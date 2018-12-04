NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

John Daigle

Targets and Touches

print article archives RSS

Week 13: AFC Targets & Touches

Tuesday, December 4, 2018


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played.

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Air yards data is sourced via Josh Hermsmeyer’s AirYards.com. Cornerback and routes run data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The AFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the NFC is published on Wednesday.

 

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

 

Editor’s Note: If you love Fantasy Football you have to be playing on DRAFT. It's daily fantasy football snake drafts instead of salary caps. All the fun of season long drafts but with no management and they last for just one week. They take minutes to complete and there's even auction drafts! No more setting lineups or constantly worrying about pros, just draft and win! Right now DRAFT is giving Rotoworld readers an exclusive FREE entry into a real money draft when you make your first deposit! Here's the link

 

Baltimore Ravens

Targets: Michael Crabtree (9, 5, 7, 3, 6, 4), John Brown (7, 7, 6, 1, 7, 4), Willie Snead (7, 11, 8, 8, 0, 3), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, 0, 3, 7), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, X, 1)

 

Air Yards: John Brown (90, 108, 38, 14, 70, 102), Michael Crabtree (121, 104, 85, 38, 72, 28), Willie Snead (57, 96, 32, 58, 0, 19), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, 0, 3, 21), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, X, 3)

 

Receiving Yards: John Brown (134, 28, 15, 23, 25, 0), Michael Crabtree (66, 31, 32, 7, 21, 36), Willie Snead (23, 54, 58, 51, 0, 8), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, 0, 13, 42), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, X, 6)

 

Carries: Gus Edwards (2, 1, 0, 17, 23, 21), Lamar Jackson (3, 3, 5, 27, 11, 17), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, 1, 8, 3), Kenneth Dixon (X, X, X, X, X, 8)

 

RZ Targets: John Brown (2, 1, 1, 0, 2, 0), Michael Crabtree (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Willie Snead (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Ty Montgomery (X, X, X, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Gus Edwards (0, 0, 0, 2, 5, 0), Lamar Jackson (1, 0, 1, 6, 1, 3)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Brandon Carr (2-12, 1-19, 4-80, 1-32, 4-76, 4-27), Tavon Young (2-9, 1- -2, 5-37-1, 2-37, X, 0-0), Jimmy Smith (5-84-1, 5-58, 3-27, 2-10, 2-20, 5-46)

 

Observations: Alex Collins (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, but the Ravens still had four active backs after promoting Kenneth Dixon to the 53-man roster. Gus Edwards still led the group in touches, handling a team-high 21 carries on 41 snaps (51%). Despite being an afterthought in Baltimore’s passing game (essentially keeping his floor dangerously low), Edwards is still a must-start in season-long against Kansas City’s abysmal dead-last rush defense DVOA. Ty Montgomery got eight touches on 27 snaps and is worth a stash after clearly pole-vaulting odd-man-out Javorius Allen on the roster. Kenneth Dixon mixed in for nine touches on 17 snaps.

 

Buffalo Bills

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (7, 9, 3, BYE, 2, 4), Zay Jones (8, 6, 11, BYE, 0, 9), LeSean McCoy (8, 4, 1, BYE, 1, 4), Charles Clay (6, 0, X, BYE, X, 2), Chris Ivory (2, 4, X, BYE, 0, 0), Robert Foster (X, X, 4, BYE, 3, 4)

 

Air Yards: Kelvin Benjamin (131, 128, 49, BYE, 52, 56), Zay Jones (81, 13, 124, BYE, 15, 151), Charles Clay (70, 0, X, BYE, X, 30), LeSean McCoy (24, -1, 1, BYE, -5, -6), Chris Ivory (-3, -10, X, BYE, 0, 0), Robert Foster (X, X, 106, BYE, 50, 142)

 

Receiving Yards: Zay Jones (55, 18, 93, BYE, 0, 67), Kelvin Benjamin (45, 40, 0, BYE, 32, 20), Charles Clay (36, 0, X, BYE, X, 9), LeSean McCoy (82, 19, 5, BYE, 7, 12), Chris Ivory (11, 20, X, BYE, 0, 0), Robert Foster (X, X, 105, BYE, 94, 27)

 

Carries: LeSean McCoy (12, 10, 26, BYE, 17, 15), Josh Allen (X, X, X, BYE, 13, 9), Chris Ivory (6, 7, X, BYE, 3, 6)

 

RZ Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (0, 2, 1, BYE, 0, 0), Charles Clay (0, 0, X, BYE, 0, 0), Zay Jones (0, 1, 2, BYE, 0, 1), Robert Foster (X, X, 1, BYE, 0, 0), LeSean McCoy (0, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1)

 

RZ Carries: Josh Allen (X, X, X, BYE, 3, 0), LeSean McCoy (0, 1, 5, BYE, 3, 2), Chris Ivory (0, 3, X, BYE, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre’Davious White (2-15, 0-0, 2-8, BYE, 0-0, 3-15), Taron Johnson (1-4, 1-7, 1-0, BYE, 2-16, 2-21), Levi Wallace (X, X, 0-0, BYE, 1-29, 2-11)

 

Observations: It’s anyone’s guess as to why Kelvin Benjamin remains with the Bills. He ran the fourth-most routes (22) among Buffalo’s receivers Sunday, falling behind Zay Jones (40 routes), Robert Foster (26), and Isaiah McKenzie (26) in the team’s pecking order. LeSean McCoy has quietly accounted for 37 of Buffalo’s 47 backfield touches (including 100% of their targets) since Josh Allen returned, keeping him as a usage-based RB2 on Sunday against the Jets. Unfortunately for McCoy, his own quarterback caps his rushing ceiling since Allen’s legs (11 carries per game since returning) continue keeping him relevant as a low-floor gunslinger in 2-QB leagues.

 

Cincinnati Bengals

Targets: A.J. Green (7, BYE, X, X, X, 1), Tyler Boyd (10, BYE, 4, 11, 8, 8), Joe Mixon (4, BYE, 2, 3, 7, 2), Giovani Bernard (X, BYE, 3, 4, 1, 8), John Ross (X, BYE, 6, 7, 7, 3), C.J. Uzomah (4, BYE, 4, 5, 13, 7)

 

Air Yards: A.J. Green (125, BYE, X, X, X, 2), Tyler Boyd (82, BYE, 18, 142, 65, 95), John Ross (X, BYE, 98, 96, 115, 46), C.J. Uzomah (31, BYE, 29, 53, 60, 16), Giovani Bernard (X, BYE, 6, 0, 7, -6), Joe Mixon (2, BYE, 1, -1, 6, -4)

 

Receiving Yards: A.J. Green (117, BYE, X, X, X, 7), Joe Mixon (15, BYE, 24, 38, 66, 13), Tyler Boyd (76, BYE, 65, 71, 85, 97), Giovani Bernard (X, BYE, 30, 20, 12, 32), C.J. Uzomah (0, BYE, 23, 41, 39, 33), John Ross (X, BYE, 39, 27, 31, 13)

 

Carries: Joe Mixon (21, BYE, 11, 12, 14, 12), Giovani Bernard (X, BYE, 2, 2, 1, 5)

 

RZ Targets: A.J. Green (1, BYE, X, X, X, 0), John Ross (X, BYE, 1, 0, 2, 1), Joe Mixon (1, BYE, 0, 0, 2, 0), Tyler Boyd (1, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Uzomah (1, BYE, 0, 1, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (X, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Joe Mixon (3, BYE, 1, 2, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (X, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: William Jackson (4-119-1, BYE, 4-24-1, 0-0, 2-13, 2-34), Dre Kirkpatrick (5-67, BYE, 1-2, 0-0, X, 2-20), Darqueze Dennard (X, BYE, X, 3-25, 1-14, 1-14)

 

Observations: A.J. Green’s (toe, IR) absence should pave the way for Tyler Boyd to see increased opportunity (and more focused coverage) down the stretch, but he’ll have to get by with Jeff Driskel 6.2 (YPA) under center. Boyd was already seeing 7.7 targets per game without Green in his last three contests, so don’t expect a substantial bump. Unfortunately for his owners, it’s C.J. Uzomah who’s seen a 22.3% target share from Driskel on 85 routes the past two weeks. Unfortunately, of course, because that means you have to keep starting him.

 

Cleveland Browns

Targets: Jarvis Landry (12, 7, 5, BYE, 5, 9), David Njoku (0, 5, 1, BYE, 5, 6), Rashard Higgins (X, 4, 1, BYE, 3, 4), Duke Johnson (3, 9, 4, BYE, 2, 3), Antonio Callaway (6, 5, 2, BYE, 5, 6), Nick Chubb (3, 1, 3, BYE, 3, 3), Breshad Perriman (1, 6, 2, BYE, 1, 2)

 

Air Yards: Jarvis Landry (100, 72, 62, BYE, 42, 146), David Njoku (0, 51, 15, BYE, 21, 58), Rashard Higgins (X, 29, 28, BYE, 42, 57), Antonio Callaway (33, 76, 25, BYE, 100, 65), Duke Johnson (-5, 9, 1, BYE, 27, 11), Nick Chubb (10, 2, 11, BYE, 9, -6), Breshad Perriman (16, 122, 24, BYE, 4, 56)

 

Receiving Yards: Jarvis Landry (39, 50, 22, BYE, 30, 103), Rashard Higgins (X, 19, 28, BYE, 24, 62), Antonio Callaway (36, 51, 39, BYE, 62, 84), David Njoku (53, 31, 18, BYE, 63, 8), Duke Johnson (23, 16, 78, BYE, 23, 12), Nick Chubb (10, 5, 33, BYE, 44, 41), Breshad Perriman (0, 36, 33, BYE, 6, 26)

 

Carries: Nick Chubb (18, 22, 20, BYE, 28, 9), Duke Johnson (2, 1, 3, BYE, 2, 0)

 

RZ Targets: Jarvis Landry (2, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 0), Antonio Callaway (1, 0, 0, BYE, 2, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 2, 1, BYE, 1, 0), Rashard Higgins (X, 0, 0, BYE, 0, 1), David Njoku (0, 0, 0, BYE, 1, 0), Nick Chubb (0, 1, 1, BYE, 2, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Nick Chubb (2, 5, 1, BYE, 4, 1), Duke Johnson (1, 0, 1, BYE, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Denzel Ward (5-37-1, 1-8, 4-46, BYE, 3-23, 1-2), T.J. Carrie (4-37, 2-45, 5-43, BYE, 4-26, 4-55), Briean Boddy-Calhoun (3-17, 6-70, 7-68, BYE, 4-32, 4-20)

 

Observations: Nick Chubb was simply game-scripted out of Cleveland’s scheme Sunday, unable to get anything going on the ground with the Browns trailing by three scores for a majority of play. Even so, he shored up 100% of the team’s carries, running 12 routes to Duke Johnson’s 13. With three targets in each of his last three games (and 40 total routes to Duke’s 33), it’s clear the Browns want to get/keep the rookie on the field and involved in their passing game. He’ll stay a low-end RB1 in season-long and tremendous usage-based bounce-back DFS candidate in Week 14.

 

Denver Broncos

Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (4, 9, BYE, 6, 12, 6), Courtland Sutton (4, 5, BYE, 6, 4, 7), Phillip Lindsay (3, 3, BYE, 5, 0, 1), Devontae Booker (4, 4, BYE, 1, 2, 2), Royce Freeman (X, X, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Matt LaCosse (5, 1, BYE, 2, 4, 1)   

 

Air Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (52, 50, BYE, 39, 171, 21), Courtland Sutton (78, 67, BYE, 72, 31, 97), Phillip Lindsay (-11, -9, BYE, -10, 0, -2), Royce Freeman (X, X, BYE, -2, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (-3, 1, BYE, 3, 13, 13), Matt LaCosse (23, 15, BYE, -3, 35, -2)

 

Receiving Yards: Emmanuel Sanders (57, 47, BYE, 56, 86, 19), Courtland Sutton (78, 57, BYE, 78, 14, 85), Phillip Lindsay (17, 24, BYE, 27, 0, 2), Devontae Booker (23, 9, BYE, 4, 6, 38), Royce Freeman (X, X, BYE, 7, 0, 0), Matt LaCosse (29, 44, BYE, 9, 34, 0)

 

Carries: Phillip Lindsay (18, 17, BYE, 11, 14, 19), Royce Freeman (X, X, BYE, 7, 6, 12), Devontae Booker (9, 3, BYE, 0, 0, 1)

 

RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, BYE, 0, 5, 0), Devontae Booker (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 1), Courtland Sutton (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Phillip Lindsay (1, 1, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Matt LaCosse (1, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Phillip Lindsay (2, 1, BYE, 4, 1, 1), Royce Freeman (X, X, BYE, 5, 0, 0), Devontae Booker (1, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Harris Jr. (1-6, 3-29, BYE, 7-96-1, 7-55, 0-0), Bradley Roby (7-111-1, X, BYE, 1-19, 9-167-1, 2-32-1), Tramaine Brock (0-0, 4-76, BYE, 1-29, 2-4, X)

 

Observations: One of the most interesting usage notes to come from Sunday occurred on a career-high performance. By now, you know that Phillip Lindsay continued his efficient liquidation of opposing front-sevens, torching the Bengals for 19/157/2. He did so, however, on 42.4% of offensive snaps, his lowest mark since Week 6. Royce Freeman finished with 12 carries, including six on the team’s final two possessions. This isn’t to say you should be weary of Lindsay’s usage in the fantasy playoffs. He clearly doesn’t need to be a snaphog to paste team-high production on the ground. Just be weary of his floor for DFS cash games since his torrential tear the past three weeks has occurred on just 54.2% of snaps.

 

Houston Texans

Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (7, 12, BYE, 6, 6, 12), Demaryius Thomas (X, 3, BYE, 0, 5, 5), Lamar Miller (2, 2, BYE, 5, 1, 1), Keke Coutee (X, X, BYE, 9, 2, X), Alfred Blue (0, 0, BYE, 0, 1, 0)

 

Air Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (74, 76, BYE, 58, 117, 116), Demaryius Thomas (X, 25, BYE, 0, 32, 65), Lamar Miller (3, -2, BYE, -6, -2, 1), Keke Coutee (X, X, BYE, 50, 8, X), Alfred Blue (0, 0, BYE, 0, 2, 0)

 

Receiving Yards: DeAndre Hopkins (82, 105, BYE, 56, 74, 91), Demaryius Thomas (X, 61, BYE, 0, 38, 32), Lamar Miller (0, 27, BYE, 22, 5, 12), Keke Coutee (X, X, BYE, 77, 14, X), Alfred Blue (0, 0, BYE, 0, 13, 0)

 

Carries: Lamar Miller (18, 12, BYE, 20, 12, 19), Deshaun Watson (1, 6, BYE, 3, 9, 7), Alfred Blue (15, 15, BYE, 8, 13, 13)

 

RZ Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (2, 1, BYE, 1, 0, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, BYE, 0, 0, 0), Keke Coutee (X, X, BYE, 2, 0, X), Demaryius Thomas (X, 0, BYE, 0, 2, 1), Lamar Miller (0, 0, BYE, 1, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (4, 2, BYE, 3, 1, 1), Deshaun Watson (0, 1, BYE, 0, 1, 0), Alfred Blue (2, 1, BYE, 0, 0, 1)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jonathan Joseph (X, X, BYE, 2-8, 3-88-1, 1-7), Kareem Jackson (5-61, 6-54, BYE, 4-68, 0-0, 5-67), Shareece Wright (X, 3-45, BYE, 3-28, 1-13, 2-35)

 

Observations: The Texans have until Wednesday to either activate D’Onta Foreman (who’s been practicing since November 14) or keep him on the PUP list for the rest of the season. If he remains out, Lamar Miller will stay a usage-based RB1 despite his poor matchup against the Colts this upcoming week. Alfred Blue’s handled 12.8 carries per game behind Miller in Houston’s last five contests, but still takes a backseat since Miller’s out-rushed him 11 to 4 in the red zone (and has seen the team’s only three carries inside the 5) in that span.

 

Indianapolis Colts

Targets: Eric Ebron (3, BYE, 3, 0, 7, 16), T.Y. Hilton (5, BYE, 7, 9, 10, 13), Nyheim Hines (2, BYE, 4, 3, 2, 9), Marlon Mack (4, BYE, 2, 2, 2, 1), Dontrelle Inman (7, BYE, 4, 6, 4, 6)

 

Air Yards: Eric Ebron (26, BYE, 38, 0, 53, 75), T.Y. Hilton (55, BYE, 71, 110, 119, 109), Nyheim Hines (-1, BYE, 11, 19, -3, 6), Marlon Mack (2, BYE, -2, 3, 1, 2), Dontrelle Inman (42, BYE, 33, 48, 49, 70)

 

Receiving Yards: Eric Ebron (37, BYE, 69, 0, 45, 81), T.Y. Hilton (34, BYE, 77, 155, 185, 77), Nyheim Hines (7, BYE, 19, 20, 22, 50), Marlon Mack (17, BYE, 9, 8, 11, 6), Dontrelle Inman (52, BYE, 41, 34, 40, 14)

 

Carries: Marlon Mack (25, BYE, 12, 16, 15, 8), Nyheim Hines (11, BYE, 3, 5, 9, 4)

 

RZ Targets: Eric Ebron (1, BYE, 2, 1, 2, 1), T.Y. Hilton (3, BYE, 1, 1, 0, 1), Nyheim Hines (1, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 2), Marlon Mack (0, BYE, 1, 0, 0, 0), Dontrelle Inman (1, BYE, 0, 2, 0, 0)

 

RZ Carries: Marlon Mack (5, BYE, 0, 3, 1, 0), Nyheim Hines (5, BYE, 2, 2, 3, 0)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kenny Moore II (2-17-1, BYE, 9-74, 10-83-1, 3-9, 7-55), Pierre Desir (3-39, BYE, 0-0, 3-44, 3-83-1, 2-8), Quincy Wilson (1-2, BYE, 5-59, 2-24, 0-0, 3-29)

 

Observations: It was easy to project Eric Ebron for elite on-field usage Sunday since the Colts were missing both Jack Doyle (kidney, IR) and Mo Alie-Cox (calf). With only oft-injured Erik Swoope and hybrid FB/TE Ryan Hewitt behind him, Ebron was forced to run 47 routes on Andrew Luck’s 57 dropbacks. He inevitably saw a season-high 16 targets. It’s been made clear in prior weeks that Ebron is unequivocally a top-five tight end with Doyle sidelined, and that won’t change this upcoming week against the Texans. In fact, Ebron's ceiling is actually higher than usual this week since the Texans had previously been pasted for 742 yards (9.90 YPA) and six touchdowns by opposing tight ends before bottling up David Njoku (3/8) on six targets Sunday.

 

Jacksonville Jaguars

Targets: Dede Westbrook (6, BYE, 10, 4, 4, 5), Donte Moncrief (7, BYE, 4, 2, 4, 4), Keelan Cole (3, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 2), T.J. Yeldon (9, BYE, 6, 3, 4, 8), Leonard Fournette (X, BYE, 5, 2, 3, X), D.J. Chark (5, BYE, 2, 5, X, X)

 

Air Yards: Donte Moncrief (90, BYE, 53, 27, 44, 30), Keelan Cole (22, BYE, 0, 0, 4, 11), Dede Westbrook (31, BYE, 43, 59, 77, 70), T.J. Yeldon (-1, BYE, -6, -3, 10, 5), Leonard Fournette (X, BYE, -14, 11, -12, X), D.J. Chark (30, BYE, 18, 28, X, X)

 

Receiving Yards: Keelan Cole (18, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 16), Dede Westbrook (31, BYE, 30, 19, 44, 25), Donte Moncrief (54, BYE, 98, 11, 29, 40), T.J. Yeldon (83, BYE, 51, 9, 17, 49), Leonard Fournette (X, BYE, 56, 46, 13, X), D.J. Chark (41, BYE, 0, 15, X, X)

 

Carries: Leonard Fournette (X, BYE, 24, 28, 18, X), T.J. Yeldon (2, BYE, 3, 5, 3, 8), Carlos Hyde (6, BYE, 3, 8, 10, 13)

 

RZ Targets: T.J. Yeldon (0, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (1, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keelan Cole (0, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dede Westbrook (3, BYE, 4, 0, 1, 0), D.J. Chark (1, BYE, 0, 0, X, X), Carlos Hyde (1, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 0), Leonard Fournette (X, BYE, 1, 0, 0, X)

 

RZ Carries: Leonard Fournette (X, BYE, 5, 2, 4, X), T.J. Yeldon (1, BYE, 0, 0, 0, 1), Carlos Hyde (0, BYE, 0, 0, 2, 2)

 

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (3-31, BYE, 3-53, 8-158-1, 1-32, 5-54), D.J. Hayden (X, BYE, 3-28, 7-52, 1-6, 6-48), A.J. Bouye (X, BYE, X, 4-58, 1-19, 6-34)

 

Observations: As expected, Carlos Hyde led the Jags with 13 carries while T.J. Yeldon saw a team-high eight targets without Leonard Fournette (suspension). Of course, none of this matters with Fournette back in the fray. Note that the former No. 4 overall pick handled 73.2% of the team’s backfield carries (including 6-of-7 inside the 10) in the two games prior to throwing a punch against the Bills. He’ll jump right back in and be an every-down RB1 in Week 14.


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
You can follow John Daigle on Twitter @notJDaigle.
Email :John Daigle


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

Targets and Touches Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


John Daigle Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Player News: Week 13
    Player News: Week 13
  •  
    Silva: Week 13 Matchups
    Silva: Week 13 Matchups
  •  
    Dose: Cowboys Stop Saints
    Dose: Cowboys Stop Saints
  •  
    DFS Analysis: Gurley, Ebron
    DFS Analysis: Gurley, Ebron
  •  
    Dose: Colts Injury Woes
    Dose: Colts Injury Woes
  •  
    Dose: LJax to start again?
    Dose: LJax to start again?
  •  
    Dose: Bortles benched in JAX
    Dose: Bortles benched in JAX
  •  
    NBA Waiver Picks
    NBA Waiver Picks

 