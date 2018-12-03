Dynasty First Down: Week 13

Dynasty First Down: Week 13Monday, December 3, 2018
Welcome to the Dynasty First Down, where each week, I'll focus on one player gaining or losing dynasty value. This is just a portion of a dynasty series entitled Three & Out, which can be found each Monday. To find the full article, check out our Rotoworld Season Pass, which also includes projections, early-week rankings, WR & RB reports, exclusive columns and much more.
Note: Any dynasty ADP or dynasty trades referenced in this article can be found at dynastyleaguefootball.com
Risers:
Entering Monday Night Football, your overall RB1 for Week Thirteen is Bears playmaker Tarik Cohen. In his nearly two full seasons in the league, there have been many reasons fantasy owners have doubted Cohen. Among them are his small size (5’6”, 178 pounds), his small school history, the lack of draft capital spent to acquire him, the presence of traditional RB Jordan Howard and the coaching staff game plans. Up until now, all of these things have combined to keep Cohen’s dynasty value at a very reasonable level despite his weekly high ceiling performances.
As a rookie in 2017, Cohen showed flashes, but the team continued to rely heavily on Howard while Cohen was limited to a small passing game role and the old school coaching of John Fox. The departure of Fox and the hire of offensive mastermind Matt Nagy caused fantasy players to flock to Cohen over the offseason, pushing his overall dynasty ADP as high as 67, making him the RB28. An early-season questionable commitment to Howard as a passing-game weapon briefly hurt Cohen’s value but as of November, he was being drafted as the RB22 and 57thplayer overall. Each of these represents all-time highs for the shifty back.
Currently, Cohen is the RB10 in PPR leagues, rankings fifth among backs in targets and tied for second with 659 receiving yards. In Week Thirteen, Howard played a season-low 42% of the snaps, marking the third time this season he’s been out-snapped by Cohen. Cohen has outscored Howard based on fantasy points in seven of the team’s12 games.
