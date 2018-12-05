NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Week 13: NFC Targets & Touches

Wednesday, December 5, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Note: This data will stick to players averaging over one target/touch per game. Players are listed in order of target/touch leaders for their respective teams.

 

Week 13 AFC Targets and Touches can be reviewed here.

 

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (12, BYE, 10, 4, 2, 6), Ricky Seals-Jones (4, BYE, 9, 3, 2, 3), David Johnson (4, BYE, 9, 3, 3, 2)

 

Air Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (109, BYE, 60, 57, 15, 98), David Johnson (-13, BYE, 21, -11, -3, -8), Ricky Seals-Jones (20, BYE, 91, 6, 12, 26)

 

Receiving Yards: Larry Fitzgerald (102, BYE, 50, 23, 30, 48), Ricky Seals-Jones (12, BYE, 51, 5, 5, 10), David Johnson (41, BYE, 85, 17, 16, 3)

 

Carries: David Johnson (16, BYE, 21, 25, 17, 20), Chase Edmonds (2, BYE, 2, 5, 5, 5)

 

RZ Targets: David Johnson (1, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (3, BYE, 1, 2, 0, 0), Ricky Seals-Jones (0, BYE, 0, 0, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: David Johnson (0, BYE, 4, 0, 1, 2), Chase Edmonds (0, BYE, 1, 1, 0, 3)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Patrick Peterson (1-55-1, BYE, 2-42, 3-20-1, 2-20, 1-8), Budda Baker (0-0, BYE, 4-65-1, X, X, 5-53-1), David Amerson (X, X, X, X, 2-18-1, 3-29)

 

Observations: Outside of being vultured for two scores, Sunday spelled the same boring story for David Johnson. He got 20 empty carries on 52 snaps (83.9%), but scored just 8.2 fantasy points since it was Chase Edmonds (20.6 points) who got 3-of-4 carries inside the 10. It’s hard enough to suck it up and start Johnson as is, but Edmonds suddenly being involved consistently on the goal line would obviously make matters worse. Johnson’s a questionable low-end RB2 against Detroit’s run defense, which has limited opposing backs to 115/458/3 (3.98 YPC) since acquiring NT Damon Harrison at the trade deadline. Sharp coaching would simply utilize him on more routes sans Christian Kirk (foot, IR).

 

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (BYE, 10, 11, 9, 14, 8), Mohamed Sanu (BYE, 5, 8, 6, 4, 4), Austin Hooper (BYE, 3, 11, 8, 5, 5), Tevin Coleman (BYE, 7, 5, 3, 4, 3), Calvin Ridley (BYE, 9, 5, 4, 13, 5), Ito Smith (BYE, 2, 5, 2, 2, 1)

 

Air Yards: Julio Jones (BYE, 129, 105, 189, 162, 228), Mohamed Sanu (BYE, 31, 26, 74, 64, 74), Austin Hooper (BYE, 11, 49, 35, 19, 22), Calvin Ridley (BYE, 72, 31, 37, 149, 50), Tevin Coleman (BYE, 2, 5, -10, -3, 17), Ito Smith (BYE, -3, -3, 9, -5, -1)

 

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (BYE, 121, 107, 118, 147, 18), Tevin Coleman (BYE, 68, 19, 27, 17, 3), Austin Hooper (BYE, 41, 56, 27, 31, 44), Mohamed Sanu (BYE, 45, 47, 56, 74, 37), Calvin Ridley (BYE, 71, 37, 32, 93, 22), Ito Smith (BYE, 4, 15, 12, 7, 0)

 

Carries: Tevin Coleman (BYE, 13, 11, 8, 8, 6), Ito Smith (BYE, 10, 4, 6, 4, 7)

 

RZ Targets: Julio Jones (BYE, 0, 3, 0, 3, 0), Austin Hooper (BYE, 0, 4, 1, 0, 1), Mohamed Sanu (BYE, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Calvin Ridley (BYE, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Ito Smith (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (BYE, 4, 1, 0, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (BYE, 1, 0, 2, 1, 0), Tevin Coleman (BYE, 1, 5, 0, 2, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (BYE, 3-21, 3-53, 2-19, 2-24-1, 1-21), Brian Poole (BYE, 4-40, 0-0, 2-24, 1-6, 1-8), Robert Alford (BYE, X, 3-59-1, 3-46, 1-5, 2-28)

 

Observations: With all byes done, Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith no longer make the cut as weekly starters. Coleman, for instance, has seen only 11, 11, and seven touches in his last three games.Same goes for Smith, who’s handled eight, six, and eight touches during that stretch in this 1A-1B timeshare. WIth the Falcons averaging the second-highest pass play rate (68%) in neutral situations -- an approach that typically shows offensive intent -- since their Week 8 bye, it’s been made clear that running the ball is no longer in the cards.

 

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (6, 6, 5, 8, 11, 10), Devin Funchess (3, 5, 5, 8, X, 3), D.J. Moore (6, 2, 5, 8, 9, 8), Curtis Samuel (3, 4, 4, 7, 2, 11), Ian Thomas (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 5)

 

Air Yards: Devin Funchess (27, 56, 49, 133, X, 54), D.J. Moore (64, 37, 10, 66, 66, 129), Christian McCaffrey (8, -4, 4, 22, -10, 21), Curtis Samuel (22, 34, 10, 91, 16, 160), Ian Thomas (6, 0, 0, 0, 0, 28)

 

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (11, 78, 61, 57, 112, 55), Devin Funchess (27, 44, 32, 39, X, 10), D.J. Moore (90, 16, 20, 157, 91, 44), Curtis Samuel (28, 25, 18, 55, 17, 88), Ian Thomas (15, 0, 0, 0, 0, 46)

 

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (14, 17, 14, 13, 17, 10), Cam Newton (10, 11, 2, 2, 8, 6)

 

RZ Targets: Devin Funchess (1, 1, 0, 1, X, 1), Christian McCaffrey (1, 1, 1, 0, 4, 2), D.J. Moore (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Curtis Samuel (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1), Ian Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (4, 6, 1, 3, 9, 0), Cam Newton (3, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (7-74-1, 1-16, 3-90-1, 6-93-1, 3-72, 4-48), Donte Jackson (2-13, 7-115-1, 4-51-1, 3-24, X, 6-108), Captain Munnerlyn (3-28, 6-48-1, 2-14, 1-8, 7-127, 6-53)

 

Observations: With all five receivers healthy, Carolina still did right by its offense and utilize D.J. Moore (66 snaps) and Curtis Samuel (58) over Jarius Wright (39), Devin Funchess (32), and Torrey Smith (9). Unless coach Ron Rivera explicitly tries to shade Moore to the inside and away from PFF’s No. 15 CB (among 196 qualifiers) Denzel Ward Sunday, it’s Samuel who’ll ultimately have the better matchup opposite T.J. Carrie. Without Greg Olsen (foot) to finish the season, Ian Thomas slots right back in as an every-down streaming (and low-cost DSF cash game) option. The 6’4”, 4.74-40 speedster notably ran 90 routes on Cam Newton’s 115 dropbacks in four games sans Olsen earlier this year.

 

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (X, X, 8, 7, 4, 9), Tarik Cohen (3, 2, 7, 4, 8, 14), Taylor Gabriel (6, 5, 3, 9, 8, 7), Trey Burton (4, 3, 4, 1, 7, 1), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 1), Anthony Miller (7, 6, 6, 3, 4, 2)    

 

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (X, X, 116, 86, 90, 90), Trey Burton (2, 47, 27, 1, 35, 18), Taylor Gabriel (91, 44, 149, 90, 51, 103), Anthony Miller (80, 62, 85, 50, 44, 7), Tarik Cohen (9, 15, 2, -1, 37, 85), Jordan Howard (2, 0, 4, 0, 1, -2)

 

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (X, X, 133, 39, 37, 79), Taylor Gabriel (52, 45, 0, 52, 49, 17), Tarik Cohen (70, 8, 29, 23, 45, 156), Anthony Miller (37, 49, 122, 25, 41, 1), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 11, 2, 2, 4), Trey Burton (18, 28, 40, 9, 28, 0)

 

Carries: Jordan Howard (22, 14, 11, 18, 7, 16), Tarik Cohen (5, 6, 7, 7, 3, 8), Mitchell Trubisky (6, 1, 3, 10, X, X)

 

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (X, X, 1, 0, 0, 1), Anthony Miller (1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 2), Taylor Gabriel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 1, 1, 0, 1, 1), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2)

 

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (4, 3, 0, 0, 0, 4), Tarik Cohen (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Mitchell Trubisky (0, 1, 2, 1, X, X)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (3-32, 4-32, 7-90, 9-88-2, 2-4, 3-27), Kyle Fuller (1-29, 1-0, 3-49-1, 10-80, 6-50, 3-24), Bryce Callahan (2-23, 1-4, 3-16, 1-11, 7-62, 1-8)

 

Observations: Tarik Cohen quietly recorded the second-most receiving yards of any skill player in Week 13, and it wasn’t by any means a fluke. His 85 air yards on 12 targets shows Matt Nagy’s clear intent to use the second-year back as a downfield threat. Chase Daniel has now averaged a 39% target rate to his running backs in the past two games, a mark 17 percentage points above league-average (22%). Assuming Daniel makes a third consecutive start, Cohen is a fine PPR RB2 against the up-tempo Rams.

 

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (BYE, 8, 10, 5, 9, 8), Michael Gallup (BYE, 6, 3, 5, 6, 7), Ezekiel Elliott (BYE, 5, 7, 8, 6, 6), Cole Beasley (BYE, 4, 5, 7, 2, 3)

 

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (BYE, 78, 119, 36, 60, 50), Michael Gallup (BYE, 84, 14, 107, 72, 112), Cole Beasley (BYE, 29, 34, 44, 8, 11), Ezekiel Elliott (BYE, -17, -3, 14, -7, -3)

 

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (BYE, 58, 75, 36, 180, 75), Michael Gallup (BYE, 51, 34, 10, 19, 76), Ezekiel Elliott (BYE, 51, 36, 79, 22, 60), Cole Beasley (BYE, 16, 37, 51, 5, 9)

 

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (BYE, 17, 19, 23, 26, 23), Dak Prescott (BYE, 2, 6, 4, 6, 5)

 

RZ Targets: Amari Cooper (BYE, 4, 2, 1, 0, 0), Ezekiel Elliott (BYE, 2, 2, 0, 2, 1), Cole Beasley (BYE, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Michael Gallup (BYE, 1, 0 ,0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (BYE, 4, 5, 2, 3, 2), Dak Prescott (BYE, 1, 3, 1, 3, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Anthony Brown (BYE, 3-55-1, 5-46, 5-54, 4-30-1, 2-30-1), Byron Jones (BYE, 2-29, 3-39, 6-22, 3-31, 1-3), Chidobe Awuzie (BYE, 5-52, 4-33-1, 4-64-1, 2-24, 1-11)

 

Observations: Sunday may seem like a daunting matchup for Ezekiel Elliott, but his recent passing game usage arguably makes him the best play at his position in Week 14. Zeke’s quietly run 133 routes (26.6 per game) since the team’s Week 8 bye, fourth-overall in that span behind Christian McCaffrey (151), James Conner (150), and Todd Gurley (139). Even if he were to fall flat on his usual 20 totes per game, note that the Eagles have permitted the sixth-most receptions to opposing running backs (76). The third-year pro’s floor on 6.4 targets per game since Amari Cooper was acquired makes Zeke a can’t-miss option this week.

 

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (1, 4, 13, 14, 8, 8), Theo Riddick (X, 8, 7, 7, 7, 4), Kerryon Johnson (8, 5, 7, 2, X, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, 9, 7, 10)   

 

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (7, 52, 178, 182, 66, 111), Theo Riddick (X, -9, -1, -4, 3, 22), Kerryon Johnson (-1, 10, -9, -8, X, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, 32, 22, 33)   

 

Receiving Yards: Kenny Golladay (12, 46, 78, 113, 90, 50), Kerryon Johnson (69, 7, 38, 10, X, X), Theo Riddick (X, 36, 60, 30, 48, 26), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, 52, 28, 35)     

 

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (8, 12, 14, 15, X, X), LeGarrette Blount (3, 5, 6, 7, 19, 16), Theo Riddick (X, 0, 0, 1, 2, 8)

 

RZ Targets: Kenny Golladay (0, 0, 1, 3, 1, 3), Theo Riddick (X, 1, 1, 0, 1, 2), Kerryon Johnson (0, 2, 1, 0, X, X), Bruce Ellington (X, X, X, 0, 0, 2)

 

RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 2, 0, 6, 4), Kerryon Johnson (0, 1, 4, 3, X, X), Theo Riddick (X, 0, 0, 1, 1, 2)  

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Darius Slay (2-16, 3-18, X, 4-54-1, 4-43, 3-50-1), Nevin Lawson (1-24-1, 3-11-1, 5-75-1, 7-54, 5-62-1, 1-19), Mike Ford (X, X, X, 5-144, 5-32, 6-76)

 

Observations: LeGarrette Blount led Detroit’s backfield in carries (16) Sunday, but finished with only 6.3 fantasy points since he didn’t luck-box his way into two scores again. It was Theo Riddick who totaled a new season-high with eight carries on 38 snaps (52.8%). Zach Zenner (three snaps) was forgotten. Despite his poor results for the second straight week, Kenny Golladay has accrued a 29% target share on 53% of Detroit’s air yards without Marvin Jones since Week 10. The second-year pro remains the only weekly fantasy option for the Lions (until Kerryon Johnson returns).

 

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (7, 9, 7, 12, 8, 13), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (5, 6, 7, 3, 2, 7), Jimmy Graham (4, 6, 1, 1, 4, 11), Randall Cobb (5, 6, X, X, X, 5), Aaron Jones (2, 4, 5, 6, 5, 4), Equanimeous St. Brown (2, 4, 3, 4, 5, 1)

 

Air Yards: Davante Adams (112, 64, 93, 195, 59, 160), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (38, 127, 35, 16, 10, 81), Jimmy Graham (53, 62, 14, 0, 40, 61), Randall Cobb (22, 33, X, X, X, 16), Aaron Jones (-3, 1, -2, 11, 7, -6), Equanimeous St. Brown (22, 70, 31, 52, 51, 25)

 

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (133, 40, 57, 166, 69, 93), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (45, 101, 44, 8, 3, 19), Jimmy Graham (21, 55, 14, 13, 34, 50), Randall Cobb (40, 24, X, X, X, 25), Aaron Jones (0, 10, 27, 63, 21, 16), Equanimeous St. Brown (31, 4, 3, 16, 53, 0)

 

Carries: Aaron Jones (12, 14, 15, 11, 17, 11), Jamaal Williams (4, 7, 3, 1, 1, 7)

 

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (0, 2, 3, 0, 2, 2), Randall Cobb (0, 1, X, X, X, 1), Jimmy Graham (1, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (0, 2, 3, 3, 2, 2), Jamaal Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-53, 1-16, X, X, X, X), Bashaud Breeland (X, 7-95, 2-27, 3-12, X, X), Jaire Alexander (4-80, 2-15, 0-0, 4-41, 4-88, 1-37), Josh Jackson (0-0, 2-11, 7-92, 3-22-1, 3-27, 4-43), Tramon Williams (2-49-1, 1-55-1, X, 2-48, 6-52-2, 2-8)

 

Observations: Mike McCarthy’s swan song included involving Jamaal Williams for a random 11 touches on 38 snaps (50%). Aaron Jones got 15 touches on 39 snaps (51%). Assuming we can throw Green Bay’s offense under McCarthy out the window, Jones should return to being the same explosive RB2 as he had been in his previous five games. We should also expect Randall Cobb to continue being used over Equanimeous St. Brown since the former ran the second-most routes (46) for the Packers in his first game-action since Week 9. He’s still just a deep-league desperation flex after seeing an abysmal 10% target share.

 

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Robert Woods (7, 9, 5, 11, BYE, 9), Brandin Cooks (8, 8, 12, 12, BYE, 6), Todd Gurley (7, 7, 4, 3, BYE, 5), Josh Reynolds (5, 0, 0, 8, BYE, 5), Gerald Everett (2, 5, 2, 4, BYE, 3), Tyler Higbee (1, 4, 3, 7, BYE, 3)

 

Air Yards: Robert Woods (94, 85, 77, 167, BYE, 132), Brandin Cooks (173, 130, 74, 154, BYE, 117), Josh Reynolds (40, 0, 0, 83, BYE, 37), Todd Gurley (36, 5, -11, 0, BYE, 9), Gerald Everett (8, 28, 15, 40, BYE, 38), Tyler Higbee (3, 43, 21, 25, BYE, 10)

 

Receiving Yards: Brandin Cooks (74, 114, 100, 107, BYE, 62), Todd Gurley (81, 11, 40, 39, BYE, 33), Robert Woods (70, 71, 89, 72, BYE, 67), Josh Reynolds (42, 0, 0, 80, BYE, 19), Gerald Everett (22, 48, 15, 49, BYE, 7), Tyler Higbee (6, 40, 25, 63, BYE, 19)

 

Carries: Todd Gurley (25, 13, 16, 12, BYE, 23)

 

RZ Targets: Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 4, BYE, 1), Todd Gurley (0, 0, 2, 0, BYE, 1), Brandin Cooks (0, 1, 2, 1, BYE, 0), Josh Reynolds (2, 0, 0, 3, BYE, 2), Gerald Everett (0, 0, 1, 2, BYE, 0), Tyler Higbee (0, 1, 1, 0, BYE, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (5, 3, 1, 3, BYE, 6)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (7-149, 7-146-1, 3-22, 4-53, BYE, 2-8), Nickell Robey-Coleman (3-13, 1-11, 0-0, 2-14-2, BYE, 4-19), Troy Hill (3-72-1, 1-4, 3-37-1, 6-78-1, BYE, 1-25), Sam Shields (0-0, 0-0, 0-0, 9-191-2, BYE, 0-0), Aqib Talib (X, X, X, X, BYE, 1-24)

 

Observations:Just in case you thought Josh Reynolds up and disappeared behind Robert Woods (5/67/1) and Brandin Cooks (4/62), note that Reynolds was actually on the field for 67 snaps (97%) Sunday. He finished third on the team in routes run (30) behind Cooks (35) and Woods (32), but only hauled in two catches for an underwhelming 19 yards. His elite on-field usage (including three targets inside the 10 the past two games) still makes him a boom-or-bust flex in Chicago Sunday night. If you stashed Malcolm Brown (broken collarbone) as a Todd Gurley owner, you’ll need to replace him with sixth-round rookie John Kelly.


