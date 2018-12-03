NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Patrick Daugherty

The Morning After

print article archives RSS

Mike McCarthy's Firing

Monday, December 3, 2018


You can debate when the Mike McCarthy countdown clock should have begun. The 2015 NFC Championship Game debacle signalled a leader who was never going to change. Its stagnant follow-up campaign hinted at a coach/quarterback partnership that had run its course. 2017 seemed to reveal an emperor who had no clothes.


What can’t be debated? When time ran out. The Packers’ 20-17 home defeat to the expansion-level Cardinals was a bury-your-head-in-shame level embarrassment. Arizona was two weeks removed from losing to the Raiders. Sunday, Steve Wilks’ squad travelled to football's most hallowed grounds and revealed a team that had laid down its sword.


Aaron Rodgers is having a down season. He is getting battered for sacks and struggling to stay on the same page with his rookie-laden receiver corps. One of the main reasons? McCarthy’s antiquated scheme. Addicted to deep drops, McCarthy refused to make life easier for his quarterback or inexperienced pass catchers. The process was to be trusted, no matter how many third down sacks or pointless Jamaal Williams rushes resulted.


Result they did, and Rodgers could scarcely conceal his disgust. Never the warmest of relationships to begin with, Rodgers and his coach seemed barely to be on speaking terms by the end. That, more than anything else is probably what sealed McCarthy’s fate. There would be no coming out of this together because there was no together. McCarthy appeared uninterested in the input of his quarterback — one of the greatest players in NFL history — reducing him to public humiliations like begging for Jones to get more work. Which, by the way, McCarthy for some reason decided on Sunday that Williams was the way to go. That inexplicable decision was the cherry on top of a fully-melted sundae.


McCarthy’s legacy will be more complicated than Jeff Fisher or John Fox’s. You can say it was all Rodgers — it was probably mostly Rodgers — but coaches can only coach the players they have. McCarthy had Rodgers and won a lot of games and division titles. You can credibly argue it should have been more. It’s also possible it would have been fewer under someone else. These things are unknowable.


Knowable is that the time for change was now. The Packers’ 2018 season cannot be saved. What lies beyond can. Rodgers desperately needs a fresh start as he embarks on the beginning of his football end. In 2019, he will finally get it.


Five Week 13 Storylines


Chiefs’ post-Kareem Hunt backfield takes shape as a committee. Spencer Ware led the way, but Damien Williams mixed in for seven touches. Coach Andy Reid told CBS’ Evan Washburn that he wanted to involve UDFA Darrel Williams, as well, but that the timing of Hunt’s release did not allow for the rookie to get the necessary practice reps. Reid also said he planned to use the short-passing game as an extension of the running game. In other words: This is not going to be Ware simply assuming Hunt’s old role. That was made doubly clear by the post-game news that C.J. Anderson and Charcandrick West would visit on Monday. West has reportedly already signed. Capable of playing all three downs (though not necessarily well), West would be a threat to Ware’s workload. Ware felt like the jackpot to Friday afternoon waiver wire hawks, but the reality is going to be more complicated, especially with a tough opponent in the Ravens on deck for Week 14.     


Greg Olsen suffers potentially career-ending foot injury. For the third time since the start of last season, Olsen suffered a serious foot injury. This one could end his playing days. Olsen has not said that but going on 34, how much more can he take? At the very least, he is going to need surgery this time after eschewing going under the knife both last offseason and earlier this year. A one-time iron man, Olsen did not miss a game between 2008-16. Now he can’t stay on the field. That’s just how it goes in a league built on physical punishment. For the Panthers, Olsen’s loss is not as cataclysmic as it might have been in the past. Both D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel have been on the come up, while Christian McCaffrey is making the leap to stardom. It’s still a blow for a team suddenly in danger of missing the playoffs. Fourth-round rookie Ian Thomas is the next man up at tight end.    


Matt Breida injured once again, this time in pre-game warmups. Pulling an Evan Engram, Breida hurt himself in between inactives and game time, meaning fantasy owners did not know until it was too late. Unlike Engram, Breida at least played, but he could handle only eight touches. With Alfred Morris a healthy scratch, UDFA “Jeff Wilson” stepped into the void, touching up the Seahawks’ sub-par run defense for 15/61 while adding 8/73 as a receiver. Tough as nails, Breida seems incapable of sitting but perhaps Week 14 will finally be the time he gets a breather. Even if it’s not, Wilson has established himself as the latest threat in coach Kyle Shanahan’s revolving-door backfield. The North Texas product is a must add in all formats, while Breida should be considered an unreliable option for the first week of the fantasy playoffs.    


Justin Jackson runs circles around Austin Ekeler. Jackson only received eight carries, but he turned them into 63 yards. Ekeler, meanwhile, took the rock 13 times for a dismal 21 yards. It was the first time in Ekeler’s career he received more than 12 carries. Perhaps we saw why. Ekeler wasn’t much better in the passing game, where he is usually an asset. His five catches generated just 21 yards. Shot out of a cannon each of the past two weeks, Jackson figures to take the lead on early downs going forward. Ekeler is not going to go away. You just might consider limiting his RB2 usage to PPR leagues. The Bengals are the softest of Week 14 matchups.    


Chris Carson suffers finger injury, is supposedly fine. Often injured, Carson departed the Seahawks’ rout of the 49ers in the fourth quarter and did not return. Coach Pete Carroll said his running back “should be OK.” Carroll, of course, says a lot of things. Continually suffering nicks and bruises and running in a crowded backfield, Carson has not had a 100-yard day on the ground since October. That’s a disappointing outcome in one of the league’s most run-committed offenses. Even if he suits up, Carson has a tough Week 14 matchup in the Vikings. With bye weeks over, Carson is settling in as a lower-end RB2.


Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found on Twitter .
Email :Patrick Daugherty


NFL Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | PL

The Morning After Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Patrick Daugherty Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Player News: Week 13
    Player News: Week 13
  •  
    Silva: Week 13 Matchups
    Silva: Week 13 Matchups
  •  
    Dose: Cowboys Stop Saints
    Dose: Cowboys Stop Saints
  •  
    DFS Analysis: Gurley, Ebron
    DFS Analysis: Gurley, Ebron
  •  
    Dose: Colts Injury Woes
    Dose: Colts Injury Woes
  •  
    Dose: LJax to start again?
    Dose: LJax to start again?
  •  
    Dose: Bortles benched in JAX
    Dose: Bortles benched in JAX
  •  
    NBA Waiver Picks
    NBA Waiver Picks

 