Waiver Wire: Week 14

Tuesday, December 4, 2018

Welcome to the 14th edition of Waiver Wired for the 2018 season. With the playoffs upon us, this column will shift its focus almost solely to the present. That does not mean stashes will be ignored completely, but they will be moved down. Also, a section highlighting widely-available players with good matchups in Weeks 15, 16, and 17 has been added for each position.



As a reminder, the drop list consists of players who are no longer must-roster assets in shallow leagues, recommended adds are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the watch list consists of players who are worth monitoring, and deep cuts are players rostered in five percent or fewer of Yahoo leagues.



The Drop List



With the playoffs upon us, the drop list can be simplified to any player, within reason, who is not going to be in the starting lineup this week. Of course, stashing players like Rex Burkhead makes sense if bench space is available, but do not be afraid to cut a bench stash to pick up someone with less upside who will actually help get a win this week. As for some specific names, Duke Johnson’s usage spike appears to have been an anomaly. Especially with Nick Chubb’s recent involvement in the passing game, Johnson can be sent packing. The same could be true of Baltimore’s receivers, but it might be worth keeping them around to see what the Ravens do at quarterback.



Quarterbacks

1. Lamar Jackson

2. Marcus Mariota

3. Josh Allen



Running Backs

1. Jeff Wilson

2. Justin Jackson

3. Jaylen Samuels

4. Rashaad Penny

5. LeGarrette Blount

6. Stevan Ridley

7. Damien Williams

8. Rex Burkhead



Wide Receivers

1. Chris Godwin

2. Antonio Callaway

3. Curtis Samuel

4. Chris Conley

5. Dante Pettis

6. Bruce Ellington

7. Michael Gallup



Tight Ends

Jaylen Samuels is tight end eligible in Yahoo leagues. No. 1 add on that site.

1. Ian Thomas

2. C.J. Uzomah

3. Rhett Ellison



Defense/Special Teams

1. New Orleans Saints

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Tennessee Titans



Kickers

1. Brett Maher

2. Mike Badgley

3. Robbie Gould





QUARTERBACKS

1. Lamar Jackson, Ravens – Rostered in 46 percent of Yahoo leagues

It is impossible to know what the Ravens will do at quarterback, but until he hits the bench, Jackson will be a starting option in fantasy leagues on the back of his rushing production – 88 yards per game over the last three with two touchdowns – and upside if he ever gets it going in the passing game. His matchup this week against the Chiefs certainly does not hurt.



2. Marcus Mariota, Titans – Rostered in 34 percent of Yahoo leagues

Prior to last week, the Jaguars’ defense would not have been one to avoid, but limiting Andrew Luck to 248 scoreless yards on 52 attempts changes things a bit. That said, it is a bad week for streamers, and Mariota has four solid fantasy days in his last five games. He has also been a threat on the ground all season while Jacksonville has given up the most rushing yards and scores to quarterbacks so far this season.



3. Josh Allen, Bills – Rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues

The discount Lamar Jackson over the last two weeks, Allen has logged a QB4 and QB2 finish on the back of 234 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also looked better as a passer against the Dolphins, throwing for 231 yards and two scores. His rushing production has not exactly been consistent this season, raising some concern, but he the best of the desperation options.



Week 15: Dak Prescott’s good run continues with the Colts. If he is still the starter, Lamar Jackson will get a matchup with the Bucs. It would be a gutsy play in the semi-finals, but Derek Carr gets the Bengals.

Week 16: Prescott’s great playoff run finishes off against the Bucs. Baker Mayfield gets another matchup with the Bengals.

Week 17: The Tampa Bay starter will be in a great spot against the Falcons. Colt McCoy will finish his season with the Eagles.



Watch List: Ryan Tannehill has five touchdowns in two games since returning despite throwing just 49 passes in those contests. He is among the best desperation options…Case Keenum has another solid matchup this week, but he cannot be trusted after putting up just 151 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals…Derek Carr had a big game against the Chiefs, but he has not been consistent enough this season to really trust in a tough matchup against the Steelers…Nick Mullens blew up for 414 garbage-time-aided yards and two scores against the Seahawks, but he struggled against Tampa the week before…Sam Darnold will be back this week, but he is not a fantasy option against the Bills.



