knee)
15 Dak Prescott vs. PHI -
16 Russell Wilson vs. MIN -
17 Carson Wentz at DAL -
18 Baker Mayfield vs. CAR -
19 Kirk Cousins at SEA -
20 Josh Allen vs. NYJ -
21 Marcus Mariota vs. JAC -
22 Ryan Tannehill vs. NE -
23 Derek Carr vs. PIT -
24 Case Keenum at SF -
25 Eli Manning at WAS -
26 Matthew Stafford at ARZ Questionable (back)
27 Nick Mullens vs. DEN -
28 Jeff Driskel at LAC -
29 Cody Kessler at TEN -
30 Mark Sanchez vs. NYG -
31 Sam Darnold at BUF -
32 Josh Rosen vs. DET -


QB Notes: The Ravens are the toughest matchup Patrick Mahomes will have all season. Patrick Mahomes is the toughest matchup the Ravens will have all season. … Coming off his worst start of the year, Drew Brees has just 10 touchdowns over six road appearances. He will be looking to buck the trend against a Bucs defense that has silver plattered the second-most passing scores (28). Despite his road “struggles,” Brees did manage three-TD days in both Atlanta and Cincinnati. … Also headed on the road is Ben Roethlisberger, who piled up 462 yards two weeks ago in Denver. Like Brees, Roethlisberger is always better at home. Also like Brees, he’s more than capable of monster days elsewhere. No team has been stung for more aerial scores than Oakland. … Cam Newton is coming off his first four-interception outing since he was a rookie. The Browns have been bending but not breaking when it comes to permitting quarterback fantasy points. In the midst of his best passing campaign and bound for some positive regression in the rushing touchdown department, Newton cannot be left out of the top five.


Philip Rivers is nothing if not even. Although he’s having few ceiling days, he keeps hitting his 270-yard, two-touchdown floor. The Bengals are yet another mouthwatering spot for a quarterback who has played a laughably-easy schedule. … Although the Saints’ defense appears to be legitimately good, it’s hard to see Jameis Winston coming away from Week 14 without his fantasy numbers. Vegas agrees, installing a 55.5-point over/under. Winston will be throwing all day at home. … How much of Aaron Rodgers’ tape are we allowed to burn? Last week’s nadir seemed all about a team throwing in the towel on its head coach. That’s not right, but Rodgers and company will get the fresh start they desperately craved versus the Falcons’ quarterback-permissive defense. Only the Bengals have served up more QB fantasy points. … Lamar Jackson has not been hurting for good matchups, but he has an elite one in the Chiefs. Derek Carr just had a three-touchdown day against Andy Reid’s defense. Derek Carr. The Chiefs are tied for the most quarterback ground scores allowed (four).


Andrew Luck’s three-touchdown streak was terminated with extreme prejudice by the Jaguars. He will try to get on track against the similarly-foreboding Texans. Bill O’Brien’s defense has improved, but Luck threw for four scores and a career-high 464 yards the first time these two sides squared off in Week 4. … Discombobulated by Matt Patricia’s scheme in Week 13, Jared Goff has a much-tougher assignment in the Bears. He remains in the top 10 because it is ultimately difficult to envision Sean McVay’s offense struggling like that in back-to-back weeks. … Opposing Goff will be Mitchell Trubisky, who has not played since Week 11. The Rams appear to be doing some pre-playoff tightening on defense but have surrendered the 10th-most quarterback fantasy points. They are one of 13 teams to cough up at least 200 quarterback rushing yards. … Deshaun Watson hasn’t thrown for 300 — or even 240 — yards since Week 5. He is still rushing. Fantasy owners will be hoping for a shootout to develop with the Colts. … Tom Brady had one of the worst starts of his career last December in Miami. This game means everything for the Dolphins, and Brady has only four scores over his past five games. The Patriots are almost certainly going to win, but the Dolphins are softer on the ground than through the air.       


Coming off his least-productive day of the season, Matt Ryan has just six touchdowns over his past four starts. He will be trying to get going against a Packers D permitting the sixth-fewest weekly passing yards (224). … Since Amari Cooper’s arrival, Dak Prescott is averaging 252 yards through the air compared to 202 before. Prescott never offers the highest of ceilings, but he should be able to hit his floor against the Eagles’ banged up secondary. … Although he’s coming off a ridiculous four-touchdowns-on-17-throws effort, Russell Wilson is best ranked as a mid-range QB2 against a Vikings D that just shut down Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in back-to-back weeks. … Streaky of late, Carson Wentz is facing a Cowboys defense that erased Drew Brees in Week 13. Of course, Wentz piled up 360 yards against Dallas last month. Wentz has been more floor than ceiling all year. … Humbled a bit in Houston, Baker Mayfield still managed a career-high 397 yards as he spent the entire afternoon playing from behind. The Panthers are a more forgiving Week 14 foe.


Merely the QB14 by average points, Kirk Cousins is headed to Seattle. The ‘Hawks have been mostly tough through the air but did just hand out over four bills to Nick Mullens. … Josh Allen’s rushing production has been akin to Michael Vick and Robert Griffin III’s. He remains a highly-volatile fantasy entity because of his nonexistent supporting cast. … Ryan Tannehill has five touchdowns on only 49 attempts since returning two games ago. That’s good. Bad is the fact that he was held to 100 yards when he faced the Patriots in Week 4. … Derek Carr actually managed to cash in a good matchup in the Chiefs. The Steelers are giving up all of 7.0 yards per attempt and 229 yards per game. … Case Keenum has lost his best receiver. That’s not going to help someone averaging 184 yards over his past three starts. … Doing nothing even in positive matchups, Matthew Stafford has a decidedly negative one in the Cardinals. … If you want to roll Nick Mullens out there in DFS against a Broncos defense missing No. 1 CB Chris Harris, I won’t be stopping you. … There was not much difference between Andy Dalton and Jeff Driskel last week. It could become clearer versus a Chargers defense surrendering the fourth-fewest quarterback fantasy points.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


continue story »
1234next
back to top print article archives
Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Patrick Daugherty


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Rankings Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Patrick Daugherty Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Player News: Week 14
    Player News: Week 14
  •  
    Dose: Conner Out for Week 14
    Dose: Conner Out for Week 14
  •  
    NBA Waivers: Knox, Okobo, Bell
    NBA Waivers: Knox, Okobo, Bell
  •  
    Dose: Hunt Goes Unclaimed
    Dose: Hunt Goes Unclaimed
  •  
    Silva: Week 13 Matchups
    Silva: Week 13 Matchups
  •  
    Dose: Cowboys Stop Saints
    Dose: Cowboys Stop Saints
  •  
    DFS Analysis: Gurley, Ebron
    DFS Analysis: Gurley, Ebron
  •  
    Dose: Colts Injury Woes
    Dose: Colts Injury Woes

 