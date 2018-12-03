Mike McCarthy's Firing

Monday, December 3, 2018

Chris Carson suffers finger injury, is supposedly fine. Often injured, Carson departed the Seahawks’ rout of the 49ers in the fourth quarter and did not return. Coach Pete Carroll said his running back “should be OK.” Carroll, of course, says a lot of things. Continually suffering nicks and bruises and running in a crowded backfield, Carson has not had a 100-yard day on the ground since October. That’s a disappointing outcome in one of the league’s most run-committed offenses. Even if he suits up, Carson has a tough Week 14 matchup in the Vikings. With bye weeks over, Carson is settling in as a lower-end RB2.

Justin Jackson runs circles around Austin Ekeler . Jackson only received eight carries, but he turned them into 63 yards. Ekeler, meanwhile, took the rock 13 times for a dismal 21 yards. It was the first time in Ekeler’s career he received more than 12 carries. Perhaps we saw why. Ekeler wasn’t much better in the passing game, where he is usually an asset. His five catches generated just 21 yards. Shot out of a cannon each of the past two weeks, Jackson figures to take the lead on early downs going forward. Ekeler is not going to go away. You just might consider limiting his RB2 usage to PPR leagues. The Bengals are the softest of Week 14 matchups.

Matt Breida injured once again, this time in pre-game warmups. Pulling an Evan Engram , Breida hurt himself in between inactives and game time, meaning fantasy owners did not know until it was too late. Unlike Engram, Breida at least played, but he could handle only eight touches. With Alfred Morris a healthy scratch, UDFA “ Jeff Wilson ” stepped into the void, touching up the Seahawks’ sub-par run defense for 15/61 while adding 8/73 as a receiver. Tough as nails, Breida seems incapable of sitting but perhaps Week 14 will finally be the time he gets a breather. Even if it’s not, Wilson has established himself as the latest threat in coach Kyle Shanahan ’s revolving-door backfield. The North Texas product is a must add in all formats, while Breida should be considered an unreliable option for the first week of the fantasy playoffs.

Greg Olsen suffers potentially career-ending foot injury. For the third time since the start of last season, Olsen suffered a serious foot injury. This one could end his playing days. Olsen has not said that but going on 34, how much more can he take? At the very least, he is going to need surgery this time after eschewing going under the knife both last offseason and earlier this year. A one-time iron man, Olsen did not miss a game between 2008-16. Now he can’t stay on the field. That’s just how it goes in a league built on physical punishment. For the Panthers, Olsen’s loss is not as cataclysmic as it might have been in the past. Both D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel have been on the come up, while Christian McCaffrey is making the leap to stardom. It’s still a blow for a team suddenly in danger of missing the playoffs. Fourth-round rookie Ian Thomas is the next man up at tight end.

Chiefs’ post- Kareem Hunt backfield takes shape as a committee. Spencer Ware led the way, but Damien Williams mixed in for seven touches. Coach Andy Reid told CBS’ Evan Washburn that he wanted to involve UDFA Darrel Williams , as well, but that the timing of Hunt’s release did not allow for the rookie to get the necessary practice reps. Reid also said he planned to use the short-passing game as an extension of the running game. In other words: This is not going to be Ware simply assuming Hunt’s old role. That was made doubly clear by the post-game news that C.J. Anderson and Charcandrick West would visit on Monday. West has reportedly already signed. Capable of playing all three downs (though not necessarily well), West would be a threat to Ware’s workload. Ware felt like the jackpot to Friday afternoon waiver wire hawks, but the reality is going to be more complicated, especially with a tough opponent in the Ravens on deck for Week 14.

Knowable is that the time for change was now. The Packers’ 2018 season cannot be saved. What lies beyond can. Rodgers desperately needs a fresh start as he embarks on the beginning of his football end. In 2019, he will finally get it.

McCarthy’s legacy will be more complicated than Jeff Fisher or John Fox ’s. You can say it was all Rodgers — it was probably mostly Rodgers — but coaches can only coach the players they have. McCarthy had Rodgers and won a lot of games and division titles. You can credibly argue it should have been more. It’s also possible it would have been fewer under someone else. These things are unknowable.

Result they did, and Rodgers could scarcely conceal his disgust. Never the warmest of relationships to begin with, Rodgers and his coach seemed barely to be on speaking terms by the end. That, more than anything else is probably what sealed McCarthy’s fate. There would be no coming out of this together because there was no together. McCarthy appeared uninterested in the input of his quarterback — one of the greatest players in NFL history — reducing him to public humiliations like begging for Jones to get more work. Which, by the way, McCarthy for some reason decided on Sunday that Williams was the way to go. That inexplicable decision was the cherry on top of a fully-melted sundae.

Aaron Rodgers is having a down season. He is getting battered for sacks and struggling to stay on the same page with his rookie-laden receiver corps. One of the main reasons? McCarthy’s antiquated scheme. Addicted to deep drops, McCarthy refused to make life easier for his quarterback or inexperienced pass catchers. The process was to be trusted, no matter how many third down sacks or pointless Jamaal Williams rushes resulted.

What can’t be debated? When time ran out. The Packers’ 20-17 home defeat to the expansion-level Cardinals was a bury-your-head-in-shame level embarrassment. Arizona was two weeks removed from losing to the Raiders. Sunday, Steve Wilks ’ squad travelled to football's most hallowed grounds and revealed a team that had laid down its sword.

You can debate when the Mike McCarthy countdown clock should have begun. The 2015 NFC Championship Game debacle signalled a leader who was never going to change. Its stagnant follow-up campaign hinted at a coach/quarterback partnership that had run its course. 2017 seemed to reveal an emperor who had no clothes.

You can debate when the Mike McCarthy countdown clock should have begun. The 2015 NFC Championship Game debacle signalled a leader who was never going to change. Its stagnant follow-up campaign hinted at a coach/quarterback partnership that had run its course. 2017 seemed to reveal an emperor who had no clothes.





What can’t be debated? When time ran out. The Packers’ 20-17 home defeat to the expansion-level Cardinals was a bury-your-head-in-shame level embarrassment. Arizona was two weeks removed from losing to the Raiders. Sunday, Steve Wilks’ squad travelled to football's most hallowed grounds and revealed a team that had laid down its sword.





Aaron Rodgers is having a down season. He is getting battered for sacks and struggling to stay on the same page with his rookie-laden receiver corps. One of the main reasons? McCarthy’s antiquated scheme. Addicted to deep drops, McCarthy refused to make life easier for his quarterback or inexperienced pass catchers. The process was to be trusted, no matter how many third down sacks or pointless Jamaal Williams rushes resulted.





Result they did, and Rodgers could scarcely conceal his disgust. Never the warmest of relationships to begin with, Rodgers and his coach seemed barely to be on speaking terms by the end. That, more than anything else is probably what sealed McCarthy’s fate. There would be no coming out of this together because there was no together. McCarthy appeared uninterested in the input of his quarterback — one of the greatest players in NFL history — reducing him to public humiliations like begging for Jones to get more work. Which, by the way, McCarthy for some reason decided on Sunday that Williams was the way to go. That inexplicable decision was the cherry on top of a fully-melted sundae.





McCarthy’s legacy will be more complicated than Jeff Fisher or John Fox’s. You can say it was all Rodgers — it was probably mostly Rodgers — but coaches can only coach the players they have. McCarthy had Rodgers and won a lot of games and division titles. You can credibly argue it should have been more. It’s also possible it would have been fewer under someone else. These things are unknowable.





Knowable is that the time for change was now. The Packers’ 2018 season cannot be saved. What lies beyond can. Rodgers desperately needs a fresh start as he embarks on the beginning of his football end. In 2019, he will finally get it.





Five Week 13 Storylines





Chiefs’ post-Kareem Hunt backfield takes shape as a committee. Spencer Ware led the way, but Damien Williams mixed in for seven touches. Coach Andy Reid told CBS’ Evan Washburn that he wanted to involve UDFA Darrel Williams, as well, but that the timing of Hunt’s release did not allow for the rookie to get the necessary practice reps. Reid also said he planned to use the short-passing game as an extension of the running game. In other words: This is not going to be Ware simply assuming Hunt’s old role. That was made doubly clear by the post-game news that C.J. Anderson and Charcandrick West would visit on Monday. West has reportedly already signed. Capable of playing all three downs (though not necessarily well), West would be a threat to Ware’s workload. Ware felt like the jackpot to Friday afternoon waiver wire hawks, but the reality is going to be more complicated, especially with a tough opponent in the Ravens on deck for Week 14.





Greg Olsen suffers potentially career-ending foot injury. For the third time since the start of last season, Olsen suffered a serious foot injury. This one could end his playing days. Olsen has not said that but going on 34, how much more can he take? At the very least, he is going to need surgery this time after eschewing going under the knife both last offseason and earlier this year. A one-time iron man, Olsen did not miss a game between 2008-16. Now he can’t stay on the field. That’s just how it goes in a league built on physical punishment. For the Panthers, Olsen’s loss is not as cataclysmic as it might have been in the past. Both D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel have been on the come up, while Christian McCaffrey is making the leap to stardom. It’s still a blow for a team suddenly in danger of missing the playoffs. Fourth-round rookie Ian Thomas is the next man up at tight end.





Matt Breida injured once again, this time in pre-game warmups. Pulling an Evan Engram, Breida hurt himself in between inactives and game time, meaning fantasy owners did not know until it was too late. Unlike Engram, Breida at least played, but he could handle only eight touches. With Alfred Morris a healthy scratch, UDFA “Jeff Wilson” stepped into the void, touching up the Seahawks’ sub-par run defense for 15/61 while adding 8/73 as a receiver. Tough as nails, Breida seems incapable of sitting but perhaps Week 14 will finally be the time he gets a breather. Even if it’s not, Wilson has established himself as the latest threat in coach Kyle Shanahan’s revolving-door backfield. The North Texas product is a must add in all formats, while Breida should be considered an unreliable option for the first week of the fantasy playoffs.





Justin Jackson runs circles around Austin Ekeler. Jackson only received eight carries, but he turned them into 63 yards. Ekeler, meanwhile, took the rock 13 times for a dismal 21 yards. It was the first time in Ekeler’s career he received more than 12 carries. Perhaps we saw why. Ekeler wasn’t much better in the passing game, where he is usually an asset. His five catches generated just 21 yards. Shot out of a cannon each of the past two weeks, Jackson figures to take the lead on early downs going forward. Ekeler is not going to go away. You just might consider limiting his RB2 usage to PPR leagues. The Bengals are the softest of Week 14 matchups.





Chris Carson suffers finger injury, is supposedly fine. Often injured, Carson departed the Seahawks’ rout of the 49ers in the fourth quarter and did not return. Coach Pete Carroll said his running back “should be OK.” Carroll, of course, says a lot of things. Continually suffering nicks and bruises and running in a crowded backfield, Carson has not had a 100-yard day on the ground since October. That’s a disappointing outcome in one of the league’s most run-committed offenses. Even if he suits up, Carson has a tough Week 14 matchup in the Vikings. With bye weeks over, Carson is settling in as a lower-end RB2.





Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.





Five More Week 13 Storylines





Patrick Mahomes reaches 40 touchdowns. Mahomes tossed four more scores, bringing him all the way to 41 on the season with four games to go. That total is already ninth most all time. If Mahomes finds the end zone 15 more times this month, he will break Peyton Manning’s single-season record. The NFL is changing — these numbers are not as rare as they once were — but Mahomes is at the forefront. A Rodgers-ian playmaker, Mahomes is a Brady-level distributor. It does not matter who you are — Demetrius Harris, Chris Conley, etc. — he will find you if you’re open. Although the sophomore is still prone to the occasional boneheaded decision and turnover, it is hard to argue anyone has made a bigger positive impact on their team in 2018. Mahomes should be the frontrunner for MVP honors.





James Conner suffers lower-leg injury vs. Chargers. Rolled up near the end of the Steelers’ stunning loss, Conner appeared to suffer a high-ankle sprain. The Steelers insists that’s not the case, labeling Conner’s issue a “contusion.” We are still skeptical. The Steelers could be playing #CompetitiveAdvantage games. A high sprain would have Conner in danger of missing the rest of the regular season. That would have the Steelers in danger of choking their way out of the playoffs. Were Conner to miss time, fifth-round rookie Jaylen Samuels and still-around veteran Stevan Ridley would form a committee. Perhaps some phone calls would be put in to free agents. At least as of Monday, Samuels is the waiver wire add for anxious playoff qualifiers. Conner’s status will be updated no later than Wednesday’s injury report.





Lamar Jackson has another inconclusive start. The No. 32 overall pick put on his usual show on the ground, rushing 17 times for 75 yards and a touchdown. His score was a 13-yard keeper on a true option, the kind that supposedly doesn’t work in the NFL. Of course, Jackson lent credence to that argument when a subsequent red zone run landed him in the concussion protocol. He was eventually cleared to return, but big hits and quarterbacks continue not to match. Just ask the player who briefly checked in for Jackson, Robert Griffin III. The rookie also remained inconsistent through the air, missing a wide-open John Brown for what should have been a 51-yard touchdown. Jackson had time to set his feet and unleash. He just missed the throw. Nevertheless, coach John Harbaugh said after the game that Jackson has done enough to keep the starting job even once Joe Flacco (hip) returns. Harbaugh did not say if he actually would.





Josh Allen continues Tim Tebow impression. Allen’s 135 yards rushing were the most by a quarterback since Colin Kaepernick went for 151 against the Chargers in December 2014. Allen’s 234 yards on the ground over the past two weeks are the most by a quarterback in a two-game span since 1951. Crazy Legs Allen is still having trouble hitting open receivers, but his running ability is buying him time to work on his arm. As Ryan McDowell points out, it’s paying fantasy dividends. Allen’s three QB1 games this season are tied for the most amongst rookie signal callers. Long term, Allen’s NFL game might have some fatal flaws. Short term, he’s a potential DFS lifehack. The Jets are a soft Week 14 matchup, though Week 15 opponent Detroit has been scrambling young quarterbacks.





With DeSean Jackson sitting, Chris Godwin has 100-yard day. A bit of a 2018 fantasy disappointment in the Bucs’ prolific but crowded offense, Godwin hit the century mark for the second time in a month. He did so on just six targets, but it was still a reminder of what the second-year pro is capable of. With the Bucs’ season circling the drain and Jackson likely to be released in the offseason, it’s possible Godwin remains ahead of D-Jax for the final four games, either via a reduced Jackson role or placement on injured reserve. An elite athlete who both compiled and made contested catches at Penn State, Godwin’s development is right on track. It could be kicked into overdrive with more extensive usage down the stretch. Godwin was a great Dynasty league prospect this time last year. That’s even more true now.





Questions





1. The NFL finally knows not to hire Jeff Fisher. Does it know not to hire Mike McCarthy?





2. Why exactly was Levine Toilolo the Lions’ leading receiver against the Rams?





3. Which came first, Philip Rivers’ eight kids or his two hours and 40 minutes of daily commuting?





Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)





QB: Lamar Jackson (@KC), Josh Allen (vs. NYJ), Colt McCoy (@NYG), Case Keenum (@SF)

RB: Jeff Wilson, Jaylen Samuels, LeGarrette Blount, Chris Thompson, Rashaad Penny, C.J. Anderson

WR: Chris Godwin, Courtland Sutton, Dante Pettis, Christian Kirk, Kenny Stills, Curtis Samuel, Chris Conley, Bruce Ellington

TE: Ian Thomas, C.J. Uzomah, Chris Herndon, Jonnu Smith, Jordan Thomas

DEF: Titans (vs. JAX), Bills (vs. NYJ), Cardinals (vs. DET), Lions (@AZ), Giants (@WAS)





Stats of the Week





Via Chris Wesseling: Phillip Lindsay is on pace for 1,249 yards rushing, which would be the most by an undrafted rookie since the AFL/NFL merger.





From Mr. Field Yates: Christian McCaffrey is the first player in NFL history to post five straight 50-yard rushing/50-yard receiving efforts.





Mohamed Sanu, who entered Week 13 with career passing numbers of 6-for-6 for 228 yards and three touchdowns, threw his first incompletion.





Justin Tucker has never missed an indoor field goal attempt.





Mike Tomlin has lost nine-consecutive challenges. Seems hard to do.





Awards Section





Week 13 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Phillip Lindsay, RB Todd Gurley, WR Antonio Brown, WR Keenan Allen, WR Dante Pettis, TE Travis Kelce





Tweet of the Week, From Justis Mosqueda: Mike McCarthy, thanks for the memory (1).





Skull Emoji of the Week: Matt Nagy’s call on the final play from regulation against the Giants.





The That’s Not Usually How You Would Draw It Up Award: In the words of PFF’s Sam Monson, Josh Allen making Kiko Alonso look like a Barry Sanders victim on this scramble.





The Surely Charles Clay Swept Last Night Award: Charles Clay, after committing this drop.