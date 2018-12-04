Week 13: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Observations: As expected, Carlos Hyde led the Jags with 13 carries while T.J. Yeldon saw a team-high eight targets without Leonard Fournette (suspension). Of course, none of this matters with Fournette back in the fray. Note that the former No. 4 overall pick handled 73.2% of the team’s backfield carries (including 6-of-7 inside the 10) in the two games prior to throwing a punch against the Bills. He’ll jump right back in and be an every-down RB1 in Week 14.

Observations: It was easy to project Eric Ebron for elite on-field usage Sunday since the Colts were missing both Jack Doyle (kidney, IR) and Mo Alie-Cox (calf). With only oft-injured Erik Swoope and hybrid FB/TE Ryan Hewitt behind him, Ebron was forced to run 47 routes on Andrew Luck ’s 57 dropbacks. He inevitably saw a season-high 16 targets. It’s been made clear in prior weeks that Ebron is unequivocally a top-five tight end with Doyle sidelined, and that won’t change this upcoming week against the Texans. In fact, Ebron's ceiling is actually higher than usual this week since the Texans had previously been pasted for 742 yards (9.90 YPA) and six touchdowns by opposing tight ends before bottling up David Njoku (3/8) on six targets Sunday.

Observations: The Texans have until Wednesday to either activate D’Onta Foreman (who’s been practicing since November 14) or keep him on the PUP list for the rest of the season. If he remains out, Lamar Miller will stay a usage-based RB1 despite his poor matchup against the Colts this upcoming week. Alfred Blue ’s handled 12.8 carries per game behind Miller in Houston’s last five contests, but still takes a backseat since Miller’s out-rushed him 11 to 4 in the red zone (and has seen the team’s only three carries inside the 5) in that span.

Observations: One of the most interesting usage notes to come from Sunday occurred on a career-high performance. By now, you know that Phillip Lindsay continued his efficient liquidation of opposing front-sevens, torching the Bengals for 19/157/2. He did so, however, on 42.4% of offensive snaps, his lowest mark since Week 6. Royce Freeman finished with 12 carries, including six on the team’s final two possessions. This isn’t to say you should be weary of Lindsay’s usage in the fantasy playoffs. He clearly doesn’t need to be a snaphog to paste team-high production on the ground. Just be weary of his floor for DFS cash games since his torrential tear the past three weeks has occurred on just 54.2% of snaps.

Observations: Nick Chubb was simply game-scripted out of Cleveland’s scheme Sunday, unable to get anything going on the ground with the Browns trailing by three scores for a majority of play. Even so, he shored up 100% of the team’s carries, running 12 routes to Duke Johnson ’s 13. With three targets in each of his last three games (and 40 total routes to Duke’s 33), it’s clear the Browns want to get/keep the rookie on the field and involved in their passing game. He’ll stay a low-end RB1 in season-long and tremendous usage-based bounce-back DFS candidate in Week 14.

Observations: A.J. Green ’s (toe, IR) absence should pave the way for Tyler Boyd to see increased opportunity (and more focused coverage) down the stretch, but he’ll have to get by with Jeff Driskel 6.2 (YPA) under center. Boyd was already seeing 7.7 targets per game without Green in his last three contests, so don’t expect a substantial bump. Unfortunately for his owners, it’s C.J. Uzomah who’s seen a 22.3% target share from Driskel on 85 routes the past two weeks. Unfortunately, of course, because that means you have to keep starting him.

Observations: It’s anyone’s guess as to why Kelvin Benjamin remains with the Bills. He ran the fourth-most routes (22) among Buffalo’s receivers Sunday, falling behind Zay Jones (40 routes), Robert Foster (26), and Isaiah McKenzie (26) in the team’s pecking order. LeSean McCoy has quietly accounted for 37 of Buffalo’s 47 backfield touches (including 100% of their targets) since Josh Allen returned, keeping him as a usage-based RB2 on Sunday against the Jets. Unfortunately for McCoy, his own quarterback caps his rushing ceiling since Allen’s legs (11 carries per game since returning) continue keeping him relevant as a low-floor gunslinger in 2-QB leagues.

Observations: Alex Collins (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, but the Ravens still had four active backs after promoting Kenneth Dixon to the 53-man roster. Gus Edwards still led the group in touches, handling a team-high 21 carries on 41 snaps (51%). Despite being an afterthought in Baltimore’s passing game (essentially keeping his floor dangerously low), Edwards is still a must-start in season-long against Kansas City’s abysmal dead-last rush defense DVOA. Ty Montgomery got eight touches on 27 snaps and is worth a stash after clearly pole-vaulting odd-man-out Javorius Allen on the roster. Kenneth Dixon mixed in for nine touches on 17 snaps.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference . Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com . Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus . The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (9, 5, 7, 3, 6, 4), John Brown (7, 7, 6, 1, 7, 4), Willie Snead (7, 11, 8, 8, 0, 3), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, 0, 3, 7), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, X, 1)

Air Yards: John Brown (90, 108, 38, 14, 70, 102), Michael Crabtree (121, 104, 85, 38, 72, 28), Willie Snead (57, 96, 32, 58, 0, 19), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, 0, 3, 21), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, X, 3)

Receiving Yards: John Brown (134, 28, 15, 23, 25, 0), Michael Crabtree (66, 31, 32, 7, 21, 36), Willie Snead (23, 54, 58, 51, 0, 8), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, 0, 13, 42), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, X, 6)

Carries: Gus Edwards (2, 1, 0, 17, 23, 21), Lamar Jackson (3, 3, 5, 27, 11, 17), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, 1, 8, 3), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, X, 8)

RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 1, 1, 0, 2, 0), Michael Crabtree (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Willie Snead (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Gus Edwards (0, 0, 0, 2, 5, 0), Lamar Jackson (1, 0, 1, 6, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-12, 1-19, 4-80, 1-32, 4-76, 4-27), Tavon Young (2-9, 1- -2, 5-37-1, 2-37, X, 0-0), Jimmy Smith (5-84-1, 5-58, 3-27, 2-10, 2-20, 5-46)

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (7, 9, 3, BYE, 2, 4), Zay Jones (8, 6, 11, BYE, 0, 9), LeSean McCoy (8, 4, 1, BYE, 1, 4), Charles Clay (6, 0, X, BYE, X, 2), Chris Ivory (2, 4, X, BYE, 0, 0), Robert Foster (X, X, 4, BYE, 3, 4)

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (131, 128, 49, BYE, 52, 56), Zay Jones (81, 13, 124, BYE, 15, 151), Charles Clay (70, 0, X, BYE, X, 30), LeSean McCoy (24, -1, 1, BYE, -5, -6), Chris Ivory (-3, -10, X, BYE, 0, 0), Robert Foster (X, X, 106, BYE, 50, 142)

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (55, 18, 93, BYE, 0, 67), Kelvin Benjamin (45, 40, 0, BYE, 32, 20), Charles Clay (36, 0, X, BYE, X, 9), LeSean McCoy (82, 19, 5, BYE, 7, 12), Chris Ivory (11, 20, X, BYE, 0, 0), Robert Foster (X, X, 105, BYE, 94, 27)

Carries: LeSean McCoy (12, 10, 26, BYE, 17, 15), Josh Allen (X, X, X, BYE, 13, 9), Chris Ivory (6, 7, X, BYE, 3, 6)

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (0, 2, 1, BYE, 0, 0), Charles Clay (0, 0, X, BYE, 0, 0), Zay Jones (0, 1, 2, BYE, 0, 1), Robert Foster (X, X, 1, BYE, 0, 0), LeSean McCoy (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (X, X, X, BYE, 3, 0), LeSean McCoy (0, 1, 5, BYE, 3, 2), Chris Ivory (0, 3, X, BYE, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (2-15, 0-0, 2-8, BYE, 0-0, 3-15), Taron Johnson (1-4, 1-7, 1-0, BYE, 2-16, 2-21), Levi Wallace (X, X, 0-0, BYE, 1-29, 2-11)

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (7, BYE, X, X, X, 1), Tyler Boyd (10, BYE, 4, 11, 8, 8), Joe Mixon (4, BYE, 2, 3, 7, 2), Giovani Bernard (X, BYE, 3, 4, 1, 8), John Ross (X, BYE, 6, 7, 7, 3), C.J. Uzomah (4, BYE, 4, 5, 13, 7)

Air Yards: A.J. Green (125, BYE, X, X, X, 2), Tyler Boyd (82, BYE, 18, 142, 65, 95), John Ross (X, BYE, 98, 96, 115, 46), C.J. Uzomah (31, BYE, 29, 53, 60, 16), Giovani Bernard (X, BYE, 6, 0, 7, -6), Joe Mixon (2, BYE, 1, -1, 6, -4)

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (117, BYE, X, X, X, 7), Joe Mixon (15, BYE, 24, 38, 66, 13), Tyler Boyd (76, BYE, 65, 71, 85, 97), Giovani Bernard (X, BYE, 30, 20, 12, 32), C.J. Uzomah (0, BYE, 23, 41, 39, 33), John Ross (X, BYE, 39, 27, 31, 13)

Carries: Joe Mixon (21, BYE, 11, 12, 14, 12), Giovani Bernard (X, BYE, 2, 2, 1, 5)

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, BYE, X, X, X, 0), John Ross (X, BYE, 1, 0, 2, 1), Joe Mixon (1, BYE, 0, 0, 2, 0), Tyler Boyd (1, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Uzomah (1, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (X, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (3, BYE, 1, 2, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (X, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (4-119-1, BYE, 4-24-1, 0-0, 2-13, 2-34), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-67, BYE, 1-2, 0-0, X, 2-20), Darqueze Dennard (X, BYE, X, 3-25, 1-14, 1-14)

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (12, 7, 5, BYE, 5, 9), David Njoku (0, 5, 1, BYE, 5, 6), Rashard Higgins (X, 4, 1, BYE, 3, 4), Duke Johnson (3, 9, 4, BYE, 2, 3), Antonio Callaway (6, 5, 2, BYE, 5, 6), Nick Chubb (3, 1, 3, BYE, 3, 3), Breshad Perriman (1, 6, 2, BYE, 1, 2)

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (100, 72, 62, BYE, 42, 146), David Njoku (0, 51, 15, BYE, 21, 58), Rashard Higgins (X, 29, 28, BYE, 42, 57), Antonio Callaway (33, 76, 25, BYE, 100, 65), Duke Johnson (-5, 9, 1, BYE, 27, 11), Nick Chubb (10, 2, 11, BYE, 9, -6), Breshad Perriman (16, 122, 24, BYE, 4, 56)

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (39, 50, 22, BYE, 30, 103), Rashard Higgins (X, 19, 28, BYE, 24, 62), Antonio Callaway (36, 51, 39, BYE, 62, 84), David Njoku (53, 31, 18, BYE, 63, 8), Duke Johnson (23, 16, 78, BYE, 23, 12), Nick Chubb (10, 5, 33, BYE, 44, 41), Breshad Perriman (0, 36, 33, BYE, 6, 26)

Carries: Nick Chubb (18, 22, 20, BYE, 28, 9), Duke Johnson (2, 1, 3, BYE, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (2, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 0), Antonio Callaway (1, 0, 0, BYE, 2, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 2, 1, BYE, 1, 0), Rashard Higgins (X, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1), David Njoku (0, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 1, 1, BYE, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (2, 5, 1, BYE, 4, 1), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (5-37-1, 1-8, 4-46, BYE, 3-23, 1-2), T.J. Carrie (4-37, 2-45, 5-43, BYE, 4-26, 4-55), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (3-17, 6-70, 7-68, BYE, 4-32, 4-20)

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (4, 9, BYE, 6, 12, 6), Courtland Sutton (4, 5, BYE, 6, 4, 7), Phillip Lindsay (3, 3, BYE, 5, 0, 1), Devontae Booker (4, 4, BYE, 1, 2, 2), Royce Freeman (X, X, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Matt LaCosse (5, 1, BYE, 2, 4, 1)

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (52, 50, BYE, 39, 171, 21), Courtland Sutton (78, 67, BYE, 72, 31, 97), Phillip Lindsay (-11, -9, BYE, -10, 0, -2), Royce Freeman (X, X, BYE, -2, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (-3, 1, BYE, 3, 13, 13), Matt LaCosse (23, 15, BYE, -3, 35, -2)

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (57, 47, BYE, 56, 86, 19), Courtland Sutton (78, 57, BYE, 78, 14, 85), Phillip Lindsay (17, 24, BYE, 27, 0, 2), Devontae Booker (23, 9, BYE, 4, 6, 38), Royce Freeman (X, X, BYE, 7, 0, 0), Matt LaCosse (29, 44, BYE, 9, 34, 0)

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (18, 17, BYE, 11, 14, 19), Royce Freeman (X, X, BYE, 7, 6, 12), Devontae Booker (9, 3, BYE, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, BYE, 0, 5, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 1), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Phillip Lindsay (1, 1, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Matt LaCosse (1, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (2, 1, BYE, 4, 1, 1), Royce Freeman (X, X, BYE, 5, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (1, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (1-6, 3-29, BYE, 7-96-1, 7-55, 0-0), Bradley Roby (7-111-1, X, BYE, 1-19, 9-167-1, 2-32-1), Tramaine Brock (0-0, 4-76, BYE, 1-29, 2-4, X)

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (7, 12, BYE, 6, 6, 12), Demaryius Thomas (X, 3, BYE, 0, 5, 5), Lamar Miller (2, 2, BYE, 5, 1, 1), Keke Coutee (X, X, BYE, 9, 2, X), Alfred Blue (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0)

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (74, 76, BYE, 58, 117, 116), Demaryius Thomas (X, 25, BYE, 0, 32, 65), Lamar Miller (3, -2, BYE, -6, -2, 1), Keke Coutee (X, X, BYE, 50, 8, X), Alfred Blue (0, 0, BYE, 0, 2, 0)

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (82, 105, BYE, 56, 74, 91), Demaryius Thomas (X, 61, BYE, 0, 38, 32), Lamar Miller (0, 27, BYE, 22, 5, 12), Keke Coutee (X, X, BYE, 77, 14, X), Alfred Blue (0, 0, BYE, 0, 13, 0)

Carries: Lamar Miller (18, 12, BYE, 20, 12, 19), Deshaun Watson (1, 6, BYE, 3, 9, 7), Alfred Blue (15, 15, BYE, 8, 13, 13)

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (2, 1, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, BYE, 2, 0, X), Demaryius Thomas (X, 0, BYE, 0, 2, 1), Lamar Miller (0, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 2, BYE, 3, 1, 1), Deshaun Watson (0, 1, BYE, 0, 1, 0), Alfred Blue (2, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (X, X, BYE, 2-8, 3-88-1, 1-7), Kareem Jackson (5-61, 6-54, BYE, 4-68, 0-0, 5-67), Shareece Wright (X, 3-45, BYE, 3-28, 1-13, 2-35)

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (3, BYE, 3, 0, 7, 16), T.Y. Hilton (5, BYE, 7, 9, 10, 13), Nyheim Hines (2, BYE, 4, 3, 2, 9), Marlon Mack (4, BYE, 2, 2, 2, 1), Dontrelle Inman (7, BYE, 4, 6, 4, 6)

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (26, BYE, 38, 0, 53, 75), T.Y. Hilton (55, BYE, 71, 110, 119, 109), Nyheim Hines (-1, BYE, 11, 19, -3, 6), Marlon Mack (2, BYE, -2, 3, 1, 2), Dontrelle Inman (42, BYE, 33, 48, 49, 70)

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (37, BYE, 69, 0, 45, 81), T.Y. Hilton (34, BYE, 77, 155, 185, 77), Nyheim Hines (7, BYE, 19, 20, 22, 50), Marlon Mack (17, BYE, 9, 8, 11, 6), Dontrelle Inman (52, BYE, 41, 34, 40, 14)

Carries: Marlon Mack (25, BYE, 12, 16, 15, 8), Nyheim Hines (11, BYE, 3, 5, 9, 4)

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (1, BYE, 2, 1, 2, 1), T.Y. Hilton (3, BYE, 1, 1, 0, 1), Nyheim Hines (1, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 2), Marlon Mack (0, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0), Dontrelle Inman (1, BYE, 0, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (5, BYE, 0, 3, 1, 0), Nyheim Hines (5, BYE, 2, 2, 3, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kenny Moore II (2-17-1, BYE, 9-74, 10-83-1, 3-9, 7-55), Pierre Desir (3-39, BYE, 0-0, 3-44, 3-83-1, 2-8), Quincy Wilson (1-2, BYE, 5-59, 2-24, 0-0, 3-29)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (6, BYE, 10, 4, 4, 5), Donte Moncrief (7, BYE, 4, 2, 4, 4), Keelan Cole (3, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 2), T.J. Yeldon (9, BYE, 6, 3, 4, 8), Leonard Fournette (X, BYE, 5, 2, 3, X), D.J. Chark (5, BYE, 2, 5, X, X)

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (90, BYE, 53, 27, 44, 30), Keelan Cole (22, BYE, 0, 0, 4, 11), Dede Westbrook (31, BYE, 43, 59, 77, 70), T.J. Yeldon (-1, BYE, -6, -3, 10, 5), Leonard Fournette (X, BYE, -14, 11, -12, X), D.J. Chark (30, BYE, 18, 28, X, X)

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (18, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 16), Dede Westbrook (31, BYE, 30, 19, 44, 25), Donte Moncrief (54, BYE, 98, 11, 29, 40), T.J. Yeldon (83, BYE, 51, 9, 17, 49), Leonard Fournette (X, BYE, 56, 46, 13, X), D.J. Chark (41, BYE, 0, 15, X, X)

Carries: Leonard Fournette (X, BYE, 24, 28, 18, X), T.J. Yeldon (2, BYE, 3, 5, 3, 8), Carlos Hyde (6, BYE, 3, 8, 10, 13)

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (0, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (1, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (0, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dede Westbrook (3, BYE, 4, 0, 1, 0), D.J. Chark (1, BYE, 0, 0, X, X), Carlos Hyde (1, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (X, BYE, 1, 0, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (X, BYE, 5, 2, 4, X), T.J. Yeldon (1, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 1), Carlos Hyde (0, BYE, 0, 0, 2, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (3-31, BYE, 3-53, 8-158-1, 1-32, 5-54), D.J. Hayden (X, BYE, 3-28, 7-52, 1-6, 6-48), A.J. Bouye (X, BYE, X, 4-58, 1-19, 6-34)

Kansas City Chiefs

Targets: Tyreek Hill (10, 4, 10, 14, BYE, 6), Travis Kelce (5, 10, 7, 15, BYE, 13), Sammy Watkins (7, 9, X, 1, BYE, X), Spencer Ware (3, 0, 1, 0, BYE, 1), Chris Conley (0, 2, 2, 8, BYE, 7), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2)

Air Yards: Tyreek Hill (44, 70, 104, 200, BYE, 128), Travis Kelce (99, 81, 23, 126, BYE, 113), Sammy Watkins (87, 56, X, -1, BYE, X), Spencer Ware (0, -9, -6, 0, BYE, 14), Chris Conley (0, 22, 22, 51, BYE, 67), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, -5)

Receiving Yards: Tyreek Hill (68, 70, 117, 215, BYE, 13), Sammy Watkins (74, 107, X, 4, BYE, X), Travis Kelce (95, 79, 46, 127, BYE, 168), Spencer Ware (30, 0, 7, 0, BYE, 5), Chris Conley (0, 23, 22, 74, BYE, 25), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 7)

Carries: Patrick Mahomes (4, 2, 4, 6, BYE, 9), Spencer Ware (8, 0, 2, 0, BYE, 14), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 5)

RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 2, 1, 2, BYE, 3), Sammy Watkins (1, 2, X, 0, BYE, X), Tyreek Hill (2, 0, 2, 0, BYE, 1), Spencer Ware (0, 0, 0, 0, BYE, 0), Chris Conley (0, 0, 0, 2, BYE, 1), Damien Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Patrick Mahomes (0, 1, 0, 3, BYE, 0), Spencer Ware (4, 0, 1, 0, BYE, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Steven Nelson (2-57, 7-81, 1-1, 3-52, BYE, 5-52-1), Orlando Scandrick (0-0, 3-18, 2-10, 6-76-2, BYE, 4-46), Kendall Fuller (5-54, 2-18, 4-33, 3-49, BYE, 7-40)

Observations: With Kareem Hunt no longer around, Spencer Ware got 15 touches on 49 snaps (69%). That’s right in line with Hunt’s previous snap rate (70.5%) while he was with the team. Damien Williams was involved behind Ware, too, finishing with seven touches on 19 snaps. Despite this newfound role for Ware, he’s slated with an extremely unfavorable matchup against the Ravens’ No. 6 rush defense DVOA on Sunday. Not only that, but the Chiefs also went out and added Charcandrick West, who spent most of training camp with Kansas City. Given the surrounding circumstances, Ware’s merely an RB3/flex in Week 14.

Los Angeles Chargers

Targets: Keenan Allen (BYE, 10, 9, 12, 7, 19), Melvin Gordon (X, BYE, 4, 6, 6, 2, X), Mike Williams (BYE, 3, 0, 3, 4, 3), Austin Ekeler (BYE, 2, 0, 2, 11, 8), Tyrell Williams (BYE, 3, 6, 6, 0, 2), Travis Benjamin (BYE, 1, 0, 3, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Keenan Allen (BYE, 140, 108, 73, 44, 157), Mike Williams (BYE, 71, 0, 48, 22, 50), Tyrell Williams (BYE, 46, 78, 57, 0, 14), Travis Benjamin (BYE, 15, 0, 125, 41, 33), Austin Ekeler (BYE, -5, 0, -5, -5, -18), Melvin Gordon (BYE, -4, 9, -6, -17, X)

Receiving Yards: Keenan Allen (BYE, 124, 57, 89, 72, 148), Melvin Gordon (X, BYE, 10, 72, 87, 5, X), Austin Ekeler (BYE, 13, 0, 40, 68, 22), Mike Williams (BYE, 30, 0, 56, 25, 52), Tyrell Williams (BYE, 23, 46, 22, 0, 14), Travis Benjamin (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 47, 44)

Carries: Melvin Gordon (BYE, 16, 18, 18, 10, X), Austin Ekeler (BYE, 3, 3, 6, 5, 13), Justin Jackson (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 7, 8)

RZ Targets: Melvin Gordon (BYE, 0, 2, 0, 1, X), Austin Ekeler (BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keenan Allen (BYE, 1, 1, 2, 2, 1), Tyrell Williams (BYE, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Mike Williams (BYE, 3, 0, 0, 2, 0), Travis Benjamin (BYE, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0),

RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (BYE, 1, 2, 0, 2, X), Austin Ekeler (BYE, 2, 0, 0, 2, 1), Justin Jackson (0, BYE, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond King II (BYE, 2-16, 6-42, 3-47, 2-15, 8-59), Casey Hayward Jr. (BYE, 2-14-1, 2-23, 2-69, 1-9, 4-84), Michael Davis (BYE, 7-94, 3-27, 2-6, 3-36-1, 2-19)

Observations: Austin Ekeler took on Melvin Gordon’s usual role Sunday, handling 13 carries and eight targets on 49 snaps (78%). Rookie Justin Jackson (14, 22%) was still the more efficient of the two, exceeding Ekeler’s 2.3 yards per touch with an 8/63/1 rushing line of his own. Having run a whopping 31 routes on the evening, Ekeler still indisputably has the higher floor of the two, and thus remains a confident RB2 against the Bengals this upcoming week. It sneakily profiles as a better matchup for Jackson on paper, though, as the Bengals have been crushed on the ground by James Conner (19/111/2), Kareem Hunt (15/86/1), Peyton Barber (19/85/1), Alvin Kamara/Mark Ingram (25/160/2), Gus Edwards (17/115/1), Nick Chubb (28/84/1), and Phillip Lindsay (19/157/2) in their last seven games. Jackson’s a sneaky flex start, and can even be stacked in the same lineup with Ekeler given the duo’s tandem roles. Keenan Allen was already surging towards must-start territory since he had averaged 9.5 targets over the last month, but he officially hit “Don’t Overthink This, Start Him” after being Venmo’d Gordon’s usual looks Sunday night. His 53% target share against the Steelers was the highest share for any skill player this season.

Miami Dolphins

Targets: Kenny Stills (X, 1, 3, BYE, 4, 6), Kenyan Drake (2, 6, 2, BYE, 6, 4), Danny Amendola (6, 7, 10, BYE, 1, X), Frank Gore (2, 1, 3, BYE, 2, 1), DeVante Parker (9, 2, 11, BYE, 3, 7)

Air Yards: Kenny Stills (7, 18, 26, BYE, 58, 91), Danny Amendola (74, 66, 52, BYE, 8, X), DeVante Parker (136, 18, 112, BYE, 6, 89), Kenyan Drake (26, 13, 5, BYE, -3, 24), Frank Gore (-3, -3, 5, BYE, 4, 4)

Receiving Yards: Kenny Stills (5, X, 19, BYE, 6, 37), Danny Amendola (43, 47, 72, BYE, 13, X), DeVante Parker (134, 8, 43, BYE, 10, 43), Kenyan Drake (37, 26, 11, BYE, 64, 13), Frank Gore (5, 6, 12, BYE, 10, 10)

Carries: Frank Gore (12, 20, 13, BYE, 14, 8), Kenyan Drake (12, 3, 8, BYE, 8, 7)

RZ Targets: DeVante Parker (0, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 2), Kenny Stills (X, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1), Kenyan Drake (0, 1, 0, BYE, 0, 1), Frank Gore (0, 1, 0, BYE, 0, 1), Danny Amendola (0, 0, 1, BYE, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Kenyan Drake (1, 0, 2, BYE, 1, 1), Frank Gore (0, 1, 2, BYE, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed:Minkah Fitzpatrick (1-6, 1-11, 1-0, BYE, 3-62, 3-25), Bobby McCain (4-57-1, 3-35, 6-35-1, BYE, 5-33, 4-58-1), Xavien Howard (3-23-1, 3-31, 3-52-1, BYE, 2-15, 2-39)

Observations: Kenyan Drake, Kenny Stills, and DeVante Parker are tied with a 20% target share since Ryan Tannehill returned from injury after the bye. It’s transparent Frank Gore will continue out-carrying Drake on a weekly basis, but Sunday makes for another matchup that’s best on paper for the latter out of the backfield -- especially if Miami intends on keeping pace with the Patriots. Note New England has allowed the fourth-most receptions (77) to opposing running backs. Kenny Stills is a DFS tourney dart and dicey deep-league flier since his team-high 149 air yards (a 39% share) the past two weeks have only translated to 15.3 fantasy points in that stretch.

New England Patriots

Targets: James White (13, 7, 8, BYE, 5, 9), Rob Gronkowski (8, X, X, BYE, 7, 4), Chris Hogan (2, 1, 1, BYE, 2, 2), Sony Michel (X, X, 0, BYE, 2, 1), Josh Gordon (6, 10, 12, BYE, 5, 3), Julian Edelman (10, 10, 12, BYE, 5, 8), Rex Burkhead (X, X, X, BYE, X, 2)

Air Yards: Chris Hogan (34, 1, 7, BYE, 53, 1), Rob Gronkowski (121, X, X, BYE, 100, 38), James White (23, -4, 3, BYE, 2, -9), Sony Michel (X, X, 0, BYE, 0, 3), Josh Gordon (84, 169, 195, BYE, 54, 21), Julian Edelman (80, 66, 76, BYE, 33, 34), Rex Burkhead (X, X, X, BYE, X, -7)

Receiving Yards: Rob Gronkowski (43, X, X, BYE, 56, 26), James White (79, 72, 31, BYE, 5, 92), Chris Hogan (49, 0, 0, BYE, 47, 20), Sony Michel (X, X, 0, BYE, 12, 7), Josh Gordon (42, 130, 81, BYE, 70, 58), Julian Edelman (104, 71, 104, BYE, 84, 25), Rex Burkhead (X, X, X, BYE, X, 21)

Carries: Sony Michel (X, X, 11, BYE, 21, 17), James White (8, 12, 1, BYE, 9, 6), Cordarrelle Patterson (10, 11, 4, BYE, 5, 1), Rex Burkhead (X, X, X, BYE, X, 7)

RZ Targets: James White (1, 2, 1, BYE, 2, 1), Chris Hogan (0, 1, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Rob Gronkowski (1, X, X, BYE, 3, 0), Josh Gordon (0, 2, 0, BYE, 0, 1), Julian Edelman (1, 2, 1, BYE, 1, 2), Rex Burkhead (X, X, X, BYE, X, 1), Sony Michel (X, X, 0, BYE, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Sony Michel (X, X, 2, BYE, 4, 2), James White (2, 6, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (2, 3, 0, BYE, 2, 0), Rex Burkhead (X, X, X, BYE, X, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Stephon Gilmore (2-45, 2-15, 6-98-1, BYE, 1-17, 4-25), J.C. Jackson (2-35, 2-32, 1-0, BYE, 1-8, 4-23), Jason McCourty (5-57, 3-60, 1-10, BYE, 2-44, 8-36-1)

Observations: Josh Gordon hadn’t played fewer than 75% of New England’s snaps since his first game with the team back in Week 4. With their full arsenal healthy for the first time all year, though, Gordon saw three targets on 64.9% of snaps. Assuming he gets the Xavien Howard-treatment this week, his sudden decreased involvement drops him to a borderline WR2 on Sunday. Rex Burkhead also returned to play 17 snaps, but unlike previous weeks, was lined up in the backfield for every one of them. James White amassed 75% of the team’s running back targets on 33 snaps (including five in the slot and out wide), while Sony Michel soaked up 44% of New England’s carries. In other words, not much has changed. White should continue to be started without hesitation universally across PPR leagues and Michel remains a touchdown-dependent boom-or-bust option.

New York Jets

Targets: Quincy Enunwa (X, 4, 8, BYE, 4, 6), Robby Anderson (X, 6, X, BYE, 5, 7), Isaiah Crowell (1, 2, 2, BYE, 4, 5), Jermaine Kearse (10, 9, 5, BYE, 12, 0), Chris Herndon (2, 4, 4, BYE, 8, 6), Elijah McGuire (X, 5, 6, BYE, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Quincy Enunwa (X, 32, 28, BYE, 51, 29), Robby Anderson (X, 85, X, BYE, 99, 113), Isaiah Crowell (1, -5, -3, BYE, -3, -18), Jermaine Kearse (88, 123, 32, BYE, 142, 0), Chris Herndon (25, 45, 39, BYE, 32, 47), Elijah McGuire (X, 19, 20, BYE, 14, 5)

Receiving Yards: Quincy Enunwa (X, 40, 18, BYE, 73, 9), Robby Anderson (X, 32, X, BYE, 22, 48), Isaiah Crowell (13, 11, 18, BYE, 30, 9), Jermaine Kearse (30, 20, 16, BYE, 66, 0), Chris Herndon (16, 62, 34, BYE, 57, 31), Elijah McGuire (X, 37, 27, BYE, 7, -4)

Carries: Isaiah Crowell (13, 13, 7, BYE, 6, 21), Elijah McGuire (X, 7, 6, BYE, 6, 6)

RZ Targets: Quincy Enunwa (X, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1), Jermaine Kearse (0, 0, 1, BYE, 4, 0), Chris Herndon (1, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (X, 0, X, BYE, 1, 0), Isaiah Crowell (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1), Elijah McGuire (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (1, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns: Morris Claiborne (3-51, 0-0, 2-57, BYE, 3-81-1, 1-44), Trumaine Johnson (X, X, 5-94, BYE, 5-39, 2-31-1), Buster Skrine (2-18-1, 4-21, 6-69-1, BYE, 1-16, 2-15-1)

Observations: Isaiah Crowell came from nowhere to trump teammate Elijah McGuire in carries (21), snaps (43, 63%), targets (5), and routes run (16) against the Patriots. McGuire took a backseat with 25 snaps (36.8%), far and away his lowest mark since being activated from the team’s PUP list. Assuming this disparity sticks in Week 14, Crowell makes for a sneaky low-floor flex play against Buffalo’s No. 15 rush defense DVOA.

Oakland Raiders

Targets: Jared Cook (5, 2, 9, 6, 5, 8), Jalen Richard (8, 4, 6, 4, 4, 4), Jordy Nelson (4, 3, 1, X, 1, 11), Seth Roberts (4, 2, 3, 7, 3, 6), Doug Martin (2, 2, 3, 1, 4, 2), Marcell Ateman (X, X, X, 5, 10, 4)

Air Yards: Jared Cook (61, 7, 93, 77, 30, 74), Jordy Nelson (58, 36, 2, X, 32, 59), Seth Roberts (36, 9, 26, 43, 60, 43), Jalen Richard (8, 1, 19, 20, 7, 2), Doug Martin (7, 2, -1, 4, 2, 1), Marcell Ateman (X, X, X, 43, 100, 70)

Receiving Yards: Jared Cook (74, 20, 52, 31, 32, 100), Jalen Richard (50, 45, 52, 32, 15, 31), Jordy Nelson (14, 16, 0, X, 0, 97), Seth Roberts (42, 18, 39, 38, 54, 25), Doug Martin (17, 20, 31, 6, 21, 6), Marcell Ateman (X, X, X, 50, 16, 16)

Carries: Doug Martin (13, 11, 15, 10, 11, 18), Jalen Richard (2, 2, 3, 11, 1, 6), DeAndre Washington (1, 5, 0, 12, 3, 3)

RZ Targets: Jordy Nelson (0, 0, 0, X, 0, 1), Jared Cook (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Seth Roberts (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Doug Martin (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Marcell Ateman (X, X, X, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Doug Martin (4, 0, 3, 0, 2, 6), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 6, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Nick Nelson (1-12, 0-0, 3-16, 3-83-2, 2-7, 6-87), Rashaan Melvin (X, X, 2-7, 3-16-1, 2-85, 0-0), Daryl Worley (4-42, 2-31-1, 2-42-1, 1-12, 1-8-1, 5-60-2)

Observations: Don’t go chasing waterfalls or Jordy Nelson’s usage. Only one week after he got a single target on 34 routes run in Week 12, Nelson suddenly saw 10 targets on 36 routes this past week. That sentence alone explains his wide range of outcomes (with a dud being the most likely scenario). WIth Oakland semi-competitive against Kansas City, Doug Martin buoyed the unforeseen game script into a season-high 18 carries on 40 snaps (52.6%). He’s strictly an RB4/flex if you think the Raiders hang tight for the second consecutive week against the Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Targets: Antonio Brown (6, 8, 11, 13, 13, 13), JuJu Smith-Schuster (10, 6, 9, 10, 17, 9), James Conner (7, 6, 9, 9, 4, 4), Jesse James (7, 3, 3, 0, 4, 3), Vance McDonald (8, 3, 6, 6, 5, 7)

Air Yards: Antonio Brown (113, 117, 59, 209, 99, 203), JuJu Smith-Schuster (58, 78, 45, 70, 149, 35), Jesse James (22, 6, 2, 0, 25, 17), Vance McDonald (28, 40, 6, 21, 34, 28), James Conner (-1, -13, 0, 45, -12, -10)

Receiving Yards: JuJu Smith-Schuster (111, 33, 78, 104, 189, 49), Antonio Brown (105, 74, 42, 117, 67, 154), Jesse James (9, 32, 53, 0, 35, 17), James Conner (18, 66, 56, 24, 42, 14), Vance McDonald (68, 47, 25, 27, 27, 28)

Carries: James Conner (19, 24, 24, 9, 13, 15)

RZ Targets: JuJu Smith-Schuster (1, 1, 2, 1, 2, 0), Antonio Brown (0, 1, 3, 1, 2, 0), Vance McDonald (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), James Conner (0, 0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Jesse James (2, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: James Conner (4, 4, 4, 2, 1, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Mike Hilton (2-10, 2-7, 4-18, 2-19, 0-0, 6-117-1), Joe Haden (5-43, 7-69, 1-2, 1-10, 5-73-1, 4-34-1), Coty Sensabaugh (1-1-1, 0-0, 4-45, 0-0, 1-10-1, 3-26)

Observations: James Conner (leg) will reportedly be “OK” for Pittsburgh’s dream matchup against the Raiders. If that isn’t the case late in the week, though, both Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley need be owned. As numberFire’s J.J. Zachariason noted, Samuels has never seen more than 78 carries in a single-season (including his collegiate career). That would put Ridley in play to receive Conner’s goal line reps if the latter’s out, with Samuels undoubtedly soaking up all targets and routes run.

Tennessee Titans

Targets: Corey Davis (BYE, 10, 10, 4, 4, 7), Dion Lewis (BYE, 4, 2, 2, 7, 3), Jonnu Smith (BYE, 2, 3, 8, 2, 3), Tajae Sharpe (BYE, 1, 3, 7, 0, 6), Taywan Taylor (BYE, 2, X, X, X, 5)

Air Yards: Corey Davis (BYE, 97, 148, 45, 76, 62), Tajae Sharpe (BYE, 0, 56, 45, 0, 52), Taywan Taylor (BYE, 23, X, X, X, 157), Jonnu Smith (BYE, 15, 14, 43, 2, -1), Dion Lewis (BYE, -13, 3, -3, -1, -6)

Receiving Yards: Corey Davis (BYE, 56, 125, 30, 96, 42), Dion Lewis (BYE, 60, 11, 8, 33, -2), Taywan Taylor (BYE, 24, X, X, X, 104), Tajae Sharpe (BYE, 0, 0, 37, 0, 51), Jonnu Smith (BYE, 33, 45, 44, 63, 29)

Carries: Dion Lewis (BYE, 19, 20, 10, 7, 6), Derrick Henry (BYE, 6, 11, 9, 8, 10), Marcus Mariota (BYE, 10, 2, 4, 6, 4)

RZ Targets: Corey Davis (BYE, 2, 3, 0, 0, 1), Tajae Sharpe (BYE, 0, 1, 1, 0, 2), Taywan Taylor (BYE, 1, X, X, X, 0), Dion Lewis (BYE, 2, 0, 0, 2, 1), Jonnu Smith (BYE, 1, 2, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Dion Lewis (BYE, 4, 6, 0, 1, 0), Derrick Henry (BYE, 1, 6, 0, 0, 3), Marcus Mariota (BYE, 4, 0, 0, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Adoree’ Jackson (BYE, 4-46, 4-48, 10-172-2, 3-29-1, 6-51), Malcolm Butler (BYE, 8-108-2, 2-11, 3-30, 2-16, 2-6), Logan Ryan (BYE, 2-12, 3-42, 3-21-1, 2-32, 2-14)

Observations: After being sidelined the past three games, Taywan Taylor reappeared with a team-high 157 air yards on 20 routes. For comparison, Corey Davis led Tennessee with 41 routes, followed by Tajae Sharpe’s 33. Taylor still led all by a healthy margin in PFF’s predictive yards per route run (5.20) metric. It’s actually an exciting development because Marcus Mariota has laid just one egg (Week 9 against Indy) since the team’s Week 8 bye, averaging 23.9 fantasy points in those surrounding four games. Taylor’s range of outcomes includes a complete dud since he was in on only 43% of snaps Sunday, but he’s genuinely a low-owned flex option for DFS tourneys this week against the Jaguars.