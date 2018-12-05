Week 13: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Observations:Just in case you thought Josh Reynolds up and disappeared behind Robert Woods (5/67/1) and Brandin Cooks (4/62), note that Reynolds was actually on the field for 67 snaps (97%) Sunday. He finished third on the team in routes run (30) behind Cooks (35) and Woods (32), but only hauled in two catches for an underwhelming 19 yards. His elite on-field usage (including three targets inside the 10 the past two games) still makes him a boom-or-bust flex in Chicago Sunday night. If you stashed Malcolm Brown (broken collarbone) as a Todd Gurley owner, you’ll need to replace him with sixth-round rookie John Kelly .

Observations: Mike McCarthy ’s swan song included involving Jamaal Williams for a random 11 touches on 38 snaps (50%). Aaron Jones got 15 touches on 39 snaps (51%). Assuming we can throw Green Bay’s offense under McCarthy out the window, Jones should return to being the same explosive RB2 as he had been in his previous five games. We should also expect Randall Cobb to continue being used over Equanimeous St. Brown since the former ran the second-most routes (46) for the Packers in his first game-action since Week 9. He’s still just a deep-league desperation flex after seeing an abysmal 10% target share.

Observations: LeGarrette Blount led Detroit’s backfield in carries (16) Sunday, but finished with only 6.3 fantasy points since he didn’t luck-box his way into two scores again. It was Theo Riddick who totaled a new season-high with eight carries on 38 snaps (52.8%). Zach Zenner (three snaps) was forgotten. Despite his poor results for the second straight week, Kenny Golladay has accrued a 29% target share on 53% of Detroit’s air yards without Marvin Jones since Week 10. The second-year pro remains the only weekly fantasy option for the Lions (until Kerryon Johnson returns).

Observations: Sunday may seem like a daunting matchup for Ezekiel Elliott , but his recent passing game usage arguably makes him the best play at his position in Week 14. Zeke’s quietly run 133 routes (26.6 per game) since the team’s Week 8 bye, fourth-overall in that span behind Christian McCaffrey (151), James Conner (150), and Todd Gurley (139). Even if he were to fall flat on his usual 20 totes per game, note that the Eagles have permitted the sixth-most receptions to opposing running backs (76). The third-year pro’s floor on 6.4 targets per game since Amari Cooper was acquired makes Zeke a can’t-miss option this week.

Observations: Tarik Cohen quietly recorded the second-most receiving yards of any skill player in Week 13, and it wasn’t by any means a fluke. His 85 air yards on 12 targets shows Matt Nagy ’s clear intent to use the second-year back as a downfield threat. Chase Daniel has now averaged a 39% target rate to his running backs in the past two games, a mark 17 percentage points above league-average (22%). Assuming Daniel makes a third consecutive start, Cohen is a fine PPR RB2 against the up-tempo Rams.

Observations: With all byes done, Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith no longer make the cut as weekly starters. Coleman, for instance, has seen only 11, 11, and seven touches in his last three games.Same goes for Smith, who’s handled eight, six, and eight touches during that stretch in this 1A-1B timeshare. WIth the Falcons averaging the second-highest pass play rate (68%) in neutral situations -- an approach that typically shows offensive intent -- since their Week 8 bye, it’s been made clear that running the ball is no longer in the cards.

Observations: Outside of being vultured for two scores, Sunday spelled the same boring story for David Johnson . He got 20 empty carries on 52 snaps (83.9%), but scored just 8.2 fantasy points since it was Chase Edmonds (20.6 points) who got 3-of-4 carries inside the 10. It’s hard enough to suck it up and start Johnson as is, but Edmonds suddenly being involved consistently on the goal line would obviously make matters worse. Johnson’s a questionable low-end RB2 against Detroit’s run defense, which has limited opposing backs to 115/458/3 (3.98 YPC) since acquiring NT Damon Harrison at the trade deadline. Sharp coaching would simply utilize him on more routes sans Christian Kirk (foot, IR).

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference . Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com . Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus . The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

Editor's Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

Week 13 AFC Targets and Touches can be reviewed here.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (12, BYE, 10, 4, 2, 6), Ricky Seals-Jones (4, BYE, 9, 3, 2, 3), David Johnson (4, BYE, 9, 3, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (109, BYE, 60, 57, 15, 98), David Johnson (-13, BYE, 21, -11, -3, -8), Ricky Seals-Jones (20, BYE, 91, 6, 12, 26)

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (102, BYE, 50, 23, 30, 48), Ricky Seals-Jones (12, BYE, 51, 5, 5, 10), David Johnson (41, BYE, 85, 17, 16, 3)

Carries: David Johnson (16, BYE, 21, 25, 17, 20), Chase Edmonds (2, BYE, 2, 5, 5, 5)

RZ Targets: David Johnson (1, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (3, BYE, 1, 2, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, BYE, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: David Johnson (0, BYE, 4, 0, 1, 2), Chase Edmonds (0, BYE, 1, 1, 0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (1-55-1, BYE, 2-42, 3-20-1, 2-20, 1-8), Budda Baker (0-0, BYE, 4-65-1, X, X, 5-53-1), David Amerson (X, X, X, X, 2-18-1, 3-29)

Observations: Outside of being vultured for two scores, Sunday spelled the same boring story for David Johnson. He got 20 empty carries on 52 snaps (83.9%), but scored just 8.2 fantasy points since it was Chase Edmonds (20.6 points) who got 3-of-4 carries inside the 10. It’s hard enough to suck it up and start Johnson as is, but Edmonds suddenly being involved consistently on the goal line would obviously make matters worse. Johnson’s a questionable low-end RB2 against Detroit’s run defense, which has limited opposing backs to 115/458/3 (3.98 YPC) since acquiring NT Damon Harrison at the trade deadline. Sharp coaching would simply utilize him on more routes sans Christian Kirk (foot, IR).

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (BYE, 10, 11, 9, 14, 8), Mohamed Sanu (BYE, 5, 8, 6, 4, 4), Austin Hooper (BYE, 3, 11, 8, 5, 5), Tevin Coleman (BYE, 7, 5, 3, 4, 3), Calvin Ridley (BYE, 9, 5, 4, 13, 5), Ito Smith (BYE, 2, 5, 2, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (BYE, 129, 105, 189, 162, 228), Mohamed Sanu (BYE, 31, 26, 74, 64, 74), Austin Hooper (BYE, 11, 49, 35, 19, 22), Calvin Ridley (BYE, 72, 31, 37, 149, 50), Tevin Coleman (BYE, 2, 5, -10, -3, 17), Ito Smith (BYE, -3, -3, 9, -5, -1)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (BYE, 121, 107, 118, 147, 18), Tevin Coleman (BYE, 68, 19, 27, 17, 3), Austin Hooper (BYE, 41, 56, 27, 31, 44), Mohamed Sanu (BYE, 45, 47, 56, 74, 37), Calvin Ridley (BYE, 71, 37, 32, 93, 22), Ito Smith (BYE, 4, 15, 12, 7, 0)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (BYE, 13, 11, 8, 8, 6), Ito Smith (BYE, 10, 4, 6, 4, 7)

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (BYE, 0, 3, 0, 3, 0), Austin Hooper (BYE, 0, 4, 1, 0, 1), Mohamed Sanu (BYE, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Calvin Ridley (BYE, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Ito Smith (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (BYE, 4, 1, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (BYE, 1, 0, 2, 1, 0), Tevin Coleman (BYE, 1, 5, 0, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (BYE, 3-21, 3-53, 2-19, 2-24-1, 1-21), Brian Poole (BYE, 4-40, 0-0, 2-24, 1-6, 1-8), Robert Alford (BYE, X, 3-59-1, 3-46, 1-5, 2-28)

Observations: With all byes done, Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith no longer make the cut as weekly starters. Coleman, for instance, has seen only 11, 11, and seven touches in his last three games.Same goes for Smith, who’s handled eight, six, and eight touches during that stretch in this 1A-1B timeshare. WIth the Falcons averaging the second-highest pass play rate (68%) in neutral situations -- an approach that typically shows offensive intent -- since their Week 8 bye, it’s been made clear that running the ball is no longer in the cards.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (6, 6, 5, 8, 11, 10), Devin Funchess (3, 5, 5, 8, X, 3), D.J. Moore (6, 2, 5, 8, 9, 8), Curtis Samuel (3, 4, 4, 7, 2, 11), Ian Thomas (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 5)

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (27, 56, 49, 133, X, 54), D.J. Moore (64, 37, 10, 66, 66, 129), Christian McCaffrey (8, -4, 4, 22, -10, 21), Curtis Samuel (22, 34, 10, 91, 16, 160), Ian Thomas (6, 0, 0, 0, 0, 28)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (11, 78, 61, 57, 112, 55), Devin Funchess (27, 44, 32, 39, X, 10), D.J. Moore (90, 16, 20, 157, 91, 44), Curtis Samuel (28, 25, 18, 55, 17, 88), Ian Thomas (15, 0, 0, 0, 0, 46)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (14, 17, 14, 13, 17, 10), Cam Newton (10, 11, 2, 2, 8, 6)

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (1, 1, 0, 1, X, 1), Christian McCaffrey (1, 1, 1, 0, 4, 2), D.J. Moore (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Curtis Samuel (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Ian Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (4, 6, 1, 3, 9, 0), Cam Newton (3, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (7-74-1, 1-16, 3-90-1, 6-93-1, 3-72, 4-48), Donte Jackson (2-13, 7-115-1, 4-51-1, 3-24, X, 6-108), Captain Munnerlyn (3-28, 6-48-1, 2-14, 1-8, 7-127, 6-53)

Observations: With all five receivers healthy, Carolina still did right by its offense and utilize D.J. Moore (66 snaps) and Curtis Samuel (58) over Jarius Wright (39), Devin Funchess (32), and Torrey Smith (9). Unless coach Ron Rivera explicitly tries to shade Moore to the inside and away from PFF’s No. 15 CB (among 196 qualifiers) Denzel Ward Sunday, it’s Samuel who’ll ultimately have the better matchup opposite T.J. Carrie. Without Greg Olsen (foot) to finish the season, Ian Thomas slots right back in as an every-down streaming (and low-cost DSF cash game) option. The 6’4”, 4.74-40 speedster notably ran 90 routes on Cam Newton’s 115 dropbacks in four games sans Olsen earlier this year.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (X, X, 8, 7, 4, 9), Tarik Cohen (3, 2, 7, 4, 8, 14), Taylor Gabriel (6, 5, 3, 9, 8, 7), Trey Burton (4, 3, 4, 1, 7, 1), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 1), Anthony Miller (7, 6, 6, 3, 4, 2)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (X, X, 116, 86, 90, 90), Trey Burton (2, 47, 27, 1, 35, 18), Taylor Gabriel (91, 44, 149, 90, 51, 103), Anthony Miller (80, 62, 85, 50, 44, 7), Tarik Cohen (9, 15, 2, -1, 37, 85), Jordan Howard (2, 0, 4, 0, 1, -2)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (X, X, 133, 39, 37, 79), Taylor Gabriel (52, 45, 0, 52, 49, 17), Tarik Cohen (70, 8, 29, 23, 45, 156), Anthony Miller (37, 49, 122, 25, 41, 1), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 11, 2, 2, 4), Trey Burton (18, 28, 40, 9, 28, 0)

Carries: Jordan Howard (22, 14, 11, 18, 7, 16), Tarik Cohen (5, 6, 7, 7, 3, 8), Mitchell Trubisky (6, 1, 3, 10, X, X)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (X, X, 1, 0, 0, 1), Anthony Miller (1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 2), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (4, 3, 0, 0, 0, 4), Tarik Cohen (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Mitchell Trubisky (0, 1, 2, 1, X, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-32, 4-32, 7-90, 9-88-2, 2-4, 3-27), Kyle Fuller (1-29, 1-0, 3-49-1, 10-80, 6-50, 3-24), Bryce Callahan (2-23, 1-4, 3-16, 1-11, 7-62, 1-8)

Observations: Tarik Cohen quietly recorded the second-most receiving yards of any skill player in Week 13, and it wasn’t by any means a fluke. His 85 air yards on 12 targets shows Matt Nagy’s clear intent to use the second-year back as a downfield threat. Chase Daniel has now averaged a 39% target rate to his running backs in the past two games, a mark 17 percentage points above league-average (22%). Assuming Daniel makes a third consecutive start, Cohen is a fine PPR RB2 against the up-tempo Rams.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (BYE, 8, 10, 5, 9, 8), Michael Gallup (BYE, 6, 3, 5, 6, 7), Ezekiel Elliott (BYE, 5, 7, 8, 6, 6), Cole Beasley (BYE, 4, 5, 7, 2, 3)

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (BYE, 78, 119, 36, 60, 50), Michael Gallup (BYE, 84, 14, 107, 72, 112), Cole Beasley (BYE, 29, 34, 44, 8, 11), Ezekiel Elliott (BYE, -17, -3, 14, -7, -3)

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (BYE, 58, 75, 36, 180, 75), Michael Gallup (BYE, 51, 34, 10, 19, 76), Ezekiel Elliott (BYE, 51, 36, 79, 22, 60), Cole Beasley (BYE, 16, 37, 51, 5, 9)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (BYE, 17, 19, 23, 26, 23), Dak Prescott (BYE, 2, 6, 4, 6, 5)

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (BYE, 4, 2, 1, 0, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (BYE, 2, 2, 0, 2, 1), Cole Beasley (BYE, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Michael Gallup (BYE, 1, 0 ,0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (BYE, 4, 5, 2, 3, 2), Dak Prescott (BYE, 1, 3, 1, 3, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (BYE, 3-55-1, 5-46, 5-54, 4-30-1, 2-30-1), Byron Jones (BYE, 2-29, 3-39, 6-22, 3-31, 1-3), Chidobe Awuzie (BYE, 5-52, 4-33-1, 4-64-1, 2-24, 1-11)

Observations: Sunday may seem like a daunting matchup for Ezekiel Elliott, but his recent passing game usage arguably makes him the best play at his position in Week 14. Zeke’s quietly run 133 routes (26.6 per game) since the team’s Week 8 bye, fourth-overall in that span behind Christian McCaffrey (151), James Conner (150), and Todd Gurley (139). Even if he were to fall flat on his usual 20 totes per game, note that the Eagles have permitted the sixth-most receptions to opposing running backs (76). The third-year pro’s floor on 6.4 targets per game since Amari Cooper was acquired makes Zeke a can’t-miss option this week.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (1, 4, 13, 14, 8, 8), Theo Riddick (X, 8, 7, 7, 7, 4), Kerryon Johnson (8, 5, 7, 2, X, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, 9, 7, 10)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (7, 52, 178, 182, 66, 111), Theo Riddick (X, -9, -1, -4, 3, 22), Kerryon Johnson (-1, 10, -9, -8, X, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, 32, 22, 33)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (12, 46, 78, 113, 90, 50), Kerryon Johnson (69, 7, 38, 10, X, X), Theo Riddick (X, 36, 60, 30, 48, 26), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, 52, 28, 35)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (8, 12, 14, 15, X, X), LeGarrette Blount (3, 5, 6, 7, 19, 16), Theo Riddick (X, 0, 0, 1, 2, 8)

RZ Targets: Kenny Golladay (0, 0, 1, 3, 1, 3), Theo Riddick (X, 1, 1, 0, 1, 2), Kerryon Johnson (0, 2, 1, 0, X, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 2, 0, 6, 4), Kerryon Johnson (0, 1, 4, 3, X, X), Theo Riddick (X, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (2-16, 3-18, X, 4-54-1, 4-43, 3-50-1), Nevin Lawson (1-24-1, 3-11-1, 5-75-1, 7-54, 5-62-1, 1-19), Mike Ford (X, X, X, 5-144, 5-32, 6-76)

Observations: LeGarrette Blount led Detroit’s backfield in carries (16) Sunday, but finished with only 6.3 fantasy points since he didn’t luck-box his way into two scores again. It was Theo Riddick who totaled a new season-high with eight carries on 38 snaps (52.8%). Zach Zenner (three snaps) was forgotten. Despite his poor results for the second straight week, Kenny Golladay has accrued a 29% target share on 53% of Detroit’s air yards without Marvin Jones since Week 10. The second-year pro remains the only weekly fantasy option for the Lions (until Kerryon Johnson returns).

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (7, 9, 7, 12, 8, 13), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (5, 6, 7, 3, 2, 7), Jimmy Graham (4, 6, 1, 1, 4, 11), Randall Cobb (5, 6, X, X, X, 5), Aaron Jones (2, 4, 5, 6, 5, 4), Equanimeous St. Brown (2, 4, 3, 4, 5, 1)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (112, 64, 93, 195, 59, 160), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (38, 127, 35, 16, 10, 81), Jimmy Graham (53, 62, 14, 0, 40, 61), Randall Cobb (22, 33, X, X, X, 16), Aaron Jones (-3, 1, -2, 11, 7, -6), Equanimeous St. Brown (22, 70, 31, 52, 51, 25)

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (133, 40, 57, 166, 69, 93), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (45, 101, 44, 8, 3, 19), Jimmy Graham (21, 55, 14, 13, 34, 50), Randall Cobb (40, 24, X, X, X, 25), Aaron Jones (0, 10, 27, 63, 21, 16), Equanimeous St. Brown (31, 4, 3, 16, 53, 0)

Carries: Aaron Jones (12, 14, 15, 11, 17, 11), Jamaal Williams (4, 7, 3, 1, 1, 7)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (0, 2, 3, 0, 2, 2), Randall Cobb (0, 1, X, X, X, 1), Jimmy Graham (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (0, 2, 3, 3, 2, 2), Jamaal Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-53, 1-16, X, X, X, X), Bashaud Breeland (X, 7-95, 2-27, 3-12, X, X), Jaire Alexander (4-80, 2-15, 0-0, 4-41, 4-88, 1-37), Josh Jackson (0-0, 2-11, 7-92, 3-22-1, 3-27, 4-43), Tramon Williams (2-49-1, 1-55-1, X, 2-48, 6-52-2, 2-8)

Observations: Mike McCarthy’s swan song included involving Jamaal Williams for a random 11 touches on 38 snaps (50%). Aaron Jones got 15 touches on 39 snaps (51%). Assuming we can throw Green Bay’s offense under McCarthy out the window, Jones should return to being the same explosive RB2 as he had been in his previous five games. We should also expect Randall Cobb to continue being used over Equanimeous St. Brown since the former ran the second-most routes (46) for the Packers in his first game-action since Week 9. He’s still just a deep-league desperation flex after seeing an abysmal 10% target share.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (7, 9, 5, 11, BYE, 9), Brandin Cooks (8, 8, 12, 12, BYE, 6), Todd Gurley (7, 7, 4, 3, BYE, 5), Josh Reynolds (5, 0, 0, 8, BYE, 5), Gerald Everett (2, 5, 2, 4, BYE, 3), Tyler Higbee (1, 4, 3, 7, BYE, 3)

Air Yards: Robert Woods (94, 85, 77, 167, BYE, 132), Brandin Cooks (173, 130, 74, 154, BYE, 117), Josh Reynolds (40, 0, 0, 83, BYE, 37), Todd Gurley (36, 5, -11, 0, BYE, 9), Gerald Everett (8, 28, 15, 40, BYE, 38), Tyler Higbee (3, 43, 21, 25, BYE, 10)

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (74, 114, 100, 107, BYE, 62), Todd Gurley (81, 11, 40, 39, BYE, 33), Robert Woods (70, 71, 89, 72, BYE, 67), Josh Reynolds (42, 0, 0, 80, BYE, 19), Gerald Everett (22, 48, 15, 49, BYE, 7), Tyler Higbee (6, 40, 25, 63, BYE, 19)

Carries: Todd Gurley (25, 13, 16, 12, BYE, 23)

RZ Targets: Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 4, BYE, 1), Todd Gurley (0, 0, 2, 0, BYE, 1), Brandin Cooks (0, 1, 2, 1, BYE, 0), Josh Reynolds (2, 0, 0, 3, BYE, 2), Gerald Everett (0, 0, 1, 2, BYE, 0), Tyler Higbee (0, 1, 1, 0, BYE, 0)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 3, 1, 3, BYE, 6)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (7-149, 7-146-1, 3-22, 4-53, BYE, 2-8), Nickell Robey-Coleman (3-13, 1-11, 0-0, 2-14-2, BYE, 4-19), Troy Hill (3-72-1, 1-4, 3-37-1, 6-78-1, BYE, 1-25), Sam Shields (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 9-191-2, BYE, 0-0), Aqib Talib (X, X, X, X, BYE, 1-24)

Observations:Just in case you thought Josh Reynolds up and disappeared behind Robert Woods (5/67/1) and Brandin Cooks (4/62), note that Reynolds was actually on the field for 67 snaps (97%) Sunday. He finished third on the team in routes run (30) behind Cooks (35) and Woods (32), but only hauled in two catches for an underwhelming 19 yards. His elite on-field usage (including three targets inside the 10 the past two games) still makes him a boom-or-bust flex in Chicago Sunday night. If you stashed Malcolm Brown (broken collarbone) as a Todd Gurley owner, you’ll need to replace him with sixth-round rookie John Kelly.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Adam Thielen (7, 7, BYE, 12, 9, 10), Stefon Diggs (11, X, BYE, 18, 11, 5), Dalvin Cook (X, 4, BYE, 3, 3, 10), Laquon Treadwell (5, 2, BYE, 3, 3, 2), Kyle Rudolph (7, 2, BYE, 5, 7, 3), Latavius Murray (6, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 2), Aldrick Robinson (2, 3, BYE, 2, 2, 9)

Air Yards: Adam Thielen (77, 44, BYE, 118, 75, 78), Stefon Diggs (67, X, BYE, 147, 76, 15), Laquon Treadwell (49, 10, BYE, 28, 9, 3), Kyle Rudolph (40, 41, BYE, 51, 47, 24), Dalvin Cook (X, -13, BYE, -5, -11, -11), Latavius Murray (13, 2, BYE, 0, 0, 2), Aldrick Robinson (12, 55, BYE, 20, 22, 94)

Receiving Yards: Adam Thielen (103, 22, BYE, 66, 125, 28), Stefon Diggs (119, X, BYE, 126, 77, 49), Dalvin Cook (X, 20, BYE, -2, 47, 22), Kyle Rudolph (39, 28, BYE, 13, 63, 38), Laquon Treadwell (25, 37, BYE, 7, 6, 13), Latavius Murray (39, 16, BYE, 0, 0, 3), Aldrick Robinson (19, 20, BYE, 24, 11, 37)

Carries: Latavius Murray (13, 10, BYE, 4, 11, 9), Dalvin Cook (X, 10, BYE, 9, 10, 4)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (2, 2, BYE, 0, 1, 1), Stefon Diggs (2, X, BYE, 2, 2, 1), Kyle Rudolph (3, 0, BYE, 3, 0, 0), Laquon Treadwell (1, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Aldrick Robinson (0, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Latavius Murray (1, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Dalvin Cook (X, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (2, 3, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Dalvin Cook (X, 0, BYE, 2, 3, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Xavier Rhodes (X, 4-37, BYE, 3-29, 6-38-1, 1-10), Trae Waynes (4-37, 3-30, BYE, 4-38, 5-68, X), Mackensie Alexander (0-0, 5-28, BYE, 1-9, 1-10, 3-39), Holton Hill (1-6, 1-11, BYE, 1-18-1, 0-0, 1-7)

Observations: Stefon Diggs’ knee reportedly swelled up overnight, which explains his season-low snap rate (77%). He’s now recorded median receiving lines of 3/42, 2/18, 8/59, 4/29/1, 4/27, and 5/49 in his career when playing through an injury report listing (as initially noted by PFF’s Scott Barrett). Whether Diggs is in or not, though, Minnesota’s target tree has virtually been whittled down to Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook, and Diggs himself. Cook, for example, has averaged 5.3 targets on the fourth-most routes at his position since the Vikes’ Week 10 bye. Kyle Rudolph has only topped 45 yards once in his last eight games.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (6, 15, 8, 4, 6, 8), Alvin Kamara (8, 5, 5, 1, 1, 11), Tre'Quan Smith (4, 3, 0, 13, X, 1), Mark Ingram (3, 2, 3, 0, 2, 3)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (85, 97, 41, 58, 77, 61), Alvin Kamara (-10, 14, 7, 24, 4, 2), Tre'Quan Smith (20, 51, 0, 157, X, 2), Mark Ingram (-2, 2, 6, 0, 6, -8)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (81, 211, 70, 92, 38, 40), Alvin Kamara (31, 34, 46, 37, 9, 36), Tre'Quan Smith (18, 23, 0, 157, X, 0), Mark Ingram (29, 3, 58, 0, 14, 1)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (13, 19, 12, 13, 14, 11), Mark Ingram (13, 9. 13, 16, 11, 7)

RZ Targets: Michael Thomas (0, 1, 5, 0, 0, 0), Alvin Kamara (2, 2, 1, 0, 1, 1), Tre’Quan Smith (0, 1, 0, 2, X, 1)

RZ Carries: Alvin Kamara (3, 3, 5, 1, 3, 1), Mark Ingram (0, 2, 1, 6, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (4-52, 5-114, 0-0, 2-8, 3-75, 8-75), Eli Apple (8-79, 7-144-1, 2-13-1, 2-27, 10-109, 5-80), P.J. Williams (8-114-2, 6-54, 2-59, 3-25, 7-103-1, 2-9)

Observations: The Saints laid an egg on merely 28 pass attempts in Dallas Thursday, but that performance should be an afterthought at this point. Drew Brees and Co. now have an opportunity to lay waste against Tampa Bay’s next-to-last defense DVOA. Michael Thomas’ 6.5 targets per game over the last month are concerning, but it’s still the highest mark on the team in that span. Only the Saints themselves have allowed more fantasy points per game (31.1) to opposing wideouts than the Bucs (27.3).

New York Giants

Targets: Odell Beckham (11, 11, 11, 4, 9, 9), Saquon Barkley (10, 10, 5, 3, 8, 4), Evan Engram (4, 9, 5, 2, 0, X), Sterling Shepard (8, 8, 3, 2, 6, 6), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 1, 2, 2, 2), Rhett Ellison (1, X, 1, 1, 6, 7)

Air Yards: Odell Beckham (150, 131, 164, 62, 167, 146), Sterling Shepard (132, 93, 9, 22, 61, 53), Evan Engram (15, 22, 64, 17, 0, X), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 3, -1, -9, 0), Saquon Barkley (-31, 16, 14, 27, 10, 4), Rhett Ellison (0, X, 1, 2, 76, 28)

Receiving Yards: Odell Beckham (143, 136, 73, 74, 85, 35), Sterling Shepard (167, 34, 9, 22, 37, 28), Saquon Barkley (51, 73, 33, 10, 41, 21), Evan Engram (16, 25, 46, 66, 0, X), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 24, -2, -2), Rhett Ellison (0, X, 6, 12, 77, 42)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (14, 13, 20, 27, 13, 24), Wayne Gallman (0, 1, 2, 2, 5, 5)

RZ Targets: Odell Beckham (4, 1, 4, 1, 1, 1), Saquon Barkley (0, 2, 1, 1, 2, 0), Evan Engram (2, 1, 1, 0, 0, X), Sterling Shepard (3, 1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Wayne Gallman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (3, 1, 6, 8, 3, 4), Wayne Gallman (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Janoris Jenkins (7-113-1, 3-25, 3-25, 6-88-1, 3-31, 1-12), B.W. Webb (1-36, 1-9, 5-48, 5-68, 1-11, 5-58), Grant Haley (X, 2-16, 2-0, 3-60-1, 2-22, 5-56-1)

Observations: As expected, Rhett Ellison ran 29 routes on Eli Manning’s 38 dropbacks in place of Evan Engram (hamstring) Sunday. It’s possible the fill-in tight end sees a slight bump in targets if Sterling Shepard (ribs) sits, but this target tree has ultimately become Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley. Assuming he plays, there’s no need to discuss Barkley’s (shoulder) matchup. Start him.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (6, BYE, 16, 3, 8, 10), Alshon Jeffery (5, BYE, 8, 5, 3, 5), Nelson Agholor (6, BYE, 7, 2, 1, 8), Dallas Goedert (1, BYE, 0, 1, 4, 3), Corey Clement (1, BYE, 2, 2, 2, 3), Josh Adams (0, 1, BYE, 0, 6, 1), Golden Tate (X, BYE, 4, 8, 8, 7), Darren Sproles (X, BYE, X, X, X, 0)

Air Yards: Zach Ertz (33, BYE, 117, 19, 56, 66), Alshon Jeffery (35, BYE, 97, 38, 18, 40), Nelson Agholor (70, BYE, 123, 80, 8, 64), Dallas Goedert (23, BYE, 0, 27, 15, 25), Corey Clement (-6, BYE, -16, -14, -4, -11), Josh Adams (-4, BYE, 0, -6, 1, 5), Golden Tate (X, BYE, 49, 107, 52, 27), Darren Sproles (X, BYE, X, X, X, 0)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (26, BYE, 145, 15, 91, 83), Alshon Jeffery (35, BYE, 48, 33, 39, 31), Nelson Agholor (49, BYE, 83, 0, 12, 56), Corey Clement (-1, BYE, -5, 4, 31, 47), Dallas Goedert (43, 32, BYE, 0, 33, 0), Josh Adams (0, 1, BYE, 0, 19, 0), Golden Tate (X, BYE, 19, 48, 30, 85), Darren Sproles (X, BYE, X, X, X, 0)

Carries: Josh Adams (9, BYE, 7, 7, 22, 20), Corey Clement (4, BYE, 5, 2, 5, 5), Darren Sproles (X, BYE, X, X, X, 4)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (1, BYE, 3, 0, 1, 1), Nelson Agholor (1, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 1), Dallas Goedert (0, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Alshon Jeffery (0, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 1), Corey Clement (0, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 1), Golden Tate (X, BYE, 1, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Josh Adams (1, BYE, 2, 0, 6, 4), Corey Clement (1, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Darren Sproles (X, BYE, X, X, X, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Sidney Jones (X, BYE, X, 3-42, X, 2-15), Dexter McDougle (6-77, BYE, 8-105, 0-0, X, X), Rasul Douglas (2-43, BYE, 8-105, 6-107-1, X, 4-53), Cre’Von LeBlanc (X, BYE, X, 2-24-1, 2-48 ,4-22)

Observations: Even with Darren Sproles back for the first time since Week 1, Josh Adams handled 20 carries on 41-of-75 snaps (55%). In the last two weeks alone, he’s the only back in Philly that’s been given any amount of carries inside the 10- (6) and five-yard (4) lines. Much like Gus Edwards, though, Adams is a high-volume guy with a low floor since he’s an afterthought as a receiver out of the backfield. That’s extremely concerning for his upcoming matchup against the Cowboys, who have the league’s run-stuffing No. 6 rush defense DVOA. If you haven’t already, it’s also time to start looking to replace Alshon Jeffery. Since the Eagles acquired Golden Tate, Jeffery’s finished with weekly target shares of 18%, 15%, 11%, and 13%.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (8, 4, 10, BYE, 12, 9), Pierre Garcon (X, 5, X, BYE, X, X), Matt Breida (0, 1, 4, BYE, 4, 3), Kendrick Bourne (10, 2, 7, BYE, 3, 6), Marquise Goodwin (4, 4, 5, BYE, X, X), Dante Pettis (1, 0, 6, BYE, 7, 7), Jeff Wilson (X, X, X, X, 1, 9)

Air Yards: George Kittle (29, 17, 44, BYE, 98, 48), Marquise Goodwin (73, 37, 55, BYE, X, X), Pierre Garcon (X, 70, X, BYE, X, X), Kendrick Bourne (84, 6, 99, BYE, 22, 11), Matt Breida (0, -5, 35, BYE, 7, 6), Dante Pettis (14, 0, 19, BYE, 105, 45), Jeff Wilson (X, X, X, X, 8, 4)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (57, 108, 83, BYE, 48, 70), Marquise Goodwin (55, 11, 69, BYE, X, X), Pierre Garcon (X, 56, X, BYE, X, X), Kendrick Bourne (71, 6, 33, BYE, 27, 60), Matt Breida (0, 3, 31, BYE, 34, 51), Dante Pettis (0, 0, 12, BYE, 77, 129), Jeff Wilson (X, X, X, X, 8, 73)

Carries: Matt Breida (16, 12, 17, BYE, 14, 5), Jeff Wilson (X, X, X, X, 7, 15)

RZ Targets: Pierre Garcon (X, 0, X, BYE, X, X), George Kittle (1, 1, 1, BYE, 0, 1), Matt Breida (0, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 0), Marquise Goodwin (0, 1, 0, BYE, X, X), Kendrick Bourne (1, 2, 1, BYE, 1, 1), Dante Pettis (0, 0, 1, BYE, 1, 1), Jeff Wilson (X, X, X, X, 0, 3)

RZ Carries: Matt Breida (2, 2, 3, BYE, 2, 0), Jeff Wilson (X, X, X, X, 1, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (4-81, 2-12, 2-10, BYE, 5-113, 2-39-1), Ahkello Witherspoon (5-26, 3-45, 1-11, BYE, 4-23, 1-45), K’Waun Williams (1-11, 2-23, 2-6, BYE, 3-20, 3-6-2)

Observations: Matt Breida reportedly rolled his ankle in warmups and could only tough through 10 snaps on Sunday. With Alfred Morris (healthy scratched) out, Jeff Wilson was left to handle 23 touches (including nine targets) on 54-of-76 snaps (71.1%). Third-stringer Matt Dayes got a single snap behind him. With Breida already ruled out this week, Morris should be active as an early-down bruiser. Wilson quietly ran the third-most routes (33) among running backs in Week 13, though, which is a role he won’t cede to Morris. In other words, Wilson’s the high-floor RB2 you should look to start whether it be in standard, PPR, or DFS formats. It’s come at the expense of Pierre Garcon (knee) and Marquise Goodwin (personal), but second-round rookie Dante Pettis has buoyed his newfound opportunity into an average seven targets and 4.5/103/1.5 receiving on 92% of the team’s snaps since their Week 10 bye. He’s a confident WR3 if the two ahead of him remain out, especially since the Broncos will be short top corner Chris Harris (leg).

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Doug Baldwin (3, 4, 5, 10, 7, 4), Tyler Lockett (2, 4, 6, 5, 5, 2), David Moore (4, 7, 3, 8, 5, 0), Ed Dickson (2, 1, 1, 1, 2, 0), Chris Carson (2, 0, X, 0, 2, 4), Rashaad Penny (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Davis (1, 8, 6, 2, 1, 0)

Air Yards: Tyler Lockett (31, 18, 73, 65, 73, 62), Doug Baldwin (23, 40, 18, 92, 55, 26), David Moore (86, 94, 51, 134, 108, 0), Ed Dickson (23, 6, 16, 9, 7, 0), Rashaad Penny (0, -1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Carson (12, 0, X, 0, 0, -7), Mike Davis (2, -9, 10, 8, 13, 0)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (34, 22, 67, 71, 107, 52), Doug Baldwin (26, 77, 39, 52, 39, 22), David Moore (97, 16, 16, 57, 103, 0), Ed Dickson (54, 0, 24, 15, 13, 0), Rashaad Penny (0, 13, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Carson (19, 0, X, 0, 8, 39), Mike Davis (2, 45, 22, 24, 0, 0)

Carries: Chris Carson (25, 8, X, 17, 16, 13), Mike Davis (10, 15, 11, 4, 4, 4), Rashaad Penny (0, 4, 12, 8, 4, 7), Russell Wilson (2, 5, 9, 5, 3, 4)

RZ Targets: Tyler Lockett (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Doug Baldwin (1, 0, 1, 3, 1, 1), David Moore (1, 2, 0, 1, 1, 0), Chris Carson (1, 0, X, 0, 1, 0), Ed Dickson (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Mike Davis (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (4, 1, X. 2, 3, 4), Mike Davis (2, 1, 1, 0, 3, 1), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, 2, 3, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (5-57, 2-42-2, 3-40, 4-77, 4-37, 4-125-1), Shaquill Griffin (2-19, 2-66, 2-38, 2-68, 1-7-1, 4-48-1), Justin Coleman (5-45, 1-16, 7-98-1, 3-22, 3-21, 3-32)

Observations: As Adam Levitan pointed out, Russell Wilson is currently 24th in the league in pass attempts but fourth-overall in passing touchdowns. That type of efficiency has paved the way for his surrounding cast to spike on minimal opportunity weekly. Tyler Lockett continues to be the most consistent, averaging a 4/74.3/0.8 receiving line on 112 routes run over the last month. Doug Baldwin’s run a team-high 123 routes in that stretch, but hasn’t moved the needle (4.8/38) on a 24.7% target share.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (13, 10, 6, 7, 8, 6), Chris Godwin (7, 3, 7, 3, 4, 6), Adam Humphries (10, 8, 3, 5, 6, 9), Cameron Brate (2, 3, 3, 3, 4, 6), Peyton Barber (0, 3, 1, 2, 2, 1)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (212, 127, 115, 100, 115, 48), Chris Godwin (88, 36, 92, 25, 24, 68), Adam Humphries (85, 29, 38, 41, 21, 30), Cameron Brate (20, 14, 24, 14, 45, 55), Peyton Barber (0, -3, 0, 4, 4, 5)

Receiving Yards: Mike Evans (179, 16, 51, 120, 116, 48), Chris Godwin (32, 40, 103, 50, 42, 101), Adam Humphries (76, 82, 53, 60, 54, 61), Peyton Barber (0, 9, 5, 4, 16, 0), Cameron Brate (13, 15, 14, 16, 26, 36)

Carries: Peyton Barber (19, 11, 13, 18, 18, 16)

RZ Targets: Chris Godwin (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Mike Evans (4, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Cameron Brate (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 2), Peyton Barber (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Adam Humphries (2, 2, 1, 1, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (1, 0, 2, 5, 4, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Carlton Davis (2-32, 4-40-1, 2-25, 2-50, 3-47-1, X), M.J. Stewart (5-77, X, X, X, X, X), Brent Grimes (2-19, 2-39, 1-24, 1-10, 1-8, X)

Observations: 95th-percentile SPARQ monstrosity Chris Godwin stepped in for DeSean Jackson (thumb) and mirrored Mike Evans with a team-high 36 routes run. Godwin’s now posted receiving lines of 3/98, 7/111/1, and 5/101/1 in three career games without Jackson. Adam Humphries (29 routes) led the team with a 28% target share, though, and admittedly has the best matchup against incumbent slot corner P.J. Williams on Sunday. Whereas Godwin’s explosiveness makes him a high-end WR2 against the Saints, Humphries’ floor and astounding 19.7% target share from Jameis Winston keeps him as a safe WR3.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Jordan Reed (12, 6, 6, 11, 8, 5), Josh Doctson (5, 6, 4, 7, 10, 5), Chris Thompson (3, X, X, X, X, 5), Adrian Peterson (2, 1, 3, 2, 2, 0), Maurice Harris (2, 12, 5, 4, 5, 1), Trey Quinn (X, X, X, 4, 6, 0), Vernon Davis (3, 7, 1, 0, 4, 2), Jamison Crowder (X, X, X, X, X, 4)

Air Yards: Jordan Reed (71, 52, 38, 70, 74, 11), Josh Doctson (53, 38, 46, 132, 84, 83), Chris Thompson (4, X, X, X, X, -3), Adrian Peterson (2, 1, -2, 0, -8, 0), Maurice Harris (6, 106, 41, 79, 60, 11), Trey Quinn (X, X, X, 33, 40, 0), Vernon Davis (7, 81, 40, 40, 77, 1), Jamison Crowder (X, X, X, X, X, 21)

Receiving Yards: Jordan Reed (38, 34, 51, 71, 75, 21), Josh Doctson (42, 49, 31, 32, 66, 51), Chris Thompson (9, X, X, X, X, 18), Adrian Peterson (8, 7, 16, 1, 9, 0), Maurice Harris (20, 124, 52, 13, 0, 0), Trey Quinn (X, X, X, 49, 26, 0), Vernon Davis (21, 62, 0, 0, 73, 15), Jamison Crowder (X, X, X, X, X, 36)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (24, 26, 9, 19, 16, 12), Chris Thompson (X, 3, X, X, X, X)

RZ Targets: Jordan Reed (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), Josh Doctson (0, 2, 1, 0, 1, 0), Chris Thompson (0, X, X, X, X, 0), Adrian Peterson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Maurice Harris (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Vernon Davis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trey Quinn (X, X, X, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (1, 1, 3, 0, 9, 1), Chris Thompson (X, X, X, X, 3, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Josh Norman (3-26, 5-83-1, 0-0, 3-39-1, 5-47, 3-27), Greg Stroman (4-78, 0-0, 6-73, 1-40, X, 5-57-1), Fabian Moreau (4-39, 4-61-1, 5-109, 0-0, 3-105-1, 2-21), Quinton Dunbar (X, 4-42, X, X, 5-88-1, X)

Observations: Adrian Peterson hit the gas on a 90-yard touchdown sprint in the second quarter against the Eagles but failed to eclipse 100 yards. With Chris Thompson back in a negative game script, Peterson (16 snaps, 35.6%) was essentially taken off the field early. Thompson looked like someone who had missed the past four games on 29 snaps (64.4%). Down to their third-string left and right guards, it’s plausible Thompson is again the featured back for Washington on Sunday (and a PPR flex play) as the Giants are currently 3.5-point road favorites.